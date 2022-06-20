You are here

'The Lion King' musical to debut in the Middle East with Abu Dhabi show

The musical has been seen by nearly 110 million people worldwide since its 1997 debut. (Disney)
The musical has been seen by nearly 110 million people worldwide since its 1997 debut. (Disney)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

‘The Lion King’ musical to debut in the Middle East with Abu Dhabi show

The musical has been seen by nearly 110 million people worldwide since its 1997 debut. (Disney)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Twenty-five years after it first hit Broadway, Disney’s “The Lion King” will make its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi this November, organizers announced on Monday.

The musical has been seen by nearly 110 million people worldwide since its 1997 debut and will begin its four-week run in Abu Dhabi in November, with previews on Nov. 16 and 17 and the opening night on Nov. 18 at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.




(Disney)

 The show will run until Dec. 10.

The show has permanent residences in New York, London, Madrid, and Tokyo.




(Disney)

“Director Julie Taymor and her extraordinary creative team first brought The Lion King to the stage in a stunning production 25 years ago, and this production brings that vision to thrilling life at every performance,” Thomas Schumacher, president and producer Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a released statement. “It’s a joy to bring The Lion King to the Middle East for the first time in the show’s history,” he added.

Topics: the lion king Abu Dhabi UAE

Model Imaan Hammam shares snaps of Cairo trip

Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam is an industry favorite. (File/ Getty Images)
Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam is an industry favorite. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam shares snaps of Cairo trip

Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam is an industry favorite. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 19 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to a snapshot of life in Cairo this week, sharing carousel of images and videos of her time in the Egyptian capital.

The Netherlands-raised Hammam, who is a runway regular and has starred in campaigns for the likes of Versace and sports giant Reebok, seemed to enjoy her stay in Cairo, captioning her post “impeccable vibes.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

The model posted a photograph of record album covers, including the likes of Algerian icon Warda Al-Jazairia and legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum.

She also shared snaps of daily life in the city — a meal at a streetside cafeteria, including what seemed to be the Egyptian staple molokheyya, a dish of stewed jute leaves — as well as shots of the nightlife and an artsy video of an elderly man with a shisha pipe.

The catwalk star, who was born to an Egyptian father and Moroccan mother in the Netherlands, has spoken about her heritage before, including her Egyptian roots.

She was one of three Vogue Italia cover stars for the magazine’s July 2019 issue that focused on themes of identity and genetics.

For her part, Hammam revealed some interesting results after taking a DNA test for the magazine.

“A dream come true! My first ever @vogueitalia cover and it’s a very, very special cover for me because it’s all about DNA. I’ve done my DNA test to find out more about my roots and heritage! Finding out that I am 70% Egyptian — which I kinda knew — and 10% Sudanese and 7.6% Senegambian and Guinean (sic),” Hammam posted on Instagram at the time, alongside a shot of her magazine cover.

“I’m only 22 (and) knowing where I come from will help me understand who I am,” the model told Vogue Italia, adding “Islam taught me that regardless the blood, we’re all sons of the world.”

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. The now 25-year-old was scouted in Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.

Since then, she has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses, such as Fendi, Prada and Moschino, and in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine and Tiffany & Co.

Hammam also has been featured in leading fashion publications, such as Vogue and V magazine.

Topics: Imaan Hammam

Review: ‘Halftime’ sincerely captures Jennifer Lopez’s highs and lows 

Review: ‘Halftime’ sincerely captures Jennifer Lopez’s highs and lows 
Updated 19 June 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: ‘Halftime’ sincerely captures Jennifer Lopez’s highs and lows 

Review: ‘Halftime’ sincerely captures Jennifer Lopez’s highs and lows 
Updated 19 June 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Lauded at the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival, director Amanda Micheli’s taut new documentary on pop superstar Jennifer Lopez is enthralling and reflective.

Now streaming on Netflix, the smartly edited documentary offers a balanced view of the 52-year-old queen of the stage and is a study of her life and career, with a strong focus on her iconic 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. And what a career it has been, with an amazing arc stretching from being a dancer, to an actress, singer and global icon. As a Latina, whose parents came from Puerto Rico to live the American dream in the Bronx, New York, Lopez had to struggle to be heard and to be seen. 

