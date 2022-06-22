Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

CAIRO: The value of trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia rose 62.1 percent to $9.1 billion in 2021, compared to $5.6 billion in 2020, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics in Egypt.

The value of Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia was $2.2 billion in 2021, up 17.3 percent from $1.9 billion in 2020.

The value of Egyptian imports from the Kingdom was $6.9 billion in 2021, up 84.5 percent from $3.7 billion in 2020.

The value of remittances from Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia reached $11.2 billion during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $9.6 billion during the previous fiscal year, an increase of 17 percent.

The value of remittances from Saudis working in Egypt reached $18.5 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $17.6 million during the previous fiscal year, up 4.9 percent.

The value of Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to $622 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $651.2 million during the previous fiscal year, down 4.5 percent.