229 million riyal Obhur Waterfront project in Jeddah set to open in 2022

Obhur Waterfront Development Project is scheduled for completion in 2022. (Argaam/File Photo)
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

  • Project in Jeddah forms part Saudi Vision 2030, and will be developed over 180,000 square meters
Arab News

LONDON:  The Obhur Waterfront Development Project, which is scheduled for completion in 2022 according to a statement from developers PC Marine Services, will be one of the most prominent humanization projects undertaken by the Jeddah Municipality. 

The project will be a tourist destination as well as an outlet for residents. 

Being redeveloped over an area of over 180,000 square meters, it will include a quay wall with a length of 2,100 square meters, swimming beaches with a length of 300 meters, and additional marine scaffolding with a length of 138 meters. 

Dancing fountains, green landscape, playgrounds, and pedestrian and bike paths are also features of the project.

The project will cost 229 million riyals ($61 million) and forms of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 projects. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life by supporting new lifestyle options which bolster the participation of citizens, residents and visitors in cultural, entertainment, tourism and urban activities.

Last month’s launch of Jeddah, Season, which attracted up to four million attendees, showcases the exciting pace of change in Jeddah’s diverse entertainment scene. 

The Kingdom’s efforts will undoubtedly have an economic and social impact. By promoting tourism and diversifying economic activity, the Obhur Waterfront Development Project hopes to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s global position as a tourist destination and one of the world's top liveable cities.

