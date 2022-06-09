You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52dwg

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped for a second straight day on Wednesday, even as Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices.

As Saudi Arabia led the fall in the region, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council bourses in Dubai, Bahrain, and Oman recorded gains between 0.3 and 0.7 percent.

Stock indexes of Abu Dhabi and Kuwait edged 0.3 and o.1 percent lower, respectively, while Qatar’s QSI ended flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 extended gains by 1.9 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $123.53 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $121.99 a barrel as of 9:19 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. was awarded SR1.9 billion ($506 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region

Ataa Educational Co. reported a 304 percent increase in profit to SR71 million in the nine months ended Apr. 30

Alamar Foods will proceed with an initial public offering of 41.7 percent of its share capital on the Saudi Exchange’s main market

Retal Urban Development’s IPO was 8.88 times covered by individual investors, generating SR1.28 billion worth of subscriptions

Shareholder of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp. approved the distribution of SR0.6 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Emma Al Rawabi Co. named Fahad Ibrahim Saad Almousa as board chairman and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Saad Almousa as vice-chairman

Natural Gas Distribution Co.’s shareholders approved the proposal to distribute SR0.5 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Calendar

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

June 12, 2022

Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, will start trading its shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock market

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Saudi stock market drops despite rising oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market drops despite rising oil prices: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. has received approval from its shareholders to increase capital by 91 percent by offering 795 million right issue shares.

The chemical maker wants to increase the capital to SR16.7 billion ($4 billion) from SR8.76 billion, according to bouse filling. 

The company said it will increase its capital in order to repay loans received from the founding shareholders, including partial repayment of equity bridge loans.

Topics: IPO Capital share

Related

Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex
Business & Economy
Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alamar Foods Co. has received regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority to proceed with an initial public offering for its 42 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

The company said it plans to offer 10.63 million ordinary shares, according to a bourse filing.

The price at which all subscribers will purchase the shares will be determined following the book-building period, it added.

Topics: IPO Tadawul TASI share

Saudi developer Retal Urban IPO draws $340m from retail investors

Saudi developer Retal Urban IPO draws $340m from retail investors
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Retal Urban IPO draws $340m from retail investors

Saudi developer Retal Urban IPO draws $340m from retail investors
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development has drawn demand of SR1.28 billion ($340 million) from its initial public offering, as retail investors rushed to subscribe to shares despite global market volatility.

The Saudi-based developer saw 223,087 retail investors subscribing to the offering, leading to 8.88 times oversubscription, according to a bourse filing.

Retail investors were allocated 1.2 million shares, representing 10 percent of the SR1.44 billion offering.

This followed the completion of the book-building period where the IPO was priced at SR120 after generating an order book of SR90.3 billion.

Retal Urban is looking to list its shares on the main market of Saudi Arabia and join the ongoing listing spree in the Gulf in a bid to solidify its position in the real estate sector.

 

 

Topics: IPO real esate retal TASI Tadawul

Related

Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom
Business & Economy
Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom

Saudi Arabia’s IPI at 3-year high on back of strong mining and manufacturing activities

Saudi Arabia’s IPI at 3-year high on back of strong mining and manufacturing activities
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s IPI at 3-year high on back of strong mining and manufacturing activities

Saudi Arabia’s IPI at 3-year high on back of strong mining and manufacturing activities
Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index grew to the highest in three years, according to official data.

The index went by 26.7 percent in April 2022 compared to the same month of last year, as mining, quarrying and manufacturing sectors witnessed immense growth, according to data released by General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT. 

Topics: ipi gstat Mining

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $4946m projects from ministry of environment

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $4946m projects from ministry of environment
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $4946m projects from ministry of environment

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $4946m projects from ministry of environment
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has won SR1.85 billion ($494 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region.

The company secured four contracts from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will design, procure and build transmission lines, distribution networks, pumping stations, and strategic reservoirs.

The projects are located in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, and Qatif and are slated for completion within 24 to 30 months.

 

Topics: water project Saudi

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn
Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn
U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header
U-23 footballers steal seniors’ spotlight in Saudi double-header
Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Iran demands confiscated oil cargo to be returned in full
Iran demands confiscated oil cargo to be returned in full

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.