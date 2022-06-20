You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, a celebrated Ukrainian medic who used a body camera to record her work in Mariupol while the port city was under Russian siege. (AP)
Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, a celebrated Ukrainian medic who used a body camera to record her work in Mariupol while the port city was under Russian siege. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror

Yuliia Paievska who used a body camera to record her work in Mariupol while the port city was under Russian siege. (AP)
  • Puzanov expressed gratitude for the coverage, which showed Taira was trying to save Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.
Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.
She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15. Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces on March 16, the same day a Russian airstrike hit a theater in the city center, killing around 600 people, according to an Associated Press investigation.
“It was such a great sense of relief. Those sound like such ordinary words, and I don’t even know what to say,” her husband, Vadim Puzanov, told The Associated Press late Friday, breathing deeply to contain his emotion. Puzanov said he spoke by phone with Taira, who was en route to a Kyiv hospital, and feared for her health.
Initially the family had kept quiet, hoping negotiations would take their course. But The Associated Press spoke with him before releasing the smuggled videos, which ultimately had millions of viewers around the world, including on some of the biggest networks in Europe and the United States. Puzanov expressed gratitude for the coverage, which showed Taira was trying to save Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians.
In a short video posted Saturday on Telegram, Taira thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his efforts to get her released. Addressing Ukrainians still held by Russia, with a catch in her voice, she said: “I know that everything will work out and we will all be home as I am now.”
Zelensky had announced Taira’s release in a national address.
“I’m grateful to everyone who worked for this result. Taira is already home. We will keep working to free everyone,” he said.
Hundreds of prominent Ukrainians have been kidnapped or captured, including local officials, journalists, activists and human rights defenders.
Russia portrayed Taira as working for the nationalist Azov Regiment, in line with Moscow’s narrative that it is attempting to “denazify” Ukraine. But the AP found no such evidence, and friends and colleagues said she had no links to Azov, which made a last stand in a Mariupol steel plant before hundreds of its fighters were captured or killed.
The footage itself is a visceral testament to her efforts to save the wounded on both sides.
A clip recorded on March 10 shows two Russian soldiers taken roughly out of an ambulance by a Ukrainian soldier. One is in a wheelchair. The other is on his knees, hands bound behind his back, with an obvious leg injury. Their eyes are covered by winter hats, and they wear white armbands.
A Ukrainian soldier curses at one of them. “Calm down, calm down,” Taira tells him.
A woman asks her, “Are you going to treat the Russians?”
“They will not be as kind to us,” she replies. “But I couldn’t do otherwise. They are prisoners of war.”
Taira was a member of the Ukraine Invictus Games for military veterans, where she was set to compete in archery and swimming. Invictus said she was a military medic from 2018 to 2020 but had since been demobilized.
She received the body camera in 2021 to film for a Netflix documentary series on inspirational figures being produced by Britain’s Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games. But when Russian forces invaded, she used it to shoot scenes of injured civilians and soldiers instead.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Yuliia Paievska

As UAE bans 'Lightyear,' Disney's LGBTQ+ agenda irks watchdogs in Middle East and West alike
Media
As UAE bans ‘Lightyear,’ Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda irks watchdogs in Middle East and West alike
Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff
Media
Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

As UAE bans ‘Lightyear,’ Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda irks watchdogs in Middle East and West alike

As UAE bans ‘Lightyear,’ Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda irks watchdogs in Middle East and West alike
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

As UAE bans ‘Lightyear,’ Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda irks watchdogs in Middle East and West alike

As UAE bans ‘Lightyear,’ Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda irks watchdogs in Middle East and West alike
  • Discussion heated as American company launches Disney Plus streaming service in MENA
  • Criticism to Disney not restricted to region, recent US poll shows 70% of Americans reject its agenda on similar grounds
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Disney and Pixar’s latest movie “Lightyear,” which was slated for a June 16 release, has been banned in the UAE — one of the most liberal countries in the Arab World — over content, including a same-sex intimate scene.

Around 14 other countries across the Middle East and Asia, including Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait and Malaysia have also banned the film.

