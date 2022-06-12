You are here

  • Home
  • UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo

UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo

UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo
The failure to hold the vote opened a new chapter in Libya’s long-running political impasse, with rival governments now claiming power after tentative steps toward unity in the past year. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g7efp

Updated 12 June 2022
AP

UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo

UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo
  • Talks will continue till June 19 with the aim of establishing a constitutional framework ‘required to take the country to national elections as soon as possible’
Updated 12 June 2022
AP

CAIRO: Libyan officials returned to the Egyptian capital Sunday for a third round of talks on constitutional amendments for elections. The North African nation once again finds itself at a political impasse with two rival administrations claiming legitimacy.
The talks in Cairo come on the heels of clashes between rival militias that caused residents of the Libyan capital of Tripoli to panic and revived nightmares of previous bouts of fighting in the chaos-stricken nation.
Lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and the High Council of State, an advisory body from western Libya, began the UN-brokered negotiations amid concerted international pressure on the two chambers to put their disputes aside and agree on the election’s legal basis.
The UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said talks in a Cairo hotel will continue till June 19 with the aim of establishing a constitutional framework “required to take the country to national elections as soon as possible.”
In the previous two rounds of talks, the parties came to an initial consensus on 137 articles of the constitutional draft, including on rights and freedoms. They would continue discussing a handful of disputed articles on legislative and judicial authority, Williams said.
The dispute over the constitutional framework of the election was among major challenges that caused planned national elections to fail in December.
The failure to hold the vote was a major blow to international efforts to end decade of chaos in Libya. It has opened a new chapter in its long-running political impasse, with rival governments now claiming power after tentative steps toward unity in the past year.
On Friday, clashes broke out in Tripoli between rival militias, spurring residents to take shelter and women and children to flee a busy park as artillery shells flew across the night sky. It was not clear what cause the clashes. Authorities in Tripoli said an investigation was opened.
Williams, the UN adviser, condemned the fighting, saying in a Twitter post, “Enough is enough!” She called for those responsible to be held accountable.
The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, threatened to sanction those responsible for the fighting, saying they “will pay a price with the Libyan people and the international community.”
The violence was the latest bout of infighting in recent weeks between rogue militias, especially in the western region, which is ruled by an array of militias loosely allied with the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
East and south Libya are controlled by forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with a rival government led by parliament-appointed Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.
The oil-rich country has been wrecked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country has for years been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Topics: UN Libya

Related

UN concerned over Libya clashes, urges ‘maximum restraint’
Middle-East
UN concerned over Libya clashes, urges ‘maximum restraint’
Divided again, Libya slides back toward violence, chaos
Middle-East
Divided again, Libya slides back toward violence, chaos

Largest Palestinian displacement in decades looms after Israeli court ruling

Largest Palestinian displacement in decades looms after Israeli court ruling
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

Largest Palestinian displacement in decades looms after Israeli court ruling

Largest Palestinian displacement in decades looms after Israeli court ruling
  • Israel says West Bank area not permanently inhabited
  • Palestinian farmers, shepherds claim historic ties to land
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

MASAFER YATTA, West Bank: Some 1,200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta face the risk of forced removal to make way for an army firing zone after a decades-long legal battle that ended last month in Israel’s highest court.
The ruling opened the way for one of the largest displacements since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Middle East war. But residents are refusing to leave, hoping their resilience and international pressure will keep Israel from carrying out the evictions.
“They want to take this land from us to build settlements,” said Wadha Ayoub Abu Sabha, a resident of Al-Fakheit, one of a group of hamlets where Palestinian shepherds and farmers claim a historic connection to the land.
“We’re not leaving,” she said.
In the 1980s, Israel declared the area a closed military zone known as “Firing Zone 918.” It argued in court that these 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) along the Israel-West Bank boundary were “highly crucial” for training purposes and that the Palestinians living there were only seasonal dwellers.
“It has been a year of immense grief,” said Abu Sabha, her voice breaking as she sat in one of the few tents left standing, lit by a single light bulb.
The communities in this part of the South Hebron Hills traditionally lived in underground caves. Over the past two decades, they have also started building tin shacks and small rooms above ground.
Israeli forces have been demolishing these new constructions for years, Abu Sabha said, but now that they have the court’s backing, the evictions are likely to pick up.
Steps away, her family’s belongings were reduced to a pile of rubble after soldiers arrived with bulldozers to raze some of the structures. She lamented the significant losses — the dwindling livestock even more than the destroyed furniture.
Much of the argument during the protracted case centered on whether the Palestinians who live across the area are permanent residents or seasonal occupants.
The Supreme Court concluded that the residents “failed to prove their claim of permanent habitation” before the area was declared a firing zone. It relied on aerial photos and excerpts from a 1985 book that both sides cited as evidence.
The book, titled “Life in the Caves of Mount Hebron,” was authored by Israeli anthropologist Yaacov Havakook, who spent three years studying the lives of Palestinian farmers and shepherds in Masafer Yatta.
Havakook declined to comment and instead referred Reuters to his book. But he said he had tried to submit an expert opinion on behalf of the residents following a request from one of their lawyers, and was prevented from doing so by the Israeli defense ministry, where he was employed at the time.

