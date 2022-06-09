You are here

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market
The company said it plans to offer 10.63 million ordinary shares. (File)
RIYADH: Alamar Foods Co. has received regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority to proceed with an initial public offering for its 42 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

The company said it plans to offer 10.63 million ordinary shares, according to a bourse filing.

The price at which all subscribers will purchase the shares will be determined following the book-building period, it added.

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development has drawn demand of SR1.28 billion ($340 million) from its initial public offering, as retail investors rushed to subscribe to shares despite global market volatility.

The Saudi-based developer saw 223,087 retail investors subscribing to the offering, leading to 8.88 times oversubscription, according to a bourse filing.

Retail investors were allocated 1.2 million shares, representing 10 percent of the SR1.44 billion offering.

This followed the completion of the book-building period where the IPO was priced at SR120 after generating an order book of SR90.3 billion.

Retal Urban is looking to list its shares on the main market of Saudi Arabia and join the ongoing listing spree in the Gulf in a bid to solidify its position in the real estate sector.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index grew by 26.7 percent in April 2022 compared to the same month of last year, as mining, quarrying and manufacturing sectors witnessed immense growth, according to data released by General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT. 

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has won SR1.85 billion ($494 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region.

The company secured four contracts from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will design, procure and build transmission lines, distribution networks, pumping stations, and strategic reservoirs.

The projects are located in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, and Qatif and are slated for completion within 24 to 30 months.

 

JEDDAH: AlUla is working toward becoming a living museum of culture with sustainability practices preserving its heritage and community, said a senior member of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Jeddah, Anita Mendiratta, the commission’s advisory board member, told Arab News that AlUla was vastly different from other tourism projects.

“It’s incredibly special from other projects in the world because it is not a greenfield project where we’re starting with a clean slate with a space that has never been inhabited or developed,” said Mendiratta.

She added that AlUla had been here for thousands of years, and the project aims to preserve its heritage and culture and develop it.

“We have over 70,000 people who have been a community in AlUla and have always called it home. So, we are going there to develop tourism with them and for them, not just around them,” she said.

Mendiratta added: “We have the remarkable cultural heritage that makes it a living museum and a true masterpiece for the world. The city allows visitors to understand not just this part of the world, but its position in history.”

As the project aims to preserve the past and develop the future, Mendiratta said that technology would be a critical enabler for the project.

“It is an enabler first to help people understand the history of AlUla, and get to understand and respect all that it represents over 10,000 years of being chapters of a lifetime,” she said.

We have the remarkable cultural heritage that makes it a living museum and a true masterpiece for the world.

Anita Mendiratta

“People can learn about AlUla, whatever the platform may be and get a stronger sense of why they should visit AlUla, but appreciate it as a place and as a community,” she explained.

Mendiratta said that sustainability practices in AlUla play a considerable role in environmental, economic and cultural development.

“Cultural sustainability is about protecting and preserving all that AlUla represents, not just promoting it and looking at it from the point of view of making sure that we have that community integration for social, economic, cultural and environmental sustainability,” she said.

Moreover, Mendiratta said that there is a considerable focus and investment in environmental sustainability.

“Nothing is done in AlUla without a clear assessment of its fit into the master plan. When it comes to sustainability, we look at the impact in terms of environmental footprint and how we can engineer all of the critical metrics in the future,” she added.

 

BRUSSELS: European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted to support an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, rejecting attempts to weaken the proposal to speed Europe’s shift to electric vehicles.

The vote upholds a key pillar of the EU’s plans to cut net planet-warming emissions 55 percent by 2030, from 1990 levels — a target that requires faster emissions reductions from industry, energy and transport.

Lawmakers supported a proposal, made by the European Commission last year, to require a 100 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the EU from that date.

Attempts by some lawmakers to weaken the target to a 90 percent CO2 cut by 2035 were rejected.

The law is not yet final. Wednesday’s vote confirms the parliament’s position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

The aim is to speed Europe’s shift to electric vehicles and embolden carmakers to invest heavily in electrification, aided by another EU law that will require countries to install millions of vehicle chargers.

“Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers,” said Jan Huitema, parliament’s lead negotiator on the policy.

Carmakers including Ford and Volvo have publicly supported the EU plan to stop combustion engine car sales by 2035, while others, including Volkswagen, aim to stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by that date.

But emails seen by Reuters show industry groups including German auto association VDA lobbied lawmakers to reject the 2035 target, which they said penalized alternative low-carbon fuels and was too early to commit to, given the uncertain rollout of charging infrastructure.

“Our positions are transparent. It is our mission to develop the best solutions with everyone involved,” a VDA spokesperson said.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles made up 18 percent of new passenger cars sold in the EU last year, although overall car sales dropped in the year amid semiconductor shortages, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Transport produces a quarter of Europe’s planet-heating emissions, and greenhouse gases from the sector have increased in recent years, threatening efforts to avert dangerous levels of climate change. 

