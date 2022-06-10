You are here

An app every woman should download

Updated 10 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

An app every woman should download

Photo/Supplied
Updated 10 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Period Calendar is a mobile application that tracks menstrual cycle lengths, and which helps women mark the dates to make sure they are having regular cycles.
I think every woman should download this application because of all of its female-specific health features, from breast self-exams to chances of pregnancy based on your menstrual cycle dates, to sleep quality.
P.C. creates analysis based on the symptoms you add in the “How are you feeling today?” section too. Its categories — head, body, cervix, fluid, abdomen, and mental — each have their own lists of symptoms that women can select.
The body category for example includes neck aches, shoulder aches, tender breasts and sensitivity, backaches and lower back pain, cramps, chills, PMS, weight gain, night sweats, hot flashes and more.
The cervix category watches out for pelvic pain, flow and other such areas. The mental category keeps track of women’s anxiety levels, as well as stress, moodiness, irritability, inability to concentrate, fatigue, and insomnia.
I like the application’s “Self Care” section the most because it offers wellness practices you can easily do at home. It shows tutorials on how to do relaxing stretches for neck pain and lower back pain relief, as well as morning warmups and bedtime stretches.
P.C. encourages women to exercise as well, as it offers 7-minute workouts for each muscle group of the body.
It also has facial care tutorials such as getting acne-free skin.
For women who suffer from menstrual pain, the application also offers poses that relieve pain such as the supported child’s pose where a pillow is required to lean forward on and rest your torso.
It also includes soundscapes that you can meditate to or relax into as you fall asleep.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rich culture is attracting international attention with a new documentary about French chefs meeting locals and learning more about the country’s national cuisine and culinary heritage.
“Flavours of Arabia” from the Discovery channel shows world-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to experience Saudi hospitality traditions and witness the creativity and pride of Saudi chefs.

FASTFACTS

• Their visit to Jeddah features a cruise, a fishing session in the Red Sea, a visit to the central fish market, and a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Balad.

• The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.

Their visit to Jeddah features a cruise, a fishing session in the Red Sea, a visit to the central fish market, and a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Balad.
Boyer described their visit to traditional shops in the historic district, saying the colors and smells leaped out at them.
“I did not expect this at all. The city is a diamond. There are many things to see and lots of surprises. It is great,” Boyer added.
The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.
The chefs meet their Saudi counterparts to learn more about the Kingdom's cuisine, traditional cooking techniques, and components of local gastronomy. The visitors then prepare a variety of dishes inspired by French and Saudi cuisine.
Grolet, a master of French sweets and pastry, recreates some of his famous dishes in AlUla and uses the textures and flavors of dates and cardamom in his delicacies.
The documentary shows him becoming more passionate about these ingredients and flavors, which have a strong connection to the culture of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
He described a type of date that was offered to Grolet and his friend by an AlUla local. He said it was like candy and that he understood there were different types and tastes of the AlUla date. There are more than 40 types of dates in AlUla.
“I think the dates I am going to make in Paris will be this color,” he said, drawing Boyer’s attention to the transparency of the “marbling and magnificent” piece of date.
“Since I came here, I have taken in all information to make a trompe-l’oeil dessert, my trademark. I have been making them for 10 years. I want to create a dessert in the shape of a piece of date. To make that, I would need a lot of these soft dates in Paris to be able to make it,” he explained.

Da Bao is an upscale casual dining restaurant that serves East Asian fusion dishes including noodles, rice bowls, sando, bao buns, dim sum, and onigiri.

The restaurant’s motto is “Eat Bao Have Fun!” and it specializes in freshly made bao buns, served the traditional way in a bamboo steamer. Top options for fillings include brisket; Nashville-style fried chicken tender; six-hour-braised black Angus ribs with caramelized onion; and crispy fried duck with onion slices and hoisin sauce.

The restaurant’s signature cheese bao bun comes with an Arabic twist. Baos are usually steamed  to get that warm fluffy white dough, but this one is deep fried after steaming, so the dough color shifts to golden brown, leaving a crispy outer layer over the fluffy inside. It is then filled with three different types of cheeses and zaatar, then glazed with truffle honey.

Da Bao offers a good range of dishes, all presented in a modern-but-authentic way to ensure a fun experience for customers.

There are seven choices of mojito at Da Bao, with refreshing summer flavors including mint and strawberry, mixed berries, and watermelon lemon peel. The passion fruit option is our recommendation, though. Made with fresh passion fruit, passion-fruit syrup, sparkling water and yuzu juice — the Japanese lemon that tastes like a mix of lemon, grapefruit, and mandarin and is a common feature of Japanese Mojitos — it’s a delight.

Da Bao’s interior is inspired by cyberpunk culture, with flashy neon lighting and a dark, though relaxing atmosphere aided by chillout lounge music.

The restaurant is located in Rovan Tower in Jeddah’s Al-Salamah district. For more information, visit @dabao.sa on Instagram.

