Author: Lawson Wood

From rays and turtles to corals and sponges, “Marine Life of the Caribbean Sea” reveals the incredible range of aquatic species found in the region.

Written by Lawson Wood, an accomplished author, underwater photographer, and marine conservationist, this highly illustrated and practical photographic guide is an essential companion for divers, snorkelers, and underwater photographers exploring the area.

It features more than 650 species of fish and other marine life, including echinoderms, crustaceans, and mammals.