Muslims finding their place in America's abortion debate

Anti-abortion advocates pray outside the US Supreme Court. (Social media)
Anti-abortion advocates pray outside the US Supreme Court. (Social media)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Muslims finding their place in America's abortion debate

Anti-abortion advocates pray outside the US Supreme Court. (Social media)
  • The recent passage of anti-abortion legislation in Texas and other red states has led many to make comparisons to the Taliban’s iron-fisted control of women in Muslim-majority Afghanistan
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

CHICAGO: To Eman Abdelhadi, getting an abortion was the most sensible thing to do. She was six weeks pregnant and a graduate student who wasn’t financially ready to have a child. She felt no shame or guilt going through with it.
“I had no qualms about it. I grew up in an environment and a religious tradition that sees my life as the most important thing,” said Abdelhadi, a professor at the University of Chicago who was raised in a Muslim household. “It felt very clear to me. There was never anything like, ‘You did something unethical.‘”
Abdelhadi, whose mother was a gynecologist in Egypt, grew up with the idea that abortion was a “nonsensical thing to legislate” and that legalizing it was necessary to prevent people from seeking other, potentially dangerous means of terminating pregnancies.
Islamic law is flexible, Abdelhadi said, and when it comes to making a decision about abortion, “people will consult with their families, their religious leaders, and then they’ll ultimately make a decision for themselves.”
As the US Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Muslim Americans are gearing up for what the landmark reversal could mean for their communities.
“There’s been a sort of confused silence as (Muslim) folks try to figure out what they believe about this, or what Islam tells them about this,” said Abdelhadi, now a sociologist who studies Muslims in America. “I think what happens in a Christian-dominated space is that sometimes, even among Muslims, we don’t know what we believe.”
The recent passage of anti-abortion legislation in Texas and other red states has led many to make comparisons to the Taliban’s iron-fisted control of women in Muslim-majority Afghanistan. Such comparisons are inaccurate and perpetuate Islamophobia, experts say, adding that this rationale minimizes the role of Christianity and other US systems that led to Texas’ six-week abortion ban.
The American Muslim Bar Association and HEART Women and Girls in April released an 11-page statement, dubbed “The Islamic Principle of Rahma: A Call for Reproductive Justice,” declaring that as a religious minority, Muslim Americans “are uniquely positioned to condemn abortion bans and their attack on every person’s constitutional right to religious liberty.”
“Muslims are not a monolith and we don’t have a systemized and global authority that mirrors the papal system in Catholicism. We also don’t hold a uniform view on when life begins,” the statement read.
Muslims have a rich understanding of conception, gestation, notions of life — and “abortion is part of that,” said Zahra Ayubi, a professor of religion at Dartmouth College and scholar of gender in pre-modern and modern Islamic ethics.
While Muslims have performed abortions since pre-modern times, Ayubi said contemporary concepts of when life begins are derived from Islamic legal tradition, pertaining to the inheritance rights of an unborn child or criminal laws addressing the fine a perpetrator would face for harming a pregnant person.
In fact, Ayubi said, restrictive abortion laws in states such as Texas “take away from Muslim rights to abortion in their tradition and their religion.”
Abed Awad, a Rutgers adjunct law professor and national expert in Shariah, agrees.
If states outlaw abortion, Muslim Americans have standing to sue against abortion bans that interfere with their religious exercise, said Awad, adding that the issue of when life begins is a theological question.
The Texas law, currently one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, constitutes a religious violation of the First Amendment, said Awad, in that it subjects this “moral position of the Christian right and the anti-abortion movement” to other communities who don’t subscribe to these beliefs.

Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting FATF 'grey list,' minister says

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says
Updated 19 June 2022

Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting FATF 'grey list,' minister says

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says
  • Removal from the list is expected to improve investment climate, minister says
Updated 19 June 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “one step away” from exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list” after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation’s removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.

Pakistan has been on FATF’s “grey list” since 2018, a list featuring countries under increased monitoring due to inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in the country.

The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, kept the country on the list on Friday, but said that Pakistan had substantially completed its two action plans, which covered 34 items.

The monitoring group said that an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, and that the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain future improvements. Once it successfully passes the onsite visit, FATF said the country will be removed from the list.

“The successful completion of the action plans and its formal endorsement by FATF means that Pakistan has come to one step away from exiting from the grey list,” State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who chairs Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, told a news conference in Islamabad.

“The on-site visit is a procedural requirement and it marks the beginning of the end-process that will eventually culminate in the exit of Pakistan from FATF’s grey list.”

Khar said that Islamabad and FATF are still working on scheduling the visit, and aim to conclude the entire process before the monitoring group’s next plenary in October.

Getting off the grey list is expected to further the investment climate in Pakistan.

“I am confident that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in our economy, will give it a much-needed boost and would improve the investment climate,” Khar said.

Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens

Updated 18 June 2022
Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens

Updated 18 June 2022
Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again

Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again
Updated 18 June 2022

Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again

Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again
  • Authorities are still struggling to rescue people in remote areas
  • Bangladesh was just recovering from similarly devastating floods last month
Updated 18 June 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Millions of people in northeast Bangladesh have been marooned by deadly floods triggered by monsoon rains, authorities said on Saturday, as they brace for a situation that could worsen. 

Rescue and evacuation efforts were continuing as incessant rains affected communication lines and submerged railway lines, with worst-hit Sunamganj district in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region out of electricity for the past three days, officials said. 

Two people have been killed by the floods in the region, while at least 19 others were reportedly killed by lightning strikes and landslides in other districts in Bangladesh. The devastating floods came just as the South Asian country was recovering from a similarly widespread deluge that had trapped millions hit the same region last month.  

“Four million people have been marooned in Sylhet,” Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, chief administrator of Sylhet region, told Arab News. “It’s a worsening situation. It’s still raining in Sylhet.” 

