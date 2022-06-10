Period Calendar is a mobile application that tracks menstrual cycle lengths, and which helps women mark the dates to make sure they are having regular cycles.
I think every woman should download this application because of all of its female-specific health features, from breast self-exams to chances of pregnancy based on your menstrual cycle dates, to sleep quality.
P.C. creates analysis based on the symptoms you add in the “How are you feeling today?” section too. Its categories — head, body, cervix, fluid, abdomen, and mental — each have their own lists of symptoms that women can select.
The body category for example includes neck aches, shoulder aches, tender breasts and sensitivity, backaches and lower back pain, cramps, chills, PMS, weight gain, night sweats, hot flashes and more.
The cervix category watches out for pelvic pain, flow and other such areas. The mental category keeps track of women’s anxiety levels, as well as stress, moodiness, irritability, inability to concentrate, fatigue, and insomnia.
I like the application’s “Self Care” section the most because it offers wellness practices you can easily do at home. It shows tutorials on how to do relaxing stretches for neck pain and lower back pain relief, as well as morning warmups and bedtime stretches.
P.C. encourages women to exercise as well, as it offers 7-minute workouts for each muscle group of the body.
It also has facial care tutorials such as getting acne-free skin.
For women who suffer from menstrual pain, the application also offers poses that relieve pain such as the supported child’s pose where a pillow is required to lean forward on and rest your torso.
It also includes soundscapes that you can meditate to or relax into as you fall asleep.
An app every woman should download
https://arab.news/g3sxs
