You are here

  • Home
  • International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company
French national team midfielder Paul Pogba. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pf6bu

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company

International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company
  • Pogba and Wahed’s CEO met in September 2021 and found common ground in Wahed’s mission
  • The Frenchman said ‘growing up, we didn’t have access to a safe way to manage and grow our money’
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: French footballer Paul Pogba has joined Wahed Inc., a global Islamic Fintech company, as an investor and brand ambassador.
The 2018 World Cup champ joins current brand ambassadors UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his team of mixed martial arts fighters.
Starting his football career at the age of six, Pogba, who until recently was famous for being part of the Premier League club Manchester United and the French national team, plays as a central midfielder.
Pogba and Wahed’s Chief Executive Officer, Junaid Wahedna, met in September 2021 and found common ground in Wahed’s mission to make ethical investing as accessible and affordable as possible, cementing Pogba’s partnership with the global Islamic Fintech, the company said.
Pogba said: “I knew I wanted to be part of it, because growing up, we didn’t have access to a safe way to manage and grow our money.”
The Frenchman hopes that his partnership with Wahed will help show young people that there are ways to start investing the right way and “it’s smart to start thinking about long-term financial goals early in life.”
Wahedna said “Pogba is a high-performing leader in his industry, which fits with the vision and mission of what we’re trying to achieve,” adding: “We are very excited to welcome him as our new brand ambassador as we continue to reimagine a fairer financial ecosystem.”
Wahed has gained support steadily since its inception with over 300,000 clients globally across all the its entities.

Topics: Paul Pogba brand ambassador Islamic Fintech Manchester United Wahed

Related

Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed his Muslim hero is Muhammad Ali. (Reuters/File Photos)
Sport
French football ace Pogba reveals his Muslim hero as Muhammad Ali
Pogba removes Heineken bottle during Euros press conference
Sport
Pogba removes Heineken bottle during Euros press conference

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports
  • An agreement in principle is in place between the club and 49-year-old Zidane
  • Contacted by AFP, a PSG source refused to confirm or deny the reports
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain are near to reaching an agreement for Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as coach, French media reported on Friday.
According to radio station Europe 1, an agreement in principle is in place between the club and 49-year-old Zidane for the former Real Madrid boss to join ahead of the new season.
Contacted by AFP, a PSG source refused to confirm or deny the reports.
Pochettino has a year left on his contract and led the Qatari-backed side to the Ligue 1 title last term but they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the last 16.
The club’s Qatari owners are desperate to win European club football’s premier competition and Zidane guided the Spanish giants to the trophy three seasons in a row between 2016 and 2018.
A World Cup winner with France in 1998, Zidane won the Champions League as a player with Real in 2002.
As coach he had two spells in charge of Madrid, winning his hat-trick of Champions Leagues in his first stint as well as one La Liga title, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.
He walked out of Real in 2018 but was reappointed in March 2019 and won another La Liga title in 2020 before departing again the following year.
Zidane was in Paris at the same time as the Emir of Qatar for last month’s Champions League final at the Stade de France, which was won by Real against Liverpool.
Earlier, PSG announced the arrival of Luis Campos as their football adviser to replace the departed Leonardo.
The 57-year-old Portuguese super-scout built the Monaco team that denied PSG the title in 2017 and knows Kylian Mbappe well as the striker was emerging in the principality at the same time.
Campos then became the genius behind the scenes at Lille, helping them build a team that pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 crown last year before departing.
“I am delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, which I consider is the most ambitious and exciting club in world football,” Campos said in a PSG statement.
“I believe strongly in and share the vision of the club and I cannot wait to get started to further unleash the great potential of this exceptional club.”
The new French top-flight season begins on the weekend of August 6 and 7.
A week before that champions PSG will play French Cup winners Nantes in the Trophee des Champions, the traditional curtain-raiser to the French season, in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Topics: PSG Zinedine Zidane Mauricio Pochettino Ligue 1

Related

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Sport
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Zidane: ‘I’m not a terrible coach, I’m not the best either’
Sport
Zidane: ‘I’m not a terrible coach, I’m not the best either’

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016

Andy Murray beats Tsitsipas for 1st top 5 win since 2016
  • The 35-year-old Murray saved a set point in the first set against the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas
  • The former world No. 1 missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

