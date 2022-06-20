You are here

MYNM opens Saudi Arabia's first standalone Genesis showroom in Jeddah

Omar Al-Zubaidi, head of Genesis MEA
Genesis Middle East and Africa and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. have jointly announced the opening of the first standalone Genesis showroom in the Kingdom.

As the first facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia, the showroom opening marks a new era for the luxury car brand. 

The new space, located in Auto Mall Jeddah, King Road, will have two distinct areas. About 900 square meters will be dedicated for the showroom floor, in addition to another 900 square meters designed for “unique customer experiences.” 

The facility will showcase a range of Genesis models, including the G70, G80 and G90 sedans as well as SUV models, GV70 and GV80.

To elevate the customer experience, the Jeddah showroom will have a dedicated section where customers can select their preferred choice of colors and interior details. Customers may also arrange test drives for a chance to experience Genesis’ thoughtful hospitality firsthand.

The showroom opening ceremony drew loyal Genesis customers and VIPs alike, with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of MYNM, in attendance, along with senior executives of Genesis MEA.

Omar Al-Zubaidi, head of Genesis MEA, said: “The opening marks an important milestone for Genesis in the Kingdom and represents the huge growth that the brand has achieved in recent years. This remarkable achievement and demand for all models reflects the importance of Saudi Arabia as a global market for luxury cars, which has accelerated the need for an appropriate infrastructure of showrooms to provide Genesis customers with a luxury purchasing experience. We look forward to continuing our partnership with MYNM in building Genesis’ brand presence in the Kingdom and providing customers with an unrivaled Genesis experience.”

MYNM chairman Naghi said: “Genesis combines the pinnacle of luxury and great performance, and it’s only right that the brand-new showroom in Jeddah in the Kingdom demonstrates exactly that with an integrated facility that emulates luxury and reflects the character of the Genesis brand.”

Xiaomi's Redmi 10 series caters to digitally savvy Saudis

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 series caters to digitally savvy Saudis
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 series caters to digitally savvy Saudis

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 series caters to digitally savvy Saudis
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Smartphone company Xiaomi has responded to the digital transformation of the Kingdom by launching its most technologically advanced line of phones to date. 

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 series — featuring the Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10A, and Redmi 10C smartphones — has been specifically designed to cater to a digitally savvy generation of customers with a preference for advanced features that enable them to connect with their loved ones, express themselves and explore their interests on- and offline.

With Saudi Arabia distinguished by one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world, the Redmi 10 series is uniquely tailored to meet the demands of local customers keen to immerse themselves in seamless and engaging digital experiences. 

Marked by operational efficiency, quality performance and top-of-the-line functionality, the Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C represent the next generation of smartphone technology, providing consumers added value in the way of increased convenience, ease-of-use, connect- edness, and versatility.

Redmi 10 2022

Reiterating Xiaomi’s goal of making quality technology accessible to people all over the world, the device is designed to offer unrivaled value for money. 
Introducing the series’ first 50 MP camera, it makes professional quality, high-resolution photography accessible to users. 
The phone is also perfect for entertainment, with its 90 Hz and 1,080p display allowing for stunning viewing of all manner of content.
The Redmi 10 is available in two variants: 4 GB+128 GB, with price starting at SR699 ($186); and 6 GB+128 GB, with price starting at SR749.

Redmi 10A

A modern upgrade on Xiaomi’s most popular smartphone model to date — the Redmi9A — the 10A has been launched with a view to make customers’ lives simpler and smoother. 
The phone’s Helio G25 Octacore processor enables users to enjoy crisp, cohesive, and fun gaming experiences, while its 13 MP dual camera and 5 MP selfie camera allows customers to capture memorable moments in vivid clarity. 
The 10A’s long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and 10 W fast charging also provides consumers with enough power to last a full day.
The Redmi 10A will be available in two variants: 2 GB+32 GB, with price starting at SR459; and 3 GB+64 GB, with price starting at SR509.

Redmi 10C

Efficient, fast, and powerful, the 10C comes fully equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor, providing a speed of up to 2.4 GHz and delivering the ultimate smart-phone experience while conserving power. 
As with the Redmi 10, the 10C boasts a top-of-the-line 50 MP main camera. It also features a sizable 6.71-inch Dot Drop display, offering an immersive daily entertainment viewing experience.
The Redmi 10C is available in two variants: 4 GB+64 GB, priced at SR599; and 4 GB+128 GB, priced at SR649.

