Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives

Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives
Police used pepper spray and tear gas to control the crowd as probe into the incident begins. (AFP)
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives

Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives
  • Crowd stormed stadium where more than 150 people were celebrating International Day of Yoga
  • Protesters brandished placards proclaiming yoga was against tenets of Islam
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

MALE: Police in the Maldives used tear gas and pepper spray to control a crowd of people who disrupted a yoga event organized by the Indian High Commission, or embassy, in the capital Male on Tuesday morning, an organizer said.
The crowd stormed a stadium where more than 150 people, including diplomats and government officers, were taking part in an event celebrating International Day of Yoga, attacking participants and vandalising the property, one of the organizers, who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak with the media, told Reuters.
Earlier, the protesters brandished placards proclaiming that yoga was against the tenets of Islam.
Islam is the state religion in the Maldives, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean with a population of about half a million.
Police responded with anti-riot measures and later used pepper spray and tear gas to control the crowd and secure the area, Superintendent of Police Fathmath Nashwa told Reuters.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, Nashwa said.
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said a police investigation into the incident had begun.
“This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih said on Twitter.

Topics: Maldives international yoga day

Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj, Umrah pick up after 2-year coronavirus hiatus

Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj, Umrah pick up after 2-year coronavirus hiatus
Updated 7 sec ago

Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj, Umrah pick up after 2-year coronavirus hiatus

Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj, Umrah pick up after 2-year coronavirus hiatus
  • Madinah Market in Rawalpindi go-to place for necessary Hajj items
  • Double-digit inflation has pushed prices to all-time high: Pilgrims
Updated 7 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj and Umrah have picked up this year as pilgrims and their families flock to Hajj markets after Saudi Arabia greatly expanded the key pilgrimage to participants from outside the Kingdom after two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions.

Saudi Arabia has allowed 1 million people from both within and outside the Kingdom to perform this year’s Hajj, which was restricted to just 1,000 local residents in 2020.

Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-coronavirus pandemic figure of 2.5 million. Pilgrims this Hajj season must be no more than 65 years old, and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Pakistan, which has been given a Hajj quota of 81,132 people, aspiring pilgrims have been frequenting Hajj bazaars to complete their list of around 40 necessary items for the pilgrimage, including the ihram clothing, prayer rugs, rosaries, skull caps, belts, sandal, fragrance-free soaps, and pebble pouches.

One go-to place for such shopping is Madinah Market in Rawalpindi, which comprises of more than 200 shops in a multi-story building in the narrow, jam-packed streets of the city’s famous Raja Bazaar.

“Business remained dead for two years, but it has started flourishing again with the revival of Hajj and Umrah,” Muhammad Usman Nawab, who has been selling Hajj and Umrah items for the last 25 years, told Arab News.

Pilgrims and their families from as far as Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been beating Rawalpindi’s traffic rush to visit shops at the Hajj Bazaar, particularly to buy the ihram, a white, two-piece seamless wrap, and other items.

“The prices of all items have almost doubled, and the number of customers has dropped below 50 percent,” Nawab said. “Customers are not ready to digest the sky-high prices and that is becoming a bit difficult for us. But we still thank Allah our business has at least started reviving.”

“The cost of everything has escalated manifold, but I am still excited to go to Allah’s home along with my family,” Malik Zaheer, an aspiring pilgrim, told Arab News. “Allah has invited me out of this small number ... I am lucky he has invited us.”

Arshad Kamran, who has been dealing in Hajj clothing and other related items at Madinah Market for the last five years, said he was trying to offer affordable prices at his shop.

“Inflation and taxes have doubled the prices of everything, but our business is a bit different,” he told Arab News. “It is directly linked to Allah as people’s aspirations and passion is the same.”

Arshad Mahmood, who performed Hajj in 2018 and was now purchasing an ihram for his younger brother, lamented the high prices of Hajj items.

“Everything was cheap (in 2018), but now inflation has skyrocketed,” he said, adding that at least Madinah Market made his Hajj shopping more convenient. “I don’t have to shuttle between different markets to complete my required list of items.”