INTERNATIONAL CRITICISM
The United Nations and European Union condemned the court ruling and urged Israel to stop the demolitions and evictions.
“The establishment of a firing zone cannot be considered an ‘imperative military reason’ to transfer the population under occupation,” the EU spokesperson said in a statement.
In a transcript of a 1981 ministerial meeting on settlements uncovered by Israeli researchers, then-Agriculture Minister Ariel Sharon, who later became prime minister, suggested the Israeli military expand training zones in the South Hebron Hills to dispossess the Palestinian residents of their land.
“We want to offer you more training zones,” Sharon said, given “the spread of Arab villagers from the hills toward the desert.”
The Israeli military told Reuters the area was declared a firing zone for “a variety of relevant operational considerations” and that Palestinians violated the closure order by building without permits over the years.
According to the United Nations, the Israeli authorities reject most Palestinian applications for building permits in “Area C,” a swathe of land making up two-thirds of the West Bank where Israel has full control and where most Jewish settlements are located. In other areas of the West Bank, Palestinians exercise limited self-rule.
UN data also showed that Israel has marked nearly 30 percent of Area C as military firing zones. The designations have put 38 of the most vulnerable Palestinian communities at increased risk of forced displacement.
Meanwhile, settlements in the area have continued to expand, further restricting Palestinian movement and the space available for residents to farm and graze their sheep and goats.
“All of these olives are mine,” said Mahmoud Ali Najajreh of Al-Markez, another hamlet at risk, pointing to a grove in the near distance. “How can we leave?“
The 3,500 olive trees he planted two years ago — he counted each one — were beginning to bud.
“We will wait for the dust to settle, then build again,” Najajreh told Reuters. “We would rather die than leave here.”

Related

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years video
Middle-East
Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
Special Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group
Middle-East
Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

How Syria illustrates Iran’s malign economic influence in the Middle East

How Syria illustrates Iran’s malign economic influence in the Middle East
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour

How Syria illustrates Iran’s malign economic influence in the Middle East

How Syria illustrates Iran’s malign economic influence in the Middle East
  • Iran has expanded its exports to the war-ravaged country, capitalizing on Tehran's backing of the Assad regime
  • Rising prices and falling demand for Syrian-made products have caused the market for cheap imports to explode
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: After more than a decade of civil war, regime-held Syria is in a state of economic ruin. Conflict, endemic corruption, drought and the mass migration of skilled workers have exacted a devastating toll, leaving the country ripe for exploitation.

According to the World Bank, Syria’s gross domestic product shrank by at least 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, leaving more than 90 percent of the population below the poverty line and more than 50 percent facing extreme poverty. In this vulnerable state, Syria’s domestic markets have been flooded with cheap imports.

Iran, capitalizing on its military and political backing for the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has expanded its exports to Syria, exploiting and exacerbating the disintegration of the country’s manufacturing base by monopolizing entire markets.

The collapse of domestic industry since the war began in 2011 has provided businessmen close to the Assad regime with lucrative opportunities to import cheaply made goods from Iran, to the detriment of Syrian producers.

While few of the grandiose reconstruction agreements between Tehran and Damascus have broken ground as yet, Iran has succeeded in breaking into Syria’s pharmaceutical and food industries, muscling out the local competition.

Prior to the uprising that sparked the civil war, Syria had a thriving pharmaceuticals industry; about 70 factories nationwide met 93 percent of domestic demand and exported to about 60 countries.

However, a decade of war has left these factories and the power grid needed to sustain such industries in ruins. Violence and persecution have sent legions of skilled workers into exile, while sanctions have blocked access to raw materials and machine parts.

