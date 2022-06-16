You are here

  • Home
  • Georgia exempts travelers from vaccination certificate requirement, PCR test

Georgia exempts travelers from vaccination certificate requirement, PCR test

Georgia exempts travelers from vaccination certificate requirement, PCR test
Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna app is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2eavc

Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Georgia exempts travelers from vaccination certificate requirement, PCR test

Georgia exempts travelers from vaccination certificate requirement, PCR test
  • The decree also stated that travelers are now exempt from self-isolation as was previously required
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Travelers entering Georgia from abroad no longer need a certificate of vaccination and a PCR test result upon arrival, the Saudi Embassy in Georgia said Thursday.

“As of today, by a decree issued by the Government of Georgia; any person entering Georgia from abroad is exempted from the obligation to present a certificate of vaccination and a PCR test result,” the embassy tweeted.

“This was done by amending Resolution No. 322 of the Government of Georgia issued on May 23, 2020 approving the rules of isolation and quarantine as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic,” it added.

The decree also stated that travelers are now exempt from self-isolation as was previously required.

This decree comes after Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places. 

Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna app is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation.

Topics: Georgia Saudi Arabia vaccination certificate

Related

Saudi Arabia lifts all precautionary measures related to coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lifts all precautionary measures related to coronavirus
Travelers arrive at the international terminal of the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for entry

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 3.5 million amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 3.5 million amphetamine pills
Updated 16 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 3.5 million amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 3.5 million amphetamine pills
  • The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that three Turkish suspects were arrested, two of whom are residents in the Kingdom
  • The third had arrived in the country on a visitor’s visa
Updated 16 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control revealed on Wednesday that it has foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 3.5 million amphetamine pills, which were found hidden in a shipment of building materials at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that three Turkish suspects were arrested, two of whom are residents in the Kingdom. The third had arrived in the country on a visitor’s visa. They have been referred to the Public Prosecution. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the ministry added.

Last month, Saudi authorities thwarted a similar plot to smuggle more than 403,000 pills and arrested two suspects. In that case, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said security officials who monitor drug smuggling and distribution networks that target the Kingdom found the pills in Jeddah, hidden in a shipment of fake, plastic bean pods. A Syrian national and a Saudi citizen in Jeddah were referred to the Public Prosecution in connection with the case, he added.

The Ministry of Interior’s security forces continue to work with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to uncover plots to smuggle narcotics into the Kingdom and catch those responsible, Al-Nujaidi said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine

Related

Jordan army foils drug smuggling attempt from Syria
Middle-East
Jordan army foils drug smuggling attempt from Syria
Egyptian border guards thwart smuggling of weapons, drugs
Middle-East
Egyptian border guards thwart smuggling of weapons, drugs

Saudi FM meets with counterpart during visit to Morocco

Saudi FM meets with counterpart during visit to Morocco
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with counterpart during visit to Morocco

Saudi FM meets with counterpart during visit to Morocco
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on Thursday on the sidelines of a Saudi-Moroccan Joint Committee meeting.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Nasser Bourita reviewed the close relations between the leadership and peoples of their countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed current Arab and regional issues.

Topics: Morocco Saudi Arabia Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi FM discusses opportunities for cooperation with Spain’s king
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses opportunities for cooperation with Spain’s king
Saint Laurent to reportedly present menswear show in Morocco
Lifestyle
Saint Laurent to reportedly present menswear show in Morocco

King Salman sends written message to Qatari emir

King Salman sends written message to Qatari emir
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

King Salman sends written message to Qatari emir

King Salman sends written message to Qatari emir
  • The message was delivered by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Qatar during a meeting with the emir on Thursday
  • During the meeting, Prince Mansour conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman sent a written message to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani related to consolidating fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was delivered by Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Qatar, during a meeting with the emir on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prince Mansour conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In turn, the emir sent his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince.

The meeting was attended by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Chief of the Qatari Emiri Diwan Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar King Salman Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Related

King Salman sends letter to Omani leader
Saudi Arabia
King Salman sends letter to Omani leader
Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran
Middle-East
Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran

Saudi adventurer completes walk from Jeddah to Abha in 35 days

Saudi adventurer completes walk from Jeddah to Abha in 35 days
Updated 16 June 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi adventurer completes walk from Jeddah to Abha in 35 days

Saudi adventurer completes walk from Jeddah to Abha in 35 days
  • Titled The Southern Steps, it was Nayef Shukri’s seventh successful trip on foot across Saudi Arabia
  • The walk highlighted the antiquities, heritage, and culture of the western and southern regions
Updated 16 June 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi adventurer Nayef Shukri completed an 800 km journey, taking around 4.6 million steps, from the south of Jeddah to the mountains of Abha on Tuesday.

