International football icon Paul Pogba becomes brand ambassador for Islamic Fintech company

LONDON: French footballer Paul Pogba has joined Wahed Inc., a global Islamic Fintech company, as an investor and brand ambassador.
The 2018 World Cup champ joins current brand ambassadors UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his team of mixed martial arts fighters.
Starting his football career at the age of six, Pogba, who until recently was famous for being part of the Premier League club Manchester United and the French national team, plays as a central midfielder.
Pogba and Wahed’s Chief Executive Officer, Junaid Wahedna, met in September 2021 and found common ground in Wahed’s mission to make ethical investing as accessible and affordable as possible, cementing Pogba’s partnership with the global Islamic Fintech, the company said.
Pogba said: “I knew I wanted to be part of it, because growing up, we didn’t have access to a safe way to manage and grow our money.”
The Frenchman hopes that his partnership with Wahed will help show young people that there are ways to start investing the right way and “it’s smart to start thinking about long-term financial goals early in life.”
Wahedna said “Pogba is a high-performing leader in his industry, which fits with the vision and mission of what we’re trying to achieve,” adding: “We are very excited to welcome him as our new brand ambassador as we continue to reimagine a fairer financial ecosystem.”
Wahed has gained support steadily since its inception with over 300,000 clients globally across all the its entities.
