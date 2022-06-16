Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring

You are here

The report said the suspect was a Marxist who visited two French spies before the May 1 International Workers' Day, as part of a plot to "create unrest among workers."
AP

  Suspect was a Marxist who visited two French spies before the May 1 International Workers' Day
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a person accused of having a link to two French citizens being held on espionage charges, state television reported Thursday.
The report said the suspect was a Marxist who visited two French spies before the May 1 International Workers’ Day, as part of a plot to “create unrest among workers.”
It did not disclose the suspect’s gender, but said the person was arrested by intelligence services while trying to leave the country through West Azerbaijan Province. TV also said the accused was tasked with rallying workers and teachers for street protests.
In May, Iran confirmed it has detained two French citizens, Cecile Kohler, 37, and Chuck Paris, 69, saying they met with protesting teachers, took part in an anti-government rally, and were organizing a protest to create unrest in Iran.
France identified the two as a teachers’ union official and her partner who were on vacation in Iran.
Teachers have held several strikes and protests in cities across Iran in recent weeks, walking out of their classrooms to press for better pay and working conditions.

Topics: Iran spy French

Reuters

  Captain and five crew members detained, according to state media
DUBAI: Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 90,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Gulf, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.
The captain and five other crew members were issued with criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added.
Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.

Topics: #iran

Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News Japan

  This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries
SAITAMA: Saitama Prefecture Governor Ono Motohiro said he was keen to encourage e-commerce with Oman and other countries.

During a courtesy call by Oman Ambassador to Japan Dr. Mohamed Al-Busaidi, Governor Ono, a well-known Arabist in Japan said: “Many people from the Gulf countries have come to Saitama Prefecture to study Japanese. It is important for companies in Saitama Prefecture to know about Oman. The prefectural government’s Industrial Promotion Public Corporation is conducting e-commerce and matching services between foreign companies, so connecting online first would be good.”

Ono said he looked forward to cooperating on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “The great thing about Oman is that it has both old traditions and new possibilities. Japan also regards having both as a virtue.”

In reply, Ambassador Al-Busaidi said: “This year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Oman and Japan, and on this special occasion, we hope to expand relations between Saitama Prefecture and the Sultanate of Oman. This year, four scholarships to study Arabic language were awarded to Japanese students in a foreign language course at Sultan Qaboos College for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

“Omanis are very interested in Japanese language and culture, and thus we are trying to give opportunities for them to learn about Japan in Oman. We want to increase the number of Omani students studying in Japan and also accept students from Japan to Oman. Oman also plans to attract foreign investors.”

Ambassador Al-Busaidi and Governor Ono exchanged souvenirs to mark the occasion, Frankincense from Oman where the highest grade in the world is grown, and Sayama green tea which is a specialty of the Saitama region.

• Originally published in Arab News Japan.

Topics: #oman #japan

Russia says tried to persuade Turkey to cancel Syria operation. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

  "We tried to convince them the issue needs to be resolved through peaceful means, without resorting to violence because that could lead to escalation," TASS quoted Lavrentyev as saying
Russia tried to persuade Turkey to cancel plans for a military operation in Syria during talks in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited Moscow’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Thursday.
“We tried to convince them the issue needs to be resolved through peaceful means, without resorting to violence because that could lead to escalation,” TASS quoted Lavrentyev as saying.

Topics: Syria Russia Turkey

Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

  UN tribunal has warned it will close imminently due to a shortage of funds
THE HAGUE: A UN-backed court for Lebanon will sentence two Hezbollah members in their absence Thursday for the 2005 assassination of former premier Rafic Hariri in what could be the cash-strapped tribunal’s final act.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), which is based in the Netherlands, found Habib Merhi and Hussein Oneissi guilty on appeal in March over a huge bombing which killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226.
But they are unlikely to ever spend time behind bars as the Lebanese Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah has refused to hand over the pair or a third man, Salim Ayyash, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020.
Meanwhile the STL, which is estimated to have cost between $600 million and $1 billion since it opened in 2009, has warned it will close imminently due to a shortage of funds.
The court said in a statement that it will announce the sentences for Merhi and Oneissi at 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
Sunni billionaire Hariri, who had stepped down as Lebanon’s prime minister in October 2004, was killed in a February 14 2005 suicide blast targeting his armored convoy on the Beirut seafront.
The attack triggered protests that drove Syria out of Lebanon after a 29-year military deployment.
The court was born out of a United Nations Security Council resolution and eventually tried four suspects in absentia: Ayyash, Merhi, Oneissi and Assad Sabra.

The case relied almost exclusively on circumstantial evidence in the form of mobile phone records that prosecutors said showed a Hezbollah cell plotting the attack.
The STL originally convicted Ayyash and cleared the other three men.
It said there was no direct evidence of Damascus or its ally Hezbollah’s involvement, but that the attack probably involved state actors and that the state with most to gain was Syria.
But in March it found Merhi and Oneissi guilty after an appeal by prosecutors, saying the original trial judges had “erred” by saying there was a lack of evidence. They upheld the acquittal of Sabra.
All three convicted men remain at large as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand over any of the suspects or to recognize the court.
Dogged by political issues in Lebanon and controversy over its huge cost and slowness, the court said last July that it would have to close after dealing with all outstanding appeals as it was running out of money.
The closure means a further trial against Ayyash in a separate case involving three attacks targeting Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005 is now unlikely to ever take place.
The STL draws 51 percent of its budget from donor countries and the rest from Lebanon, which is grappling with its deepest economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war

Topics: Rafic Hariri Hezbollah Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL)

Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

  Target was 'an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria'
BEIRUT: The US-led coalition said it had detained a senior Daesh group leader in Syria during an early-morning operation on Thursday.
The coalition conducts raids and strikes targeting members of the militant group, which has been waging insurgent attacks since its defeat on the battlefield three years ago.
“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” the statement said, adding no civilians were harmed during the operation nor aircraft damaged.
The coalition did not specify in what part of Syria Thursday’s raid took place.
A spokesperson for a separate Turkish-backed Syrian rebel group told Reuters earlier on Thursday that coalition forces had carried out a helicopter raid in the village of Al-Humaira just south of the Turkish border, the first operation of its kind in the area.
Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), said US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved but said the exact circumstances were unclear at the time.
“This is the first (US) helicopter landing operation to happen” in areas under the SNA’s control, he said.
A source in touch with rebels in the area said clashes erupted during the operation.
US special forces in February undertook a helicopter raid in Syria’s Idlib province controlled by militant Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) that led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi.
Quraishi had led the group since the death of its founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a US raid in 2019. 

Topics: Daesh Syria

