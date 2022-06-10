Saudi Royal Court adviser meets South African president

CAPE TOWN: Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan recently visited South Africa and met President Cyril Ramaphosa in the capital, Cape Town.
Kattan conveyed the greetings and good wishes of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the government and people of South Africa.
Ramaphosa conveyed his appreciation for the king and the crown prince, as well as the Saudi government and people.
The men discussed bilateral relations between their two countries and ways to support and develop them in all areas, as well as international events of common interest.
Kattan also went to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa’s headquarters in Zambia, where he delivered a speech on Saudi-African relations and ways to enhance them. He stressed that the Saudi leadership is eager to strengthen its relations with all African states.
Kattan spoke about the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit, which the Kingdom will host in Riyadh this year, and emphasized that the former was initiated because of the Saudi government’s eagerness to enhance cooperation with all African states.
He also discussed Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 and commended African states’ support for the bid.
Assistant Secretary-General for Administration and Finance Dev Haman said that COMESA appreciated Kattan’s visit and the Kingdom’s organization of the two summits.
Haman noted that COMESA fully supports the Kingdom’s Expo 2030 bid, saying he believed Saudi Arabia would be capable of organizing “a historic and successful edition with the highest levels of innovation.”
Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah
Nada Jan
JEDDAH: In their second visit to the Kingdom, legendary Japanese band Flow held a huge concert on Thursday at Anime Village in the City Walk zone as part of Jeddah Season 2022.
Surrounded by hundreds of fans who came from across the Kingdom, Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks, including “Chala Head Chala,” “Go!!!,” “Sign,” “Colors” and “World End.”
Flow is a globally known and loved rock band, especially among “otako,” or anime and manga fans, having performed songs for several series, including “Naruto,” “Code Geass,” “Durarara!!” “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Dragon Ball.”
Sultan Tamboosi, 28, said that he has been a fan of Flow for years now and came to know the band through “Naruto” and “Code Geass.”
“I came across the announcement for their concert when I was checking the schedule for the weekend, and I just couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. “It was really exciting to see them right in front of me. It was something I would have never expected to see!”
• Debuting in 1998, Flow comprises vocalists Kohsi and Keigo, drummer Iwasaki, bassist Got’s and guitarist Takeshi Asakawa. As of April 2022, the band has released 38 singles, two collaboration singles with Granrodeo and 11 studio albums.
Debuting in 1998, Flow is comprised of vocalists Kohsi and Keigo, drummer Iwasaki, bassist Got’s and guitarist Takeshi Asakawa. As of April 2022, the band has released 38 singles, two collaboration singles with Granrodeo and 11 studio albums.
“‘Naruto’ was the anime that introduced me to Flow,” said Rayan Khan, 24. “I had goosebumps during the concert. One day I was watching them on a device and now they were performing in front of me, playing with us and asking us to jump around. I can’t put my feelings into words.”
Eman Alsarraj, 22, said: “It felt like a dream come true. I never thought that I would one day meet them in reality, but it happened! And I sang along with them when they performed ‘Go!!!’ from ‘Naruto.’”
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Flow said that they are very delighted to be in Jeddah and visit Saudi Arabia for the second time.
“The first time we were in Riyadh, and this time we are here in Jeddah. We have really enjoyed our time on stage performing live in front of Saudi fans, who are really impressive,” said the band.
The five men had many good things to share about Jeddah Season itself, saying they enjoyed their time before the concert, wandering around City Walk and playing games. Flow documented the day and posted two videos on Twitter. The first clip shows the lead guitarist, Asakawa, bungee jumping, while the second one shows the whole group riding a hot air balloon.
“We are happy to come to Saudi Arabia and happy with the reaction of the Saudi audience,” added the men. “We promise to deliver an even greater performance than this one and sincerely thank you all.”
After the concert ended, as per tradition, Flow took a group photo with their fans and shared it on Twitter. “We finished our performance here!! Thank you to the audience, and the local staff for making this event happen!” wrote the band.
On Thursday evening, Flow shared a photo of them in Anime Village on Twitter, writing: “This is Anime Village where we will be playing our show tonight,” they captioned. “It’s like an anime theme park! It’s really amazing.”
