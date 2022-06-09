Belgium rout Poland 6-1, Netherlands strike late to beat Wales

You are here

Netherlands' striker Wout Weghorst (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their winner during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 4 football match against Wales at Cardiff City stadium in Cardiff, south Wales on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

  • Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

LONDON: So much for Belgium not caring about the Nations League.

By coming from behind to rout Poland 6-1 on Wednesday, Belgium’s players gave an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team’s commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and, in particular, after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland. Only two European players — Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Ferenc Puskas (84) — have scored more in men’s internationals.

Axel Witsel launched Belgium’s comeback with the equalizer in the 42nd, Kevin De Bruyne added a second in the 59th, before a double from Leandro Trossard — in the 73rd and 80th — a long-range effort from Leander Dendoncker in the 83rd and a first international goal by Lois Openda to wrap up the win in Brussels.

Trossard’s second goal was spectacular, with the Brighton playmaker collecting a short corner and curling a shot into the far top corner from the edge of the area.

The Netherlands stayed in front in the group, though, by scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Wout Weghorst’s diving header to beat Wales 2-1.

Wales, which qualified for the World Cup last weekend for the first time in 64 years, had equalized two minutes earlier after falling behind to Teun Koopmeiners’ 50th-minute strike from the edge of the area.

WIN FOR UKRAINE

Ukraine was the team that lost to Wales in that World Cup playoff and the war-torn country’s coach, Oleksandr Petrakov, had said the emotional and physical impact of Sunday’s match in Cardiff, combined with the ongoing Russian invasion, had taken its toll on his squad.

Petrakov made 10 changes to his team for a Group B game at Ireland, and going with fresh legs paid off in a 1-0 win in Dublin.

Viktor Tsygankov, who came on as a halftime substitute, caught goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on his heels with a 48th-minute free kick from the right that was missed by everyone in the area and crept inside the far post, beyond the dive of Kelleher.

It extend Ireland’s winless run in the Nations League to 12 games.

Ukraine were joined on three points by Scotland, a 2-0 winner over Armenia.

Topics: Belgium Poland Netherlands Wales Nations League UEFA Nations League

Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup
  • Algeria score an impressive 2-0 victory over Tanzania
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse wants the September Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers postponed to allow the five countries representing the continent at the World Cup to play friendly matches.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia have qualified for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 Qatar tournament and the African sides have only a Sept. 19-27 window and one week before the World Cup kickoff to prepare.

The withdrawal of Zimbabwe from Group K means Morocco are free to play warmup games in September, but the other four teams face two African qualifiers each.

Cameroon are scheduled to play Namibia, Ghana to meet Angola, Senegal to tackle Mozambique and Tunisia to face Libya home and away.

Speaking to the media in Dakar after Senegal snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Tuesday, Cisse called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to delay the next two rounds of qualifying.

“The best thing (to) help the five (African) selections that have qualified (for the World Cup) is to stop the (qualifiers) in September,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder-cum-defender.

“(This would) give the opportunity to the countries qualified (for the World Cup) to do their preparations. I think we can find a solution to postpone the (qualifiers) scheduled for September.”

The challenge for CAF will be to find new dates if they postpone the 44 September fixtures as there is only one other window, next March, before the June-July 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast.

CAF plan to stage matchdays five and six of Cup of Nations qualifying between March 20-28, with the finals set for June and July 2023.

What the Cairo-based body may consider is canceling only the eight September matches involving the World Cup qualifiers and asking them to play catch-up during the World Cup window once eliminated.

African pundits are extremely pessimistic about the chances of the five, giving only Senegal, who face the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador in Group A, a realistic chance of reaching the second round.

Tunisia are in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia or Peru and Morocco in Group F beside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Cameroon face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G and Ghana meet Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Meanwhile, there were six Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday and fallen African giants Algeria took control of Group F after an impressive 2-0 victory in Tanzania.

A clever free-kick drill late in the first half culminated in center-back Ramy Bensebaini nodding the Desert Foxes ahead.

Tanzania rarely threatened to equalize before substitute Mohamed Amoura sealed success with a thunderous close-range shot a minute from time.

