What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Authors: Jordi Cami and Luis M. Martinez

How do magicians make us see the impossible? The Illusionist Brain takes you on an unforgettable journey through the inner workings of the human mind, revealing how magicians achieve their spectacular and seemingly impossible effects by interfering with your cognitive processes.

Along the way, this lively and informative book provides a guided tour of modern neuroscience, using magic as a lens for understanding the unconscious and automatic functioning of our brains.

We construct reality from the information stored in our memories and received through our senses, and our brains are remarkably adept at tricking us into believing that our experience is continuous.

 