The five performers and their team arrived in Jeddah on Thursday morning, June 8.
This is Flow’s first international concert since the pandemic outbreak. They have performed several times in Japan after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.
Fans have blast as Stan Lee’s Comic-Con takes off at Jeddah Superdome
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Named after the late American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer the convention saw cosplayers welcome visitors dressed as famous characters while opportunities were available to meet leading industry figures.
A giant Spider-Man has been suspended from the conference hall ceiling and other life-size figurines on show include the characters Iron Man, War Machine, and Black Panther.
All around the venue glass cases house exhibits that have featured in popular movies, such as the Baby Yoda puppet used in Star Wars filming, helmets from “Avengers: Endgame,” and parts of the outfit of character Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) from the “Suicide Squad.”
One visitor to the event, Rawan Qarah, wore a Scarlet Witch costume. She said: “When comic cons started happening here, I couldn’t wait to come and participate. It’s always comfortable being here, as no one laughs at you.” She particularly enjoyed touring the artists’ booths.
Yasser Alireza and Zaid Adham were presenting a comic book series they have created called “Wayl,” a Middle Eastern psychological thriller with three editions.
Artist Alireza, 44, said he had been keen on drawing from a young age.
“At first, I was anxious about coming to my hometown but then when I got settled into my book I felt pride, and this means a lot. It really does feel magical, I wish I had the right words to describe what I am feeling. No matter what happens with our comic books, this is a dream come true. People are loving what we are doing.”
He pointed out that he was pleased to be a part of what he described as a new golden age of art in Saudi Arabia. “I would have never imagined doing something like this in Saudi. In my head I thought maybe my daughter might be able to do something like this.”
Writer of “Wayl,” Adham, said: “Our comic books are selling so quickly that we are beginning to worry we didn’t bring enough. We are self-established and self-funded and if all goes well, we will be releasing a full graphic novel by the end of the year.”
Other items on display at the convention include a collection of watches worn in movies, such as Doctor Strange’s timepiece, rare comic books from the 1950s and 1960s, and various lightsabers from Star Wars films.
Cosplayer Mohammed Qashqari wore a Gryffindor house uniform from the Harry Potter movies while another player donned a rival Slytherin outfit.
Fans also got the chance to meet celebrities, among them Michael Rooker who played Yondu Udonta in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Lauren Ridloff who took the role of Makkari in “Eternals,” and Lexi Rabe who was Tony Stark’s daughter in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Cyprus keen to join Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization
Minister “positively surprised by gigantic steps taken in KSA in research, innovation, and digital space”
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Cyprus is keen to join the Digital Cooperation Organization and forge a good relationship in research and development with Saudi Arabia, said visiting Cypriot Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos.
Headquartered in Riyadh, the DCO is a global multilateral organization established in 2020 by seven member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, and Pakistan to drive greater collaboration and cooperation across entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth and employment in a shared digital economy.
Kokkinos, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, said: “Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and our President Nicos Anastasiades met in Riyadh a few weeks back, and this meeting brought the two countries closer.
“We agreed to explore collaboration in various sectors of the economy as well as the society.
“I spent one day in Jeddah, and three days in Riyadh. We had a number of very productive meetings,” he added.
“To be honest, I am very positively surprised by the gigantic steps that have been happening in the past six years in the Kingdom, in all sectors of the economy, especially in research, innovation, and digital,” said Kokkinos.
“It’s not just that, what I realized is that reform is very evident in the social fabric, and in the society, not just in the economy, and this is a very positive message for us that Saudi Arabia is very much aligned in terms of challenges, business opportunities, as well as social interaction between the two countries through specific programs that we have agreed with counterpart ministers and senior officials during the meetings here,” he added.
The Saudi ministers and officials who met Kokkinos during the visit include Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, Hassan Nasser from the DCO, Governor of the Digital Government Authority Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Suwaiyan, and President of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Dr. Munir Eldesouki.
“We have discussed and explored the option for Cyprus to sign the DCO,” Kokkinos continued. “We are very close to coming to an agreement to sign the DCO.”
However, he said that as Cyprus is a member of the EU, “we have to inform and get their concurrence, which I hope (will happen) within the next few weeks.