Algeria boasted a 35-match unbeaten record before the wheels came off this year in a Cup of Nations title defense and World Cup playoff.

After drawing with Sierra Leone in the African tournament, they fell to Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast to make a stunning first-round exit having traveled to Cameroon as one of the title favorites.

Algeria then won away to Cameroon in a World Cup playoff only to concede late in extra time at home and lose on away goals.

The win in Tanzania, coupled with second seeds Uganda draw 1-1 at home to Niger, means the two-time African champions have a four-point lead after just two rounds.

Congo Brazzaville put a four-goal Group G mauling in Mali behind them by edging 2021-2022 Cup of Nations giant-killers the Gambia 1-0 in Brazzaville through an Antoine Makoumbou goal.

Topics: africa cup of nations Aliou Cisse

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial

‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial
  • On a blustery day with low-hanging clouds, the race remained largely rain-free in the open countryside of central eastern France
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

MONTBRISON, FRANCE: Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 4 of cycling’s Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday edging his key rival Wout van Aert on the 31.9km time trial with a sizzling time of 35min 32sec.

For Van Aert this was a second runner-up spot in two days after he celebrated too soon on Tuesday’s hilltop finish and was pipped at the line by David Gaudu.

Van Aert, however, not only retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey, he moves some 53sec ahead of Mattia Cattaneo in second and 56sec ahead of title pretender Primoz Roglic who is third.

“I have this nice jersey and will try to enjoy it the next couple of days,” said van Aert, who admitted the result was a fair one.

“It’s a time trial and it’s always honest. It was only two seconds, it’s not a lot but still it’s a difference. I got beaten by the world champion,” said van Aert. “I’ll beat him one day.”

Olympic time-trial champion Roglic was fifth on the day and his Jumbo co-captain Dane Jonas Vingegard was seventh.

The pair are well placed for a tilt at the title in the eight-day race, which is generally a mountain test but this year featured the potentially pivotal time-trial.

“This wasn’t the best type of course for me personally,” said Roglic, who might have referred some uphill sections.

Known by his fans as “Top Ganna,” the giant Italian 25-year-old double world champion registered an average speed of 53.865km/h on a stage which was a pure test of power, with no hills or technically difficult sections.

All-rounder Van Aert, who finished second to Ganna in the last two world championship time trials, was just 02sec adrift of the former track specialist.

On a blustery day with low-hanging clouds, the race remained largely rain-free in the open countryside of central eastern France.

The only outburst was EF’s Brandon McNulty losing his temper when he had a mechanical that cost him a GC place.

Thursday’s stage five is relatively flat, Friday sees a return to the hills and the two concluding stages at the weekend take on 1,500m altitude mountains.

Topics: cycling Filippo Ganna Criterium du Dauphine

Bayern Munich insist wantaway Lewandowski will stay

Bayern Munich insist wantaway Lewandowski will stay
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Bayern Munich insist wantaway Lewandowski will stay

Bayern Munich insist wantaway Lewandowski will stay
  • Bayern insist Lewandowski must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023
  • "A contract is a contract," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said recently
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have doubled down by again telling Robert Lewandowski that he cannot leave before his contract expires next year.
The 33-year-old Poland star has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, but Bayern insist Lewandowski must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told German daily Bild that during a phone call with Lewandowski on Tuesday he “clearly explained our position on his contract situation to him.”
Media reports suggest Barcelona want to pay 32 million euros ($34 million) for the two-time FIFA best male player of the year.
“A contract is a contract,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said recently.
“Where are we going if a player can end a contract early?“
However, the striker upped the ante again earlier this week by saying “I’m leaving because I want more emotion in my life” on a Polish podcast.
Without naming them, Lewandowski claimed senior club bosses “did not want to listen to me to the end. Something in me went out. It’s impossible to ignore.”
After eight years in Munich, Lewandowski has won every possible title with Bayern including lifting the Champions League trophy in 2020.
He has been top-scorer in the Bundesliga for each of the last three seasons, but Lewandowski believes Bayern should let him go now and receive a fee rather than him leave next year on a free transfer.
“It’s about finding the best solution. FC Bayern and I are not enemies,” he added.

