You are here

  • Home
  • EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky his country’s bid to get candidacy status. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqnqb

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
  • To take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Saturday to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky his country’s bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union.
“With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” von der Leyen tweeted on arrival in Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine EU Ursula von der Leyen Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky video
World
Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
World
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
  • ‘A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation’
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow’s response to a build up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.
“A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
  • Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement
  • Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 within a day before boarding a flight to the United States, ending one of the last remaining government mandates designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.
“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19,” said US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it discourages people from booking international trips because they could be stranded overseas if they contract the virus on their trip.
Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Association, called lifting the testing rule “another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States.”
Airlines argued that the rule was put into effect when few Americans were vaccinated — now 71 percent of those 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures. They also complained that people entering the US at land borders are not required to test negative for COVID-19, although they must show proof of vaccination.
While domestic US travel has returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, international travel — which is very lucrative for the airlines — has continued to lag. In May, US international air travel remained 24 percent below 2019 levels, with declines among both US and foreign citizens, according to trade group Airlines for America.
Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism.
Some infectious-disease experts said they were comfortable with the CDC’s decision, and that lifting the restriction is unlikely to cause further spread of the virus in the US
Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University said the rule was designed to prevent importing the virus, “but we’ve got plenty of COVID here. It’s like telling someone not to pour a bucket of water in their swimming pool.”
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong at the University of California, San Francisco, said travel restrictions demonstrate that officials are trying to keep variants out, “but they haven’t really shown to be beneficial, ever.” However, he said, requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated makes sense to avoid straining the US health-care system with people who could develop severe disease.
The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the US dates to January 2021 and is the most visible remaining US travel restriction of the pandemic era.
In April, a federal judge in Florida struck down a requirement that passengers wear masks on planes and public transportation, saying that the CDC had exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC’s ability to respond to future health emergencies.
The Biden administration put the testing requirement in place as it moved away from rules that banned nonessential travel from dozens of countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — and focused instead on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others. It was coupled with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.
The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.
In November, as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept the world, the Biden administration toughened the requirement and required all travelers — regardless of vaccination status — to test negative within a day of travel to the US
In February, travel groups argued that the testing requirement was obsolete because of the high number of omicron cases already in every state, higher vaccinations rates and new treatments for the virus.
Meanwhile, travelers found creative ways around the rule. This spring, several Canadian teams in the National Hockey League flew to cities near the border, then took buses into the US to avoid the risk of losing players who tested positive.
US airlines estimate that dropping the test requirement will mean 4.3 million more passengers in one year.
It is unclear, however, whether airlines can boost flights quickly enough to handle that kind of increase. Airlines facing a shortage of pilots have already scaled back their original schedules for the peak summer vacation season.
Brett Snyder, a travel adviser who writes about the industry at CrankyFlier.com, said the requirement has caused some people to postpone international travel.
“It’s not that they are afraid of getting sick, they don’t want to get stuck,” Snyder said. He thinks there will now be a surge in booking those trips, “which, if anything, will lead to higher fares.”
Hotels, theme parks and other travel businesses also lobbied the administration to drop the rule.
“The whole industry has been waiting for this announcement,” said Martin Ferguson, a spokesman for American Express Global Business Travel, which advises companies on travel policy. He said there are few remaining pandemic policies that cause so much consternation for the travel sector, with China’s “zero-COVID” restrictions being another.
Despite ending the testing requirement, the CDC said it still recommends COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind as a safety precaution.

Topics: US COVID-19 requirements International travel

Related

New Zealand welcomes back tourists as coronavirus pandemic rules eased
World
New Zealand welcomes back tourists as coronavirus pandemic rules eased

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
  • All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Saturday it would cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections.
Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in May it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10 previously.
Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious omicron variant. But with more than 99 percent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model.”
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said the new, reduced quarantine rule would start from Wednesday.
After leaving quarantine, people will have to continue to monitor their health for a further four days and avoid going out if possible, it added.
The move was made “considering the international and domestic epidemic situation and epidemic prevention and medical capacity, and to promote economic and social activities and necessary international exchanges,” the center said.
All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests.
The government says the current domestic COVID-19 wave is waning, but has yet to fully re-open its borders.
Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.
Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia the most important markets.

Topics: Taiwan COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Related

Taiwan cuts COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise
World
Taiwan cuts COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals even as cases rise
Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet
World
Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says
  • Sri Lanka’s 22 million people are suffering the country’s most serious financial turmoil in seven decades
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: Sri Lanka is at risk of tipping into a full-blown humanitarian crisis as the country’s economy suffers its biggest shock in decades, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Friday.
Sri Lanka’s 22 million people are suffering the country’s most serious financial turmoil in seven decades, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines and other essentials amid record inflation and a devaluation of its currency.
“Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. We are concerned that this could develop into a full-blown humanitarian emergency,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a regular UN news conference in Geneva.
In response to a request from the government, the United Nations on Thursday said it had launched a plan to provide $47.2 million of assistance between June and September to 1.7 million people worst hit by the crisis.
Christian Skoog, representative in Sri Lanka for UNICEF, the United Nations’ children’s agency, said 70 percent of Sri Lankan households had already reduced food consumption and as many as one in two children required some form of emergency assistance.

Topics: Sri Lanka Humanitarian Crisis UN agency

Related

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea
World
As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea
Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis
World
Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis

South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations

South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations

South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations
  • South Korea and the United States plan to expand the scale of joint military exercises to maintain deterrence
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

SEOUL Defense ministers of South Korea and the United States on Saturday condemned North Korea’s preparations for a nuclear test, saying this and a series of missile launches threaten the peace and safety of the Korean peninsula and the international community.
South Korea and the United States plan to expand the scale of joint military exercises to maintain deterrence, South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met on Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asia security gathering in Singapore.

Topics: South Korea US North Korea

Related

This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
World
North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister
Update US, South Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North Korea
World
US, South Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North Korea

Latest updates

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Syria: ‘significant’ damage to airport from Israeli strike
Syria: ‘significant’ damage to airport from Israeli strike
Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro praises Iran fuel shipments during visit
Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro praises Iran fuel shipments during visit
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.