Under the slogan “The Southern Steps,” it was his seventh successful trip on foot across Saudi Arabia.

The walk aimed to support Saudi tourism, highlighting the antiquities, heritage, and culture of the western and southern regions, as part of Vision 2030. It began on May 11, 2022 from Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports Complex south of Jeddah, and ended on June 15, with a big reception at the famous Abha Airport Park.

Speaking to Arab News upon his arrival, the Saudi adventurer said his journey took the path of the Hijaz Road.

He pointed out that he had so far walked over 3,000 km across his previous six trips, and said that his goals focused on inspiring interest in the Kingdom, promoting fitness, and promoting his country’s rich heritage.

He said: “This has been the longest adventure so far, bigger than I could ever have imagined. I’ve achieved part of my dream, to walk in the footsteps of history and discover modern Saudi Arabia.

“There were times when I wondered what I had let myself in for, but I have discovered so much about this incredible land. The people that live along my path on every trip I took were a true inspiration, and I feel very privileged to have been able to undertake it.

“I would love to discover the beauty of other parts of the Kingdom in my next adventures,” he added.

In a step that has pushed him to the very edge of his mental and physical limits, the 33-year-old Shukri had to spend much time living off his skills. He battled extreme temperatures in many places on the road, slept wherever he could, and often had to catch his own food.

Using his phone, Shukri uploaded videos and blogged about his trip to his followers every day.

The adventurer started his first trip from Makkah to Madinah, following in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad, and then took his second from Jeddah to NEOM on foot in 28 days.

His third trip from Makkah to Jeddah came in conjunction with the 91st National Day; then he traveled from Jeddah to AlUla on foot for 22 days to attend its cultural and artistic season.

Shukri says he is planning another adventure for 2022, but not before a well earned rest.

Topics: Nayef Shukri The Southern Steps Jeddah Abha Hijaz Road

Related

Saudi adventurer on top of world after dream visit to active volcano
Saudi Arabia
Saudi adventurer on top of world after dream visit to active volcano
The exhibition, which opened on March 19 and runs until April 9, takes place in the historic Al-Muftaha village in Abha. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Effect of forest fires showcased in Abha art exhibition

Harrat Uwayrid: Saudi reserve joins UNESCO environment program

Harrat Uwayrid: Saudi reserve joins UNESCO environment program
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Harrat Uwayrid: Saudi reserve joins UNESCO environment program

Harrat Uwayrid: Saudi reserve joins UNESCO environment program
  • The reserve in the north-west of the Kingdom is the second site to enter the cultural organization’s “Man and the Biosphere” program
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Harrat Uwayrid, a Saudi nature reserve in AlUla, has joined a UNESCO program aimed at enhancing the relationship between people and their environments.

The reserve in the north-west of the Kingdom is the second site to enter the cultural organization’s “Man and the Biosphere” program.

Harrat Uwayrid is the largest of the five nature reserve in AlUla. It is home to 19 species of endangered animals, and 43 types of birds, including 8 bird of prey varieties. The reserve also has 55 kinds of rare plants.

Documents filed about the reserve included a collection of data on wildlife present, natural and historical landmarks, as well as ancient human activity in the area, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The inclusion of Harrat Uwayrid came during the UNESCO’s 34th meeting on Wednesday after the reserve met all required registration standards.

Farasan Islands - described as a “habitat hotspot” and the first site in Saudi Arabia to be listed as a biosphere reserve in 2021 — were among 20 new locations in 21 countries registered to ensure biodiversity conservation, environmental education, research and sustainable development.

Located in the Red Sea, the archipelago includes 90 of Jazan region’s 200 islands and islets with a total area of more than 600 square kilometers.

According to the UNESCO, “The Man and the Biosphere Program is an intergovernmental scientific program that aims to establish a scientific basis for enhancing the relationship between people and their environments. It combines the natural and social sciences with a view to improving human livelihoods and safeguarding natural and managed ecosystems, thus promoting innovative approaches to economic development that are socially and culturally appropriate and environmentally sustainable.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Ula Harrat Uwayrid UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program

Related

Special Saudi nature reserve announces first born wild Arabian oryx after nine decades
Saudi Arabia
Saudi nature reserve announces first born wild Arabian oryx after nine decades
Saudi Arabia’s nature reserves thrive in bid to replenish numbers of threatened animals
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s nature reserves thrive in bid to replenish numbers of threatened animals

Latest updates

Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts
Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts
Saudi flyadeal launches its first flight to Jordan as it seeks expansion  
Saudi flyadeal launches its first flight to Jordan as it seeks expansion  
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Red Sea International Co. gets approval for its 49.6% capital cut
Red Sea International Co. gets approval for its 49.6% capital cut
US shale production to rise further driven by healthy cashflows
US shale production to rise further driven by healthy cashflows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.