Topics: Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski

Madrid extends Modric’s contract, keeps midfield intact

Madrid extends Modric’s contract, keeps midfield intact
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

Madrid extends Modric’s contract, keeps midfield intact

Madrid extends Modric’s contract, keeps midfield intact
  • The 36-year-old Croatian signed a new deal with the Spanish club until June 2023
  • “Very happy to announce that I will continue playing for the best club in the world,” Modric said
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

MADRID: Real Madrid extended Luka Modric’s contract for another year on Monday, keeping intact the midfield that helped the club win a record-extending 14th European title this season.
The 36-year-old Croatian signed a new deal with the Spanish club until June 2023 and will return to play alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, the trio that helped Madrid win five Champions League titles in the last nine seasons.
“Very happy to announce that I will continue playing for the best club in the world,” Modric said on Twitter and Instagram. “I’ve been fulfilling a dream for the last 10 seasons, and I remain with the same excitement and desire from the first day.”
Posing in front of the 14 European titles won by Madrid, Modric held a club jersey with his name and the number 2023.
Modric will be playing an 11th season with Madrid after joining from English club Tottenham in 2012. He helped Madrid win 20 titles, including five Champions Leagues and three Spanish leagues.
Financial details for Modric’s new contract were not disclosed. His current deal was going to expire at the end of this month.
Madrid are keeping Modric but are already looking to refresh their midfield, as Kroos is 32 years old, and Casemiro is 30.
Last season, Madrid signed 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, and now they are close to announcing an agreement with 22-year-old Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco. Camavinga played often this season, as did 23-year-old Federico Valverde, who has been with the senior team since 2018.
Madrid saved money in recent transfer windows and are expected to boost their attack after missing out on signing Kylian Mbappé, the young France forward who preferred to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.
Gareth Bale and Francisco Isco are not staying with the Spanish club next season, and Marco Asencio is also expected to leave.
To boost their defense, Madrid recently signed former Chelsea central defender Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer. It had added former Bayern Munich central defender David Alaba last season. Veteran left back Marcelo is leaving the club.
Madrid won a record-extending 35th Spanish league title this season.

Topics: Luka Modric real madrid

Racing season returns to Saudi Arabia with expanded Taif program, larger prize pot

Racing season returns to Saudi Arabia with expanded Taif program, larger prize pot
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Racing season returns to Saudi Arabia with expanded Taif program, larger prize pot

Racing season returns to Saudi Arabia with expanded Taif program, larger prize pot
  • Number of fixtures set to double as King Khalid Racecourse hosts 48 meetings from June 16 to Oct. 8
  • Valuable new contests added to the calendar with 384 races scheduled — up from previous 190
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Racing returns to Saudi Arabia next week with an expanded season of 48 meetings at King Khalid Racecourse in Taif, double the number of fixtures staged in 2021.

The season will run from June 16 to Oct. 8. 

In total 384 races will take place — up from the previous 190 — and several valuable new contests have been added to the calendar, including the $260,000 Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup, which will be run alongside the feature races of the Taif season, the King Faisal Cup and Taif Cup on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The new National Day Cup meeting on Sept. 22 will also feature the Taif Derby, Taif Sprint Cup and Taif Arabian Horses Derby, each worth more than $100,000.

Several existing races have received major prize fund boosts, and the winner of the Taif Cup for two-year-olds will receive double last year’s figure, at over $100,000, while the three-year-old version will now be worth $130,000 as well as the Okaz Cup, which has increased from $130,000 to $185,000.

Taif is situated at a higher altitude and is closer to the coast than Riyadh, which makes it cooler and able to host racing throughout the summer months.

Several trainers from other GCC countries are expected to bring their horses to Taif this season, with support expected from regional neighbors Bahrain and the UAE.

“Our expansion of the Taif racing season at King Khalid Racecourse in 2022 signifies our continued investment in racing in Saudi Arabia and our eagerness to see the sport flourish and to engage new audiences,” Salem Binmahfooz, director of racing at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said.

“The significant increase in racing and prize money will help to attract some of the best horses in Saudi Arabia as well as the wider region to race at this unique course over the coming months.

“We hope that the JCSA’s continued support will further strengthen the roots of Saudi racing to continue the fine progress that has already been made,” he added.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia

