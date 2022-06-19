More than 147,000 Hajj pilgrims reach Madinah, nearly 50,000 depart for Makkah

You are here

A total of 147,094 pilgrims of different nationalities had reached Madinah as of Saturday. (File/SPA)
A total of 147,094 pilgrims of different nationalities had reached Madinah as of Saturday. (File/SPA)
Updated 19 June 2022
Zaid Khashogji

  Pilgrims praise Kingdom's warm reception, hospitality and services provided since arrival
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A total of 147,094 pilgrims of different nationalities had reached Madinah as of Saturday, arriving through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reported that 136,007 pilgrims had arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights while 11,087 pilgrims arrived via land.

The statistics report published by the ministry indicated that 26,304 pilgrims are from Indonesia, 21,790 pilgrims from India, 9,383 from Pakistan, 8,680 from Bangladesh, and 6,326 from Iran.

A total of 49,388 pilgrims have already left Madinah on their way to the holy sites in Makkah, while the total number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah was 97,690.

The ministry said that authorities in Madinah were working around the clock to keep pace with pilgrims arriving through air and land ports to ensure the best experience for visitors performing the Hajj rituals this year.

Pilgrims departing from Malaysia have praised the Makkah Route Initiative, a program offered in some Muslim countries that allowed pilgrims to complete the entire immigration process before arriving in the Kingdom.

The pilgrims benefiting from the initiative in Kuala Lampur extended their appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the services that facilitated their entry to the Two Holy Mosques.

Malaysian pilgrims said that implementing the initiative helped expedite the immigration procedures, using technology to facilitate their travel to the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior launched the fourth version of the initiative in Malaysia, in addition to launching it in Pakistan, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh. The initiative is part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

Some 1,800 pilgrims coming from Iraq have also commended the high integrated services provided to them on their arrival on Saturday at Jadidat Arar land port in the Kingdom’s northern region.

They cited the warm reception and hospitality, the quick preparations for the completion of arrival procedures, and the health and medical services provided on their arrival.

They expressed their thanks to the Saudi government for the care and Hajj-related services enjoyed by the pilgrims at Jadidat Arar land port. 

Service facilities at Jadidat Arar land port are also operating at full capacity during the period of entry for the pilgrims to holy sites. 

Saudi Arabia has permitted up to 1 million people to join the Hajj this year, inviting pilgrims from foreign countries for the first time in two years, after COVID-19 restrictions saw the annual pilgrimage limited to residents of the Kingdom.

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week

KSrelief demining project ‘Masam’ removes more than 1,400 mines in Yemen within a week
  • The project, launched in 2018, aims to remove mines planted by the Houthi militia indiscriminately throughout Yemen
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 1,400 landmines planted by the Houthi milita in various regions of Yemen haev been cleared by a Saudi-backed demining program, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The “Masam” demining project, run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), dismantled 1,423 mines, including 19 anti-personnel mines, 316 anti-tank mines, 1,087 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device during the third week of June.

The number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the “Masam” project so far has reached 346,570, according to the SPA report.

The project, launched in 2018, aims to remove mines planted by the Houthi militia indiscriminately throughout Yemen, which often claim the lives of children, women and the elderly.

According to human rights groups, the Houthis lay landmines randomly across Yemen, often around roads, schools and farms, in clear violation of international laws.

King Salman sends written message to Kuwait emir

King Salman sends written message to Kuwait emir
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

King Salman sends written message to Kuwait emir

King Salman sends written message to Kuwait emir
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman sent a written message to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah related to consolidating fraternal relations between the two countries.

