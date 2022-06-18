Master magician opens his box of tricks for Jeddah Season

JEDDAH: World-renowned Canadian magician and illusionist Darcy Oake took Jeddah by storm on Friday with a magical extravaganza, an evening of breathtaking, logic-bending illusions delivered with a modern twist.

The master magician will continue to thrill audiences with a blend of stunning illusions, mind reading and interaction until June 26 at the Global Theatre in City Walk.







Canadian magician Darcy Oake performs at the Global Theatre in City Walk as part of Jeddah Season 2022. (Supplied)



“What makes this show different from any of the previous shows is that there is a dangerous aspect, in addition to a new piece where the magic happens to everyone in the audience at the same time,” Oake said.

“There will be a treasure trove of tricks that have never been seen before.”

Earlier, the magician performed in Riyadh in an ensemble show featuring world-class performers. But for Jeddah Season, he will deliver an expanded, full-evening solo show.







Asked what his fans can expect, the performer said that he plans to stay true to his modern approach and a put a spin on classic illusions.

Oakes told Arab News: “I try to find inspiration everywhere. There is no exact process. But most of the time, I try to figure out by considering myself as an audience and questioning what would I love watching. I try to think back and look at the possibility of working on the tricks that I think can be cool.”

Magic tricks can take two to three years and many rehearsals to perfect.







Although the show’s structure remains the same, it can alter when it comes to audience participation.

“Utilizing the audience within the show and catching their reactions will be different. We get the reactions of the audience that isn’t familiar with the craft and weave that in the show, creating an amazing response,” Oake said.

According to the organizers, tickets for the 10 days are selling out fast.