Light bulbs made in Iran have flooded the Syrian market. (Supplied)

As a result, by 2020 Syria’s overall pharmaceutical production capacity had fallen by about 75 percent.

“The active ingredients for medicines are very difficult to import and are very expensive,” Hamed, a student of pharmaceuticals nearing graduation at a leading Syrian university, told Arab News.

“Many factories stopped production lines due to shortages of the active ingredients and energy.”

Drugs close to their expiration date often find their way into Syria, where they are taken nonetheless by desperate patients. (AFP file)

The crisis facing Syria’s pharmaceuticals industry, along with similar challenges in the domestic agricultural sector, has been aggravated by a sharp devaluation of the currency that began in late 2019.

Tied to the banking crisis in neighboring Lebanon, the devaluation caused the import of crucial components — including, seeds, pesticides, fertilizer, diesel and the raw materials needed for the manufacture of medicines — to become exceedingly expensive.

Syrian companies and industrialists had long deposited their capital in Lebanese banks to avoid Western sanctions. When the Lebanese currency plunged in value, therefore, so too did Syrian deposits.

Meanwhile, the devastating decline of Syria’s power grid amid years of fighting and neglect has caused production to become even more expensive, as factories and cold-storage facilities have been forced to rely on costly private generators.

Power cuts in Syria has forced factories and cold-storage facilities to rely on costly private generators. (AFP file photo)

All of this is on top of endemic corruption, which has long necessitated the payment of bribes to local officials, along with the loss of essential staff to military conscription and displacement.

As the prices of Syrian-made products soared, foreign and domestic demand evaporated and the market for cheap foreign imports exploded.

The regime’s protectionist policies are equally disruptive. According to Hamed, “limitations imposed by the Ministry of Health” on the prices and export of Syrian-made medicines have rendered local manufacturing unprofitable and further fueled the growth of the black market.

The plunging value of the Syrian pound has made it profitable for Iranian importers to grab all the Syrian exports they could find. (AFP file photo)

The destruction of Syria’s productive capacity, combined with the depreciation of Iran’s currency under years of Western sanctions, has been a boon for Iranian exporters, who have been able to flood the Syrian market with cheap products.

Iran has been especially successful in exporting pharmaceutical goods to Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. It has organized trade fairs and signed distribution deals slanted in its favor, even though many consumers view Iranian-made medicines as substandard.

About 75 percent of the medicines sold on the Iraqi market are brought into the country through illegal border crossings with Iran. These drugs are often close to their expiration date or lack the required active ingredients to help patients.

Drugs close to their expiration date often find their way into Syria, where they are taken nonetheless by desperate patients. (AFP file)

According to Khedr, a Syrian pharmacist living in the west of the country, the quality of the Iranian medicines is “not great” and they are mostly found in state hospitals rather than private pharmacies, where the customers tend to favor better-quality alternatives.

Abdullah, a doctor at a hospital in Damascus, is similarly skeptical about the efficacy of the drugs from Iran.

“Iranian medications are found in all Syrian hospitals, and I use them in my practice as well, but they are not of good quality,” he told Arab News.

For many people living in Syria’s poverty-stricken communities, however, any medicine is better than no medicine. And with shortages rife, in part because of a black market trade in locally made goods, few have any choice other than to buy the Iranian brands. 

For many people poverty-stricken communities in Syriae, any medicine is better than no medicine. (AFP file photo)

“Compared to locally made medicines, people try to avoid the Iranian ones,” said Hamid. “But, in recent months, some Syrian-made medicines have entirely disappeared from the market as they are being smuggled into Lebanon. So people are relying on Iranian medicine to a greater extent.”

Iranian-made opioids are also finding their way onto the black market. Such pain medications can be highly addictive, or deadly if taken in high doses.

According to Abdullah, such medications “require special types of prescriptions or can only be found in institutions belonging to the Ministry of Health, because they contain morphine and other opiates for painkillers.”

He added: “If one is caught with these types of medications (without a proper prescription), one can be arrested for drug dealing. But they’re flooding the market and it’s all Iranian-made.”

In May, the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum in Tehran, during which representatives from the private sectors in the two countries exchanged ideas on how to expand trade ties.

“Our plan is to increase the level of mutual trade to $1 billion in the first phase, and realizing this goal requires the strong presence of the Iranian private sector in Syrian markets,” Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the head of the chamber, told delegates, according to the Tehran Times.

In part, the Syrian regime has been driven into the arms of Tehran, to get help rebuilding infrastructure and restarting the economy, by virtue of their shared pariah status. Both governments have been squeezed by Western sanctions and global isolation.

