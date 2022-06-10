You are here

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project
Madinah in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Construction firm China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co. has been awarded a $974 million contract to build five kilometers of tunnels in the Saudi Arabian city of Madinah.

The project also involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge, according to MEED.

Al-Amida road will serve as an alternative to the current ring road, through expanding the roadway to six lanes, upgrading the Ali Bin Abi Taleb traffic tunnel and connecting Al-Amida to the King Faisal ring road.

Canada’s WSP and US-based Parsons are among consultants working on the project while Rua al-Madinah Holding is the client, MEED said.

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a tunneling project in NEOM, in June, with contracts being awarded for the bored tunneling sections of The Line.

RIYADH: Russian companies should not start “concreting over their oil-wells” according to Vladimir Putin as he predicted the West will rely on energy from his country for many years.

As the EU currently imports around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, the bloc has pledged to reduce its dependency on Russian oil by 90 percent by the end of 2022. 

The bloc has not made any commitments on gas.

According to the BBC, the Russian president made the statement after attending an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian monarch Peter the Great, who fought against Sweden.

The Russian President compared this fight to his invasion of Ukraine, claiming that Peter the Great was taking back territory and that “it is our responsibility also to take back and strengthen.”

Despite US reduction of Russian energy products’ supply as a punishment after the Ukraine invasion, rising global oil and gas prices mean that profits of such companies could have risen in recent months.

“The volume of oil is decreasing on the world market, prices are rising,” President Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs, adding that company profits are rising.

Putin's words came after a US official admitted that Russian profits on energy may be higher now than before the invasion of Ukraine, the BBC said.

Asked at a Senate hearing if Russia could be earning more now from fossil fuels than it was before the war, US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein replied: “I can't deny that.”

 

BEIJING/HONG KONG: Asian shares tracked a global equities sell-off on Friday as rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and jitters over upcoming US inflation data stoked concerns about global growth, while stocks in China rose on hopes of policy loosening, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent, weighed down by a 1.2 percent drop in resources-heavy Australia and a 1.5 percent retreat in South Korea. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.4 percent.

The fall is set to continue when the European markets open. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.99 percent, German DAX futures were 0.92 percent lower, FTSE futures dropped 0.87 percent.

However, continued strong buying by foreign investors and cautious hopes of regulatory easing on tech firms lifted China stocks on Friday, despite news that the cities of Beijing and Shaanghai were back on COVID-19 alert.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.41 percent, while Hong Kong shares trimmed earlier losses to be off 0.2 percent.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong, which took a heavy hit in early trade, reversed losses to be up 0.9 percent, driven by a change of fortunes in Hong Kong shares of Alibaba , which rose 1.8 percent.

Reuters reported that Chinese authorities has given billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group a tentative green light to revive its initial public offering, following a Bloomberg story that China is considering reviving the IPO.

Despite denials from the company and the securities regulator, investors took it as a sign that a long regulatory crackdown on tech firms is easing, in line with the broad accommodative stance recently from China’s top policymakers.

“It’s a signal that Beijing has come out to tell you that they have shifted from crackdown to support, so there is no longer much uncertainty,” said Jason Hsu, founder and CIO of Rayliant Global Advisers.

“China is now starting to enter an easing circle, which is definitely a good thing for the stock market. Stocks have fallen quite a lot before, so now they will rise again and make up for the losses.I think it is quite something to look forward to.”

China’s factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May due to tight COVID-19 curbs, while consumer inflation also stayed subdued.

That would allow China’s central bank to release more stimulus to prop up the economy even as monetary authorities in most other countries scramble to hose down inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would deliver next month its first interest rate rise since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September.

“Global equities came under pressure after the ECB delivered its guidance, and (ECB President Christine) Lagarde noted upside inflation risks,” said analysts at ANZ in a note on Friday.

“And with energy prices still pushing higher, it is not yet clear that inflation has peaked. Fed guidance and policy actions may have to turn more hawkish for longer. Financial markets are nervous.”

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, especially if US consumer price data on Friday confirms elevated inflation.

The consensus forecast sees a year-over-year inflation rate for May of 8.3 percent, unchanged from April.

