Ethiopian forces ‘killed civilians after rebel attack’

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a children stand behind them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a children stand behind them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a children stand behind them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
  • After soldiers successfully repelled the attack by the OLA and a local armed group, “residents faced various human rights abuses at the hands of the Gambella regional ... forces,” the EHRC, a state-affiliated independent rights body, said in a statement
ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Friday that security forces had summarily executed residents in Gambella, suspecting them of collaborating with rebels who attacked the southwestern city earlier this week.
The assault on Gambella on Tuesday triggered an hours-long gunfight between security forces and the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group which is branded a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government.
After soldiers successfully repelled the attack by the OLA and a local armed group, “residents faced various human rights abuses at the hands of the Gambella regional ... forces,” the EHRC, a state-affiliated independent rights body, said in a statement.

The rights body urged the authorities to ‘conduct an investigation and ensure accountability into illegal acts committed by security forces.’

“EHRC has, from witness accounts and video evidence it has received, understood that individuals suspected of participating in the (rebel) attack or collaborating in the attack were killed,” it said, adding the security forces carried out “door to door executions.”
The rights body urged the authorities to “conduct an investigation and ensure accountability into illegal acts committed by security forces.”
The statement was released the same day that a video circulating on social media, whose authenticity could not be immediately confirmed, showed a man, allegedly of Oromo ethnicity, being shot dead by several uniformed men.
A spokesman for the Gambella regional authorities said in a press release that the “information being circulated on some social media platforms suggesting that an ethnic-based assault has occurred is false.”

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor
Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor
  • Baker Atyani was kidnapped by Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf in 2012 and held for 18 months
  • Atyani says Abu Sayyaf is in a weakened state after one of his captors recently surrendered to Philippine authorities
MANILA/JEDDAH: Ten years after he was abducted and held hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants, Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani is again recalling long days of captivity in the jungles of the southern Philippines following news that one of his captors has surrendered to the Philippine military.

Atyani was on duty, reporting for Al-Arabiya News Channel, in June 2012, when Abu Sayyaf Group, a militant outfit operating in Sulu province, kidnapped him for ransom.

He was held captive for 18 months, often in solitary confinement, before managing to escape.

In the years since, some of those who held Atyani hostage have been killed by the military in the southern Philippines and others arrested. This week, one of the most notorious of the group’s members, Ben Quirino, also known as Ben Tattoo, whom Atyani remembers as the strongest ASG fighter, surrendered to the Philippine military.

Formed in 1991, ASG emerged a splinter group of the Moro National Liberation Front, a movement seeking autonomy for Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines. It was initially influenced by Al-Qaeda, but since the early 2000s has been involved mainly extortion, assassinations and kidnappings for ransom. Some of its factions, including the Sawadjaan group of which Tattoo was a sub-leader, provided support to Daesh operations in Southeast Asia.

Tattoo, 41, has been linked to the murder of several foreigners, including two Canadian tourists who were abducted from the island resort of Samal in 2015 and taken captive to the group’s stronghold in Jolo. He had filmed himself beheading the Canadians in 2016 after a $6.4 million ransom was not paid.

When news of Tattoo’s surrender broke on Friday, Atyani recalled how the militant used to point his machete and M-14 rifle at him.

“He should face justice. He should be punished for what he has done,” the veteran reporter said.

He added: “It feels bittersweet. My mind is flooded with memories of the long days that have been spent in the jungles of Sulu being a hostage in the hands of Abu Sayyaf.”

For more than 500 days, Atyani was kept in a hut, with Tattoo checking on him often.

“He used to be the muscle of the ASG Sawadjaan faction, considered to be one of the best fighters, a front-line fighter and the strongest among them,” Atyani said.

“Ben Tattoo was also known as Ben M-14 because he was always carrying an M-14, with a wooden butt that was carved specifically for him.”

Atyani said that the cruelty Tattoo displayed over the years was part of the militant’s attempts to prove he was a dependable member of the faction that was dominated by the Sawadjaan clan, of which he was not a member.

“He was always trying to prove that he was a good fighter, that the Sawadjaan family could depend on him, and that he could do the impossible,” Atyani said.

But his brutal approach could not sway the leaders of ASG and he was never able to get close. 

In the video ASG took as they murdered the Canadian hostages, Tattoo was only militant not covering his face.

“Tattoo always tried to prove that he was someone who could be trusted, and he was trying to be very close to the first circle of the group, but he never got this opportunity and that’s why he was trying to prove himself.”

