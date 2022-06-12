You are here

Private aviation scales new heights as Covid-19 lifts wings

The GCC and the Middle East have been among VistaJet's biggest markets over the past two years.
Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of Dubai-based Vista Global Holding.
Private aviation scales new heights as Covid-19 lifts wings
Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of Dubai-based Vista Global Holding. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

Private aviation scales new heights as Covid-19 lifts wings

The GCC and the Middle East have been among VistaJet’s biggest markets over the past two years. (Supplied)
  • We have seen a significant surge in new corporate memberships, says chairman of Vista Global Holding
  • We introduced an entirely new way to fly, with access to an entire worldwide branded fleet, paying only for hours flown, with guaranteed availability and no asset risk
Updated 17 sec ago
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: Long ignored by the business class travelers as an ultimate luxury, private jet bookings reached new heights during the pandemic when commercial travel became restricted. Those with critical travel needs had no option but to look to private aviation to fill the void.

“This led to a sudden and massive influx of business travelers flying private for the first time,” said Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of Dubai-based Vista Global Holding, a private aviation portfolio of companies, including VistaJet, the first and only worldwide business aviation company.

Globally, 3.3 million private flights were operational in 2021, which is 7 percent higher than pre-COVID figures, according to WingX, a business aviation intelligence firm based in Germany.




While the UAE has been one of the company's top destinations, Saudi Arabia
has shown robust growth, says Thomas Flohr, Chairman of Vista Global Holding

The pandemic allowed private aviation companies like VistaJet to show new clients that flying private can be a financially viable travel solution in the long run.

“Overall, private aviation was well-insulated over the past couple of years,” said Flohr. “Ultimately, the pandemic showed that it does not necessarily work out more expensive. As a result, we have seen a significant surge in new corporate memberships due to organizations recognizing the many benefits we offer in terms of safety, security and accessibility.”

By mid-2021, up to 71 percent of VistaJet’s new requests were from passengers who had not regularly used business aviation solutions in the past.

“This shows how people value the ease, security, and accessibility of private aviation,” he said. “While the pandemic certainly provided the catalyst for change and redefined the global aviation landscape, the industry could respond quickly and efficiently to the change which has helped create a permanent shift in perception towards private travel.”

Changing dynamics of private aviation

Overall, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East have been among VistaJet’s biggest markets over the past two years. While the UAE has consistently been one of the company’s top destinations, Saudi Arabia has shown robust growth, particularly over the past six months, with “travel at the highest rate we have ever seen,” according to Flohr.

He credited the surge in travel to domestic demand within the GCC. Still, the company has also witnessed an increase in long-distance travel from the Kingdom and the Middle East overall, mainly to and from the US, followed by Europe.

In turn, these long-distance flights are driving demand for VistaJet’s longest-range aircraft, with requests for its expanding fleet of Bombardier’s Global 7500 among the highest globally.

Overall, private aviation was well-insulated over the past couple of years. Ultimately, the pandemic showed that it does not necessarily work out more expensive.

Thomas Flohr, Chairman of Vista Global Holding

“Travel into Saudi Arabia has also been on the rise, especially during April when VistaJet saw many flights entering Jeddah for Umrah,” said Flohr.

The changes in private travel habits do not stop here. VistaJet Members request longer trips to reach destinations further afield across the globe. In addition, many of them choose to embark on big adventures and far-flung expeditions — on a quest for new, thrilling and memorable moments.

Recent non-stop journeys include St Maarten to Seychelles (14 hours, 45 minutes), Honolulu to Helsinki (13 hours, 30 minutes) and Liège to Jakarta (13 hours, 30 minutes) thanks to VistaJet’s fleet of 10 brand new Global 7500 jets with a range of 7,700 nautical miles.

It is the largest, fastest and longest-range aircraft in business aviation, opening up a new world of long-haul private flying.

“We are also thrilled to see a growing emphasis on sustainability in the decision-making process, with 85 percent of VistaJet members having opted to compensate for their fuel use-related emissions by investing in certified carbon credits worldwide,” he added.

Global ambitions

While Vista is headquartered in the UAE, the chairman’s vision is to create a global private aviation ecosystem.

The recent acquisition of Jet Edge, the fastest-growing North American charter operator, and Air Hamburg, Europe’s leading charter operator, earlier in the year served this ambition.

