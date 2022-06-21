Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 

RIYADH: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a keen eye on posturing from major central banks on interest rate hikes for a clearer outlook for bullion.
A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,841.13 per ounce by 0200 GMT, after largely range-bound trading on Monday. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent to $1,842.90.
Silver rises
Spot silver rose 0.5 percent to $21.68 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.7 percent to $937.88.
Palladium gained 0.7 percent to $1,859.40.
Grains fall
Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6 percent on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure from parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market.
Corn and soybeans fell for a second session to their lowest in almost one week.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6 percent to $10.18 a bushel, as of 0032 GMT. The market dropped to its lowest since April 4 at $10.13 a bushel earlier in the session.
Corn lost 1.4 percent to $7.73-1/2 a bushel and soybeans gave up 1.3 percent to $16.79-3/4 a bushel.
Copper edges higher
London copper prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by an expected strike in the world’s biggest copper producer Chile and dwindling inventories, although worries over a potential global recession limited gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at $8,984 a ton by 0232 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Sept. 21 at $8,830 on Monday.
The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai eased 0.2 percent to $10,252.23 a ton.
(With inputs from Reuters)