Atyani believes Tattoo’s attempts to gain a higher rank in the group eventually resulted in him being isolated after the faction’s leader, Hadjan Sawadjaan, was killed by troops in the Patikul area of Jolo, the ASG stronghold, in 2020.

“Sawadjaan’s sons didn’t want Ben to emerge as a leader,” Atyani said. “After the death of Hadjan, he ended up having no shelter or support from the jungle community that is mostly dominated by the Sawadjaan family and ASG chief Radullan Sahiron.”

Abu Sayyaf is the most violent of the Islamic separatist groups operating in the southern Philippines, and claims to promote an independent Islamic state in western Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago. After splitting from the Moro National Liberation Front in the early 1990s, the group launched a campaign of kidnappings for ransom, bombings, assassinations and extortion, and has had ties to Jemaah Islamiyah. 

Tattoo surrendered to the military in Patikul following the surrender of his half-brother, Almujer Yadah, who was responsible for ASG’s logistics and food supplies.

“We consider these two as the most notorious ASG leaders to have surrendered considering the number of cases that have been filed against them — from kidnaping for ransom, murder, and many more,” Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division designated to fight militancy in Sulu, told Arab News on Friday.

“They got tired of running from pursuing military forces. Besides, they no longer have the support of the local populace, their group has been badly decimated, and their brothers killed.”

ASG’s strength has been declining since 2018, when the Philippine military stepped up its crackdown on Daesh affiliates. Data from the 11th Infantry Division shows that the number of active militants has decreased from about 300 in 2019 to an estimated 100.

Brig. Gen. Benjamin Batara Jr., commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, which has jurisdiction over Patikul, told Arab News the military has been tracking Tattoo and Yadah since last year.

“Apparently, they were already under pressure because of continuous military and police operations and a series of surrenders of their fellow Abu Sayyaf members,” he said.

The military handed them over to police on Friday and both are facing a series criminal charges.

Atyani believes the weakened state of Abu Sayyaf Group and other militant outfits has led to the surrender of a number of its fighters.

Although the support of the locals may not have wavered much — some still believe in what they call “the cause of the people of Mindanao” — the killing or arrest of a string of militant leaders in the past three years has hastened the extremist groups’ decline. 

“There have been no reports of any kidnapping incidents for at least a year or a year-and-a-half, which means they are facing serious financial issues — and without money they can’t survive,” Atyani said.

A total of 67 Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu have surrendered to security forces in Jolo so far this year.

Nine years after his escape, Atyani’s emotions are still raw.

“You imagine yourself again in the same situation. That’s why I feel for those who are actually still in the hands of either Abu Sayyaf or other militant groups.” 

He recalls his fear of the unknown, saying that it was the reason he kept going, prompting him to make the decision to stay alive and not give in to those he calls “ignorants” — hence his multiple attempts to free himself.

“I was ready to lose my life — but my way, not their way.”

Atyani’s ordeal came to an end on Dec. 3, 2012, when he finally managed to break free to safety.

For almost a decade, news of his captors’ deaths or capture have brought a sense of relief.

“I could see that people who have been unjust to me are actually now facing what they deserve. Either they’ve been killed or arrested, or are now behind bars. This is certainly kind of a relief. But, again, it is a story that never ends. These scars of my kidnapping, I think, will never go.

“So justice is being done and has been done.”

 

Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting FATF 'grey list,' minister says

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says
Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says
  • Removal from the list is expected to improve investment climate, minister says
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “one step away” from exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list” after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation’s removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.

Pakistan has been on FATF’s “grey list” since 2018, a list featuring countries under increased monitoring due to inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in the country.

The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, kept the country on the list on Friday, but said that Pakistan had substantially completed its two action plans, which covered 34 items.

The monitoring group said that an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, and that the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain future improvements. Once it successfully passes the onsite visit, FATF said the country will be removed from the list.

“The successful completion of the action plans and its formal endorsement by FATF means that Pakistan has come to one step away from exiting from the grey list,” State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who chairs Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, told a news conference in Islamabad.

“The on-site visit is a procedural requirement and it marks the beginning of the end-process that will eventually culminate in the exit of Pakistan from FATF’s grey list.”

Khar said that Islamabad and FATF are still working on scheduling the visit, and aim to conclude the entire process before the monitoring group’s next plenary in October.

Getting off the grey list is expected to further the investment climate in Pakistan.

