UAE tops global ranking for attracting millionaires as rich Russians seek new home: Report

Updated 17 June 2022
Dubai, UAE (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

UAE tops global ranking for attracting millionaires as rich Russians seek new home: Report

UAE tops global ranking for attracting millionaires as rich Russians seek new home: Report
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE is expected to attract 4,000 millionaires into its borders by the end of 2022 — the most of any country globally, a new report claims.

This projected increase, compared to 2019’s net inflow of 1,300, is set to be one of the largest on record and secured the UAE its first position on Henley & Partners' list of top ten countries.

UAE's low tax regime, one of the world’s fastest vaccination rates and Dubai’s role in hosting the first world expo of the COVID-19 era helped boost the appeal of the country as a wealth hub.

Its immigration policies, which are tailored to attract private wealth and international talent, also helped induce this influx of ultra-wealthy people.

Affluent Russians seeking to escape the impact of the Western sanctions on their country have started to move to the UAE and Israel in large numbers, according to British journalist Misha Glenny.

Commenting on the report, he said: “An underlying pattern was already detectable in advance of the invasion of Ukraine. 

“Well before the imposition of sanctions on the Russian banking system, there was a tsunami of capital leaving the country, largely prompted by the increasingly capricious governing style of President Vladimir Putin and his demands of loyalty made on middle-class and wealthy Russians. 

“They have now come under further pressure from many Western countries, such as Britain, where they had previously made their homes.”

Last April, the UAE rolled out new visa rules to boost the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market dominated by foreign nationals, and to attract and retain global talent.

The Cabinet announced that green residence for skilled employees will provide a 5-year residency for workers, without a sponsor or employer.

The UAE succeeded in attracting tourism and trade which moved it up to the No. 15 position on the Henley Passport Index from No. 64 a decade ago.

The country had already announced the introduction of citizenship for certain categories of foreign nationals in a bid to attract further talent and investment into the country, in February 2021, PwC reported.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, said High Net-Wealth Individuals migration was a rising trend over the past decade until it dipped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He added: “The 2022 forecast reflects an extremely volatile environment worldwide. By the end of the year, 88,000 millionaires are expected to have relocated to new countries, 22,000 fewer than in 2019 when 110,000 moved. 

“Next year, the largest millionaire migration flows on record are predicted — 125,000 — as affluent investors and their families earnestly prepare for the new post-Covid world, with an as yet-to-be revealed rearrangement of the global order, and the ever-present threat of climate change as a constant backdrop.”

Australia came second on list with 3,500 HNWIs inflows, followed by Singapore with 2,800, Israel with 2,500 and Switzerland came fifth with 2,200 HNWIs inflows.

The US came sixth with 1,500 HNWIs, followed by Portugal with 1,300, Greece with 1,200, Canada with 1,000 and New Zealand gained 800 HNWIs.

According to Henley & Partners, Russia has suffered, as expected, the biggest emigration of millionaires over the past six months, with forecast net outflows of 15,000 by the end of 2022.

NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31

NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31
Updated 19 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31

NEOM extends Sindalah Island assets bid deadline until July 31
Updated 19 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's $500-billion giga-project NEOM has given contractors until July 31 to submit bids for the main works package to a key component of the city.

The work is to deliver clusters 3-6 of its Sindalah Island site, including the construction of an ultra-luxury and an upper-upscale resort,  according to MEED.

Sindalah Island is located about 5 kilometers from the mainland and has a total land area of approximately 840,000 square-meters.

Assets are split across two mandatory packages and bidders may submit prices for either or both packages.

The first package includes cluster 3, which comprises the ultra-luxury resort and clusters 4 and 6 which comprise the luxury resort south and the beach club, golf club house and sports centre, respectively.

The luxury resort south is located within cluster 5 under the second package.

Assets in package 1 have a combined gross floor area of around 37,605 sq m, while the second package’s GFA is 48,968 sq m.

The scope of the contract includes procurement, construction, testing and commissioning with completion scheduled in December 2023 for package 1 assets and November 2024 for package 2 assets, MEED said.

PIF's SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27

PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27

PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Entertainment Ventures Co., also known as SEVEN, has further extended the deadline to submit commercial bids for its planned entertainment complex in Madinah to July 27.