Topics: Pakistan hajj Umrah

No place for burkinis in Grenoble’s public pools, rules top French court

No place for burkinis in Grenoble’s public pools, rules top French court
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

No place for burkinis in Grenoble’s public pools, rules top French court

No place for burkinis in Grenoble’s public pools, rules top French court
  • Grenoble’s city council had voted in favor of allowing the use of burkinis on May 16, sparking howls of protest from conservative and far-right politicians
  • After the Conseil d’Etat’s ruling, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Grenoble’s act had been “definitively overruled”
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Full-body swimwear including the Burkini should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court.
“The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of the public service, and undermines the equal treatment of users, so that the neutrality of public service is compromised,” the Conseil d’Etat said in a statement.
Body-covering swimwear — which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed — is often worn by Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.
Grenoble’s city council had voted in favor of allowing the use of burkinis on May 16, sparking howls of protest from conservative and far-right politicians.
The city’s move was challenged by the government and a lower administrative court suspended the measure. Grenoble responded by taking its legal fight to the Conseil d’Etat.
After the Conseil d’Etat’s ruling, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Grenoble’s act had been “definitively overruled.”
“A victory for our “separatism” law, for secularism and above all for the Republic,” Darmanin said.
Nobody at Grenoble’s city council was immediately available for comment.
The debate about burkinis has been heated in France since 2016, when a city in the south of France tried to ban them from public beaches. On that occasion, the Conseil d’Etat overturned the ban, saying it infringed fundamental liberties.
There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country.
Far-right party leader Marine Le Pen — who came second after Macron in presidential elections in April and who scored a historic success in Sunday’s legislative elections — has said she wants to introduce a law banning burkinis in municipal pools.
Muslim rights organizations in France have said that bans on burkinis restrict fundamental liberties and discriminate against Muslim women.
France, which has the largest Muslim minority in Europe, estimated at 5 million, in 2010 introduced a ban on full-face niqab and burqa veils in public.

Topics: Grenoble France Pools burkini

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
AFP

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine
  • The State Department said that 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine
  • Zabielski is the second American known to be killed fighting for Ukraine
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday confirmed that a second American was killed fighting for Ukraine, as it warned of risks amid worries over two other US citizens captured battling Russia.
The State Department said that 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine and that it was providing his family with consular assistance.
“We once again reiterate US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials,” a State Department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson called on US citizens in Ukraine to “depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.”
Zabielski is the second American known to be killed fighting for Ukraine since Russia attacked its neighbor in February.
A 22-year-old former Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was confirmed as the first American killed fighting for Ukraine in late April.
A newspaper in upstate New York, where Zabielski used to live, ran an obituary saying that he died on May 15 “while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.”
Zabielski, who went by Steve, was employed in construction for 30 years and was survived by a wife and five stepchildren, said the obituary in The Recorder.
“Steve enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, & riding his Harley,” it said.
The obituary said that he was born in Amsterdam, New York, near the state capital Albany, and lived in the area until 2018 before moving to Florida.
The death was confirmed amid US concerns about two US military veterans volunteering for Ukraine who were captured earlier this month in the east of the war-wracked country.
Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who had both been living in Alabama, were seen in videos aired by Russian state media but it was unclear where they were being held.
The State Department has said that Russia is required to treat volunteers humanely as they would other prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with NBC News released on Monday, called them “soldiers of fortune” and said they should be “held responsible for those crimes that they have committed.”
Peskov also said the Geneva Conventions would not apply to the pair.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Fighting

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India
  • Heavy monsoon rain has brought worst flooding in decades to Assam state
  • At least 43 people killed, 5 million people trapped by rising floodwaters
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Unprecedented flooding in northeast India has left a trail of destruction, with villages submerged, crops destroyed and dozens killed by landslides or rising floodwaters, authorities said on Tuesday.

Up to 5 million people are believed to be marooned after heavy monsoon rain brought the worst floods in decades to Assam.

Authorities said that 33 of the state’s 35 districts have been inundated, and at least 43 people killed by floods and landslides in the past week.

Entire settlements across the state have been engulfed by rising floodwaters and agricultural fields turned into swamps of mud.

“A large number of the population, at least 5 million people are affected,” Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, CEO of Assam State Disaster Management, told Arab News.

“This year, the rain has been at least 400 percent more.”

At least 2,000 roads in the state have been damaged. The Barak Valley area in the southern part of Assam, which consists of Cachar, Helaknadi and Karimganj districts, has been completely cut off from road and communication networks.