Hossain said that the navy was called in on Saturday to help with rescue operations, as local authorities faced a shortage of water vessels to reach those who were trapped, and to distribute aid.

“At the moment we are facing a crisis of water vessels since we need plenty of country boats to rescue people from different remote areas. Now our top-most priority is to reach the flood victims and rescue them,” he said. 

With more rain forecast over the weekend, state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Center is expecting the deluge to worsen amid the region’s worst flooding in nearly two decades. 

“This is the worst flood in the Sylhet region since 2004,” Arifur Rahman, an executive engineer at the center, told Arab News. “In Sylhet region, flood water will be increased on Saturday and Sunday also. We hope the water will start receding from Monday onwards.”

As record rainfall continues in the region, an expert said that any increase in rain intensity could worsen the already devastating situation. 

“All the major rivers are at a very high risk. If the rainfall increases in the next couple of days, it will worsen the situation; flooding new areas in northern and central parts of the country,” Ainun Nishat, a climate change expert and professor at the BRAC University in Dhaka, told Arab News. 

Food is the main concern for 33-year-old Arif Chowdhury, who is now taking refuge on the second floor of his home with three other families, as the first floor of his house has been submerged. 

“At the moment my only concern is to have some cooked food as we don’t have any electricity or gas supply,” Chowdhury told Arab News. 

Abdur Rahman, a 48-year-old farmer from Jaintapur subdistrict in Sylhet, said that he couldn’t save any of his belongings when his home was submerged on Thursday. 

“I just rushed to this school building along with my wife and three children,” Rahman told Arab News.

“We faced two devastating floods in a short span of time. We don’t know what lies ahead, how can we survive?”

UK govt giving 'false promises' regarding jailed Iranian-British man, says daughter

UK govt giving ‘false promises’ regarding jailed Iranian-British man, says daughter
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

UK govt giving 'false promises' regarding jailed Iranian-British man, says daughter

UK govt giving ‘false promises’ regarding jailed Iranian-British man, says daughter
  • Roxanne Tahbaz accuses Foreign Office of ‘placating’ family with ‘pleasantries’
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The daughter of an Iranian-British-American tri-national imprisoned in Iran has accused the UK government of ignoring her family’s case after delivering a Father’s Day message to the UK Foreign Office.

Roxanne Tahbaz visited the Foreign Office to demand further information about the case of her father, 66-year-old Morad Tahbaz, who has been imprisoned by Tehran for more than four years.

She claimed that her appeal was transferred to an official, who said that they would pass on her message.

She said: “It was incredibly dispiriting. Father’s Day is the hardest day of all. While every day is challenging, special moments like holidays and birthdays are especially difficult for me and my siblings.

“Our father has been unjustly jailed in Iran for nearly four-and-a-half years, but (UK foreign secretary) Liz Truss and the government still haven’t informed us what they’re doing to secure his release.”

Roxanne Tahbaz said that the Foreign Office is offering token gestures in an attempt to delay her appeals.

“There doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency — nothing to suggest the foreign secretary and her office feel they need to get my father out of prison immediately,” she added.

“On Thursday, Amnesty accompanied me as I took a Father’s Day card and gift to the Foreign Office. To our dismay, neither the foreign secretary nor a minister would meet us. Instead we were greeted by another member of their team who said they’d pass on our concerns.

“It feels like the government continually attempts to placate us with pleasantries and false promises.”

The Foreign Office is said to be communicating with Morad Tahbaz’s sister-in-law as well as his wife.

In March, the UK government reached a deal with Iran to secure Morad Tahbaz’s furlough, as well as the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori.

That deal involved negotiations over a decades-old military debt totaling almost $500 million owed by the UK to Iran.

Just after being granted furlough, however, Tahbaz — a prominent conservationist who was arrested during a 2018 crackdown — was forced to return to prison.

Roxanne Tahbaz has long campaigned for her father’s release, and has repeatedly claimed that the UK Foreign Office has ignored her requests for help.

After a demonstration in April, she said: “We want them to follow through on the promise they made to us.

“We were always led to believe over the past four years that he was to be a part of any deal they were making, and we were led to believe he’d be coming home as part of that.”

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU
Updated 18 June 2022
AFP

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU
  • "We are ready to work with the UN and our partners to prevent any unwanted impact on global food security," Borrell said
  • Russia turned the Black Sea into a war zone, blocking shipments of grain and fertiliser from Ukraine
Updated 18 June 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: Russia is putting the world at risk of famine through its blockade of Ukraine’s shipments of grains and restrictions on its own exports, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday.
The threat to food security and a “battle of narrative” with Russia on Western-imposed sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine will dominate European Union foreign ministers’ talks in Luxembourg on Monday.
“We are ready to work with the UN and our partners to prevent any unwanted impact on global food security,” Borrell said in an article published on his official blog.
“Russia’s conscious political choice is to ‘weaponize’” grain exports and “use them as a tool for blackmail against anyone that opposes its aggression” in Ukraine, Borrell said.
“Russia turned the Black Sea into a war zone, blocking shipments of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine but also affecting Russian merchant shipping. Russia is also applying quotas and taxes on its grain exports,” he added.
The sanctions imposed by the EU “do not prohibit Russia to export any agricultural goods, payment for such Russian exports or the provision of seeds, provided that sanctioned individuals or entities are not involved.”
“We are fully aware that there is a ‘battle of narratives’ around this issue” of sanctions, Borrell continued.
He added that it was imperative that Ukrainian exports be allowed to resume by ship.
“We are working closely with the UN on this issue and the EU and its member states are ready to do their part of the necessary actions to achieve this.
“We hope that a solution can be found in the coming days. Not doing this threatens to cause a global food catastrophe,” he warned.