The letter was delivered by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled during a meeting on Sunday with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

Saudi doctor attended woman as she went into early labor aboard plane to Brunei

Saudi doctor attended woman as she went into early labor aboard plane to Brunei
Updated 19 June 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi doctor attended woman as she went into early labor aboard plane to Brunei

Saudi doctor attended woman as she went into early labor aboard plane to Brunei
  Mulfi Ibrahim Alkhinjar delivered Josoy Jenny's baby in the air with help from cabin crew on 173-passenger flight
  Alkhinjar graduated with a bachelor's degree in medical science from the University of Newcastle in Australia in 2014; he currently works at the Saudi Public Health Authority
Updated 19 June 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A Saudi doctor has been called a hero after helping a Filipino woman as she went into labor on a flight from Dubai to the Brunei capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

In the middle of the nine hour flight on the Royal Brunei Airlines Flight BI008 on June 16, 34-year-old Josoy Jenny, who was 33 weeks pregnant, started to experience pain as she went into early labor, and asked the cabin crew for help.

Mulfi Ibrahim Alkhinjar, a Saudi doctor from Al-Qurrayat, told Arab News he made himself known to a member of the cabin crew named Adam after the attendant asked the 173 passengers if there was a medic on board.

“Once Adam briefed me about the case, he introduced me to the head of the cabin crew, Romzi bin Haji Mohammad Yousuf, who was my right hand throughout the delivery, along with the flight attendants Siti Nurhafizzah Metassan, and Adam. I introduced myself to the patient, took her medical history, and performed a primary assessment.”

Alkhinjar was patient and professional, despite the high pressure situation.

“I thought having recommendations from an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist through the Medlink phone on the plane would be the best decision for the moment being, before conducting any further actions. So, we received a couple of recommendations over the phone. Afterward, the rest was left to us,” he said.

“After putting the patient on oxygen and giving her the required medications, which allowed us to facilitate the delivery properly, a couple of strong contractions started to occur; that’s when we managed to safely deliver the baby.”

Alkhinjar graduated with a bachelor’s degree in medical science from the University of Newcastle in Australia in 2014, and has a master’s in public health from the University of Melbourne. He currently works at the Saudi Public Health Authority.

Throughout this delivery, Alkhinjar had to approach the situation with a clear mind and structured way of thinking.

“I had to prioritize (addressing) what would put the mother and the baby at risk,” he said.

“I was worried about the baby’s position during the delivery, because if the baby was in the wrong position, this would complicate the process. Therefore, I had to recall information and skills from my past experiences. So, I conducted Leopold’s maneuver to determine the baby’s position, which had a positive outcome.”

Once the baby was delivered safely, Alkhinjar’s attention was shifted to the mother to ensure the placenta was delivered without rupturing the uterus.

“I managed to use the Crede maneuver while maintaining steady traction of the cord. Fortunately, this was successful with no complications.”

Alkhinjar said he had faith in himself and the cabin crew, and that he drew on his experience and knowledge to help them. 

“A successful person is a person who knows his/her own limitations,” he said. “Graduating from a university that has a renowned reputation in the field of medicine in Australia has always given me confidence. However, I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel pressured. But, in all my travels, I believe that Allah is always with us, and that he is our companion on the road.”

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Brunei thanked Alkhinjar for his heroic efforts in delivering mother and baby safely through the emergency.

Alkhinjar expressed his thanks to the Saudi Ambassador to Brunei Emad Al-Muhanna, adding: “I am happy to have represented my great country … in the best possible way. 

“I am grateful for the appreciation and gratitude I have received from everyone who contacted me, especially from Ambassador Al-Muhanna.”

Despite all the acclaim, though, Alkhinjar said that it was Jenny who was the real hero of the hour, and who deserved credit.

“Honestly, she was not credited enough in the media coverage. Doing what she did requires enormous strength and determination,” he said. “Therefore, she didn’t have to thank me or show any appreciation — even though she did.”

Silence no more: Saudi child hears for the first time

Silence no more: Saudi child hears for the first time
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

Silence no more: Saudi child hears for the first time

Silence no more: Saudi child hears for the first time
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: An emotional video capturing the moment a Saudi child hearing for the first time has gone viral among social media users in the Kingdom.
The video published by the Saudi health ministry in Najran late Saturday showed the smiling young boy, identified as Wajdy, break into laughter after hearing sound for the very first time.
The child underwent a cochlear implant operation in both ears at King Khalid Hospital in Najran, according to a post on the ministry’s Twitter account. 
The footage showed the giggling child seated on a couch as the doctor spoke to him and clapped his hands to test his hearing ability.

