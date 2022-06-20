MYNM opens Saudi Arabia’s first standalone Genesis showroom in Jeddah

Genesis Middle East and Africa and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. have jointly announced the opening of the first standalone Genesis showroom in the Kingdom.

As the first facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia, the showroom opening marks a new era for the luxury car brand.

The new space, located in Auto Mall Jeddah, King Road, will have two distinct areas. About 900 square meters will be dedicated for the showroom floor, in addition to another 900 square meters designed for “unique customer experiences.”

The facility will showcase a range of Genesis models, including the G70, G80 and G90 sedans as well as SUV models, GV70 and GV80.

To elevate the customer experience, the Jeddah showroom will have a dedicated section where customers can select their preferred choice of colors and interior details. Customers may also arrange test drives for a chance to experience Genesis’ thoughtful hospitality firsthand.

The showroom opening ceremony drew loyal Genesis customers and VIPs alike, with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of MYNM, in attendance, along with senior executives of Genesis MEA.

Omar Al-Zubaidi, head of Genesis MEA, said: “The opening marks an important milestone for Genesis in the Kingdom and represents the huge growth that the brand has achieved in recent years. This remarkable achievement and demand for all models reflects the importance of Saudi Arabia as a global market for luxury cars, which has accelerated the need for an appropriate infrastructure of showrooms to provide Genesis customers with a luxury purchasing experience. We look forward to continuing our partnership with MYNM in building Genesis’ brand presence in the Kingdom and providing customers with an unrivaled Genesis experience.”

MYNM chairman Naghi said: “Genesis combines the pinnacle of luxury and great performance, and it’s only right that the brand-new showroom in Jeddah in the Kingdom demonstrates exactly that with an integrated facility that emulates luxury and reflects the character of the Genesis brand.”