“It’s a challenging situation,” Tripathi said. “Roads are opening and then getting closed due to landslides.”

Extreme weather is becoming increasingly frequent in South Asia, raising fears that climate change could lead to even more serious disasters in the near future.

Normally the monsoon brings heavy rainfall to the region between June and October, often triggering floods, especially in low-lying areas, such as Assam, where rivers swollen with water pouring off the Himalayas burst their banks.

But this year, heavy rains began a month earlier.

“The first spell of rain was from May 11 to 19, but the rainfall was 400 to 500 millimeters for three days. That time it was also flooded. The second spell started on June 11. Initially it was 300 or 400 millimeters, but on June 15 and 16, that is for two days, we got 1,000 millimeters of rain in 24 hours,” R.K. Jenamani from the Indian Meteorological Department told Arab News.

“Earlier, the heavy rainfall would happen in the neighboring states and Assam would be affected, but this time the rainfall itself was Assam.”

Rahul Chakraborty, a journalist in Cachar, one of the most affected regions, told Arab News over the phone that the situation was “very grim,” with worsening food shortages.

“People here say that they have never seen this kind of rain in the region,” he said. “The whole Barak Valley is cut off from the mainstream and people are marooned at home. The government has promised to drop food packets, but it has still not started.”

Isfaqul Hussain, a social worker involved in relief efforts in southern Assam, said that some areas remain inaccessible and it is impossible to bring aid.

“This is really unprecedented rain. I have never seen this kind of rain in my life,” he said.

“People are facing difficulty in getting drinking water. In some areas in Lower Assam, people are stuck in their houses and many  have lost everything. They are struggling to survive.”

Topics: India Assam flooding

UK processes just 2 of 3,000 recent Afghan sanctuary applications

UK processes just 2 of 3,000 recent Afghan sanctuary applications
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

UK processes just 2 of 3,000 recent Afghan sanctuary applications

UK processes just 2 of 3,000 recent Afghan sanctuary applications
  • Backlog in processing leaves thousands of Afghans who supported British efforts in precarious situation
  • Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey: The government is not dealing with ARAP applications fast enough; Afghans who worked alongside UK personnel are at grave risk from the Taliban
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

LONON: The British government has processed just two of more than 3,000 months-old applications for sanctuary submitted by Afghans who worked with the UK, a report in The Times of London has revealed.

The newspaper, using figures exposed by the opposition Labour Party, said that there has been a “ballooning” group of some 23,000 applications to the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (ARAP) since October, but only 23 percent have been processed.

Since April, only two of the more than 3,000 applications have been processed.

The shocking revelations come amid reports that the number of people working on the ARAP scheme has been slashed by one-quarter since December.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, confirmed that “decisions have been issued on two of the 3,226 applications received since the beginning of April 2022.”

In March, 15 percent of applications were processed, a significant drop from February’s 33 percent processing rate.

John Healey, the shadow defense secretary, told The Times: “Ministers are failing Afghans who supported our armed forces. The backlog of applications stalled in the system is ballooning.

“The government is simply not dealing with ARAP applications fast enough, while Afghans who worked alongside UK personnel are at grave risk from the Taliban.”

While other backlogs in the British government have been blamed on the sudden pressures of the Ukraine crisis, defense sources told The Times that the problems with the ARAP scheme were due to insufficient manpower.

There are some 700 people with ARAP eligibility still stuck in Afghanistan. Recent reporting from Kabul has exposed how the Taliban are hunting down Afghans who worked with Western governments while they were out of power.

Heappey told The Times that the delays were due to government teams working through applications in order of the date they were received, which meant that more recent applications would have lower rates of success.

He added: “The pace of decision-making has started to slow down as we’ve increasingly received legal challenges,” but reassured reporters that more resources would be put into the ARAP scheme soon.

A government spokesman said: “The ARAP scheme remains open for applications and is not time-limited because we are determined to make sure that those who apply and are eligible can come here. We are working to progress applications as quickly as possible, recognizing (that) processing time can vary given the complexities of individual circumstances such as location, access to IT, employment history, security checks or family circumstances.”

Topics: Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) Afghanistan United Kingdom (UK) John Healey