“We are ready to cooperate with the Iranian private sector to find solutions for removing barriers and neutralizing the impacts of the US sanctions,” Shafiq Dayoub, the Syrian ambassador to Iran, told the joint chamber. 

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, right, and Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri shake hands after the signing of an agreement in the Damascus on Jan. 28, 2019. (AFP file photo)

However, an overriding problem this developing partnership faces is the massive trade imbalance between the two economies, which means Syria is the junior partner and allows Iran to set the terms.

“There is not enough foreign currency in Syria to pay for Iranian exports and also Syria does not have much to export to Iran in return,” Abbas Akbari, secretary of the Iran-Syria Economic Relations Development Headquarters, told the forum.

Iranian candy products have replaced locally made sweets in many parts of Syria. (Supplied)

It is Syrian farmers and manufacturers who pay the price for this trade imbalance. Just like the situation in the pharmaceutical industry, a flood of cheap Iranian imports, combined with the Syrian regime’s strict controls on exports, has devastated the livelihoods of local food producers.

Where once Syria was a regional breadbasket, replete with fertile land and food-production facilities of its own, supplemented by imports from neighboring Turkey, it is now almost entirely reliant on imports of fresh and non-perishable goods from Iran. 

A street vendor waits for customers in the main market of the rebel-held city of al-Bab in Syria's northern Aleppo province on the border with Turkey. (AFP file photo)

Once again, the quality of these products is widely considered to be lesser than the alternatives, but the lower prices mean they are nonetheless an attractive option for impoverished Syrian consumers.

“Today I cooked macaroni made in a factory named after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini,” Bassam, a farmer living in Hama, told Arab News.

Abu Omar, a farmer from western Daraa, told Arab News that farmers in southern Syria are banned from exporting their produce until the needs of the local market are satisfied. Yet at the same time, Iranian goods are allowed to flood the Syrian market during the harvest season, harming the ability of local farmers to turn a profit.

In this file photo, Syrians work on a small field in a camp for internally displaced. (Photo courtesy of FAO)

“The farmer comes out losing money at the end of the harvest, having bought pesticides and diesel in dollars, paid the agricultural engineer (providing the seeds) in dollars, and his workers,” said Omar.

Farmers in southern Syria have appealed to the government for additional help but few dare to suggest that a halt to Iranian imports is needed to reset the balance.

“This is a state policy. A person can’t change it,” said Omar. “And if you offer your opinion, you can walk yourself right into prison.”

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Syrian War Iran aggression

Related

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
World
Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation
Middle-East
Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
  • The United Nations, the African Union and regional bloc IGAD launched "direct talks" on Wednesday
  • Military officials, representatives of several political parties and senior members of ex-rebel groups attended
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: A second round of UN-facilitated talks aiming to resolve Sudan’s political crisis following a military coup have been postponed, a spokesman said Saturday, with a key civilian bloc still refusing to join.
The United Nations, the African Union and regional bloc IGAD launched “direct talks” on Wednesday in an effort to break the political stalemate since last October’s military takeover, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Military officials, representatives of several political parties and senior members of ex-rebel groups attended.
But Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which was ousted from power in the coup, and the influential Umma party refused to join.
Members of the resistance committees — informal groups which emerged during the 2018-2019 protests that ousted president Omar Al-Bashir and have led calls for recent anti-coup rallies — were also absent.
The next round had been slated for Sunday.
Instead, the UN, AU and IGAD have “decided to postpone Sunday’s round of talks following the latest developments,” said Fadi Al-Qadi, spokesman for the UN’s Sudan mission, UNITAMS.
“We have not set a date for the resumption of the talks,” he added.
On Thursday, a delegation from the FFC held an “unofficial” meeting with military officials in a bid to break the impasse.
The meeting followed an invitation by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and the Saudi ambassador to Khartoum, the FFC said.
But the civilian bloc has still refused to take part in the talks, calling them a “fake political solution” which “legitimizes the coup.”
The political process should start “with ending the coup” and launching a constitutional phase that is built on “full civilian rule,” the FFC said in a statement Friday.
The October military takeover derailed Sudan’s fragile transition to civilian rule that had been established following the 2019 ouster of Bashir.
It also plunged Sudan into deepening unrest — near-weekly protests, a violent crackdown that has killed over 100 people and a tumbling economy.

