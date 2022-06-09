REVIEW: Can ‘Peaky Blinders’ avoid the curse of the failed ending?

AMMAN: So, the saga of the Shelbys comes to an end. Season six of “Peaky Blinders,” which just dropped on Netflix, will be its last. Given the numerous popular shows that have failed to stick their (Queen’s) landings in recent years, there is understandable trepidation among fans.
Set in Birmingham, England, in the period between the First and Second World War, “Peaky Blinders” is the story of the Shelby family (siblings Tommy, Arthur, John, Ada and Finn, and the de facto matriarch, Aunt Polly), leaders of the titular organized-crime gang. Tommy, though younger than Arthur, is the head — the brutal brains behind Arthur’s psychopathic brawn.
It’s no real surprise that this final season is unremittingly bleak. In many ways, that’s the only natural outcome to a story about a gang of ruthless criminals — even if Tommy is now an MP with an OBE to his name. But it’s still impressive how devastatingly dark the show gets, tackling addiction, child death, the rise of fascism and the damaging desire for vengeance and/or power with masterful skill.
Another reason for the heaviness that seems to hang over every scene is the death in April 2021 of the magnificent Helen McCrory, who played Polly. Showrunner Stephen Knight deals with the death of this vital cast member in a touching and graceful way in the first episode, and the loss of Polly — his main confidante — plays a significant role in Tommy’s character arc.
The superb Cillian Murphy continues to dig deep to portray Tommy’s state of mind as he lives a dangerous double life (possibly a triple or quadruple life), befriending the despicable fascist leader Oswald Moseley while reporting on the fascists’ activities to Winston Churchill; keeping many of his labyrinthine plans for the Shelby Organization from his family (partly to protect them, partly because he’s still not clear about who betrayed him); and keeping his emotional turmoil from his sister and his wife. Murphy is pitch-perfect — eerily composed but a moment away from meltdown. His great trick is convincing the audience to believe Tommy’s repeated promises that he wants to be a better, kinder man, even though his actions suggest otherwise.
He’s helped by the overall quality of the ensemble cast. And it’s tempting to think, “When the results are this impressive, why not keep going?” Unlike Tommy, though, Knight has decided to get out while the going’s good and leave us wanting more. When it comes to TV, that’s no mean feat.
Arab artists Alia Farid, Mounira Al-Solh shortlisted for UK art prize
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The UK’s biennial exhibition and international contemporary art prize, Artes Mundi, announced this week its shortlist for its 10th edition.
The list of international nominees features two Arab artists: Alia Farid from Kuwait and Mounira Al-Solh from Lebanon.
The artists’ works will be featured in the biennial exhibition taking place from October 2023 to March 2024.
The winner of the prestigious contemporary art award, who will be announced during the exhibition, will receive around $50,000.
Farid, who exhibited in Germany, Japan, Spain, the US and elsewhere, is a multidisciplinary creative whose work ranges from writing and drawing, to film sculpture and installation.
Al-Solh is a visual artist who creates video installations, paintings, drawing and embroidery, to name a few areas. Her work focusses on self-reflection, feminism and micro-history along with social and political topics.
She has had exhibitions around the world including in the US, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Qatar.
Farid and Al-Solh will compete alongside Rushdi Anwar from Kurdistan, Carolina Caycedo from Colombia, Naomi Rincon Gallardo from Mexico, Taloi Havini from Papua New Guinea, and Nguyen Trinh Thi from Vietnam.
Egyptian composer Hesham Nazih: ‘Working with Marvel was a game changer’
The award-winning musician and composer’s work on ‘Moon Knight’ has brought him global recognition
Updated 09 June 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: In contemporary Egyptian cinema, no composer has made a greater impact than Hesham Nazih. Across more than 40 films over an award-winning 20-year-span, Nazih has heightened each project he’s scored, from “Son of Rizk” to “Blue Elephant.” Now, the composer for Marvel’s TV show “Moon Knight,” Nazih has officially made the crossover that only a handful of true international greats, such as Ennio Morricone and A.R. Rahman, have pulled off before him — an opportunity he didn’t take lightly.
“I knew this was huge step for me,” Nazih tells Arab News. “Working with Marvel was a game changer for my career. I had countless thoughts in my head, and I had to fight a lot of them off.”
“Moon Knight” is a singular work for Marvel Studios in more ways than one. Starring Academy Award nominees Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as well as Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy (from TV’s “Ramy”), it tells the story of a man with dissociative identity disorder plagued by ancient Egyptian deities in a show that is equal parts comedy, horror and Indiana Jones-esque adventure.