With these acquisitions, VistaJet is actively scaling its fleet at a time of unprecedented demand and bringing two long-established reputable companies under its umbrella.

It is the latest step in Vista’s transformation of the highly fragmented business aviation ecosystem. It builds on the successful integrations of Apollo Jets, Talon Air and Red Wing Aviation into the brand.

“Following the completion of both transactions, it will bring Vista’s combined global group fleet to over 350 aircraft, including owned and managed, and we expect an increase of around 30 percent flight hours globally,” said Flohr. “In addition, we are also pleased to welcome over 1,000 highly skilled new colleagues to Vista’s family of experts.”

VistaJet currently flies to 96 percent of the globe — essentially anywhere in the world where you can land an aircraft, so they are already present in every market.

“However, when it comes to opportunities for growth, there is still huge potential here in the Middle East,” he said. “I founded VistaJet in 2004 to make flying private simple. We introduced an entirely new way to fly, with access to an entire worldwide branded fleet, paying only for hours flown, with guaranteed availability and no asset risk.”

The opportunity is there to see, and the demand clearly outstrips supply. It will be interesting how long the trend lasts and how VistaJet steers its business in years to come.

Topics: Private aviation

Right Farm carts off its waste all the way to the bank, raises $2.8 million

The company provides an all-in-one solution for restaurants that have just opened their first branch to support them.
The company provides an all-in-one solution for restaurants that have just opened their first branch to support them. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Right Farm carts off its waste all the way to the bank, raises $2.8 million

The company provides an all-in-one solution for restaurants that have just opened their first branch to support them. (Supplied)
  • The company recently raised $2.8m from investors, including ADQ’s venture platform and Enhance Ventures
Updated 20 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: $60 billion. That’s the amount the Middle East and North Africa region could have saved if it had not wasted its food, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

While it just needs anyone with the right mind to be concerned about the enormous waste, Dubai-based Right Farm has turned its crusade against food wastage into a business model.

The e-commerce and supply chain B2B company picks disfigured fruits and vegetables from its produce and reroutes them to pulp-making firms instead of the garbage.

For instance, a weird-looking carrot may stand out like a sore thumb in a sophisticated dinner spread, but why throw the root vegetable if one can prepare a smoothie out of it?

“Our model is focused on sourcing at the right price at the right time, the right products and specs that our demand-side needs and delivering those orders to our demand side,” Elie Skaf, CEO and co-founder at Right Farm, told Arab News.

Making best out of waste

The company sources food from farmers and supplies them to restaurants, hotels, catering companies, cloud kitchens and other food businesses across the UAE.

But, what makes them different is they pick nutritious yet disfigured greens and sell them for a fraction to retailers or trade it with food processors who may want to use them as a garnish.

How does that work? The company has struck partnerships with a couple of other startups that make better use of food waste. Not just that. The company has tied up with institutions that procure the refuse and use it as compost.

“We also have partners who collect our and our customer’s waste and feed them to black soldier flies. They then transform these flies and their larvae into protein and sell them as livestock feed; we get a revenue share,” Skaf added.

The company also provides financial solutions for restaurants with revenue on escrow because they get paid on credit cards or through food platforms.

“This is where we come in. We said we’re going to do a proper credit risk assessment on every account that joins us. And whoever qualifies would get immediate access to some sort of credit financing for their orders,” Skaf explained.

Not just space of waste

The company provides an all-in-one solution for restaurants that have just opened their first branch to support them with micro-lending, financial services, and food supply that was not available to them before.

Right Farm currently has 200 institutional customers in the UAE. However, it has lined up an ambitious expansion plan, targeting 300 customers in Saudi Arabia and venturing into other markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

As the UAE imports 90 percent of its fruits and vegetables, Skaf is exploring the Egyptian market as they are currently importing goods from the country to satisfy the demand in the UAE.

“Our trip to Egypt was purely supply-focused; we wanted to build relationships with farms and solidify our network of farms in Egypt. And that’s sort of a first step to launching a demand and supply market like Egypt,”

Right Farm last month raised $2.8 million from investors, including Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ’s venture platform and Enhance Ventures. The company plans to use the proceeds to support its technology development and growth plans.