What We Are Eating Today: Ennabi Grill

Hunting for high-quality Arabic grilling? Then look no further than the Kingdom’s Ennabi Grill, which specializes in fresh beef and lamb meat and other grilled delicacies to assure an amazing dining experience for all.
Cast your eyes across the menu and you will notice the variety of kebabs: Iraqi, eggplant, khashkhash, orfali and halabi kebabs are all available.
Each kabab is different from the others and the consistency of the dishes is supreme, with each meal tasting just as good as your first time.
When it comes to chops, consider their Ennabi chops — a personal favorite — with the lamb cooked in a rich pomegranate sauce that gives it a distinct flavor.
For chicken lovers, Ennabi did not forget about you, as it has a collection of chicken dishes like boneless chicken (mosahab), kebab and shish tawook.
If you like your food spicy, chicken tandoori is the dish for you. The red-hot heat is tamed by a yogurt dip.
The meat arayes are thin slices of bread stuffed with beef flesh and served as a sandwich, crispy on the outside juicy on the inside, with french fries on the side.
Tabbouleh, fattoush, baba ghanouj, hummus and a variety of other Lebanese foods are served as appetizers.
When you walk inside the modern restaurant, you will discover that there is no waiter escorting you to your seat. You can sit anywhere you like and order immediately online.
Each table has a unique barcode that allows you to view the menu without having to wait for a waiter and pay the bill on your phone before the food arrives. You can find Ennabi Grill restaurants in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar.
For more information visit their Instagram @ennabigrill.

ABHA: The aroma of freshly baked bread emanating from local bakeries and homes fills the cool air in an Asir district.

Arab News met Elham Asiri, a mother and an expert baker, who attracts visitors and locals from around the Asir region with her fresh traditional breads known as mifa and hali, among others.

Located at Al-Sawda mountain peak, about 3,133 meters above sea level on the way back to Abha, Asiri’s shop can be found on the side of a route leading to Rijal Alma, a historical village.

Dressed in traditional Asir attire, including a burqa and tafsha, and a straw boater hat to protect her from the sun, Asiri opens her shop every day at 2 p.m. with customers already lined up to give their day’s orders.

She prepares large batches of dough overnight, and in the afternoon she puts them in the oven for baking. The breads are primarily made of white or brown flour, salt, yeast and water. Mifa is an oval-shaped bread that is made of brown flour without any filling, with sesame or nigella seeds on top, which gives the bread a distinct taste and flavor when baked.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Dressed in traditional Asir attire, including a burqa and tafsha, and a straw boater hat to protect her from the sun, Asiri opens her shop every day at 2 p.m. with customers already lined up to give their day’s orders.

• Located at Al-Sawda mountain peak, about 3,133 meters above sea level on the way back to Abha, Asiri’s shop can be found on the side of a route leading to Rijal Alma, a historical village. 

“I offer it with many fillings such as labneh, za’atar or cream cheese and then I add a drizzle of honey to give it a twist of sweetness to those who do not prefer it the traditional way,” said Asiri, who single-handedly runs the shop.

To give the breads an authentic feel and flavor, Asiri switched to outdoor baking — like her ancestors — from using a conventional indoor oven. The outdoor traditional oven, called mwassm, is typically used by most villages in the Asir region.

“Most visitors here also order a bread called hali, which translates to ‘sugary.’ It is a brown bread made without yeast and kneaded with ghee, which gives it a strong taste. It gives the body energy and warmth in cold weather,” she said.

One of the visitors, Mohammed Asiri, told Arab News that he visits this bread shop every weekend while going to his home in Rijal Almaa. “I discovered Elham Asiri’s bread shop three years ago, and since then I pass by to pick up my favorite order on my way back to and from Rijal Alma. We love the bread she offers; it is so fresh and tasty. I usually order hali with cheese filling, extra roasted, and a cup of red tea; and I enjoy it so much during the ride,” he said.

Another visitor, Bodour Aggad, who is originally from Jeddah but lives in Abha for work, said that she found out about Asiri’s shop while she was looking for a good mountain view in Ramadan on her way back from Al-Sawda. “Some cars were crowded at a place and it caught my attention; I stopped out of curiosity to find Asiri baking fresh bread on order. I tried it and fell in love with it,” she said.

Aggad said that whenever her family or friends visit Abha, she makes sure to introduce them to this rural bread shop to complete their experience. “Asiri’s shop is unique as she kneads and bakes the bread and serves it hot to her visitors once she receives an order, unlike other food booths who offer you the bread ready-made at home.”

Asiri also offers her customers pastries with different kinds of fillings, in addition to hot milk, Saudi coffee, and karak tea. She laughingly said that in the past, women of the region had to master the art of bread making to be able to get married.

From international hotspots to homegrown eateries, these restaurants in Saudi Arabia are so much more than your basic fast food joints. 

Fatburger 

Besides their juicy burgers, foodies in Riyadh can dig into the signature fat and skinny fries alongside Fatburger’s beef that is freshly ground and grilled to perfection.

Hamburgini

Hamburgini has sharing packages at affordable prices that will make for a great after-pool meal with your family and friends this summer.

Century Burger

Hungry fans can choose from toppings galore at this burger joint. It is also known for its colored, flavored buns like the black garlic and pink spicy bread. 

Section-B

For all the vegans out there, Section-B has got you covered with their vegan patties and array of plant-based topping options. 

Johnny Rockets 

It’s popular for a reason — the well-known US eatery offers everything from angus beef burgers and tender chicken sandwiches to loaded hotdogs.

Buffalo’s Express 

Love chicken wings? This restaurant boasts traditional and boneless wings slathered in an array of sauces, from honey garlic to Asian sesame and fired up BBQ sauce. 

Jan Burger

Crispy tenders, curly fries, grilled burgers and delicious sauces – Jan Burger has it all. Whether you are on a health kick or in the mood for fried goodies, this spot has something for everyone. 

