Diriyah Gate Development Authority achieves sustainability certification from US Green Building Council

RIYADH: The first phase of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s masterplan has been awarded the platinum-level precertification for the ‘Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design’ by the US Green Building Council.

The LEED certification is usually given for projects that work with a framework for healthy, efficient and cost-saving green buildings, according to a press release.

Diriyah Gate Development Project has targeted the certification at both the building and city levels.

Diriyah has also enrolled in MOSTADAM, Saudi Arabia’s own sustainability program which aims to improve the quality of life of all Saudis by 2030.

“I am thrilled that our efforts have been recognized by the LEED precertification as climate and nature-related considerations are at the heart of our development,” said Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA.

He added: “Diriyah is the ultimate wellspring and source of a civilization, and our sustainable approach, rooted in a reverence of the city’s past and origins, has now been authenticated by this major accolade and proof point.”