You are here

  • Home
  • Unilever hosts exclusive preview of environmental film in Dubai

Unilever hosts exclusive preview of environmental film in Dubai

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/ztz9c

Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Unilever hosts exclusive preview of environmental film in Dubai

Photo/Supplied
  • Khalil Yassine, head of Unilever and customer development-Arabia, said: “As an organization, we pride ourselves on being not just purpose-led but also future-fit
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Commemorating World Environment Day, Unilever, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Emirates Nature–World Wildlife Fund, hosted a private screening of the new environmental documentary “Going Circular.”
Attended by environmental advocates, youth boards, industry partners and members of the local press, “Going Circular” — the new documentary by the Oscar-winning producers of “My Octopus Teacher” — revolves around the concept of circularity — a system of economics and design that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources by utilizing solutions inspired by nature.
In line with the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, the implementation of a circular economy in certain identified sectors is a key agenda for the UAE given its linkage to lowering material and resource consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Transitioning to a circular economy can help mitigate carbon dioxide emissions that emerge from extractive industries, manufacturing, construction, transportation and other sectors.
As part of the screening, a panel of speakers addressed the current environmental concerns in the UAE as well as the country’s ambitions to create a circular economy, while discussing the importance of the film’s narrative.

 

 “Going Circular” features four visionaries from around the world — 102-year-old inventor Dr. James Lovelock, biomimicry biologist Janine Benyus, designer Arthur Huang, and financier John Fullerton — who have navigated the environmental, economic and social crises of our time and discovered that the solutions for creating a circular economy have already been perfected in nature itself.
Khalil Yassine, head of Unilever and customer development-Arabia, said: “As an organization, we pride ourselves on being not just purpose-led but also future-fit. We believe that being a responsible, sustainable business makes us a stronger, better business. This documentary perfectly captures the importance of being mindful of the Earth’s deteriorating resources and how sustainability makes sense for both the environment as well as businesses.
“Circularity is therefore an integral part of Unilever’s sustainability objectives, which is why we are committed to keeping our packaging waste out of the environment and within the circular loop. We are additionally reducing the consumption of plastics in our packaging, utilizing more recycled plastics and ensuring zero non-hazardous waste in our operations.”

Decoder

‘Going Circular’

‘Going Circular’ explores the concept of circularity — a system of economics and design that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources — through deeply personal transformations of four visionaries profiled in the documentary.

Topics: Uniliver

Aldara Hospital appoints Dr. Faisal Albattah as chief executive

Dr. Faisal Albattah as Chief Executive Officer of the Aldara hospital
Dr. Faisal Albattah as Chief Executive Officer of the Aldara hospital
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Aldara Hospital appoints Dr. Faisal Albattah as chief executive

Dr. Faisal Albattah as Chief Executive Officer of the Aldara hospital
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Aldara Hospital and Medical Center, a leading healthcare facility in Riyadh, has announced the appointment of Dr. Faisal Albattah as its chief executive. The new appointment has been made with the aim of empowering Saudi talents at all administrative levels, especially leadership departments, in order to achieve the hospital’s strategic goals, and driving the transformation of the healthcare industry, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“Dr. Albattah is a valuable addition to Aldara Hospital and Medical Center team, as he has extensive experience in managing medical facilities for more than 20 years, during which he held several executive and leading positions within some renowned medical facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the hospital said in a statement.
Prior to his appointment at Aldara Hospital, Dr. Albattah held the CEO position of GNP hospitals, and before that, he served as the CEO of Al-Mashari Hospital, and executive vice president of Jeddah Clinic Hospitals Group. Earlier to these roles, he began his journey in leadership positions by assuming the role of business development assistant, health communication and business affairs at King Faisal Specialized Hospital in Jeddah.