Topics: Right Farm

Saudi Arabia's TRSDC nursery to plant 2 million saplings this year as part of its green drive

The nursery is conducting tests on native plants to see if they can germinate.
The nursery is conducting tests on native plants to see if they can germinate. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2022
Ghaida Alghareib and Theresa Stevens

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC nursery to plant 2 million saplings this year as part of its green drive

The nursery is conducting tests on native plants to see if they can germinate. (Supplied)
  • Company to achieve its target of 15m plants by 2030, making it one of the most extensive nurseries in Mideast
  • The massive nursery spanning 1 million square meters propagates plants, trees, shrubs and other flora, which the company will eventually use for landscaping the two destinations, the Red Sea and AMAALA
Updated 11 June 2022
Ghaida Alghareib and Theresa Stevens

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. will plant 2 million saplings by the end of 2022 to achieve its ambitious target of 15 million plants by 2030, making it one of the most extensive nurseries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The massive nursery spanning 1 million square meters propagates plants, trees, shrubs, and other flora, which the company will eventually use for landscaping the Red Sea Project.

Though the nursery mainly comprises plants native to Saudi Arabia, the giga-project has also been sourcing desert plant species from across the world, including Australia, where the climate is similar to that of the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Though the nursery mainly comprises plants native to Saudi Arabia, the giga-project has also been sourcing desert plant species from across the world, including Australia.

• Though the nursery prefers to use native plant species, sometimes it is not feasible due to evolutionary pressures that make some plants more hazardous than their non-native equivalent.

“We’re very specific about the species we’re trying to breed,” said Grant Shaw, senior nursery director at TSRDC.

Grant Shaw - Senior nursery director at TSRDC

Before mixing nonnative and native species, the nursery does a “mock-up” to test how the plants react together to ensure they are compatible.

Though the nursery prefers to use native plant species, sometimes it is not feasible due to evolutionary pressures that make some plants more hazardous than their non-native equivalent.

“One of the biggest things we have to be conscious of is that many species in the Kingdom are thorny, which evolved as a defense mechanism to protect themselves from camels and giraffes common in the region,” said Shaw.

“This doesn’t work well for hotels because of the guests and their children,” he added.

He explained that the Australian version of the native Saudi plant is almost identical — even he had trouble telling them apart — except the Australian plant does not have thorns, making it more suited for a hotel environment.

Additionally, the nursery is conducting tests on native plants to see if they can germinate. Ninety-nine percent of the seeds planted in the greenhouse have germinated, pointed out Shaw.

Topics: Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Saudi tourism ministry to invest $100m on one of the largest training programs in the sector: top official

Saudi tourism ministry to invest $100m on one of the largest training programs in the sector: top official
Updated 10 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nour El Shaeri

Saudi tourism ministry to invest $100m on one of the largest training programs in the sector: top official

Saudi tourism ministry to invest $100m on one of the largest training programs in the sector: top official
Updated 10 June 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Nour El Shaeri

JEDDAH: Saudi Ministry of Tourism has announced the launch of one of the largest training programs in the sector that will invest $100 million to groom 100,000 Saudi trainees worldwide.

Called Tourism Trailblazers, the program will offer courses across all career levels and involve the top 10 international schools, revealed Deputy Minister for the Tourism Human Capital at Ministry of Tourism Mohammed Bushnag.

“We selected the top 10 schools worldwide, and the program will start in the coming few weeks,” Bushnag told Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization in Jeddah.

“We have collaborated with international schools such as Lausanne and BHMS in Lucerne. The first set of students will fly out of the Kingdom on July 4,” added Bushnag.

Countries include France, UK, Switzerland, Spain and Australia with international top hospitality schools like La Roches, Gilon and César Ritz.

The program will include courses from four to six weeks, targeting 50,000 trainees in the Kingdom, 25,000 abroad and 25,000 across both geographies.

Bushnaq said that the program curriculum targets the need gaps in the tourism sector and focuses on 12 sub-sectors defined by the UNWTO.

“For those who want to start working in tourism, we have programs for them. For those who are in their mid-careers, we have programs for them. We also have courses for the senior managers,” he explained.

Planning to create 1 million jobs in the tourism sector by 2030, Bushnag predicts that women will exceed half of the participants in the program.

“From my experience with programs like these, we have never had less than 50 percent females. Actually at one stage, females constituted around 54 percent,” said Bushnag.

He was also confident of the employment targets stated in the Vision 2030 statement.