All phones are available for purchase through Jarir Bookstore.

Hilton Riyadh offers unique getaways for families

Hilton Riyadh offers unique getaways for families
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Hilton Riyadh offers unique getaways for families

Hilton Riyadh offers unique getaways for families
Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

With the summer holidays beginning, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is offering exclusive retreats for families seeking an extended getaway in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

Home to 221 premium studios, apartments and deluxe suites, Hilton Riyadh presents comfortable housing and a plethora of high-end amenities in the hub of one of the region’s most prominent locations.

Families who choose to spend their holiday at the world-renowned hotel’s Riyadh location can expect to be welcomed with fantastic customer service as well as a central, metropolitan location. 

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences amenities include four restaurants, a gym, an indoor pool, a lady’s salon, and valet parking to help ease the commute of guests seeking to explore Riyadh. 

The destination can house guests in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, with deluxe apartments offering 95 square meters of space to accommodate visiting families regardless of their size.

Every unit within Hilton Riyadh’s 14-story residential apartment tower comes with exclusive access to upscale amenities, a private entrance and tailored reception to suit the wants and needs of residents. 

Overlooking the Granada Mall and near Al-Faisaliah and Kingdom Towers, the spacious residential tower — located 20 minutes away from King Khalid International Airport — is ideal to accommodate families, tourists and those traveling for business.

“We are delighted to welcome all guests and families to our residence, which provides visitors a home away from home as they explore the wonders of Riyadh,” said Hans Schiller, general manager of Riyadh Hotels and Residences. 

“Hilton Riyadh is excited to fulfill the wants and needs of travelers, as the tourism sector in the Kingdom continues to grow in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Starting at 85 square meters, every residential room comes fitted with a living/dining room, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 42-inch HDTV, a full kitchen with a microwave oven, a dishwasher, a Nespresso Coffee Machine and a washing machine. Other amenities include an in-room safe, minibar and sofa bed.

As a trusted provider of luxury, long-stay serviced apartments, the Hilton Riyadh is aiming to uphold its globally practiced ethos of providing innovative services and top-notch hospitality to meet guests’ evolving needs.

With nearly 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels and Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations.
 

Topics: Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences

Malabar Gold kicks off 'Sparkling Summer' offer

Malabar Gold kicks off ‘Sparkling Summer’ offer
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Malabar Gold kicks off ‘Sparkling Summer’ offer

Malabar Gold kicks off ‘Sparkling Summer’ offer
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Malabar Gold and Diamonds has unveiled exclusive offers to celebrate the onset of summer. The “Sparkling Summer” campaign will run at all its outlets in the Kingdom until July 7.
Through the summer promotion, the brand is giving its customers a chance to enjoy free gold coins with the purchase of diamond and precious gems jewelry. Customers will get a half-gram gold coin on every SR3,500 ($933) worth of diamond jewelry purchase and a 1-gram gold coin on every SR5,500 worth of diamond jewelry purchase. Furthermore, customers can avail the zero deduction offer on 22 carat gold jewelry exchange.
“With the school vacation fast approaching, many of our customers are gearing up to travel to their home country. They will want to gift their loved ones back home or even buy something for themselves to stand apart during a family function. We want to treat them to an array of exclusive designs when they are at our showrooms, which is why we have launched new jewelry collections specifically for this season. And with the exclusive offers, we are sure that we can add an extra value to their purchases,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director, international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Topics: Gold coins diamond Jewellery

11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition set for this month

11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition set for this month
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition set for this month

11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition set for this month
  $1 trillion worth of construction projects are in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The 11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition is set to take place on June 29-30 at Hotel Barceló Sants, Barcelona, Spain. The event will bring together a broad canvas of 45 global solution providers, 25+ speakers, and 100+ VIP delegates including industry thought leaders, hotel owners and operators, developers, architects, designers, and consultants from across Saudi Arabia. 