While Saudi Arabian media authorities have not yet released an official statement, the UAE’s Media Regulatory Office said that the film would be banned for violating the “country’s media content standards.”

According to industry magazine Variety, “Lightyear” was never submitted to censors in Saudi Arabia, presumably because the producers assumed that it would not pass.

The actual reason for the controversy surrounding the film is believed to be one scene that features a same-sex kiss between the character of Alisha Hawthorne and her female partner — a scene that almost did not make it into the film.

On March 9, LGBTQ+ employees and campaigners at Pixar Animation Studios sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Co. leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films, reported Variety. According to a source close to the production, the report added, the kiss scene had been cut from the film but was reinstated after the letter.

An anti-Disney billboard in Times Square, New York, paid for by the Rock The Woke campaign. (Job Creators Network)

In a widely shared video report, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya went on a hunt for toys carrying the rainbow flag targeting Saudi children.

The reporter in the video asks: “Why do film producers, such as Disney, insist on not removing a scene with a same-sex kiss that only lasts a few seconds? And why do they risk upsetting a whole market which clearly doesn’t support this?”

While the ban has been met with backlash from potential audiences, there are also ardent supporters.

“Umm Lilly,” a Saudi citizen who has a 9-year-old daughter, said she was confused at what she should let her watch.

She told Arab News: “I don’t even know where to start. I want my daughter to paint and color rainbows and watch Disney movies. Simple innocence — there doesn’t need to be subliminal messages in them, she is just a child.”

As some Twitter users pointed, out there are massive cultural differences between Western and Middle Eastern and Asian countries — differences that should be respected, especially by a corporation as big and influential as Disney.

“There are subjects which are very sensitive to populations in the region, and I expect that this will become more commonplace as global content producers share ideas that are not supported or advocated for within the Middle East,” Alex Malouf, a communications professional, told Arab News.

However, according to one advisor to a number of Saudi government media committees, such analysis by what he describes as so-called media experts and Twitter users is both “shallow and out of touch.”

The media advisor told Arab News: “First of all, the issue is not just about a same-sex kiss. The issue with most censors in the Arab World and beyond is the overarching theme of normalizing same-sex relations or transgender issues to children who are not old enough to fully grasp the facts and then make up their own minds.

“So-called media experts or the average Twitter users who argue Disney should be more sensitive because the Arab or Muslim world has different values are both shallow and out of touch with the reality happening in America itself.

A Saudi child dressed as Simba from Disney's 1994 animated "The Lion King" film attends the first ever Comic-Con Arabia event held in the capital Riyadh. (AFP/File Photo)

“There is a recent study that showed that up to 70 percent of Americans oppose Disney’s woke agenda; there has been a huge trend among US citizens to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions and to many non-Arab, non-Muslim families, Disney is no longer a safe platform for their children,” he concluded, adding that this shows the heated debate over Disney’s content is not exclusive to the MENA region.

The Saudi media advisor’s comments hold true, particularly in the US.

The recent study he referred to was done by the Trafalgar Group, an opinion polling and survey company, which showed that nearly 70 percent of Americans disapproved of Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda and are unlikely to do business with the company.

Just two days ago, a campaign slamming Disney erected a huge billboard in New York City’s Times Square titled “No Mouse In My House.”

The campaign, Rock the Woke, calls for people to boycott Disney for their “leftist political ideology that has nothing to do with entertaining children and families.”

Meanwhile in Florida, a bill preventing education on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through to third grade was passed in March.

Opposition to Disney's LGBT agenda goes beyond the Middle East, with a US poll showing 70% of Americans rejecting its agenda on similar grounds. (Supplied)

The bill was strongly opposed by LGBTQ+ advocates and entertainment industry professionals, not to mention Democrat politicians and even the White House.

Disney, however, chose to remain silent. Its employees, though, took to social media to express their outrage and even walked out of offices across the US in retaliation to CEO Bob Chapek’s lack of response.