 

 

As a woman of color, she faced discrimination and humiliation, and was once asked if this bothered her — she quipped that it was expected. However, this documentary takes us behind the graceful one liners and showcases a star who says that at times she wanted to quit. The 95-minute documentary is marked by such sincere moments, but manages not to get bogged down by theatrical emotions. It steers away from the morose with uplifting scenes of Lopez doing what she does best — performing and preparing for one of the biggest shows in her career with a dedication and single-mindedness that will remind viewers why she is considered one of the best performers of this generation.  

Comparable to Beyonce's “Homecoming” and Janet Jackson's “Lifetime” documentaries, “Halftime” is a breezy tribute to Lopez and a fantastic gift for her millions of fans. The movie mostly documents her life in 2019, including her preparations for the Super Bowl show as well as her work on the film “Hustlers,” for which she gained a Golden Globes nomination. The film also touches on her life as a Latina under the Trump administration, with its notorious immigration policies, taking the work from a sugary pop documentary to something altogether more hard-hitting. 

“Halftime” is disarmingly honest and shot through with passion — a word that may as well be Jennifer Lopez’s middle name. 

Topics: Halftime Jennifer Lopez

Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shares tearful post on Palestinian refugees 

Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shares tearful post on Palestinian refugees 
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shares tearful post on Palestinian refugees 

Part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid shares tearful post on Palestinian refugees 
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch-Palestinian model Bella Hadid has again voiced her support for Palestinian refugees, with an online post sharing scenes from filmmaker Mai Masri’s 1998 documentary “Children of Shatila.” 

The film focuses on the daily lives of two children growing up in Beirut’s Palestinian Shatila refugee camp.

In her post, Hadid said: “Tears in my eyes watching this scene on my way to work this morning.”

She added: “Every day I wish I could go back in time, to when I was a child, so that I could start fighting for Palestine sooner — for my family, for my elders, our history and for the people of Palestine still living through this treacherous, exhausting and painful occupation.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

The 25-year-old model recalled her grandparents’ dying wishes to be buried in their homeland.  

“Palestinians still to this day, do not have the right to return to Palestine,” her lengthy message read. “No matter the circumstances. Once they are violently kicked out of their homes by the Israeli government, they become refugees to neighboring countries, never ever being allowed to return.”

Hadid said: “I have a promise to make. I will never allow anyone to forget about our beautiful Palestine, or our beautiful people.”

The model, who grew up in California, has been vocal about her viewpoints on Arabs and Muslims, and often shows her solidarity with Palestinians. Last year, she joined demonstrations in New York to protest against Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians in Gaza.

Hadid has worked with a number of high-profile brands, including Swarovski, Burberry, Michael Kors and Versace.

Topics: Bella Hadid

Justin Bieber’s Dubai tour to go ahead as planned

Justin Bieber’s Dubai tour to go ahead as planned
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

Justin Bieber’s Dubai tour to go ahead as planned

Justin Bieber’s Dubai tour to go ahead as planned
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is still scheduled to do his overseas tour shows, including his two Dubai concerts, despite being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Last week, the multi-Grammy winner revealed on social media that the rare disorder paralyzed half his face and affected nerves through a shingles outbreak.

The singer’s tour promoter this week announced on Twitter that his health condition has forced him to cancel only his remaining tour concerts in the US.

The “Yummy” hitmaker is expected to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

Dubai is just one stop on his tour of more than 30 countries — including London, Tokyo, Jakarta, Sao Paulo and Paris — which will run until March 2023.

Summerfest’s social media account assured fans that “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible.”

Topics: Justin Bieber

Hollywood actors Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas united by humor in ‘Official Competition’

Hollywood actors Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas united by humor in ‘Official Competition’
Updated 18 June 2022
AP

Hollywood actors Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas united by humor in ‘Official Competition’

Hollywood actors Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas united by humor in ‘Official Competition’
  • Throughout the film, directed by Argentinians Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the deadly sin of vanity is experienced with great intensity
Updated 18 June 2022
AP

