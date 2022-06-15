Saudi FM meets Senegalese president in Dakar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Senegalese President Macky Sall in Senegal’s capital Dakar on Wednesday.
Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings and good wishes of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the government and people of Senegal, while Sall expressed his appreciation for the king and crown prince, as well as the Saudi government and people.
During the meeting, the two parties discussed bilateral relations and international events of mutual interest.
The arrival of Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat in the West African nation comes after Sall’s visit to the Kingdom in April, during which he held a meeting with the crown prince.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Assistant Minister of State for African affairs Sami Al-Saleh; Saudi Ambassador to Senegal Saad Al-Nafiei; and Director General of the Office of the Saudi Foreign Minister Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.
Earlier, Prince Faisal met his Senegalese counterpart Aïssata Tall Sall.
The Senegalese foreign minister remarked on the increased cooperation between the two nations, especially in combating terrorism.
The diplomats signed a memorandum on political consultations during the meeting.
Prince Faisal said that he looks forward to holding the joint Saudi-Senegalese committee and signing a direct investment agreement between the two countries, which will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.
The Saudi minister also congratulated Senegal on assuming the presidency of the African Union and expressed the Kingdom’s wishes for success.
The Senegalese minister restated her country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Hajj pilgrims in Indonesia continue to benefit from Makkah Route initiative services
Arab News
RIYADH: Indonesian Hajj pilgrims continue to benefit from the Makkah Route initiative and are having their travel procedures facilitated at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
The initiative has been welcomed by and received praise from pilgrims in Indonesia who have commended the Kingdom’s efforts to serve pilgrims and provide them with the highest level of services so that they can perform Hajj comfortably.
The initiative seeks to offer the highest level of services to pilgrims by completing their entry procedures to Saudi Arabia in airports in their home countries.
Upon arrival in the Kingdom, they are received at a special lounge and transported to their residences without waiting at the airport.
Five countries are featured in the initiative: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.
First batch of students graduate from Saudi culinary academy
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif recently attended the first graduation ceremony of male and female students of the Saudi Culinary Academy at the headquarters of Asharqia Chamber in Dammam.
The graduates completed their culinary academic career over two years. They joined the Saudi-Swiss International Diploma Program to become world-class professional chefs, falling in line with the goals of Vision 2030 to empower youth in various fields.
Prince Saud presented certificates to graduates of the Saudi diploma in culinary art.
The founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Culinary Academy, Rania Moualla, stressed the academy’s keenness to support Saudi youth in the culinary arts to produce world-class chefs, resulting in the graduation of 18 diploma students, certified by the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. and the Swiss Academy.
The graduates will have access to rewarding jobs at international hotels and restaurants, as well as bachelor’s degree scholarships abroad or may return to the academy as teaching assistants.
Moualla said: “We have started with the next cohort of culinary apprentices and are currently providing training for 42 students, 10 of whom are from NEOM. We are delighted to gain the trust of our neighboring country Oman as we provide training for 24 culinary students there as well.
“An exceptional mention is one of our first projects to showcase Saudi cuisine through a book, and I am delighted to introduce the first copy to Your Highness, signed by all of our students,” she said.
Moualla said that the academy’s nonprofit endeavor was to communicate the cultural heritage of Saudi cuisine to the world. This was in addition to training talented students and empowering them to become professional chefs in an effort to nationalize the cuisine industry and outline the role that the academy occupies scientifically, culturally, and socially to serve the community.
Japan-Saudi Arabia Policy Consultations held in Riyadh
Officials discussed bilateral cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia in various fields
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and Japan discussed a range of bilateral issues during the Japan-Saudi Arabia Policy Consultations in Riyadh on Monday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.
The Japanese delegation was led by Nagaoka Kansuke, Director General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Deputy Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Al-Sati led the Saudi delegation.
The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom Fumio Iwai.
The officials discussed bilateral cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia in a broad range of fields such as security, economy, energy, climate change, infrastructure, entertainment, as well as cooperation in the international arena.
The officials also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, East Asia and the Middle East, including Yemen.
How Saudi Arabia turned the page on the COVID-19 pandemic
Easing of restrictions, including indoor mask mandate, signals victory in long battle against the coronavirus
Preparations and decisive actions protected the Kingdom from COVID-19 waves that ravaged other countries
RAWAN RADWAN & JONATHAN GORNALL
RIYADH, LONDON: What a difference six months makes. On Monday, Saudi Arabia ended its COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places. And Saudis are rejoicing.
The announcement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an Interior Ministry statement, shows just how far the Kingdom has come in defeating the pandemic since Jan. 12, when it recorded its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases, including 5,362 new infections and two virus-related deaths.
In practical terms, what the latest announcement means is that Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, except for in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in addition to health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transport providers that wish to uphold the preventative measures.