Japanese hip-hop group matches Jeddah’s summer vibes

Taking place at City Walk’s Anime Village, ALI hyped the audience with its unique hip-hop-funk music. (Supplied)
Taking place at City Walk’s Anime Village, ALI hyped the audience with its unique hip-hop-funk music. (Supplied)
Updated 19 June 2022
Nada Jan

Japanese hip-hop group matches Jeddah’s summer vibes

Taking place at City Walk’s Anime Village, ALI hyped the audience with its unique hip-hop-funk music. (Supplied)
  ALI hypes audience with unique hip-hop-funk music at City Walk's Anime Village
Updated 19 June 2022
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Thursday night witnessed Japanese band ALI’s first concert in Saudi Arabia.

Taking place at City Walk’s Anime Village, ALI, which has members of several nationalities, hyped the audience with its unique hip-hop-funk music, playing tracks including “No Tomorrow,” “Lost in Paradise” and “Wild Side.”

An 18-year-old fan called Meciel said that she got to know ALI through anime. “I watch a lot of animes and I always check out the songs because I really like them. And I found out about ALI’s music through ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’”

ALI performed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 16, at Anime Village. (Supplied)

Meciel added that once she came across the announcement that ALI would perform in Jeddah, she prepared for the concert. “I first told my friends and booked the tickets two hours after the announcement was made,” she added. “We prepared our outfits, water and cameras, of course.”

HIGHLIGHTS

ALI's most famous song among anime fans is 'Lost in Paradise' from the 2020 hit anime 'Jujutsu Kaisen,' a show about a boy trying to experience a righteous death after swallowing a powerful curse.

Besides singing their original songs, ALI also performed some freestyle music, with Leo pointing to each of the members to show off their talents. They also performed Jamaican music to match the summer vibes of Jeddah.

“This is my first time attending a concert for someone I actually know,” Meciel said. “I really enjoyed it! This is my first time, and it was really fun. I can’t hear anything right now, but I’m with my friend and it was really great.”

The audience danced and sang along with the Japanese hip-hop funk band. (Supplied)

After performing a few songs, the band took a break to interact with the audience. The main vocalist, Leo, delivered a speech in Arabic. “I want to tell you our message in Arabic,” said Leo, adding: “I want to tell you my feelings and truth from the bottom of my heart.

“I am happy for visiting Saudi Arabia and meeting wonderful and kind people with beautiful souls,” he said. “We came from Japan and our message is pretty simple: Nationality, skin color and type of music all don’t matter as long as we only focus on enjoying our time here together. We love you. Respect.”

ALI’s most famous song among anime fans is “Lost in Paradise” from the 2020 hit anime “Jujutsu Kaisen,” a show about a boy trying to experience a righteous death after swallowing a powerful curse.

I am happy for visiting Saudi Arabia and meeting wonderful and kind people with beautiful souls.

Leo, vocalist of ALI

“Like a lot of people, I knew them from the song they made for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ and my friend showed me more of their songs later. And they are really a good band,” said 18-year-old Sheena. “This is my first concert ever! It was really fun!”

ALI and the musician ended the concert by bowing to the audience. (Supplied)

Besides singing their original songs, ALI also performed some freestyle music, with Leo pointing to each of the members to show off their talents. They also performed Jamaican music to match the summer vibes of Jeddah.

“I feel great! I can’t quite express how I feel after seeing them, but I think I was about to pass out from excitement and I was very happy that my heart was beating so fast,” said Tasneem Banjar, 26. “I actually played their songs on repeat the day before as a way of preparation for the concert. And if they are coming next year, I’ll be the first to attend.”

ALI, which stands for “Alien Liberty International,” debuted in 2016.

After being formed, the band was composed of nine multinational members, including Brazilian Japanese and American Japanese performers. But over the years, some members left, while Leo Imamura, Luthfi Kusumah, Cesar Aiichiro and Alexander Taiyo Fidel remained in the band.

Those four members performed in Jeddah along with two new members, Kazou and Imani J. The band ended their performance with a bow to the fans.