MEXICO CITY: What is art? Do awards make you a better artist? Are blockbuster movies only for pseudo-actors? These are some questions unleashed in “Official Competition,” a comedy starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez in a battle of egos.
Throughout the film, directed by Argentinians Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the deadly sin of vanity is experienced with great intensity. It is felt from the beginning, when an old businessman (José Luis Gómez) seeks to leave his mark on history by financing a film about two brothers fighting to the death directed by a renowned filmmaker — even though he never read the novel in which it is based.
The director is Lola Cuevas (Cruz), a relentless woman with no filter, passionate about film down to the smallest detail, but with a rather unconventional approach.
“She believes that her actors must suffer to get a better result,” Cruz said in a recent interview from New York, where the film was shown at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its theatrical release on Friday in the US.
“She’s a very peculiar character, very quirky, but that’s why she’s so fascinating. When I read it (I said) ‘how wonderful, how lucky to be able to play a person like that, a being with no filters who says everything she feels and thinks and doesn’t care what people think of her’”, the Academy Award-winning actress added.
One of Lola’s first jaw-dropping comments on the film is that “an artist without children has a great advantage, he can create freely, without fear. When there are children, there is panic.”
Cruz, who is a mother of two, disagrees with her character’s statement.
“You can take (motherhood) into your work, for sure it’s a big injection to creativity. Even if you are much more tired all the time, it doesn’t matter, it’s worth it,” said the actor, who recently was recognized with Spain’s 2022 National Film Award for her contributions to the art.
In “Official Competition”, Lola summons two equally recognized but diametrically opposed actors: Iván Torres (Martínez), a very experienced Argentine who has his own school, does theater and hates the deceptive glitter of fame; and Félix Rivero (Banderas), a star of international stature with many awards and blockbuster films, but who tends to be late for rehearsals. The tension is present from the first script reading and increases but, secretly, little by little, Iván and Félix begin to do things that they learn from the other, while trying to demonstrate their superiority.
“They are dangerous animals. They can destroy themselves in order to obtain the predominant position in that production,” said Banderas in a video call from New York.
For the Spanish actor, one of the points of the film is that “you can see how easy it is for people to become what they criticize.” He has avoided falling into the mistakes that Félix makes, despite having a world-renowned career, precisely as a result of meeting actors like his character in real life.
“My career was built little by little,” said Banderas. “I basically started in theater, which is very helpful, because theater confronts you with yourself very strongly every day, you have an audience that responds, or not, to whatever you’re doing, and you start analyzing yourself in a completely different way that cinema actors do. ... I think it’s sometimes very dangerous when you have a very successful career very early.”
In “Official Competition”, Lola acts as a referee, but also as a sparring partner, inciting confrontation between the two actors — if the tension is real, her film will be better, she thinks. One of the tests she puts them through to combat their egos is the destruction of their awards, including her own Palm d’Or and Silver Lion.
“You can take that very seriously, you can just think that is a very real exercise to any human being just to break that kind of attachment that we have to objects, and those objects that they represent things that we obtain in life,” said Banderas.
That was one of Cruz’s favorite scenes, along with another in which the director is alone on the floor talking to herself through a plastic tube, insulting herself.
“I think it’s a very funny and pathetic moment, where you also see the lost girl she has inside,” said Cruz, whose character sports big red, curly hair.
“It was a big statement,” she said of of Lola’s appearance. “She’s not trying to hide herself, she wants people to see her, to look at her. She thinks she always has the most interesting things to say in the room. She is such an egomaniac.”
Coupled with the great personalities of the three main characters, the film, shot in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, takes place in a cultural complex whose gloomy and modern architecture contrasts with the absurdity of the scenes, but also makes it feel like a conceptual art performance.
“Being in those spaces brings up so many questions about art — What is wrong? What is right?,” said Cruz. “Being in that space is like all that information was floating everywhere in the room”.
The shooting began in early 2020 and was cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic. They were able to resume it in September of that year.
“The nice thing about this is that I see the movie now and I don’t remember what was shot in March and what was shot in September. I think we recovered the tone that we had when we left the movie ... and luckily we didn’t lose inspiration,” said Banderas.
Playing a director has only fueled a spark that Cruz has since she was 16. The actor directed a documentary, 2016’s “Yo Soy Uno Entre Cien Mil,” as well as two short films for Agent Provocateur, a lingerie brand.
“It is something that I want to do for sure in my life,” Cruz said. “I am preparing a documentary now that is gonna take me a few years, because it’s complicated and requires different treatments, different locations. It’s not an easy subject to approach. I need time to do it right,” she added, without revealing any details.
Although they have known each other for about 30 years and consider themselves friends, “Official Competition” is the first film in which Cruz and Banderas have numerous scenes and dialogues together. Before, they had shared small scenes in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” and “I’m So Excited!”
“It was a pleasure and especially in a comedy world, although deep down it is a very thoughtful and complex film,” Banderas said. “Seeing her create a character ... that has nothing to do with her, that is so different from who she is, it was very beautiful.”

Topics: Penelope Cruz Antonio Banderas Oscar Martínez Tribeca Festival

