5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha

5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha
Nasser Al-Sumairi is part of Saudi's five-man team at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha. (SAGF)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha

5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha
  • Ninth edition of the tournament will feature 137 male and female gymnasts from 21 countries
Arab News

A five-man Saudi Arabian team is confident of striking gold at the 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

The ninth edition of the tournament starting on June 15 will see 137 male and female gymnasts, representing 21 countries, take part.

Saudi Arabia’s team is made up of Ali Al-Mubairik, Habib Al-Sweileh, Abdulaziz Al-Juhani, Jaafar Al-Sayegh and Nasser Al-Sumairi.

The squad concluded its final preparations on Tuesday under the guidance of coaching duo Mohammed bin Jalul and Makki Al-Mubarik.

Rakan Al-Fuhaid, executive director of the Saudi Arabian Gymnastics Federation, said that the Kingdom is ready to compete for medals at continental competitions.

The Saudi team is confident of success after excellent preparations in the Eastern Region camp, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia gymnastics

John Cena to celebrate 20th anniversary with WWE on June 27

John Cena will celebrate 20 years with WWE on June 27. (WWE)
Arab News

John Cena to celebrate 20th anniversary with WWE on June 27

John Cena to celebrate 20th anniversary with WWE on June 27
  • Wrestling legend, actor, 45, set to return to ring on WWE’s RAW brand this month
Arab News

RIYADH: On June 27, 2002, WWE was forever changed when a then-unknown powerhouse named John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the first time to take on Kurt Angle.

Now, 20 years following his arrival on SmackDown, WWE has designated the month of June to celebrate the anniversary of his debut, culminating in an appearance on RAW on June 27.

Since his initial debut, 45-year-old Cena has become a global household name widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Over his illustrious career, he has racked up a multitude of achievements, including 16 world title reigns, Hollywood blockbusters, a New York Times best-selling book, a hit album, and a record-setting number of Make-A-Wish grants.

Preaching the ethos of Hustle, Loyalty, Respect, Cena has doled out his signature Attitude Adjustments to WWE Hall of Fame stars such as The Rock, Randy Orton, Bautista, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H, as well as some of WWE’s new guard in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

As part of #CenaMonth, WWE will also be celebrating all things Cena with tribute content across its social media platforms, though his opponent on June 27 has yet to be name.

Topics: WWE John Cena

Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window

Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window
Liliane Tannoury

Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window

Haaland and Nunez transfers set the tone for an intriguing 2022 summer transfer window
  • The window only opened on June 10, but what are likely to be its two biggest signings, by Manchester City and Liverpool, will have a domino effect on other moves among Europe’s top clubs
Liliane Tannoury

The big boys have, predicatbly, come storming out of the gates.

The 2022 summer transfer window has been open for only five days but already what is likely to be its two biggest transfers have been announced: Manchester City’s long-mooted signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool’s capture of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The two high-profile transfers are likely to set in motion a series of other moves among Europe’s elite clubs before the window closes on Aug. 31.

Although the market is highly dynamic, with rumors and transfers taking place every day, some will capture more attention than others.

I refer mainly to the future of Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and, surprisingly, Christian Eriksen.

Even Mohamed Salah, who looks to be staying at Liverpool for another season, will be under the spotlight. The Egyptian star will enter the last 12 months of his contract with Liverpool and there is feverish speculation about his near future.

According to reports, as well as sources close to the player, Salah’s preference is to stay in the Premier League should he become a free agent next summer if the Reds do not present a better contract offer. Representatives for the player and the club have not met since December, and there appears to be a disparity of interests between the parties. Barcelona have already sent out a message that the Liverpool forward can join their galaxy of stars at Camp Nou next summer with a sizeable signing fee.

I am now convinced that the player and representatives will wait for the summer of 2023 to make their decision.

Of more immediate concern is the case of Sadio Mane. Bayern Munich are favorites to land the Senegalese star, and indeed they are his preferred destination, but the German club has yet to offer the fee that Liverpool are demanding.

The Reds want about $50 million for the player, well above the amount that Bayern seem willing to spend so far. An agreement, however, is expected to be struck, especially now that his replacement at Anfield, Nunez, has been secured.

Mane’s move to Bavaria will pave the way for what seems an inevitable move for Lewandowski away from the Allianz Arena.

He was briefly linked to Liverpool, but it is accepted that both Lewandowski and Barcelona are hoping to strike a deal. It is public knowledge that Barcelona offered €32 million (£27.8 million) to Bayern Munich for the player but this proposal was short of the German club’s expectation. On Friday, June 3, it emerged that the Polish forward was willing to trigger clause 17 of FIFA rules, which allows a player over the age of 28 to pay off the last year of his contract.

Faced with that possibility, the 33-year-old Polish striker will have to pay almost $23 million to terminate his contract with Bayern, not to mention take a pay cut at his new club.

Lewandowski, the striker who registered 50 goals and six assists in 46 games this season, winning an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, seems determined to do everything in his power to move to Barcelona.