Topics: Sudan Coup Protests UN African Union

Related

Sudanese protesters commemorate the third anniversary of a deadly crackdown on protesters during a sit-in in Khartoum. (AP)
Middle-East
Anti-coup group in Sudan talks with army generals
Opposition boycotts talks to end Sudan crisis
Middle-East
Opposition boycotts talks to end Sudan crisis

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
Updated 11 June 2022
Agencies

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
Updated 11 June 2022
Agencies

GAZA: Palestinians flocked to the beach in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday as students start their summer vacation.
“The sea is our only outlet here in the Gaza Strip,” says 65-year-old Farid Naeem. 
“Last year, coming to the beach was not an option; there was an atmosphere of war,” says young Gazan Ahmed Al-Attar. 
The water looks crystal blue, with no trace of sewage, the yellow sand is clean and the smell in the air is salty and pleasant, also giving beachgoers in Gaza their first experience in years of clean and safe beaches.
Untreated sewage has flowed directly into the waters off Gaza for years, causing an environmental disaster that has ruined one of the few affordable opportunities for swimming available to people locked into the narrow coastal strip.
This season has been different, as internationally-funded sewage treating facilities across the coastal enclave have stepped up their operations, reducing pollution to its lowest rates in many years, environment officials said.
“We couldn’t come before because the sea was polluted and if we did, our children used to come back home with viruses and skin diseases,” said Sahar Abu Bashir, 52.
“Today the area is clean and the sea is clean. We felt as if we were in another country,” the mother of four told Reuters.
This week, the long sandy beach looked almost empty of red flags warning beachgoers against swimming because of the dozens of millions of cubic meters of untreated sewage that used to pour into the ocean every day.
People sat round plastic tables at the water’s edge, while children played with inflatable rubber bathing rings. In some areas, horse owners gave their animals a cooling sea bath.
The Hamas-run Environment Quality and Water Authority said sewage dumped into the sea was now partially treated, making 65 percent of the beach safe and clean, with plans to expand it.
“The summer season in Gaza Strip will be relatively safe compared to previous years because of the noticeable improvement of the quality of seawater,” said Mohammad Mesleh, director of environmental resources.
Gaza, measuring 375 square kilometers (145 square miles) is home to 2.3 Palestinians, most of them can’t afford to travel as poverty and unemployment stand at around 50 percent, according to local and international records.
Citing security concerns with the Islamist group Hamas, which runs the territory, both Israel and Egypt maintain restrictions along their Gaza frontiers.
In Deir Al-Balah, in the southern Gaza Strip, people crowded a beachfront resort called “The Old Nights,” built on a hilltop looking down the beach.
Families dined inside colorful wooden structures, built to resemble natural colored hilltops in some Asia countries, said the owner, Rami Al-Naa’ouq.
His business is booming this season.
“When there is no pollution I will have many customers in my place. That helps me make up for the losses of innovating and getting the place ready for the new year,” he said.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Gaza Palestine beaches swimming

Related

Israel arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast
Middle-East
Israel arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast
Special Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group
Middle-East
Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry
  • The latest figure marks a sharp uptick from last month's toll
  • Also known as Congo fever, the disease causes severe bleeding
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s death toll from tick-borne Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever has increased to 27 this year, according to the latest figures released Saturday by authorities struggling to contain an outbreak.
The latest figure marks a sharp uptick from last month’s toll, when 12 deaths were recorded among the 55 cases registered since the start of the year.
Also known as Congo fever, the disease causes severe bleeding. People usually catch it through contact with the blood of infected animals, according to the World Health Organization.
“Since the start of the year, 162 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been recorded, including 27 deaths,” health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said Saturday.
He said a first death had been recorded in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, adding that half of the total recorded cases had recovered.
Endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, the disease has a fatality rate between 10 and 40 percent, the WHO says.
The spokesman added that the ministry is working to detect cases as early as possible.
The southern province of Dhi Qar, known for breeding cattle and other livestock, is the site of the highest number of cases, with 61 having fallen ill so far.
Authorities have put in place disinfection campaigns and are cracking down on abattoirs that do not follow hygiene protocols. Several provinces have also banned livestock movement across their borders.
Livestock farmers and slaughterhouse workers are the most affected by the disease, the health ministry said.

Topics: Congo fever Iraq outbreak

Related

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
Middle-East
Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
UN envoy warns of civil unrest in Iraq as anger grows over jobs, food and water
Middle-East
UN envoy warns of civil unrest in Iraq as anger grows over jobs, food and water

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo
UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.