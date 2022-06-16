Harrat Uwayrid: Saudi reserve joins UNESCO environment program

RIYADH: Harrat Uwayrid, a Saudi nature reserve in AlUla, has joined a UNESCO program aimed at enhancing the relationship between people and their environments.
The reserve in the north-west of the Kingdom is the second site to enter the cultural organization’s “Man and the Biosphere” program.
Harrat Uwayrid is the largest of the five nature reserve in AlUla. It is home to 19 species of endangered animals, and 43 types of birds, including 8 bird of prey varieties. The reserve also has 55 kinds of rare plants.
Documents filed about the reserve included a collection of data on wildlife present, natural and historical landmarks, as well as ancient human activity in the area, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The inclusion of Harrat Uwayrid came during the UNESCO’s 34th meeting on Wednesday after the reserve met all required registration standards.
Farasan Islands - described as a “habitat hotspot” and the first site in Saudi Arabia to be listed as a biosphere reserve in 2021 — were among 20 new locations in 21 countries registered to ensure biodiversity conservation, environmental education, research and sustainable development.
Located in the Red Sea, the archipelago includes 90 of Jazan region’s 200 islands and islets with a total area of more than 600 square kilometers.
According to the UNESCO, “The Man and the Biosphere Program is an intergovernmental scientific program that aims to establish a scientific basis for enhancing the relationship between people and their environments. It combines the natural and social sciences with a view to improving human livelihoods and safeguarding natural and managed ecosystems, thus promoting innovative approaches to economic development that are socially and culturally appropriate and environmentally sustainable.”
Saudi Arabia calls for safeguarding the welfare, political rights of Rohingya
An urgent and lasting solution that guarantees the safety and security of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities was needed, Al-Wasel told the Human Rights Council
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has renewed its call to ensure the safety and security of the Rohingya Muslims and to recognize their basic rights.
The Kingdom’s envoy to the UN in Geneva Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel said the right to full citizenship, and to provide suitable conditions to voluntary, safe and dignified return for Rohingya refugees should be recognized.
He called for the renunciation of violence and the resolution of the crisis through dialogue.
An urgent and lasting solution that guarantees the safety and security of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities was needed, Al-Wasel told the Human Rights Council.
The diplomat said that marginalization, systemic discrimination, poverty and long-standing persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar’s Rakhine State have led to massive and widespread abuses, including their mass forced displacement, enforced disappearances, detention, violence, human trafficking and torture.
Al-Wasel stressed the need to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State in order to achieve lasting peace, build a society based on the principles of equality and non-discrimination, and strengthen interfaith dialogue and address hate speech.
Who’s Who: Turki Al-Ahmadi, CEO of Future Steps Entertainment
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News
As chief executive officer of Future Steps Entertainment, Turki Al-Ahmadi has been leading the setup of numerous visitor attractions in Saudi Arabia including Riyadh Boulevard’s Takenda, a futuristic family-friendly entertainment center.
He became CEO in July and has since been involved in creating the company’s business and strategic developments in order to bring some of the Kingdom’s entertainment visions to life.
With years of experience in management and entertainment innovation, he has helped deliver more than 15 major events in the country, including the MDL Beast Festival in 2019.
In 2020, he became head of Alshaya Group’s leisure and entertainment division launching a new division for the Kingdom’s entertainment market, and from 2017 to 2020 was project manager for the General Entertainment Authority in Jeddah where he assisted in developing entertainment events throughout the city.
One of his earliest career positions was as a banking products marketer for Arab National Bank, in 2008, following different transactions for customers during the approval processes.
In 2012, he joined Alshaya as a store manager where he was responsible for warehouse operations, managing retail brands, and generating ideas with his staff.
Between 2013 and 2017, he held the role of station manager for Qatar Airways at Jeddah airport where he was in charge of planning flights for the dispatch team and managing licenses and training for airport operation staff.
Throughout the period 2012 to 2020, Al-Ahmadi coordinated numerous entertainment events throughout Saudi Arabia as a project and technical manager, including the Jeddah Economic Forum 2012, and the Blue Man Group show in 2017.
Al-Ahmadi gained a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Auckland in New Zealand.
Get close to wild animals with a private tour at Jeddah Jungle
Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities spread across nine zones
Updated 15 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Seeing wild animals in the Jeddah Jungle on a bus with a large group is exciting, but a private tour will take the experience to another level.
If you are into photography, opt for a private tour where you can rent a private jeep with wide windows and see the animals up close to take great shots. The jeep can easily accommodate four people.
The private tour allows visitors to interact closely with tigers, lions, and ostriches. There is nothing between you and the animals but the car’s window, giving you a thrilling experience.
The tour guide, who is also the driver, will share some interesting facts, too, making the trip informative yet fun.
“I tried the private tour with my husband and my kid. The trip was unforgettable but it was scary because I’ve never been that close to animals and my two-year-old daughter was curious,” Hams Nabeel told Arab News.
There are many activities for children in the zone and several places to get refreshments and food. There is a nice sitting area, in addition to an adventure zone, a children’s playground, an open theater, an archery space, a paintball area, karting and a workshop zone.
“My daughter loved making food and feeding the farm animals like the llamas and the goats, and I think it’s important to engage the kids with animals because it’s an experience they need to do in order to grow mentally,” said Nabeel.
In the bakery, kids can knead dough, play with flour and feel like real cooks by sporting a chef’s hat.