Pogba on the other hand, is no longer a Manchester United player. Last week, the English club made the 29-year-old Frenchman’s departure official and wished him good luck in his future, though some fans will stop short of that after what has been an underwhelming six years at the club.

Juventus and Pogba are very close to signing a four-year agreement for the midfielder to return to the club where he played 178 games between 2012 and 2016, winning the Serie A title four times and Coppa Italia twice.

In my opinion, if the late Mino Raiola was still with us today, it is a transfer that would already have been resolved for one of his closest clients. It now appears that sooner or later this transfer will take place.

Then there is Lukaku, whose return to Stamford Bridge last summer has been nothing short of disastrous, with both player and Chelsea keen on a divorce this summer. His clear preference is a return to Inter Milan, though there has been rumors that a move to Tottenham and Antonio Conte, under whom he had his best season at Inter, could be on the cards too.

Though Conte has shown interest in Lukaku, it is worth remembering that the London team already have, in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, two of the Premier League’s best forwards. Lukaku’s arrival would give the team unprecedented attacking firepower.

Add Tottenham’s capture of Ivan Perisic from Inter and the imminent transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton, among others, and it looks like Conte is conducting one of the best transfer windows of recent years.

Perhaps the most surprising transfer story of the summer is that of Eriksen, who less than a year ago looked to have left football behind after suffering a cardiac arrest at the delayed Euro 2020.

New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is adding the Dane to his revamped squad on free transfer. The Dutch coach is looking for reinforcements in midfield — with several players leaving alongside Pogba — and Eriksen has now emerged as an option for United after a brilliant campaign for Brentford since returning to the Premier League in January. It would be the most heartwarming of endings for a player beloved by all football fans.

There will be many more deals happening from now until the end of August. But no doubt it is the ones taking place at the top of the football food chain that will have the biggest domino effect on the rest of the transfer window.

Topics: football

Saudi Arabia seek win over Australia, place in final of u-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia seek win over Australia, place in final of u-23 Asian Cup
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seek win over Australia, place in final of u-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia seek win over Australia, place in final of u-23 Asian Cup
  • National team have not won the competition despite being finalists twice in four consecutive appearances
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to maintain a proud record of never having lost an AFC U-23 Asian Cup semifinal when they take on Australia at Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Uzbekistan tonight.

It will be the third appearance for the national team in the semifinals of the tournament.

Al-Shehri’s side will be looking to win the competition for the first time, having lost two finals in the previous four tournaments.

In 2014, the Young Falcons defeated Jordan 3-1 in the semifinals of the AFC U-22 Championship — delayed from 2013 — with goals by Abdullah Al-Ammar, Muhammad Majrashi and Abdulfattah Asiri, before losing 1-0 to Iraq in the final.

In the 2020 edition of the competition, Saudi Arabia defeated Uzbekistan 1-0, from a goal scored by Nasser Al-Omran, to reach the final, where they lost to South Korea by the same score.

Wednesday’s meeting between Saudi Arabia and Australia will be the fifth time that the nations have clashed in the competition, with two wins each.

Topics: 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup #SAUDI ARABIA

Bronte Law seeks golf pay parity with men

Bronte Law seeks golf pay parity with men
Arab News

Bronte Law seeks golf pay parity with men

Bronte Law seeks golf pay parity with men
  • British golfer says Swedish star Linn Grant’s historic win in the Scandinavian Mixed last weekend was the ‘perfect example’ of tennis-like tournament organization
  • Star praises Aramco for multi-million-dollar sponsorship of a women’s series, which continues in London this week
Arab News

LONDON: English golfer Bronte Law believes women’s golf can gain a major boost if it emulated tennis and staged tournaments alongside those for men.

Last weekend Linn Grant ensured the women’s game was bang in the spotlight with an historic win in the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden.

Grant became the first woman to register a victory against men on the DP World Tour — and she did so by an emphatic nine-shot margin.

Law and the Swede are both due to tee up between June 16 and 18 at the $1 million Aramco Team Series at Centurion Club near London.

The English star hailed her fellow competitor’s triumph as “absolutely fantastic” — but also outlined another plan for how the women’s game can beneficially work in tandem with men’s golf.

“The perfect example is tennis,” Law, 27, said. “Why do the women get paid more than we do? The reason is because they play on the same site and they get the same media coverage.

“So if we can play at the same course, get the same TV coverage, there’s no reason why our purses can’t increase.”

Law is a strong supporter of the Aramco Team Series, enjoying the team format as well as understanding the cash boost that it has provided for the Ladies European Tour and its members.

She added: “I think it’s important to recognize that the LET was not really in the strongest position when Aramco got involved and they have added $5 million to the … total purse for the year.

“They have provided six events of which the money has been life-changing for them. And to be part of a team — they would probably not get that opportunity. It’s nice to be part of a team. We obviously play a lot as individuals throughout the year and it can get quite mundane after a while.”

