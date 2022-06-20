Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 series caters to digitally savvy Saudis

Smartphone company Xiaomi has responded to the digital transformation of the Kingdom by launching its most technologically advanced line of phones to date.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 series — featuring the Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10A, and Redmi 10C smartphones — has been specifically designed to cater to a digitally savvy generation of customers with a preference for advanced features that enable them to connect with their loved ones, express themselves and explore their interests on- and offline.

With Saudi Arabia distinguished by one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world, the Redmi 10 series is uniquely tailored to meet the demands of local customers keen to immerse themselves in seamless and engaging digital experiences.

Marked by operational efficiency, quality performance and top-of-the-line functionality, the Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C represent the next generation of smartphone technology, providing consumers added value in the way of increased convenience, ease-of-use, connect- edness, and versatility.

Redmi 10 2022

Reiterating Xiaomi’s goal of making quality technology accessible to people all over the world, the device is designed to offer unrivaled value for money.

Introducing the series’ first 50 MP camera, it makes professional quality, high-resolution photography accessible to users.

The phone is also perfect for entertainment, with its 90 Hz and 1,080p display allowing for stunning viewing of all manner of content.

The Redmi 10 is available in two variants: 4 GB+128 GB, with price starting at SR699 ($186); and 6 GB+128 GB, with price starting at SR749.

Redmi 10A

A modern upgrade on Xiaomi’s most popular smartphone model to date — the Redmi9A — the 10A has been launched with a view to make customers’ lives simpler and smoother.

The phone’s Helio G25 Octacore processor enables users to enjoy crisp, cohesive, and fun gaming experiences, while its 13 MP dual camera and 5 MP selfie camera allows customers to capture memorable moments in vivid clarity.

The 10A’s long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and 10 W fast charging also provides consumers with enough power to last a full day.

The Redmi 10A will be available in two variants: 2 GB+32 GB, with price starting at SR459; and 3 GB+64 GB, with price starting at SR509.

Redmi 10C

Efficient, fast, and powerful, the 10C comes fully equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor, providing a speed of up to 2.4 GHz and delivering the ultimate smart-phone experience while conserving power.

As with the Redmi 10, the 10C boasts a top-of-the-line 50 MP main camera. It also features a sizable 6.71-inch Dot Drop display, offering an immersive daily entertainment viewing experience.

The Redmi 10C is available in two variants: 4 GB+64 GB, priced at SR599; and 4 GB+128 GB, priced at SR649.

All phones are available for purchase through Jarir Bookstore.