The company’s position on the bill — or lack of — seemed curious given that there are tens of thousands of Disney employees in Florida, home to Disney’s largest theme park and resort in the world.

Various films have already been banned or censored in the Middle East. Marvel’s “Eternals” was heavily edited, to cut out scenes of same-sex relationships in Lebanon, and banned from screening across cinemas in the UAE and Kuwait.

Films such as “West Side Story” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” were also banned in various countries across the region, including the UAE, for including trans and homosexual characters.

The UAE later removed the ban on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opting instead for a 21+ rating.

 

Topics: media disney Buzz Lightyear LGBTQ+ Editor's Choice

Mouse in the House: Disney+ launch in MENA region disrupted by platform teething problems
Media
Mouse in the House: Disney+ launch in MENA region disrupted by platform teething problems

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff
Updated 17 June 2022

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff
Updated 17 June 2022
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk pitched a vision Thursday to Twitter staff of a one-billion-user platform, but was hazy on potential layoffs, free speech limits and what’s next in his chaotic buyout bid.
The Tesla chief talked of letting people say pretty much whatever they want on Twitter while at the same time keeping it a friendly place that users enjoy visiting.
While fielding questions in his first meeting with staffers, the Tesla chief offered no updates on whether he will go through with a proposed $44 billion takeover deal which he himself has called into doubt.
A transcript of the employees-only virtual meeting posted at website Recode indicated Musk professed “love” for Twitter, joking that while some people express themselves with hair styles he does so on the global messaging stage.
Musk said he wants to have “at least a billion people on Twitter” in what would be massive growth for a platform that has about 229 million now.
Musk told Twitter employees he favors moderate political positions, but that users should be able to say outrageous things.
He qualified that by saying that freedom of speech doesn’t mean an intrinsic freedom for comments to reach far and wide.
The Tesla chief has already made comments on how he’d run the platform — including lifting Donald Trump’s ban.
“People should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are within the bounds of the law, but then that doesn’t get amplified,” Musk said, according to the transcript.
“We have to strike this balance of allowing people to say what they want to say but also make people comfortable on Twitter, or they simply won’t use it.”
Musk answered a question about possible layoffs by saying the company “needs to get healthy” when it comes to its financial situation.
“Anyone who’s obviously a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about,” Musk told Twitter workers.
He endorsed advertising and subscriptions as ways to make money at Twitter, saying ads should be entertaining as well as legitimate.
Musk talked anew about making money at Twitter by charging to verify identities of those behind accounts, then making verification a factor in which tweets get higher ranking at the platform.
Regarding Twitter’s policy of letting people work from home, Musk said it would be an option only for those proven to be exceptional at their jobs.
“The Musk Twitter all-hands call was the wrong call at the wrong time in our opinion,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a tweet.
“Lots of answers Musk could not provide given fluid nature of deal.”
Ives added that the virtual exchange spotlighted a contrast between the kind of culture fostered by Musk and the “Twitter DNA.”
Musk touched on his Tesla and SpaceX endeavors during the meeting, talking of sustainable energy and extending the “scope, scale and lifespan of consciousness as we know it.”
“Can we travel to other star systems and see if there are alien civilizations?” he asked rhetorically.
“There might be a whole bunch of long dead, one planet civilizations out there that existed 500 million years ago.”
His comments came a day after a Verge report that SpaceX employees shared a letter internally complaining that Musk’s behavior on Twitter is a distraction and embarrassment to the private space exploration enterprise.


Musk shocked the tech world with an unsolicited buyout bid in April for the platform that is a key exchange for news, entertainment and politics.
The board eventually came around to supporting his $54.20 per share offer, but since then he has cast doubt on the deal by clashing with the firm’s leadership over user numbers.
Musk has kept employees and Wall Street on edge over how the buyout saga will end.
Reports coming out of the meeting evidently left the market unconvinced about the buyout, with Twitter shares slipping more than two percent in mid-day trade far below the purchase price agreed to my Musk.
Tesla shares, meanwhile, ended the formal trading day down more than 8 percent in an apparent sign investors are worried Musk’s focus is not on the electric car maker.
The proposed Twitter sale has stoked protests from critics who warn his stewardship will embolden hate groups and disinformation campaigns.
US securities regulators have also pressed Musk for an explanation of an apparent delay in reporting his Twitter stock buys.
For his part, Musk has repeatedly raised questions about fake accounts on the platform, saying on Twitter he could walk away from the transaction if his concerns were not addressed.

Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+

Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
Updated 17 June 2022

Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+

Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
Updated 17 June 2022
LONDON: Snap Inc, the parent company of photo messaging app Snapchat, is testing a new subscription service called Snapchat+ that would give subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features, a Snap spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.
The subscription feature, which Snap said is being tested internally, was first revealed on Twitter by a user named Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer and reserve engineer according to his Twitter bio.
Snapchat+ would cost 4.59 euros for a one-month subscription or 45.99 euros for one year, according to screenshots Paluzzi posted on Twitter.
It would be the first subscription product for Snapchat, which lets users post content stories, play games and scroll through a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight.

UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to US on spying charges

UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to US on spying charges
Updated 18 June 2022
AP

UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to US on spying charges

UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to US on spying charges
Updated 18 June 2022
AP

LONDON: The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal.
Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order on Friday, her department said. It follows a British court ruling in April that Assange could be sent to the US over WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.
The Home Office said in a statement that “the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange.”
“Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”
The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid facing trial in the US — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.
The US has asked British authorities to extradite Assange so he can stand trial on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.
“Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle,” said Assange's wife, Stella Assange. She said the UK decision marked “a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy.”
“Julian did nothing wrong,” she said. “He has committed no crime and is not a criminal. He is a journalist and a publisher, and he is being punished for doing his job.”
A British judge approved the extradition in April, leaving the final decision to the government. The ruling came after a legal battle that went all the way to the UK Supreme Court.
Journalism organizations and human rights groups have called on Britain to refuse the extradition request.
Supporters and lawyers for Assange, 50, argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. They argue that his case is politically motivated.
Assange’s lawyers say he could face up to 175 years in jail if he is convicted in the US, though American authorities have said any sentence is likely to be much lower than that.
Assange has been held at Britain’s high-security Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

Topics: Julian Assange

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
World
WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
World
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

How Spotify aims to be a 'platform for creative exchange between fans and creators'

How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’
Updated 17 June 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’

How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’
  • Claudius Boller, managing director for Spotify MENA, discusses the new features the platform is rolling out to better connect fans with artists
Updated 17 June 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “As we settle into the post-pandemic era, we see clear indicators that audio, in all its forms, has become a platform for self-expression for both artists and creators,” Claudius Boller, the managing director for Spotify in the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

“Socializing through music will continue to see an uptick in demand,” he added, especially for younger audiences who crave connection, even more so in the aftermath of the pandemic.

One illustration of this is the popularity of Lyrics, a feature added to the Spotify app last year in partnership with lyrics provider Musixmatch. It inspired many users, especially in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, to create memes and other posts that used song lyrics to express their thoughts and feelings, and share them on social media.

It is not something the company expected to happen but it was pleasantly surprised by it. Social media engagement in the Arab region is very high but, more importantly, young audiences are finding increasingly creative ways to explore digital platforms, Boller said.

“So we feel like we need to give certain tools (to them) and then just see what they do with it,” he added.

Spotify has, therefore, introduced a host of new features “that demonstrate our current focus on being a platform for creative exchange between fans and creators,” Boller said.

The first is a foray into the metaverse. With Spotify Island, it is the first music-streaming service to have a presence on Roblox, the gaming platform and game-creation system.

 

 

“The interactive world of Spotify Island on Roblox will serve as a meeting place for fans and artists to play, explore and connect — all with the goal of bringing artists and fans from all over the world closer together,” said Boller.

Users can explore the island completing quests, discovering music and buying merchandise.