“Children come to the bakery to make food and I teach them how to make the dough and spread it, and then they go and feed the farm animals,” Mohammed Matouq, Bakery Rio chef, said.
“Kids enjoy this activity because they see something new, and when they come and see the variety of animals, they get excited.”
Children can also enjoy the African dance show that takes place twice a day.
The annual Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities spread across nine zones.
‘The Distance From Here’ brings masterpieces to Jeddah’s Hayy Arts
The artworks of 20 artists from Korea, India, Pakistan, Lebanon, Morocco, the US, Britain and Syria on display until Oct. 25
Updated 15 June 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: “The Distance From Here,” an exhibition showcasing different perceptions about space and time, is being held at Hayy Arts in Jeddah.
The exhibition, which will run until Oct. 25, brings together the artworks of 20 artists from Korea, India, Pakistan, Lebanon, Morocco, the US, Britain and Syria.
“It is thinking about time and space, and as humans, the idea of our environment in the last few years through the pandemic and everything that has been happening. It’s really reflecting on this amazing shift that is taking place in Saudi in this great time for the art in the kingdom,” director of Art Jameel, Antonia Carter, told Arab News.
Hayy Arts, the museum element of Hayy Jameel, is hosting the event.
Carter added: “Here, we are very keen to really get exhibitions that will get everybody thinking. So, we will start with a concept and work with the artists that are very concept-driven.”
HIGHLIGHT
Some of the most eye-catching artworks include ‘The Classroom’ by Hicham Benohoud and the ‘Rubbing/Loving, STPI, Artist Studio 38, 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore, 238236’ by Do Ho Suh.
Each creative mind has chosen a different medium to metaphorically and physically express their message about space and time. The wide range of mediums includes textiles, videography, photography, painting, weaving and many others to encapsulate their ideas.
To create the exhibition, the artists were given both the theme and the total freedom to express their ideas through the medium of their choice. “I think that this is why we have such a proliferation of incredible media here across the whole show,” Carter said.
The exhibition also features artworks by Saudi artist Filwa Nazer.
Nazer is a Saudi visual artist who used textiles to create a piece called “Between the Neck and Shoulder,” a colorful installation hanging in the center of the exhibition. The fabric is cut out unevenly, with patches stitched to it. Each stitch is different and has a personal meaning to the artist.
She said: “Textile was the natural choice for me because of my background in fashion design, but also it is connected to my theme of exploring the relationship between our bodies and the spaces we inhabit as well as spaces of transitions.”
The artist revealed that a lot of research, writing and sketching was done before her creation came to life. “It is installed in a way that it can be closely looked at from all angles,” she explained.
Some of the most eye-catching artworks include “The Classroom” by Hicham Benohoud and the “Rubbing/Loving, STPI, Artist Studio 38, 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore, 238236” by Do Ho Suh.
“The Classroom” is a set of pictures taken in a classroom in Marrakech, where most of the students in the background are studying, but some are shown posing in strange positions while they dress peculiarly.
Do Ho Suh had a much simpler approach to the artwork. He used the process of rubbing pastel colors to create a texture on paper as he wanted to rely on touch as well as the visual element.
Since “The Distance From Here” is a traveling exhibition, which came to Jeddah from Dubai, the curating team has worked to not only preserve the artworks but also the essence of the exhibition.
Rotana Shaker, the assistant curator, told Arab News: “A traveling exhibition has a different process and that process takes a few months. Once the exhibition in Dubai went up, we were already thinking about what was next and how will we adapt it into the new context.”
Carter said that collecting the works by the many different artists, adapting them to the space, and bringing it all to life is thrilling. The biggest satisfaction for the curators is seeing the crowd not only appreciate the artworks but also seeing themselves reflected in what was being shown on the walls of the gallery.
Carter explained that just from the name one can guess that Hayy Jameel is “devoted to the community.”
“At Art Jameel, we really believe that arts are for everyone and that no one should be excluded ... so one of the greatest challenges and also one of the greatest achievements was to really reach out to the community as a whole.”
Almost 300,000 apply in Saudi e-draw for Hajj, ministry reveals
According to the ministry, 62 percent of the applicants are men and 38 percent women
An SMS will be sent to those who qualified so that payment can be completed within 48 hours by approved payment methods
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: A total of 297,444 applications have been registered in the electronic draw for citizens and residents inside the Kingdom for the 2022 Hajj season, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, 62 percent of the applicants are men and 38 percent women.
The 31-40 age group made up the highest percentage of total requests at 38 percent, followed by the 21-30 group with 23 percent, the 41-50 group with 21 percent and the 51-65 group with 12 percent. The lowest category was for those under 20.
In a press release, the ministry said that more than 217,000 applications were made through the Eatmarna mobile app and electronic portal for domestic pilgrims.
An SMS will be sent to those who qualified so that payment can be completed within 48 hours by approved payment methods.
Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah Mashat said that the electronic system sets several conditions in the selection process. Applicants should not be older than 65 and must be completely immunized according to the status in the Tawakkalna app.
Only a small percentage of total requests were excluded, Mashat said.
Reasons for exclusion centered on failure to meet the conditions or the mismatch of information with the applicant’s status.
Verification of registered applications was carried out immediately after the deadline and the fulfillment of the conditions.
Inquiries and suggestions can be sent via email: ([email protected]), or the unified number 920002814, in addition to a customer service account for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Twitter: (@MOHU_Care).