Located in the south of Madinah, close to a new residential development and King Fahd Central Park, the project's site spans 77,000 square meters. 

The complex is expected to feature retail and food outlets, areas for education and entertainment attractions and also cinemas, go-karting, bowling facilities and spaces dedicated to wellness.

The firm — a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund — originally wanted bids in by April 24, before extending it to May 24 and then June 14.

Technical submissions were completed in March, MEED reported.

SEVEN was formed in December 2017 as part of Riyadh’s push to localize Saudi spending on entertainment under the Vision 2030 mandate. 

The company plans to develop over 20 entertainment complexes, 50 cinemas and two theme parks in the kingdom, MEED said.

SEVEN’s pipeline includes projects in Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah, Obhur and Riyadh at various tendering stages, and is expecting to receive bids by June 29 for its planned entertainment complex in Abha, which will have a built-up area of over 70,000 square meters.

Binance's $200m deal with Forbes 'changing' after failed SPAC move

Binance’s $200m deal with Forbes ‘changing’ after failed SPAC move
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Binance’s $200m deal with Forbes ‘changing’ after failed SPAC move

Binance’s $200m deal with Forbes ‘changing’ after failed SPAC move
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s agreement to invest $200 million in Forbes is changing, as the latter failed to go public with the help of SPAC firm Magnum Opus Acquisition, according to its CEO Changpeng Zhao. 

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Zhao did not reveal how the initial terms and conditions of the investment will change, but he made it clear that Binance still wants to make investments in Forbes. 

“It’s changed a little bit, but I believe that’s still in discussions,” said Zhao. 

Binance’s decision to invest in Forbes was a part of the company’s broader strategy to invest in traditional media outlets. 

It was last year that Forbes decided to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Magnum Opus Acquisition. Binance, with its investments aimed at taking two board seats on Forbes, but the media outlet, in June, revealed that its shareholders had terminated the deal with Magnum Opus.

Binance has also shown interest in investing $500 million in Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of Twitter. 

However, the Twitter deal seems vague, as Musk recently cast a doubt about whether Twitter’s user base is as big as the company claims. 

“The Twitter deal, I don’t know what’s happening there but we’re still hoping that’ll come through,” added Zhao. 

Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut

Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut

Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al Jouf Cement Co. has received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital by 24 percent. 

The capital reduction is from SR1.43 billion ($381 million) to SR1.08 billion, while the number of shares will decrease from 143 million shares to 108 million shares, according to a bourse filing. 

The approval is conditional on the firm’s general assembly approval and completion of the necessary procedures in relation to the applicable regulations. 

 

Egypt Wrap — Italy agrees $20m silo deal; Mitsubishi and ARNPC strike hydrogen agreement

Egypt Wrap — Italy agrees $20m silo deal; Mitsubishi and ARNPC strike hydrogen agreement
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Egypt Wrap — Italy agrees $20m silo deal; Mitsubishi and ARNPC strike hydrogen agreement

Egypt Wrap — Italy agrees $20m silo deal; Mitsubishi and ARNPC strike hydrogen agreement
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Egypt and Italy are joining forces to build six field silos under the Italian-Egyptian Debt for Development Swap Program.

Each silo — four of which will be in El-Sharqia, one in El-Minya, and one in El-Menoufia — will have the capacity for 5,000 tons of storage.

The project is supported with with up to 367 million egyptian pounds ($19.59 million) in investment,

It is looking to enhance wheat storage, and reduce waste. In addition to this, it is expected to generate $52 million worth of wheat investments, reported Arab Finance. 

Japan’s Mitsubishi to supply ARNPC with hydrogen-fueled technology

Egypt’s Alexandria National Refining & Petrochemicals Company has signed a contract with Mitsubishi Power to enhance hydrogen-fueled technology.

This agreement entails Mitsubishi Power to engineer and design the ANRPC refinery plant as they see fit.

According to the plan, the plant should function on 100 percent hydrogen by the end of 2023.

Additionally, it will reduce carbon footprint by 22,000 tons annually in compliance with Egypt’s sustainability goals, reported MEED.