FASTFACT

Dr. Faisal Albattah holds a Ph.D. in health sciences management from Columbus University and a master’s in health policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Khaled Alrajhi, chairman of the board of directors of Aldara Hospital, said Dr. Albattah has extensive experience in managing medical facilities, in addition to his distinguished academic qualifications, where he holds a Ph.D. in health sciences management from Columbus University and a master’s in health policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.
Alrajhi said: “Aldara Hospital is moving forward toward increasing its investments to bring Saudi talents onboard, develop the capabilities of its staff, and improve their skills, while diligently pursuing the hospital’s strategy in providing high quality healthcare service, at an affordable price — all based on international best-in-class practices.”

This is achieved through Aldara’s partnership with Henry Ford Health System — one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the US — to benefit from their experience and expertise that extend for more than 100 years. This partnership has helped us in developing Aldara Hospital, where we stand at 250 beds, 10 operating rooms, and 68 medical clinics, all located in a sophisticated healing environment, built with architectural design that maximizes the body and soul’s ability to recover.”

Topics: Aldara Hospital

Related

Photo/Supplied
Corporate News
Unilever hosts exclusive preview of environmental film in Dubai
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
Corporate News
Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah

Lulu to further boost Saudi food products; opens new hypermarket in Jeddah
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

To further strengthen its retail presence across the Kingdom, UAE-based retailer Lulu Group has opened its latest hypermarket in Saudi Arabia. The hypermarket, which is 27th in Saudi Arabia and 233rd globally, is located in the Al-Rawabi area of Jeddah.

It was inaugurated by Saleh Ali Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah and Makkah in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group, and other dignitaries. The store opening was also graced by Ramez M. Al-Ghalib, secretary-general of the Chamber of Commerce, Jeddah.

The 168,000 sq. ft. store is spread over one level and its unique emphasis would be on the food products grown and produced in Saudi Arabia, featuring Red Sea fish, locally-grown lamb in the meat section, Saudi coffee, Saudi-grown mangoes, locally grown fruits and vegetables and other varieties of foods produced in the Kingdom.

This emphasis comes at a time when the Saudi government is calibrating a fresh approach to the culinary history and heritage of the Kingdom and promoting the growing agri-business and locally trending food vogues that are being generated by an affluent, knowledgeable and young consumer base.

“We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in Al-Rawabi and its adjoining areas. The opening of this new store in Jeddah is part of our strategy to align our future growth with the opportunities that the Kingdom has made available to investors,” said Yusuff Ali.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia is signaling its intention to empower its youth and invest in new areas such as agri-business and local food – not only is this vital for food security but it also gives nationals a sense of identity and pride in their country. The LuLu Group will do everything possible to support this and use its retail footprint to excellent effect for this purpose,” he added.

Saudi women chefs: One of the important features of the newly opened hypermarket is the ever-popular lulu hot food section which will showcase the culinary talent of Saudi women chefs. These women chefs will prepare an array of local Saudi delicious foods and is a testimony of the empowerment of Saudi women. The special Saudi coffee spotlight will include the sale of Saudi-grown coffee beans, sampling and conversations about the coffee traditions of the Kingdom.

As part of the group's commitment to supporting the national goals of progress and development in Saudi Arabia, more than 3,200 Saudi nationals are currently employed in LuLu, of which 1,000 are women, to empower the youth of the Kingdom for the future growth and training. At the end of this year, 4,000 nationals are expected to get employment, and 5,000 by late 2023.

The store has a dedicated parking space for 427 cars and all the features to make shopping easy for customers such as a green check-out and e-receipt facility. As announced recently, the Al-Rawabi store will also offer shoppers the environmentally sound and technologically advanced service of an e-receipt for every purchase which will go as an SMS message to their phone upon payment at the checkout counter. The store has popular departments such as Eyexpress, BLSH and LuLu Connect the digital and electronics emporium.

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed with Win a Dream Home campaign featuring a grand Raffle draw launched by Yusuff Ali with one grand winner who will walk away with an apartment and another 30 lucky customers set to win SR5,000 worth of LuLu gift vouchers and more customers set to win SR500,000 worth of gifts. The campaign will cover all the Lulu Hypermarkets in the Jeddah region.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of Lulu Group; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group; Shehim Mohammed, director of Lulu Saudi; Rafeeq Mohammed, Lulu Jeddah director; and other senior officials.