GBB is hosting the RED Summit with Saudi Arabian project holders and international architects and designers such as the Public Investment Fund, The Red Sea Development Company, AMAALA, Qiddiya, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Miaja Design, Dur Hospitality, Alrajhi Investment, Benoy, RAW NYC Architects, ROAR, AIMS Holding, Kerzner International, JODC, Wells International, Al-Khozama Hotels, HBA Studio, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, Kristina Zanic Consultants, Omrania and Associates, ARC International Design Consultants, ROSHN, Zaha Hadid Architects, BDP Pattern, Radisson Hotel Group, Intercon, and many other major projects under planning — driven by Vision 2030 and aiming to grow and diversify the Kingdom’s economy. These projects have already succeeded in increasing investment as new businesses expanding into the Kingdom take advantage of the nation’s critical assets. Construction in Saudi Arabia is an essential tool to build the future and construction projects worth $1 trillion are in the pipeline. 

The 11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition is set to take place on June 29-30 at Hotel Barceló Sants, Barcelona, Spain. (Supplied)

GBB has worked with more than 300 global suppliers, and some of the top brands like Hansgrohe, SNS Group, Preciosa Lighting, Radici Pietro, Franklite, Eurorama, Laufen, Falmar, SL Rasch, Assa Abloy, Vitra, Lasvit, Bateig, Poliform, Grohe, Dubai Investments, Gerflor, LED Linear GmbH, Technogym, Schneider Electric, Lutron, Kohler, Daikin, Panasonic and Saint Gobain have been part of previous editions of the RED Summit to network with real estate leaders across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
The attendees for the RED Summit Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition include executives and key decision-makers from the residential, hospitality, commercial, and mixed-use sectors. The hospitality sector tops the list with 45 percent attendees, followed by the residential sector with 30 percent, after which come the commercial and mixed-use sectors with 15 percent and 10 percent attendees, respectively. 
Saudi Arabia’s construction industry is booming, being the top-performing sector in the MENA region. The summit aims to introduce local and international suppliers having new and innovative solutions with quality and pricing while maintaining international standards and practices. The summit also serves as a platform for suppliers to showcase their niche products and conduct face-to-face meetings, which add a personal touch to fostering meaningful business relationships between buyers and suppliers and help seal business opportunities. Expert-led panel discussions with thought leaders and keynote sessions will highlight the latest market trends that will educate and inspire change in the real estate sector. 
The RED Summit will be a potential forum for endless opportunities to connect with people from their respective fields on many different levels through B2B meetings. The predefined agenda and B2B meetings will facilitate an in-depth analysis of preferences of buyers and suppliers and lay a strong foundation for business transactions. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Europe real estate

SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA

SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA

SRMG unveils global Cannes Lions line-up, explores unmatched media potential in MENA
  • SRMG will be joined by experts and change makers in the media and creative industry
  • The panels will tackle the biggest issues impacting the industry from digital wellness to the ever-evolving media landscape
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

SRMG, one of the largest global media groups in the Middle East, will solidify its presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with some of the top names in the media and creative industry attending The SRMG Experience.

SRMG will host a series of interactive panel discussions and intimate chats that will explore the biggest issues impacting the industry including digital wellness, sustainability in fashion, the future of podcasts, innovation trends and opportunities and the evolving media landscape.

Jomana Rashed AlRashid, SRMG’s Chief Executive Officer, said SRMG is actively shaping the conversation around the evolving media landscape, investing in new innovative products, technologies, and solutions and the full line-up of its 30 plus brands and digital platforms providing the latest in lifestyle, sports, financial, and political news and analysis.

“SRMG is very proud to host industry thought leaders, game changers, and content creators at The SRMG Experience,” AlRashid said. “Our program of events will drive real conversations around the most impactful issues and key opportunities to enhance positive development in the industry at large.”
 
The SRMG Experience will host special guests, including: Sir Martin Stuart Sorrell, Co-Founder, S4S Ventures; Nadja Bellan-White, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VICE Media Group; Claudius Boller, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Spotify;  Burak Cakmak, CEO of Fashion Commission of Saudi Ministry of Culture; Eddy Maroun, Cofounder and CEO, Anghami;
Per Pedersen, Founder, By The Network; and Dani Richa, CEO and Chairman, BBDO MENA and Pakistan.

The full program of events and special guests at the June 20-24 Cannes Lions 2022 is available at canneslions.srmg.com. Capacity is limited and guests are encouraged to register to attend these exciting panel discussions and events via www.canneslions.srmg.com 
 

Topics: SRMG