STUTTGART: Andy Murray claimed his biggest win more than five years on Friday when he defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.
The 35-year-old Murray saved a set point in the first set against the fifth-ranked Tsitsipas and powered on to claim his first win over an opponent ranked in the top five since beating Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals in London in November 2016.
That was also the last year he reached a grass-court singles final as he became Wimbledon champion for the second time.
The former world No. 1 missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. Murray also reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, though was beaten by Denis Kudla.
Tsitsipas was bidding for a repeat after beating Murray in their only previous meeting at the US Open last year.
But the Scot gained confidence after saving the set point on serve at 5-6 and he attacked in the second set before getting the decisive break in the sixth game.
Murray improved his record to 113-23 on grass. He next faces Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The Australian player progressed after Marton Fucsovics had to withdraw during the second set of their quarterfinal. Kyrgios was leading 7-6 (3), 3-0 at the time.
Also, Matteo Berrettini defeated Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for a semifinal against home favorite Oscar Otte. The German received a walkover from French player Benjamin Bonzi.

Topics: tennis Andy Murray Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP

Related

Murray says Wimbledon ‘will never be an exhibition’
Sport
Murray says Wimbledon ‘will never be an exhibition’
Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
Sport
Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Champions League chaos caused ‘severe damage’ to France’s image: government report

Champions League chaos caused ‘severe damage’ to France’s image: government report
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

Champions League chaos caused ‘severe damage’ to France’s image: government report

Champions League chaos caused ‘severe damage’ to France’s image: government report
  • The 30-page report did not point fingers at the police or other actors in particular for the mayhem
  • The report recommended the creation of a national committee to pilot major international sporting events
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: A chain of “failures” by French authorities marred the chaotic Champions League football final in Paris on May 28, inflicting “severe damage” on the image of the country, a government report said Friday.
The scenes at the Stade de France “raised questions from outside observers about our country’s ability to deliver and succeed in the major sporting events for which we will soon be responsible” said the report, as Paris prepares to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup and 2024 Olympics.
But the 30-page report did not point fingers at the police or other actors in particular for the mayhem that marred the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, emphasising the extraordinary nature of the situation
The author of the report, Michel Cadot, the government’s inter-ministerial envoy for Olympics and other major sporting event preparations, wrote the triggering factor was the “uncontrolled influx of additional members of the public without tickets or with fake ones, in unprecedented proportions.”
But Cadot said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s initial claim that as many as 40,000 Liverpool fans who massed at the stadium were to blame for the chaos should be “relativised.”
The report recommended the creation of a national committee to pilot major international sporting events, similar to the one already created for the Olympics.
“Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has asked the interior and sports ministers to take up the recommendations to put them in place without delay,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Topics: France Paris Liverpool 2022 UEFA Champions League Final fans

Related

French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime
Sport
French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime
UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos
Sport
UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos

Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup

Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup

Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup
  • Israeli citizens, like other foreigners, will be permitted to obtain a visa online with proof of a ticket purchase
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

Jerusalem: Israeli citizens will be allowed to travel to Qatar to watch football’s 2022 World Cup, despite the absence of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the government said.
World football’s governing body “FIFA has confirmed that Israeli citizens will be able to enter Qatar during the World Cup and watch games, just like all fans around the world,” a joint statement by Israel’s defense, foreign and sports ministries said late Thursday.
Israeli citizens, like other foreigners, will be permitted to obtain a visa online with proof of a ticket purchase, the statement added.
“This is a diplomatic feat that fills the hearts of fans with joy,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Twitter. “The love of football and sport connects people and countries and this World Cup opens the door to new warm relationships,” he added.
Israel has since September 2020 normalized relations with three Arab nations — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. It has also agreed to do so with Sudan.
Those agreements, sponsored by then US president Donald Trump, broke with decades of Arab consensus that ties should only be established with Israel in the event of a peace agreement that gives the Palestinians their own state.
Qatar does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.
It supports Hamas — an Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza — and cut commercial ties with Israel in 2009, after the first of four wars between the Jewish state and Hamas.
The two countries had established commercial relations in 1996, when then Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres visited Qatar’s capital Doha.
An Israeli diplomatic source told AFP on Friday that the agreement permitting Israelis to travel to the World Cup does not extend to direct flights between the two countries.
Israel’s national football team will not compete in the tournament.
It last qualified for the World Cup finals in 1970 and finished third in its qualifying group this time around.

Topics: 2022 World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup
Sport
Senegal coach wants AFCON games delayed to boost World Cup buildup
Exclusive Saudi Arabian tourism could benefit from FIFA World Cup, says deputy minister video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian tourism could benefit from FIFA World Cup, says deputy minister

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Venezuela

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Venezuela
Saudi Arabia continued their preparations for the World Cup. (@SaudiNT)
Updated 10 June 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Venezuela

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Venezuela
  • Improved performance from Herve Renard’s team couldn’t prevent a second successive defeat at World Cup training camp in Spain
  • More games are planned to help prepare the team for football’s premier event in November
Updated 10 June 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia continued their preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Venezuela on Thursday, the second of two matches at their training camp in Spain. Here are five things that we learned.