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’

New Azure range offers ‘well-being behind the wheel’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Luxury motoring will enter a new era of well-being in the Kingdom with the release of Bentley’s innovative Azure range, which will provide Bentley customers with a curated selection of features designed to enhance the comfort of the vehicle’s occupants, making every journey a relaxing stress-free experience regardless of distance.

Effortless performance and comfort over long distances have long been hallmarks of Bentley, but with the new Azure, the makers have drawn on the latest science-informed design to create a vehicle that can traverse long distances swiftly and smoothly, leaving the driver and passengers to alight at the journey’s end feeling refreshed, alert, and ready to resume their busy lives.

Azure is more than a specification; it includes tactile and visual cues designed to reduce stress and promote well-being, along with driver assistance technologies for smoother, safer journeys.

The new range will be a permanent offering across the full Bentley model lineup, including Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GT Convertible, and is an enticing new offering to drivers in the Kingdom seeking the ultimate motoring experience.

Peter Smith, general manager, Bentley Saudi Arabia, said: “The Azure, like our other exclusive badges, Speed and Mulliner, offers our customers clarity during the enjoyable process of choosing their ideal Bentleys. We know from the scientific research undertaken by our specialists that increased agency comes through choice, and we have taken a holistic approach to well-being behind the wheel, uniting technology, design, and craftsmanship to deliver the driver and passengers to their destination more relaxed than when they set off.”

Seating is the foundation for driving comfort and control, and all Bentley Azures feature the front seat comfort specification. With up to 22-way adjustable seats, passengers of all heights and weights can find their ideal seating position while the heating and ventilation function helps to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness. When we slump, our bodies can take up to 30 percent less oxygen, reducing our ability to think and placing additional stress on the body. Azure features a massage function with six programmable settings, which promotes the micro-adjustments in muscle and posture that are so vital in preventing fatigue.

To analyze and develop Bentley’s new well-being concepts, the Azure development team engaged creative neuroscientist Katherine Templar-Lewis, from Kinda Studios, whose wide-ranging research on the external factors that influence stress was key in defining the “well-being behind the wheel” concept. Templar-Lewis’ findings inspired Bentley’s team to adopt a science-informed design, considering everything from light to the patterns we see around us, to the impact of in-car posture and the importance of thermal comfort.

Maria Mulder, head of color and trim at Bentley Motors, said: “Every fabric, sound, motion, color and touch continuously impacts our nervous system, and the Azure cabin has been finessed accordingly.” To that end, the Azure interior design specification includes “wellness quilting” — the fractal patterns of precisely crafted diamond quilted upholstery to create an eye-pleasing interplay of light and shade. While Bentley customers will always have access to the full range of wood veneers, the Azure offers a choice of three open-pore veneers: Dark Walnut, Crown-Cut Walnut and Koa, whose softer, satin, reflective quality evokes a mood of calm.

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation

Amazon Payment Services spotlights fintech innovation
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Last week, Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa, participated in Seamless Middle East 2022. Amazon Payment Services leaders addressed an audience of fintech and online retail innovators, startups, and business leaders to discuss innovation and shed light on how customers will dictate the future of payments. The online payments platform’s participation in the conference falls in line with its commitment to engaging with and fostering the fintech, online retail, and wider business communities across the region.

Amazon Payment Services supports merchants beyond payments through its extended services portfolio, advanced technologies and value-added services, as well as a strong and growing network of partners throughout the region. A key Amazon Payment Services solution featured at Seamless Middle East 2022 was installments, a highly targeted and tailored offering proven to increase sales by 10-15 percent across average basket sizes. Also showcased at the event was PrivateLink, a multi-pronged solution designed to increase security, improve the payment experience and success rate, as well as reduce data egress costs for merchants.

During his presentation titled “The Customer will Dictate the Future of Payments,” Peter George, managing director of Amazon Payment Services, highlighted an alternative lens through which the industry can view the future of payments, placing the shopper, rather than the retailer or technology provider, at the center of innovation.