“I am confident that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in our economy, will give it a much-needed boost and would improve the investment climate,” Khar said.

Muslims finding their place in America's abortion debate

Anti-abortion advocates pray outside the US Supreme Court. (Social media)
Anti-abortion advocates pray outside the US Supreme Court. (Social media)
Muslims finding their place in America’s abortion debate

Anti-abortion advocates pray outside the US Supreme Court. (Social media)
  • The recent passage of anti-abortion legislation in Texas and other red states has led many to make comparisons to the Taliban’s iron-fisted control of women in Muslim-majority Afghanistan
CHICAGO: To Eman Abdelhadi, getting an abortion was the most sensible thing to do. She was six weeks pregnant and a graduate student who wasn’t financially ready to have a child. She felt no shame or guilt going through with it.
“I had no qualms about it. I grew up in an environment and a religious tradition that sees my life as the most important thing,” said Abdelhadi, a professor at the University of Chicago who was raised in a Muslim household. “It felt very clear to me. There was never anything like, ‘You did something unethical.‘”
Abdelhadi, whose mother was a gynecologist in Egypt, grew up with the idea that abortion was a “nonsensical thing to legislate” and that legalizing it was necessary to prevent people from seeking other, potentially dangerous means of terminating pregnancies.
Islamic law is flexible, Abdelhadi said, and when it comes to making a decision about abortion, “people will consult with their families, their religious leaders, and then they’ll ultimately make a decision for themselves.”
As the US Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Muslim Americans are gearing up for what the landmark reversal could mean for their communities.
“There’s been a sort of confused silence as (Muslim) folks try to figure out what they believe about this, or what Islam tells them about this,” said Abdelhadi, now a sociologist who studies Muslims in America. “I think what happens in a Christian-dominated space is that sometimes, even among Muslims, we don’t know what we believe.”
The recent passage of anti-abortion legislation in Texas and other red states has led many to make comparisons to the Taliban’s iron-fisted control of women in Muslim-majority Afghanistan. Such comparisons are inaccurate and perpetuate Islamophobia, experts say, adding that this rationale minimizes the role of Christianity and other US systems that led to Texas’ six-week abortion ban.
The American Muslim Bar Association and HEART Women and Girls in April released an 11-page statement, dubbed “The Islamic Principle of Rahma: A Call for Reproductive Justice,” declaring that as a religious minority, Muslim Americans “are uniquely positioned to condemn abortion bans and their attack on every person’s constitutional right to religious liberty.”
“Muslims are not a monolith and we don’t have a systemized and global authority that mirrors the papal system in Catholicism. We also don’t hold a uniform view on when life begins,” the statement read.
Muslims have a rich understanding of conception, gestation, notions of life — and “abortion is part of that,” said Zahra Ayubi, a professor of religion at Dartmouth College and scholar of gender in pre-modern and modern Islamic ethics.
While Muslims have performed abortions since pre-modern times, Ayubi said contemporary concepts of when life begins are derived from Islamic legal tradition, pertaining to the inheritance rights of an unborn child or criminal laws addressing the fine a perpetrator would face for harming a pregnant person.
In fact, Ayubi said, restrictive abortion laws in states such as Texas “take away from Muslim rights to abortion in their tradition and their religion.”
Abed Awad, a Rutgers adjunct law professor and national expert in Shariah, agrees.
If states outlaw abortion, Muslim Americans have standing to sue against abortion bans that interfere with their religious exercise, said Awad, adding that the issue of when life begins is a theological question.
The Texas law, currently one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, constitutes a religious violation of the First Amendment, said Awad, in that it subjects this “moral position of the Christian right and the anti-abortion movement” to other communities who don’t subscribe to these beliefs.

Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens

Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens
Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens

Sri Lanka orders schools in capital to close as fuel crisis deepens
  • About 80 percent of people in country have started skipping meals, UN warns
  • Students losing essential part of their education, teachers said
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education ordered on Saturday the closure of schools in Colombo for the next week, as the island nation grapples with an acute fuel shortage that has ground transportation across the country almost to a halt.

Sri Lanka, facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, has lacked the foreign currency to finance the import of essential goods, including food, medicines and fuel, since late last year. The country’s existing stock of petrol and diesel is projected to run out in days.

The nation of 22 million people defaulted on a multimillion-dollar foreign debt payment last month, as inflation reached almost 40 percent. Long queues of people outside fuel stations are now a common sight, with many having waited for days to fill up their vehicles.  