Perhaps most importantly, it’s a show that, from its very conception, refused to follow the usual path of Orientalist oversimplification of Egypt — both ancient and modern — that Hollywood has historically taken. Instead, Marvel brought in Egyptian voices both in front of and behind the camera, including director Mohamed Diab, editor Ahmed Hafez, and Nazih.
At first, the composer says, he was paralyzed by the responsibility of identity, questioning how many Egyptian musical traditions to consciously imbue in the show’s score, before realizing that was only getting in his way. After all, Egypt was in his soul, and would come out in his music whether he intended it to or not.
“I decided to stop these thoughts and just enjoy the moment. I told myself, ‘I'm writing music for a Marvel superhero. At my fingertips is a huge orchestra to play with the best conductors in the world.’ I let it out freely and unconsciously. I followed my emotions,” says Nazih.
It didn’t take long for him to emotionally connect with the work. As he sat in his studio in Cairo late at night, a space fitted with a bed in case he wants to spend long stretches of time focused on his work (as he often does), he began to watch the series unfold, finding himself overcome.
“What’s amazing about this show is that you can relate to, and feel for, the characters easily, with no extra explanation. It's so clear and impressive on the screen. Giving it my heart wasn't really a hard task, because it was calling to my heart all the time, really,” says Nazih.
“In episode five, for instance, during one scene, there was a moment of silence, so I stopped playing. In that moment, for the first time while playing, I had tears in my eyes. This one got me in the throat. It wasn't because of the music. It was because of the performance of Oscar Isaac. I knew how important that scene was, because it was important to me. I opted for the simplest form of scoring because it delivered instantly,” he continues.
In that moment, Nazih remembered the young boy he once was, sitting in front of a small television watching old movies, noticing how the music was what drew him in the most.
“I was maybe nine years old when I knew this is what I wanted to do. Watching those movies, I kept wondering how this was happening to me, how this music caused a gush of emotion that just (hits) you in your chest and your stomach and everywhere. I was so taken by this when I was a kid. I remember films such as ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Rocky,’ the moments they had when the music and the picture and the color and sound become one in your head and heart. I knew I wanted to do this, too. I didn’t even know what it was called, but I knew I wanted to do it,” says Nazih.
“Moon Knight,” with its throwback storytelling elements, gave Nazih the chance to create a score that was as universal as the ones he’d first fallen in love with, all with his Egyptian heart. He and Diab, however, did disagree at times as to how prominent the Egyptian elements should be, Nazih reveals.
“Mohamed wanted to build the score onto the Egyptian elements, and my idea was that the Egyptian presence is there, and it's obvious, but this is not a purely Egyptian show. It has to come out through the story authentically, and at the right moments. One of the great things about this show is that it’s meant for the whole world to watch and relate to. So it couldn’t just be for us Egyptians,” says Nazih.
Part of the issue was that Egypt and its culture is not a monolith. Egypt is a sprawling country with many cultures and musical traditions, so labeling something ‘Egyptian’ was limiting what that could mean. Because of that, the team mixed in music that captured some of the diversity of the country.
“In Egypt, we listen to different kinds of songs and types of music each and every day,” says Nazih. “You go to the street and you hear Mahreganat, or Egyptian street music. Then you find a coffee shop playing the bassoon music from 70 years ago, and then down the block a hotel has classic Egyptian jazz. It’s all here.”
When Marvel heard Nazih’s score, the feedback was instant — it had exceeded every expectation.
“They kept saying how exciting it was, how fresh it felt. It was hugely gratifying,” says Nazih.
That reaction was mirrored when the show, which debuted this week on Disney+ in the Middle East, was released internationally at the end of March. Nazih’s score has racked up millions of streams across multiple platforms, with many who have no knowledge of his Egyptian heritage or huge body of work commenting that it does what they want a great score to do: Heighten the Marvel storytelling they love so much.
That success did not go unnoticed. Diab revealed to Arab News that Marvel was considering working with Nazih on future projects. While Nazih has not been contacted yet — or perhaps has signed too many non-disclosure agreements to reveal anything — he knows his superlative work was recognized by Marvel’s execs.
“After the final episode aired internationally, (Marvel president) Kevin Feige invited us for a Zoom meeting. He said so many amazing things to me, and to everyone else as well. They’re all really amazing people. They were all helpful and nice and positive. It’s only for such people that you really want to stay up working all night to deliver and outdo yourself, reaching places that you didn’t even know you could go to,” says Nazih. “I would love to work with them all again.”