“Throughout my meetings, what I witnessed is very vibrant, very prosperous economic activity around the new technologies, research sciences. I visited the KACST, and witnessed the phenomenal job being done on genetics laboratories, semiconductors, industrial robotics, 3D printing, and space. The job there is phenomenal.
“It’s not just the infrastructure — the state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories — but also the people and the human capital. I am amazed by the quality of scientists because I myself come from the sciences and technology sector,” said Kokkinos.
“We have agreed that we will bring our university in contact with the universities here, especially KACST, and interchange and collaborate on specific projects in the sectors and domains of mutual interest,” he added.
Kokkinos said that an agreement had been reached to assign joint task forces from both countries to collaborate on a bottom-up approach and to build an agenda on an ongoing basis, and also to facilitate the business bridge and the social bridge between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia.
He added that Cyprus is a very dynamic economy and a gateway to Europe for the Middle East and North Africa.
“When I was told of this visit, I had high expectations, and the high expectations have not just been met, they have been exceeded by far,” Kokkinos said. “The primary reason I say this, is the willingness and the determination of the business community, and the government to collaborate with Cyprus and make alliances.
“The warm hospitality, substantial reforms and very vibrant ecosystem that has been interacting with my visit, and their willingness to collaborate to build business bridges is wonderful. Our two countries have a lot in common, such as culture, food, and social interaction. I believe that this is becoming a priority for us, and for the Kingdom as well Cyprus, (this) can be the home for doing business in the region.”
Saudi authorities thwart 3 Captagon smuggling operations at Al-Haditha port
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia said they have thwarted three operations to smuggle thousands of Captagon pills at Al-Haditha port in the Kingdom’s north.
As part of its efforts to confront smuggling attempts, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority seized 302,255 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in consignments and accompanied by passengers entering the Kingdom.
The authority said that a number of consignments were subject to customs procedures and examined through security various techniques, including sniffer dogs, and the tablets were found hidden in different ways.
It said during the first operation, 261,630 Captagon pills were seized that were hidden inside a truck’s fuel tank.
The authority added that the port was also able to thwart a second smuggling attempt after finding 31,325 Captagon pills hidden inside medical braces that the smuggler was wearing around his body. The third operation seized 9,300 pills hidden them in stone frescoes.
The operations were carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and three people have been arrested, it added.
The authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports and confront smugglers, and called on the public to report smuggling crimes and violations, with financial rewards if the information reported is accurate.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah to host mobile blood-donation centers on World Blood Donor Day
Arab News
To mark the World Health Organization’s World Blood Donor Day, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, in partnership with Wateen, will host a number of mobile blood-donation facilities around the local community to raise awareness of the innumerable benefits of this important voluntary act.
Donors from the local area will be able to give blood aboard the dedicated donation trucks, provided by Wateen. Trucks will also be stationed outside the DGDA headquarters so that staff there can also participate in the day’s event.
World Blood Donor Day, which is held on June 14 each year, was launched in 2005 as a joint initiative between the WHO and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to raise awareness of the need for safe supplies of blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for the life-saving gifts they provide voluntarily.
The slogan for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.” This aims to draw attention to the role that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing connections within communities.
The day is one of 11 annual official, global public health campaigns organized by the WHO, which also include World Health Day, World Immunization Week and World Malaria Day, among others.
Donated blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. The results of blood donations for patients can be lifesaving and it all starts with generous donations from individuals in the community.
Ahlam Althunayan, the community engagement director at the DGDA, said: “We are so glad to be welcoming these blood-donation trucks to Diriyah. A service that can offer patients a high quantity of safe blood and blood products is a key component of an effective national health system. The provision of these trucks is testament to the Kingdom’s successes in this regard.
“One of the things we are trying to do in Diriyah is provide our residents with rewarding charitable opportunities to give back to their community. We equally want to pay tribute to those selfless individuals who have already come forward to donate their blood for people unknown to them.”
It is the DGDA’s hope that the provision of mobile blood-donation facilities will contribute to the enhancement of Saudi Arabia’s already effective blood donor program, while also playing a part in creating warm social ties among the community and strengthening a united Diriyah.