Shares on Wall Street tumbled as the market awaited the price data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 2 percent in their biggest daily percentage declines since mid-May.

In currency markets, the US dollar eased 0.2 percentagainst a basket of major currencies, pulling away from its highest level in three weeks ahead of the US inflation report.

On Friday, the two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, continued its climb to be hover around the highest level since early May. It touched 2.8352 percent compared with a US close of 2.817 percent.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes also rose slightly to 3.0568 percent compared with its US close of 3.042 percent on Thursday.

Oil prices eased after parts of Shanghai imposed new lockdown measures. US crude dipped 0.52 percent to $120.88 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.6 percent to $122.38 per barrel.

Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose. Spot gold was traded at $1844.58 per ounce.

JEDDAH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City have discussed with a number of Irish universities and other educational organizations the development of investment opportunities in the education sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Other participants in the virtual meeting included Enterprise Ireland — the government agency responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets, and the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce. It also featured cooperation from Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache in Ireland, the ministries of education and investment, and the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.

Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar the Economic City, said that the aim of the meeting was to encourage Irish universities to establish campuses in KAEC, which he described as one of the most important Saudi locations supporting a national initiative to attract more international educational institutions.

He highlighted the pioneering work of KAEC, as represented by the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, along with the capabilities and advanced infrastructure offered by the city and its economic strategy to develop the education sector by attracting prestigious international educational institutions.

The meeting is the first of a series with educational institutions and organizations in various countries in support of efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Education and other government agencies to develop the sector, Piaia said.

Another topic during the meeting was support for the World Academy, which currently hosts more than 600 students. Piaia added that the Economic City also hosts the National Aviation Academy, the Culinary Arts Academy, and the Tamouh Academy, which aims to teach and empower national cadres by developing the capabilities and skills of students by bridging the gap between education qualifications and the demands of the labor market.

He said KAEC provides an integrated platform for investment and business, boosted by its strategic location on the Red Sea coast and its position as a leading destination for housing, tourism and entertainment. He added that in cooperation with its partners from the public and private sectors it has become a role model for the urban planning of modern cities.

It aims to provide an attractive regulatory environment for investment supported by competitive incentives and capabilities, which is helping to localize national capital and attract foreign investment, in an effort to diversify sources of income and provide more quality jobs for Saudi youth.

RIYADH: Saudi Savola Foods Ltd. has acquired Egyptian Belgian Co., known as Egybelg, amid plans to invest 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($91 million) in Egypt over the next two years.

Savola Foods, a subsidiary of the Saudi-listed Savola Group, has purchased all the shares in Egybelg for 622 million Egyptian pounds, CEO Sameh Hassan told Asharq Business.

According to the executive, Savola will allocate 730 million pounds toward rehabilitating the newly acquired firm and up to 400 million pounds to upgrade factories and raise production capacity.

Hassan noted that Savola is targeting more sales from the snacks segment, adding that the production of snacks in Egypt is expected to start by the end of this year.

With three factories across Egypt and five production lines, Cairo-based Egybelg manufactures and distributes bakery goods.

RIYADH: On a macro level, the International Renewable Energy Agency signed an agreement to scale up energy transition in the region. On a micro scale, Saudi  Arabia’s ACWA Power’s unit has signed a $107 million deal to set up a solar plant in the Kingdom’s central region. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

The UAE is strengthening ties with South Korea in the field of energy value chains to drive opportunities for low-carbon economic growth.

This comes during a series of meetings Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber held with government and business leaders in South Korea, Arabian Business reported. 

The International Renewable Energy Agency has inked an agreement with the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency to boost collaboration on deploying renewable energy in the Middle East and North Africa region.  

Through a micro lens: 

Saudi ACWA Power’s subsidiary Layla Solar Energy Co. has completed a $107 million power purchase agreement to set up a solar plant in the Kingdom’s central region, Trade Arabia reported.

The deal, with Saudi Power Procurement Co., is valid for 30 years.

Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon plans a major solar panel array in the Philippines that would supply enough clean power that would prevent burning the equivalent of 1.4 million tons of coal in a year.