1. Performance improved but more aggression needed

Coach Herve Renard, back on the sidelines after suffering from illness, knew that Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Colombia was disappointing. At this stage of the preparation, results are not the be all and end all especially against South American opposition that the players almost never face. It is about building towards November.

And while the team lost again, their performance had improved. Against Colombia, the Green Falcons seemed passive and lacked the intensity and discipline that took them to Qatar in such impressive fashion. Against Venezuela, there was more aggression and pressure.

It was the running of Firas Al-Buraikan that almost pressured the goalkeeper into a mistake just before the hour. It was the aggression of Abdullah Al-Hamdan that barged a defender off the ball and then created a one-on-one chance. Saudi Arabia fought until the end and Sultan Al-Ghannam went even closer with a shot from inside the area. In terms of threat, it was a better performance than four days earlier.

2. Renard right to rotate

The fact that Renard was recently handed a new five-year contract has created an air of stability around the national team that has not always been there in the past. He is not simply concerned about focusing on results and ensuring that he stays in his job until the next game and then doing it all again, he is confident and comfortable enough to make experimental changes despite the earlier loss to Colombia.

A number of fringe players started. Ali Lajami came in at right-back and there was an unfamiliar center-back pairing of Ziyad Al-Sahafi and Abdulelah Al-Amri. In midfield, starters Ali Al-Hassan and Nasser Al-Dawsari have yet to reach double figures for the national team.

It was not a surprise then that it all felt a little disjointed especially early in the game but matters improved. And it is not in the short term that the benefits will be felt from giving fringe players some meaningful minutes on the pitch. This will be especially important when the World Cup comes around and there are injuries, suspensions and fatigue to contend with. The likes of Lajami and Al-Hassan will benefit as should the team.

3. Defensive issues a concern

While there have been some new faces at the back, the coach will still be concerned about the space beyond the backline that both Colombia and Venezuela made use of. The South Americans found it too easy to get behind the defense and all it took at times was a simple pass or a burst of speed. Venezuela were fast. There seemed to be too much space for the defensive midfielders to cover which gave opposition attackers plenty of options every time they got the ball on the edge of the final third.

Not just that but Venezuela were physically strong and good in the air. Defending crosses has long been a weakness for the Green Falcons and the coaching staff, as well as everyone else, knows that is going to be the kind of test that Poland and others will provide at the World Cup. In Qatar, the defenders, and the whole team, need to be quicker to second balls.

In short, Saudi Arabia need to tighten up at the back or there are going to be problems in November. They will no longer be just facing Asian opposition, and need to become harder to beat against the world’s best.

4. There are positives to note

Perhaps the best performer over the two games has been goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. The 30-year-old has made a number of vital saves, and without him the defeats could have been heavier. It is not just the saves, but the way in which he came off his line and commanded the area, which means that he is the clear number one for the national team. He will be vital in Qatar.

At the other end, Al-Hamdan and Al-Buraikan were full of running and look like they are both trying to persuade coach Renard that each should be the starting striker at the World Cup. That is another benefit of rotation, it creates competition and the feeling among the squad that they are going to get a chance, and they have to perform when that chance comes.

5. More tests are needed

There is not that much time before the World Cup starts but it is clear that there is a need for more games. It was good to hear Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, say after the game that there will be six or seven more friendly matches in the coming weeks. The support coming from the federation has been impressive.

There is a FIFA window in September and there will be another training camp for Saudi Arabia. There will be more time before the World Cup kicks off. There are games arranged with Ecuador, another South American test, as well as Croatia. It will be interesting to see what kind of opposition can be organized. As many games as possible will be needed.

Topics: sports Saudi Arabia football

Related

Saudi football squad in Spain for 1st training camp ahead of 2022 World Cup
Sport
Saudi football squad in Spain for 1st training camp ahead of 2022 World Cup
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Sport
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification

Latest updates

Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah
Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company
International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company
Saudi culture minister meets founder of SM Entertainment in Korea
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets the founder of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man. (SPA)
Fans have blast as Stan Lee’s Comic-Con takes off at Jeddah Superdome
Pop-culture fans gathered in Jeddah Superdome for Stan Lee's Comic-Con. (AN photo)
Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace documented in database
A Lebanese soldier points to the sky as an Israeli warplane passes through Lebanon's airspace near the southern port of Sidon.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.