“Currently, there are like 800,000 employees. And by 2030, we’re going to reach almost 1.6 million,” he said.

“The target is to have at least 70 percent Saudis by 2030, if not 100 percent. We are training and developing because building capabilities for Saudis will make our life easier and improve the private sector,” Bushnag added.

 

Topics: UNWTO116 Saudi Tourism Ministry

Amadeus partners with Saudi Tourism Authority to develop destination management in the Kingdom
Updated 10 June 2022
Fahad Abujadayel
Dana Alomar

Amadeus partners with Saudi Tourism Authority to develop destination management in the Kingdom

Amadeus partners with Saudi Tourism Authority to develop destination management in the Kingdom
Updated 10 June 2022
Fahad Abujadayel Dana Alomar

JEDDAH: Travel technology company Amadeus has signed a deal with the Saudi Tourism Authority to provide a destination management system that would enhance tourism and mobility in the Kingdom.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, Nashat Bukhari, managing director of Amadeus, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, told Arab News that the technology would help the Kingdom attract tourists and new businesses into the region.

“We provide an application to show the traffic situation, where the travelers are, and how to attract and convert travelers. Hopefully, this will attract many travelers and tourists to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The ecosystem starts with inspiring the traveler about the destination, showing what they should expect to see, which enables travel agencies to book airline tickets, accommodation, and transportation accordingly.

“Amadeus is the world’s largest travel technology company, with regional offices in more than 114 countries,” he said.

The company holds a 77 percent market share in the Kingdom, providing technology services in tourism, airlines and hospitality.

The company uses sophisticated software associated with Microsoft Cloud to preserve the maximum amount of data.

The Madrid-based company works with many regional companies, including Saudi Arabian Airlines, The Red Sea Development Co., and Hilton Hotels & Resorts, in addition to public entities such as the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

“We have hospitality systems to provide hotels, which can be used for reservations and property management,” said Bukhari.

Amadeus’ client segment also includes travel agencies, providing them with traveling systems to manage their workflow.

“We provide the travel agencies with technology to fulfill the needs of the travelers,” he said.

Amadeus recently developed a platform for Riyadh-based travel company Seera Group to speed up customer post-booking experience.

The company’s advanced post-booking technology solutions provide numerous optimization benefits, drastically reducing the time needed to reissue tickets across all Seera’s omnichannel touch points by automating the process.

According to a press statement, requests for ticket changes, whether made via Seera’s travel verticals on booking platforms, call centers, in-branch, or WhatsApp channels, can now be processed in less than five minutes.

Seera Group is also the first to use these technologies to issue and reissue tickets for Saudi government entities, the statement said.

Topics: UNWTO116 Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) Amadeus

Stocks slide, short-end yields jump on hot CPI print

Stocks slide, short-end yields jump on hot CPI print
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

Stocks slide, short-end yields jump on hot CPI print

Stocks slide, short-end yields jump on hot CPI print
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: US stock futures turned negative and European shares fell further on Friday after higher-than-expected US consumer price data for May fueled inflation concerns and likely kept the Federal Reserve on track to aggressively hike interest rates, according to Reuters.

The consumer price index increased 1.0 percent last month after gaining 0.3 percent in April, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly CPI picking up 0.7 percent.

Some economists and market participants had expected the data to show inflation had peaked in May, but the report indicated otherwise.

“It was pretty hot. This report suggests that underlying inflation pressures remain quite strong,” said Aichi Amemiya, senior US economist at Nomura.

Two-year US Treasury yields rose to their highest level in three-and-a-half years and a part of the yield curve reinverted after the data showing acceleration in consumer prices.

US stock futures fell more than 1 percent and the major European bourses extended declines after the data’s release, with France’s CAC 40 down 2.0 percent, Germany’s DAX off 1.88 percent, and the FTSE 100 in Londow 1.73 percent lower.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.04 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.78 percent.

Investors expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points next week as major central banks tighten policy to tame soaring inflation that has been sparked by surging crude oil and food prices, along with supply chain issues.

“We don’t see any possibility of a 75 basis point hike next week,” Amemiya said, but the likelihood of more 50 basis point hikes has increased.

The Band of England and Sweden’s Riksbank are expected to hike rates again next week, while the European Central Bank on Thursday said it would deliver its first rate rise since 2011 next month, followed by a potentially larger move in September.
 

Topics: Stock Market US Stocks