According to the ministry’s statement, proof of vaccination on the Ministry of Health-approved Tawakkalna app is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transport.
“The vaccine posed a constant pain as I was pregnant, and my physicians recommended that I not take the booster shot,” said 33-year-old Rafa Amin, a second-time mother who recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
“The risk was high if I took the booster as I had adverse reactions, and the Ministry of Health gave me an exception. To ensure that I was exempt from the dose, I needed to go through a swift yet lengthy process, which was quite a hindrance as I was flying home to the UK at the time.”
She said the relaxing of pandemic restrictions by Saudi authorities has made the journey from one country to the other a lot easier.
Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months instead of three. However, the new regulation does not apply to those aged under 16 or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Health Ministry.
The SPA report added that the ministry continues to encourage people to take the booster shot to protect themselves from the virus.
Commenting on the decision to lift precautionary measures, Saudi Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel said the Kingdom’s management of the pandemic held lessons for the entire world, the main being that people come first.
This was evident from the day King Salman directed the government to provide free treatment for all COVID-19 patients without differentiating between citizens, residents and undocumented foreigners.
Until the emergence of the omicron variant, June 17, 2020, was regarded as the day the number of daily new cases in the Kingdom peaked. While the day’s tally of 4,919 cases seemed daunting then, it proved to be a watershed event in the chronicle of Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus fight.
In a sense, both June 17, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2022, are significant dates for Saudis to look back on when they recall their country’s battle against the microscopic enemy that brought the world to its knees.
It is fair to say that the tide of the battle, which began with the first COVID-19 case on March 2, had turned in favor of the Kingdom after the first of the two dates.
COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019. Months later, and thanks to the wonderful world of travel, the SARS-CoV-2 virus spread rapidly around the world, but Saudi Arabia managed to keep the enemy from its soil for three months, buying precious time to build up its defenses.
“We were luckier than many other countries because our cases started a little bit later,” Dr. Hani Jokhdar, deputy minister for public health, told the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit in August 2020. “This gave us a small opportunity to develop our systems, watching and observing what was happening in the rest of the world.”
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to set up laboratories to test for COVID-19, with tests available for anyone with symptoms from March 5, 2020, onward. Over the next five months, more than 5 million would be carried out. By Tuesday this week, over 42.9 million tests had been carried out.
In February, travel to and from infected countries was quickly curtailed, culminating in a ban on all international flights by March 15. Restrictions on internal travel followed shortly after.
And on Feb. 27, Saudi Arabia took the unprecedented but necessary step of suspending Umrah visas for foreign pilgrims. The Kingdom would also take the lead in closing mosques.
Saudi Arabia’s defenses were finally breached on March 2, thanks to two citizens who had returned home infected from Bahrain, neglecting to mention that their journeys had begun in Iran, a country already in the grip of the disease.
Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia, the last of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states to be hit by the virus, was better prepared than many countries for what was coming.
A slew of smartphone apps — some established, others developed quickly in the face of the new disease — allowed citizens and residents to report symptoms, book virtual appointments and access testing.
Such technology would also play a vital role in the management of Hajj. As the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, from the outset, Saudi Arabia was keenly aware of the consequences for itself, the region and the entire planet if it failed to manage the pilgrimage effectively.
A decision was taken to limit numbers to an unprecedented but privileged 1,000, selected from nationals and foreigners already in the Kingdom. Careful screening, monitoring and meticulous management ensured that, in a remarkable year, Hajj passed off without a single case of COVID-19. The number of pilgrims reached 58,2021, with no cases detected.
For this year’s Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah, has said that while it is appreciated that there are still many special precautions in place, “the safety of pilgrims and their safe return to their countries remain our priorities.”
Upon opening registration for this year’s Hajj, the ministry stressed priority to those who have not previously performed the rituals. The ministry added that those who are not fully immunized, as per their status on the Tawakkalna application, would be denied a Hajj permit.
Over 390,000 domestic pilgrims have registered, an e-draw has begun, and selected pilgrims will receive text messages on their registered devices.
The Kingdom has raised the capacity of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj season to 1 million, a slow but sure way of reaching a pre-pandemic total of over 2.5 million pilgrims annually.
To be sure, neither Saudi Arabia nor the world is out of the woods yet. But while the global daily tally of COVID-19 cases fluctuates, hitting a record high of 3.84 million on Jan. 21, 2022, and registering a total of 6.33 million deaths as of Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s daily caseload hovers around the somewhat manageable 1,000 mark.
To date, Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 780,000 coronavirus cases, including 760,000 recoveries, and less than 10,000 deaths. More than 66.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to its 34.5 million residents.
But one need only look at how badly many other states have fared — including some of the most powerful and advanced countries in the world — to realize just how much worse these terrible years might have been for the Kingdom were it not for its preparations and timely and decisive actions.
The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world