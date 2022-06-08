You are here

Saudi stock market drops despite rising oil prices: Closing bell
The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi stocks erased early morning gains to close lower on Wednesday, even as Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices.

This was driven by losses recorded by some of TASI’s heavyweights in the banking sector, with Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National bank down 1.2 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Oil giant Aramco bucked the trend to end the session slightly higher at SR40.6 ($10.8), up 0.3 percent on the day.

Chemicals maker Petro Rabigh added 6.7 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Industrial Export Co. recorded the biggest drop of almost 4.8 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry saw a 2.6 percent rise in its share price after obtaining Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million.

In energy trading, oil prices edged up ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude nearing $122 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.66 at 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: The World Bank has revised Egypt’s gross domestic product growth forecast upward by 0.6 percentage points for the fiscal year 2021-2022, as stagflation threatens the global economy. 

Also, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry has met Egypt’s investment authority to discuss increasing Qatari investments in the North African country.

The big news 

The World Bank has again revised upward its forecast for Egypt’s GDP growth by 0.6 percentage points to 6.1 percent for the fiscal year 2021-2022, according to the latest Global Economic Prospect. 

Growth in the North African country is supported by the gas extractives sector as it benefits from high prices and by remittances from the Gulf, according to the report. 

Investment news

Vortex Energy, renewables-focused investment vehicle in Europe that is managed by the private equity arm of Cairo-based EFG Hermes has invested $278 million to date into the Spanish solar company Ignis Energia, according to a statement.

Qatari companies are eying potential investments into the Egyptian market, according to a cabinet statement. 

This comes during the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zone’s meeting with the president of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase Qatari investments in Egypt. 

IPO watch

 The public placement of Ghazl El Mahalla’s initial public offering begins next Sunday in what will be the first football club in the Middle East to list its shares on the stock exchange.

CAIRO: Fertilizer prices for 2022 have been revised up by an unprecedented 150 percentage points in the World Bank’s latest Commodity Market Outlook.

The World Bank report released in April said that the fertilizer prices are projected to rise by almost 70 percent in 2022 before easing in 2023.

“Risks to the outlook include supply disruptions in Russia and Belarus, higher input costs, and a prolonging of Chinese export restrictions,” the report added.

An Arab News analysis of the World Bank data shows the body had lifted its 2022 price projection for fertilizer by a more moderate 11.8 percentage points in its last report, released in October 2021.

The Bank’s price index for fertilizer rose almost 10 percent already in the first quarter of 2022 from a quarter earlier after it surged 80 percent in 2021 on supply constraints, soaring energy costs, and trade restrictions imposed in China and Russia, the Bank said in the report. 

World Bank’s 2022 price indices for energy, edible oils and meals, and grains were upwardly revised to 91.7, 75.1 and 55.9 percentage points respectively.

Over the past two years, the Bank’s price index forecast in nominal US dollars for fertilizer was upped by almost 187 percent from 78 to an all-time high of 223.7 points.

For comparison, over the same period, the Bank’s 2022 price projection for energy, edible oils and meals and grains has been revised upwards by 153, 101 and 64 percent, respectively.

2023 price projection

As for the price projection for 2023, fertilizer continues to lead in terms of the scope of the Bank’s revision with 82.2 percentage points from the previous estimate published in October 2021. This compares to 30.6, 19.0 and 16.2 percentage points upward revisions for the price of energy, grains and edible oils and meals, respectively.

“Russia and Belarus are major producers and exporters of fertilizers and their main input, natural gas,” the report pointed out, adding that the Ukraine war threatens further disruptions.

RIYADH: Saudi ice cream manufacturer Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, will start trading its shares on the Kingdom’s stock market on June 12, a bourse statement showed.

The Dammam-based company’s initial public offering price had earlier been set at the top end of an indicative range of SR71 ($19), following strong interest from investors.

It raised SR20 million from its IPO of 282,000 shares – representing 20 percent of capital.

Established in 1979, Fadeco is specialized in food manufacturing and is most known for its wide range of ice cream products.

RIYADH: US technology firm Microsoft Corp. is significantly reducing its Russian business as the war in Ukraine affects the economic outlook, Bloomberg reported. 

“As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to fulfill our existing contractual obligations with Russian customers while the suspension of new sales remains in effect,” the statement added.

The operations cut will affect over 400 employees, Bloomberg reported citing Microsoft’s statement. 

Other firms have also been scaling back operations in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Last March, IBM announced its suspension of business in Russia, in addition to Apple and Nike’s halt of sales.   

JEDDAH: Turkey is aiming to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by up to 15 percent this year, said its top ministry official.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture Serdar Çam told Arab News that the country’s tourism sector has survived COVID-19 and hopes to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

“Last year, we received about 30 million tourists and earned $25 billion from tourism. We expect about 50 million tourists and from $40 billion to $45 billion income from foreign tourists this year,” Çam stated.

“We have tried to turn this pandemic into an advantage because we have asked for the sector to increase the quality like asking for special certificate systems and concentrating on more safe tourism, green tourism and so on,” he added.

Çam explained that the human resource aspect was the most affected in the tourism sector and that the country has started training and educational initiatives to recover its human capital.

“We made a special agreement with the education ministry to convert the technical schools into tourism schools by adding special obligatory curriculum into it,” he said

“Many young people are being trained, starting from the high schools to special departments that have been opened in universities. We have about 207 universities, and almost every university has also supported the sector in teaching and promoting this area,” Çam explained.

The ministry also established a private promotion agency in 2019 to support the sector in collaboration with other private companies.

“During the last three years, due to this agency, we have been very successful in gaining an advantage against the pandemic problem,” said the deputy minister.

“Our target is not just for the seasonal time but for 12 months in 81 cities in all parts of Turkey. In addition, we are trying to bring different types of tourism demands from different continents, such as cultural events, music festivals and sports,” Çam added.