Saudi fashion designer ‘shocked’ and ‘proud’ to see Duchess of Cornwall wearing his design
Yahya Al-Bishri had no idea that Camilla had chosen a daqlah he created as her outfit for the queen’s platinum jubilee concert
In an interview with Arab News, he said the navy robe with silver embroidery was presented as a gift to Prince Charles during a visit to the Kingdom in 1998
Updated 08 June 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: It’s not every day a fashion designer sees a member of Britain’s royal family wearing one of their designs in front of a global television audience. So Yahya Al-Bishri said he was “shocked” to learn that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall chose a daqlah he created as her outfit of choice for the queen’s platinum jubilee concert last weekend.
“It is just a great feeling to see the whole world is talking about my outfit,” Al-Bishri told Arab News from his home in Jeddah. Yet the game-changing moment came as a complete surprise to him.
“Actually, I was engaged with friends in a small gathering when my wife called me and told me, “Are you watching the Platinum Party (at the Palace)?’ She told me that Camilla was wearing my daqlah.
“As a Saudi fashion designer, I am so proud and happy that international media focused on my design, talked about the outfit and appreciated what the Duchess of Cornwall was wearing.”
The daqlah, a long robe that is open at the front and is traditionally worn over a thobe, was gifted to Camilla’s husband, Prince Charles, during a visit to the Kingdom in 1998, Al-Bishri revealed.
“When Prince Charles came to Saudi Arabia, he visited a village in the Asir region and he wore the daqlah that time for the first time,” he said. “And now, after two and a half decades, the piece appeared again during the platinum (jubilee) celebrations for the queen of Britain.”
It is testament to the quality and longevity of the design that the duchess decided to repurpose the robe as her outfit for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. The traditional robe is navy in color, with intricate Saudi inscriptions embroidered in silver reed threads on the Kashmiri woolen fabric.
Asked whether the garment can be worn by women as well as men, Al-Bishri said: “A daqlah can be worn open or closed by men. Camilla wore it buttoned up, keeping the focus on the beautiful embroidery on the fabric. She really looked beautiful in it.”
The daqlah is not his first fashion connection with the British royal family; in the mid-1980s he was commissioned to design a gown for Princess Diana.
Al-Bishri was born in 1962 in Abha, where he attended primary school before moving to Jeddah to complete his education. He developed a love of literature and poetry which led him to a career in journalism before, in 1986, he discovered fashion and set out to build a career in the industry. After initially studying in Italy, he went on to graduate from the Paris American Academy in France.
In 1990 he opened his fashion house, Yahya Couture, in Jeddah, which featured bridal and evening wear. Soon after, he added a menswear department and subsequently also expanded to include children’s clothing.
During a storied career his creations have appeared on runways at fashion shows around the world, including France, Russia, Jordan, Egypt, the US, Oman, Morocco, Lebanon, and, of course, his native Saudi Arabia.
The guests at these high-profile shows have included heads of states and royalty — and if Camilla’s choice of outfit last weekend is any indication, it seems the royal seal of approval for Al-Bishri’s designs is set continue.
Jeddah’s Hayy Jameel arts hub stages international group show
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: A new group show at the Hayy Jameel arts hub in Jeddah is bringing a bevy of artworks to the Kingdom, including a selection of works by artists who are being showcased in the country for the first time.
“The Distance from Here” runs from June 8 – Oct. 25, 2022 and explores spaces of transition, both physical and conceptual.
The exhibition includes major works drawn largely from the Art Jameel Collection, on view for the first time in Saudi Arabia. “The Distance from Here” is accompanied by a new publication; public and learning initiatives; newly commissioned performance and installation works; and a residency program. Featured artists range from up-and-coming creatives to established talents.
The artists include Mona Ayyash, Yto Barrada, Hicham Benohoud, Sarah Brahim, Jason Dodge, Shilpa Gupta, Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, Anup Mathew Thomas, Filwa Nazer, Sreshta Rit Premnath, Hrair Sarkissian and Do Ho Suh.
Some of the works include Lebanese duo Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige’s “A Letter Can Always Reach Its Destination,” a video and hologram installation from 2012.
The work is part of their long-term “On Scams” project, for which they spent almost 20 years collecting spam and scam emails.
This particular work uses the text of selected spam and scams voiced by non-professional actors so that they “seem transformed into scenarios for monologues — stories that become captivating, even moving, because they are told by what seems to be a ‘real’ person,” the brochure says. “Nevertheless, the presence and complex layering of technological communication is echoed in the display, where one projection is ephemerally superimposed upon another, creating a ghostlike sensibility where the virtual and physical meet.”
