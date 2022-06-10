Asian stocks track global shares lower, US CPI in focus

You are here

The fall is set to continue when the European markets open (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 June 2022
BEIJING/HONG KONG: Asian shares tracked a global equities sell-off on Friday as rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and jitters over upcoming US inflation data stoked concerns about global growth, while stocks in China rose on hopes of policy loosening, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent, weighed down by a 1.2 percent drop in resources-heavy Australia and a 1.5 percent retreat in South Korea. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.4 percent.

The fall is set to continue when the European markets open. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.99 percent, German DAX futures were 0.92 percent lower, FTSE futures dropped 0.87 percent.

However, continued strong buying by foreign investors and cautious hopes of regulatory easing on tech firms lifted China stocks on Friday, despite news that the cities of Beijing and Shaanghai were back on COVID-19 alert.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.41 percent, while Hong Kong shares trimmed earlier losses to be off 0.2 percent.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong, which took a heavy hit in early trade, reversed losses to be up 0.9 percent, driven by a change of fortunes in Hong Kong shares of Alibaba , which rose 1.8 percent.

Reuters reported that Chinese authorities has given billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group a tentative green light to revive its initial public offering, following a Bloomberg story that China is considering reviving the IPO.

Despite denials from the company and the securities regulator, investors took it as a sign that a long regulatory crackdown on tech firms is easing, in line with the broad accommodative stance recently from China’s top policymakers.

“It’s a signal that Beijing has come out to tell you that they have shifted from crackdown to support, so there is no longer much uncertainty,” said Jason Hsu, founder and CIO of Rayliant Global Advisers.

“China is now starting to enter an easing circle, which is definitely a good thing for the stock market. Stocks have fallen quite a lot before, so now they will rise again and make up for the losses.I think it is quite something to look forward to.”

China’s factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May due to tight COVID-19 curbs, while consumer inflation also stayed subdued.

That would allow China’s central bank to release more stimulus to prop up the economy even as monetary authorities in most other countries scramble to hose down inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would deliver next month its first interest rate rise since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September.

“Global equities came under pressure after the ECB delivered its guidance, and (ECB President Christine) Lagarde noted upside inflation risks,” said analysts at ANZ in a note on Friday.

“And with energy prices still pushing higher, it is not yet clear that inflation has peaked. Fed guidance and policy actions may have to turn more hawkish for longer. Financial markets are nervous.”

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, especially if US consumer price data on Friday confirms elevated inflation.

The consensus forecast sees a year-over-year inflation rate for May of 8.3 percent, unchanged from April.

Shares on Wall Street tumbled as the market awaited the price data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 2 percent in their biggest daily percentage declines since mid-May.

In currency markets, the US dollar eased 0.2 percentagainst a basket of major currencies, pulling away from its highest level in three weeks ahead of the US inflation report.

On Friday, the two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, continued its climb to be hover around the highest level since early May. It touched 2.8352 percent compared with a US close of 2.817 percent.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes also rose slightly to 3.0568 percent compared with its US close of 3.042 percent on Thursday.

Oil prices eased after parts of Shanghai imposed new lockdown measures. US crude dipped 0.52 percent to $120.88 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.6 percent to $122.38 per barrel.

Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose. Spot gold was traded at $1844.58 per ounce.

GCC stock markets conclude 2nd worst month in 6.5 years on global spillover
Business & Economy
GCC stock markets conclude 2nd worst month in 6.5 years on global spillover

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Raising Saudi Arabia’s import tariffs on more than 500 items led to an investment increase in goods production and more jobs in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The rise on 575 commodities was issued in June 2020, and saw rates increase from zero to 25 percent on some food and beverage products.

Building materials, machinery, and vehicles saw tariffs rise to up to 15 percent on some items.

Following the rise, investments in relevant factories in the Kingdom increased by 2 percent by the end of December 2021 — reaching SR374 billion ($99.7 billion). 

The ministry added that the number of factories producing these commodities increased by 8 percent to reach 2,955 factories during the same period, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The total number of Saudi employees working in factories producing goods with adjusted fees increased by 18 percent to reach 61,000 employees, in addition to an increase in the total number of employees in factories producing the same goods by 7 percent to reach 194,000 employees, by the end of December 2021.

The tariff adjustment also affected hand wash basins made of marble and alabaster, which was reflected in a 110 percent increase of investments between June 2020 and June 2021, to SR456 million, the ministry said.