“We’re creating an easy opportunity for artists to connect with fans and to partner with Spotify on the creation of in-game virtual merchandise,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”

The platform plans to continue to enhance the Spotify Island experience through the addition of new features and partnerships. For example, it has already launched K-Park, a section of the island dedicated to the K-pop genre.

In K-Park, fans have the opportunity to interact with Korean music superstars such as Stray Kids and Sunmi, for example by taking part in meet and greets with the artists’ avatars, buying virtual merchandise, and having the opportunity to get a hold of virtual signed memorabilia.

Boller explained that Spotify chose K-pop as its first genre to focus on “for many reasons, including its widespread global appeal, dedicated fan following, and unique set of cultural elements that reach far beyond music.”

In the MENA region, there was a 138 percent year-on-year increase in K-pop consumption between 2019 and 2021. In Saudi Arabia, the increase was 98 percent.

 

 

Spotify does not currently have any plans to launch a Middle Eastern hub on Spotify Island but it is in conversation with several artists from the region.

“We’re looking more into genres and fandoms versus regions at this stage but this is just the beginning; we’re really just laying the groundwork for a lot of opportunities,” Boller said.

Other new Spotify developments in the past few months included an expansion of its Blend feature in the form of the launch of Group Blend and Celebrity Blend. The original Blend feature allowed two users to match their music tastes and create a shared playlist. Group Blend allows up to 10 people match with each other, while Celebrity Blend gives users a chance to match with public figures.

“Spotify’s Blend feature combines the best personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality into a single shared playlist,” said Boller.

It also generates “share cards” that reveal the extent to which users’ tastes match, and these can be shared on social media in keeping with Spotify’s efforts to enable and encourage socializing through music.

The feature also offers a potential revenue stream for the company. On Star Wars Day, May 4, for example, Spotify partnered with the sci-fi franchise to give users the chance to use the Blend feature to match with famous characters such as Yoda, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, and create a shared playlist.

 

 

The platform is now open to the idea of exploring similar partnerships with regional film franchises and TV shows.

Most recently, Spotify launched Clips, which allows listeners to watch exclusive messages and stories from artists posted in the form of videos — the equivalent of Instagram Stories on a Spotify playlist.

“With Spotify Clips, artists can share intimate moments with their fans and further bring their art to life, express their vision and their story to their fans, ultimately helping artists connect with their fans in a deeper, more meaningful way,” said Boller.

Clips was launched as part of a campaign dedicated to spotlighting the hip-hop scene in Egypt, during which Spotify rebranded its leading Egyptian rap playlist, Melouk El Scene. Listeners can now watch exclusive video messages from artists such as Dareen, Abo El-Anwar, Perrie, Afroto and Marwan Moussa.

Spotify said that “socialization and interactivity through music” lie at the heart of its efforts and this is of particular importance in the Middle East. Saudis, for example, “are up to speed with both local and international trends,” said Boller. They have diverse tastes in music, listening to a range of genres from local folk music, such as Sheilat, to trending global hits, he added.

“We keep a close eye on how Saudis engage with our platform through our machine learning but also through our music team, who keep their fingers on the pulse of culture,” said Boller. “Taking (what we learn) we ensure that every initiative or campaign we run connects with our target audience in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Spotify K-Park Musixmatch

Spotify celebrates Egyptian hip-hop culture with rebranded ‘Melouk El-Scene’ playlist
Media
Spotify celebrates Egyptian hip-hop culture with rebranded ‘Melouk El-Scene’ playlist
Egyptian Moroccan singer Perrie joins Spotify’s global program
Lifestyle
Egyptian Moroccan singer Perrie joins Spotify’s global program

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror
Yuliia Paievska who used a body camera to record her work in Mariupol while the port city was under Russian siege. (AP)
SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA
SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA
Huske, Dressel, Walsh win more US golds at swimming worlds
Huske, Dressel, Walsh win more US golds at swimming worlds
Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final
Medvedev fumes at coach during defeat to Hurkacz in Halle final
Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president
Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president