As the economic turmoil worsens, the Ministry of Education has announced that schools in the capital were to close for at least one week, citing “the transportation difficulties owing to the current fuel crisis.

“The Ministry of Education states that all government and government-approved private schools in Colombo city limits will remain closed for the next week,” a circular issued by the ministry reads.

Online education is to replace in-school learning for the time being, with authorities in the education sector scheduled to meet next Saturday to decide on the continuation of academic activities.

The announcement comes after the public administration ministry ordered on Friday the shutdown of government offices and schools across the country due to the fuel shortage. Earlier this week, the government had approved a four-day work week for public sector workers in a bid to conserve fuel.

The Ministry of Education said that schools outside Colombo, where transportation issues are not as prominent as in the capital, will continue in person.

Teachers in the capital said that students are losing an essential part of their education experience, while some raised concerns that some students may not be able to access virtual education.

“They are talking of online classes — how many children can afford this scheme? The smartphones and laptops are so costly, which makes them a distant dream,” Mohammed Nizar Mohamed, a master teacher formerly employed by the Ministry of Education, told Arab News.

Mohamed said that children in Sri Lanka have been psychologically impacted by a series of events that occurred in the last few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019. The deepening economic crisis and its impact on the education sector “adds fuel to the fire,” he said.

“The poor children, who are the future generation of our nation, have got caught innocently in this cycle,” M.S.M. Suhar, principal at Al-Meelad High School in Dehiwela, told Arab News.

“Children learn a lot from attending school daily. If that is lost, a major part of their school career which gives a variety of childhood experiences is lost,” Suhar said.

Nasriya Munas, principal of Muslim Ladies College in Colombo, said that even though lessons can also be conducted virtually, “classroom education is only a part of their school experience.

“But social interaction, the student-teacher relationship and the school environment cannot be enjoyed by the students,” Munas told Arab News. 

Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again

Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again
Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again

Millions of people marooned as floods ravage northern Bangladesh again
  • Authorities are still struggling to rescue people in remote areas
  • Bangladesh was just recovering from similarly devastating floods last month
DHAKA: Millions of people in northeast Bangladesh have been marooned by deadly floods triggered by monsoon rains, authorities said on Saturday, as they brace for a situation that could worsen. 

Rescue and evacuation efforts were continuing as incessant rains affected communication lines and submerged railway lines, with worst-hit Sunamganj district in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region out of electricity for the past three days, officials said. 

Two people have been killed by the floods in the region, while at least 19 others were reportedly killed by lightning strikes and landslides in other districts in Bangladesh. The devastating floods came just as the South Asian country was recovering from a similarly widespread deluge that had trapped millions hit the same region last month.  

“Four million people have been marooned in Sylhet,” Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, chief administrator of Sylhet region, told Arab News. “It’s a worsening situation. It’s still raining in Sylhet.” 

Hossain said that the navy was called in on Saturday to help with rescue operations, as local authorities faced a shortage of water vessels to reach those who were trapped, and to distribute aid.

“At the moment we are facing a crisis of water vessels since we need plenty of country boats to rescue people from different remote areas. Now our top-most priority is to reach the flood victims and rescue them,” he said. 

With more rain forecast over the weekend, state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Center is expecting the deluge to worsen amid the region’s worst flooding in nearly two decades. 

“This is the worst flood in the Sylhet region since 2004,” Arifur Rahman, an executive engineer at the center, told Arab News. “In Sylhet region, flood water will be increased on Saturday and Sunday also. We hope the water will start receding from Monday onwards.”

As record rainfall continues in the region, an expert said that any increase in rain intensity could worsen the already devastating situation. 

“All the major rivers are at a very high risk. If the rainfall increases in the next couple of days, it will worsen the situation; flooding new areas in northern and central parts of the country,” Ainun Nishat, a climate change expert and professor at the BRAC University in Dhaka, told Arab News. 

Food is the main concern for 33-year-old Arif Chowdhury, who is now taking refuge on the second floor of his home with three other families, as the first floor of his house has been submerged. 

“At the moment my only concern is to have some cooked food as we don’t have any electricity or gas supply,” Chowdhury told Arab News. 

Abdur Rahman, a 48-year-old farmer from Jaintapur subdistrict in Sylhet, said that he couldn’t save any of his belongings when his home was submerged on Thursday. 

“I just rushed to this school building along with my wife and three children,” Rahman told Arab News.

“We faced two devastating floods in a short span of time. We don’t know what lies ahead, how can we survive?”