Law comes to the Aramco Team Series in fine form, having finished tied-sixth earlier this month in the US Open.

Fellow English ace Charley Hull also performed well at Pine Needles, posting a top-20 performance. She will join Law in playing at Centurion Club this week in the Aramco Team Series in which an individual stroke-play tournament runs alongside a team event.

Hull, who won the individual title at the 2021 Aramco Team Series in New York, said: “I played well at the US Open. I’ve had a good season so far apart from having an injury — the back of my foot — that set me back for two events. But apart from that I’ve had two or three top-10s and been in contention, so I feel good. I really do like this place and I just love playing in front of home crowds.”

Georgia Hall is likely to be another strong home contender, having already recorded a win this season. She landed the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in March — and also fired a course record 64 in last year’s action at the Centurion Club.

Hall said: “My season so far has been pretty good — very consistent. Obviously a win and some high finishes. I’m really looking forward to the very busy run we have now and it’s always nice to play in England. The course record gives me a lot of good memories. It’s a really good course and I’m looking forward to teeing it up on Thursday.”

Topics: women golfers Aramco United Kindom

Warriors trio of Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title

Warriors trio of Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title
AP

Warriors trio of Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title

Warriors trio of Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title
  • With Monday’s 104-94 Game 5 win, the Golden State stars topped the 19 victories accomplished by Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili with the Spurs
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: When Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and emotional, do-everything teammate Draymond Green began Golden State’s climb nearly a decade ago, they were still relatively young and each establishing themselves in their careers.

At far different stages of their respective basketball journeys and lives now all these years later, they are again closing in on another championship together as the cornerstones of what many consider a Warriors dynasty they helped make. Their chance to win a fourth title comes Thursday night in Boston, where the Warriors take a 3-2 NBA Finals lead into Game 6 against the Celtics.

The Splash Brothers and Green now have 20 wins together in the finals, the second most for any NBA trio since 1970. They are approaching the company of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper, who won 22 finals games together with the Lakers.

With Monday’s 104-94 Game 5 win, the Golden State stars topped the 19 victories accomplished by Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili with the Spurs.

“We want to have one more to show for it and one more win, and really embrace what we’ve accomplished to be back on this stage,” Curry said after the game, when he went 0 for 9 on 3-pointers to snap a record 233-game streak of making at least one.

“Obviously making six finals, you have a lot of opportunities. You enjoy every single one of them. So this series is no different. And one more win, just got to figure out a way to get it done.”

Coach Steve Kerr has been here for the six NBA Finals appearances over eight years, including five straight from 2015-19.

They all have gone through so much in recent seasons — most notably two devastating injuries for Thompson — that this opportunity is being especially cherished.

“It’s so exciting to be part of the finals again. I think this whole season has kind of led to this, a lot of individual stories, guys getting better, guys getting healthy,” Kerr said. “Here we are, we have a chance. We have two cracks at getting one win, but we also know how difficult it’s going to be.”

It seems so long ago, yet all three Warriors leaders have pointed to that early time bringing respectability back to the franchise as significant in building the necessary experience that helps them on the big postseason stage now. Perspective has been gained through winning three championships and in losing twice, too.

Curry and Green are now fathers who finish practice and prefer to get home right away for family time, while Thompson has a greater appreciation for everything on and off the court after being sidelined for more than 2 1/2 years following surgeries on his left knee and right Achilles tendon.

“Now to be here again, I wouldn’t change anything,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful and everything I did to that point led to this, so I would not change a thing.”

Well before Thompson returned at long last in January, he offered a “championship or bust” vow for this season that he hopes to deliver this week.

These three 30-somethings are relishing this remarkable postseason run with more gratitude and the realization of how hard it is to get here. That’s what a couple of disappointing seasons does on the heels of so much winning.

Even with all the differences and new faces from those previous championship teams, Curry, Green and Thompson were determined to keep the faith that everything would work out to build another winning roster.

“So just really embracing and appreciating each process for what it is, because every year is its own year, is its own journey, and appreciating that journey and actually going through it,” Green said. “Not doing all you can to get around it thinking, ‘Oh, man, we’ll just get back there.’ Just appreciating that journey and actually putting yourself in it and going through it — feeling the ups, feeling the downs, and then ultimately it takes some extreme competitors.”

While these three had veterans like Andre Iguodala — he’s still around — and Shaun Livingston leading the way as they gained experience, it’s now Curry, Green and Thompson offering guidance with youngsters such as rookie Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and even finals first-timer Andrew Wiggins.

Green thinks things are different than even when he joined the Warriors as a second-round draft pick at 35th overall out of Michigan State in 2012. He tries to approach the young players with an understanding for the pressures they feel.

“You end up having to learn their generation because you just can’t lead them the same way you could lead someone that’s kind of our generation,” he said. “You figure out what buttons to press, and how do you get to them, how to treat them and what’s the best way. ... I learned to treat or look at him as more than a son or a brother, and that’s just all part of growth.”

Topics: NBA basketball