George said: “With a customer-obsessed philosophy sitting at the core of Amazon Payment Services, our endeavor has been to relentlessly craft a more convenient, seamless, and secure payment experience, which addresses the needs of the customer. By innovating on behalf of our merchants, and facilitating local and global payment methods, we enable them to focus and grow their core business, while expanding to new countries with more ease.

We are excited to be at the forefront of a wave of innovation in the region’s payment sector, led by customers, governments, and fintech startups. Leveraging our Amazon Fintech Lab, located in DIFC, we aim to drive the discussion further while continuing to foster innovation around digital payments.”

Commenting on the thriving fintech sector in the UAE, he added: “Over the next five years, we expect to see payment methods including digital wallets; buy now, pay later solutions; installments; digital currencies; and open banking continue to gain adoption not only in the UAE, but across the region.”

Omar Halabieh, head of technology of Amazon Payment Services, also participated in a keynote panel, which discussed “Empowering Global Commerce with a Smart Ecosystem and Sustainable Infrastructure.” As part of the panel, Halabieh highlighted how companies can build their global digital commerce strategy, while providing a superior localized customer experience through the use of technology.

Halabieh said: “When customers engage with a global brand, they expect a consistent yet localized experience across countries, regardless of where they are based. At Amazon Payment Services, we offer a suite of payments services that enable businesses to scale to new geographies, both quickly and effectively, while providing their customers with access to localized, simple, affordable, and trusted payment experiences.”

Testament to the company’s efforts in the digital payments space, Amazon Payment Services was also awarded with the “Best Customer Experience and Engagement” title, during the award ceremony.

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the distributors of Hyundai in the western region of the Kingdom, honored a group of drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles, in appreciation of their hard work and efforts, especially during Ramadan.

Drivers from various sectors were selected and presented with certificates of appreciation, in addition to various gifts.

Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “This initiative is in line with our global Hyundai Motor Company’s direction ‘Partners in every way,’ where we acknowledge the noble efforts of these ‘heroes of Ramadan,’ and show thanks and appreciation for the diligent efforts of drivers from our partner Hyundai truck and bus fleet operators, who work around the clock in transporting goods, products and passengers. Thanks to their hard work, the production and work cycle of the local economy in all sectors keeps moving, and their very important contribution is evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, as they work while fasting to transport goods, foodstuffs and all other needs for the blessed month, in addition to transporting passengers to their destinations in comfort and safety.”

The drivers expressed their gratitude to Hyundai and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, for this symbolic act of appreciation.

Hasan Ba Ashan, who has been working at Nobels International Schools for the past nine years, currently drives a Hyundai County school bus. He said: “Driving students in Ramadan while fasting was not easy but I am so proud of it as I felt that I am helping the new generation in building their future.”

Ba Ashan added: “I feel proud to be chosen by Hyundai, and I would like to thank them for such an initiative.”

Mohamed Akram Nayen, a truck driver at the Arab Supply Co., has been behind the wheels of commercial vehicles for 16 years; he currently drives a Hyundai HD65 truck.

“As a driver, I feel thankful for the opportunity to be of service to others. I am proud of my job as I did my best to deliver food to the fasting people in Ramadan. I feel honored to be recognized by Hyundai,” he said.

Working as a Hyundai HD72 driver at Segala Group for the past nine years, Foad Jebreel feels grateful for his role. He said: “I feel proud to help people get the medications they need by delivering our group’s pharmaceutical products on time, especially in Ramadan when people are fasting.” When asked to comment on Hyundai’s gesture to honor drivers, he said: “I thank Hyundai for this act of kindness and appreciation.”

This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.

Latest updates

Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes
Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes
China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
First Saudi woman obtains autocross trainer license
Afnan Almarglani
China restaurant attack sparks outcry over violence against women
An image grab taken from a video circulated widely on social media shows, women attacked by men in China’s Hebei province. (Twit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.