The number of factories for these goods increased by 9 percent in the same period, reaching 51 factories, and the total number of employees increased by 30 percent to nearly 2,000 employees.

The positive effects of the tariff adjustment extended to a number of commodities, including doors, windows and thresholds, in which the percentage of investments increased by 11 percent to more than SR5 billion, the ministry said.

The investment in glass goods in the form of tubes and pipes increased by about SR2.3 billion, while other commodities included in the customs tariff have witnessed different growth rates. the ministry added.

 

Saudi Arabia aimed, through the customs tariff increases, to improve the balance of payments, increase exports, and bring the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent.

 

The Kingdom also aims to raise the percentage of foreign investments to 5.7 percent, and provide job opportunities for citizens, in addition to raising the percentage of non-oil exports from 16 percent to at least 50 percent of non-oil GDP.

Topics: imports trade tariffs Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi Arabia divides tariffs into 2 categories for electricity intensive establishments
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia divides tariffs into 2 categories for electricity intensive establishments

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has won a top industry award after the Kingdom’s sukuk issuance rose 37 percent in a year.

The NDMC was named the Sovereign Treasure and Funding Team of the Year at the Annual Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East awards ceremony in Dubai on June 8.

The award came after sukuk issuance hit $36.9 billion in 2021.

An NDMC statement said that the honor signifies Saudi Arabia's ability to meet investors' expectations, and recognition for the efforts in developing the local debt market.

 On May 25, the NDMC announced the closure of issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SrR-denominated Sukuk Program which was set at SR14.9 billion.

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, despite a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to speed up production.

Saudi oil giant Aramco normally does not provide buyers a reason why volumes are cut, according to Bloomberg, which added that Aramco did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the matter.

While Chinese buyers are facing a shortfall, those in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and India will get the oil volumes they had sought, with some even getting extra supplies, Bloomberg reported, citing refinery officials who asked not to be identified for information privacy. 

Looking for alternatives to Russian products, many Asian buyers asked Aramco for more oil this week, during the so-called nomination process.

Buyers are still finding Saudi cargoes more affordable than supplies from the North Sea and the US, despite a higher-than-expected increase in prices from the Kingdom.

China and India are big buyers of Russian crudes, even after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco OPEC+ China

Related

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
Business & Economy
Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction firm China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co. has been awarded a $974 million contract to build five kilometers of tunnels in the Saudi Arabian city of Madinah.

The project also involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge, according to MEED.

Al-Amida road will serve as an alternative to the current ring road, through expanding the roadway to six lanes, upgrading the Ali Bin Abi Taleb traffic tunnel and connecting Al-Amida to the King Faisal ring road.

Canada’s WSP and US-based Parsons are among consultants working on the project while Rua al-Madinah Holding is the client, MEED said.

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a tunneling project in NEOM, in June, with contracts being awarded for the bored tunneling sections of The Line.

Topics: Madinah China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co

Related

Malaysian and Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj video
Saudi Arabia
Malaysian and Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Russian companies should not start “concreting over their oil-wells” according to Vladimir Putin as he predicted the West will rely on energy from his country for many years.

As the EU currently imports around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, the bloc has pledged to reduce its dependency on Russian oil by 90 percent by the end of 2022. 

The bloc has not made any commitments on gas.

According to the BBC, the Russian president made the statement after attending an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian monarch Peter the Great, who fought against Sweden.

The Russian President compared this fight to his invasion of Ukraine, claiming that Peter the Great was taking back territory and that “it is our responsibility also to take back and strengthen.”

Despite US reduction of Russian energy products’ supply as a punishment after the Ukraine invasion, rising global oil and gas prices mean that profits of such companies could have risen in recent months.

“The volume of oil is decreasing on the world market, prices are rising,” President Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs, adding that company profits are rising.

Putin's words came after a US official admitted that Russian profits on energy may be higher now than before the invasion of Ukraine, the BBC said.

Asked at a Senate hearing if Russia could be earning more now from fossil fuels than it was before the war, US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein replied: “I can't deny that.”

 

Topics: Vladimir Putin EU Oil

Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Rights watchdog condemns the Taliban for violently beating Afghan journalist
Rights watchdog condemns the Taliban for violently beating Afghan journalist
Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup
Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup
Iran arrests 13 bank heist suspects: judiciary
Iran arrests 13 bank heist suspects: judiciary