Meanwhile, Hicham Benohoud’s “The Classroom” is a striking photography series shot over eight years around the turn of the millennium when he was working as an art teacher in Marrakech. “He actively involved his students in the making process, often providing physical constraints, prescribing specific poses and gestures or offering up different accessories to wear or use in order to construct within the space,” the brochure explains.
“Background” by Syrian artist Hrair Sarkissian was inspired by memories of his father’s studio in Damascus. The work highlights “the disappearance of a tradition of studio portraiture integral to the history and development of Middle Eastern photography in the twentieth century by documenting one of its central artefacts: the studio backdrop.” Sarkissian photographed hundreds of backdrops he discovered in Alexandria, Amman, Beirut, Byblos, Istanbul and Cairo, then selected one from each of the six cities to create images that “both monumentalize and eulogize their subject.” Seeing the backdrops empty like this, without a sitter in front of them, gives them an eerily desolate atmosphere, “like ruins or relics of a tradition that has finally run its course.”
From London to Berlin, Iraqi photographer’s UAE show highlights unity during pandemic
Updated 08 June 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: While in many ways the trials and tribulations of the coronavirus pandemic years are mostly in the past, there is no denying the impact the health crisis has had on the world.
Artists who worked during the lockdown and restriction periods are now showcasing creations often charged with emotion, grief, and solidarity.
One such artist is London-based Yamam Nabeel, an Iraqi writer and photographer, who is staging his first exhibition in the region at ICD Brookfield Place, in Dubai.
Titled “Waiting for Time/Intersecting Realities” and running until June 30, it presents a series of 29 photographic portraits that narrate the pandemic stories of more than 60 people from all walks of life, and a range of countries and cultures. The images depict the shared experience of navigating the hardships, joys, and grief over the course of the virus outbreak.
Nabeel began creating his work in the English capital during the first lockdown in May and June of 2020. With his 1960s medium‐format Hasselblad and Mamiya 7 cameras, he travelled from London to Berlin and then to Dubai between 2020 and 2022, recording and interviewing people including playwrights, comedians, hospital workers, journalists, and lawyers.
Through his photos, Nabeel has caught moments of waiting, reflection, and joy all shot outdoors in a place of the subject’s choosing. The pictures highlight the shared commonalities and disparities between individuals during the period.
He told Arab News: “My aim was to connect people during a difficult shared experience that the current generation have never experienced.
“It was a time filled with fear, uncertainty, and solitude. We all lived the same reality, locked in our immediate surroundings, waiting for something no one could predict. I wanted to collect individual stories, to weave them together into an interconnected and collective human story.”
Through the works on display, Nabeel has questioned whether humans will hold onto the unity garnered through tragedy or if previous divisive ways will return.
He said: “As an Iraqi and as an Arab, the word unity resonates greatly with me. My NGO was called FC Unity and used the global power of football to bring people together. Having this exhibition in Dubai, in the UAE, pays homage to that concept.
“Unity is the foundation of this country. Everything I have done in my life was about bringing people together. In times of fear and trauma as well as in times of safety and stability,” he added, in reference to his not-for-profit organization that aims to provide a platform for development and education through football.
Dubai was one of the last cities he visited before the pandemic, in January, and it was the last place he shot in, returning in December just as the omicron variant of COVID-19 reared its head, challenging the world with more uncertainty.
“I decided that it was time to include Dubai and slightly alter the project to show three different global cities at three various times of the pandemic.
“As we were within touching distance of returning to so-called normality, I decided to show Dubai on color film, while showing London and Berlin on black-and-white film. All photographs were taken as medium format, analogue images,” he said.
Born in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Nabeel was raised in Hungary and later moved to London where he has been living since 1992. He is the son of exiled poet Nabeel Yasin. His family left Iraq in 1980, when he was four years old. They then lived in France, Lebanon, and the former East Germany, before settling in Hungary in 1981.
“My mother tongue is Arabic, my first language is Hungarian, and the language I write and create in is English, but my heart and soul forever remain Iraqi,” he added.
Through his photographic portraits, Nabeel has translated a global crisis into more intimate, individual, and personal stories of each sitter. He is now planning a project in Iraq.
He said: “My aim is to present a new narrative about our wonderfully diverse and interesting culture and heritage to European audiences.”
“Waiting for Time/Intersecting Realities” marks his eighth solo show.