Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed
Bitcoin traded lower on Wednesday (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Terraform Labs staff banned from traveling; Metaverse standards body formed
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 2:30 percent to $20,389.86 as of 9 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,093.61 falling by 4.84 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

No flying for crypto company Terraform Labs’ staff

According to Reuters, several employees of the company behind TerraUSD — the stablecoin that collapsed last month and roiled cryptocurrency markets — cannot leave the country.

Terraform Labs workers have been put on a no-fly list, according to a spokesperson at South Korea’s supreme prosecutor’s office. Further details would not be available until after the investigation was completed.

“We are not aware of the details of the reported ban,” Terraform Labs spokesperson said in a statement.

The stablecoin also contributed to difficulties for US-based crypto lender Celsius, which suspended withdrawals this month, and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which has considered selling assets or a bailout.

Metaverse standards body formed without Apple by tech giants

Technology giants such as Microsoft, Meta, and others are collaborating to develop industry standards so their nascent digital worlds can be compatible, according to Reuters.

Among the participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum are chip makers, gaming companies, and established standards-setting bodies such as the World Wide Web Consortium, the group announced on Tuesday.

Analysts expect Apple to become a dominant player in the metaverse race once it unveils a mixed reality headset this year or next year.

The Sandbox and Decentraland, crypto-based metaverse platforms like Roblox and Niantic, were also not included among the forum’s participants.

Despite giving its board a sneak peek of the headset, Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged plans for the device.

Such a device would put Apple in direct competition with Meta, which has invested heavily in hardware to make its vision of interconnected virtual worlds a reality.

The company, previously known as Facebook, announced plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, code-named “Cambria.”

BlockFi signs $250 million revolving credit agreement with FTX

In a tweet, BlockFi’s CEO, Zac Prince, said the cryptocurrency firm had signed an agreement with digital asset exchange FTX for a SR938 million ($250 million) revolving credit facility, Reuters reported.

BlockFi will gain access to capital amid a rout in digital currency markets. As part of cost-cutting measures like reducing marketing spend and executive compensation, the company said it was reducing headcount by 20 percent last week.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum Terraform Labs TerraUSD

China deal with Aramco could help country meet its energy needs: top executive

China deal with Aramco could help country meet its energy needs: top executive
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

China deal with Aramco could help country meet its energy needs: top executive

China deal with Aramco could help country meet its energy needs: top executive
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A long-term partnership with Saudi Aramco could help China meet its energy security, economic development, and climate change mitigation goals, according to an official from the firm.

Aramco senior vice president Mohammed Al Qahtani made the claim while speaking at the third Qingdao Multinationals Summit in the Shandong Province, saying his firm’s support will allow China to create a modern, efficient downstream sector in Shandong, with lower emissions.

“This includes our special interest in large, integrated downstream projects with high conversion into chemicals. In fact, with SABIC joining the Aramco family, and with nearly 3,000 chemical enterprises already in Shandong Province, we could jointly create a chemicals sector to rival any in the world,” he added.

Shandong is China’s third-largest province in terms of gross domestic product and accounts for 26 percent of the nation’s refining capacity.

Al Qahtani said: “Saudi Vision 2030 offers major new supply chain opportunities for Shandong companies in the Kingdom. The impact of an Aramco ‘one-stop shop’ on Shandong would be profound. And it would solidify Shandong’s crucial role in making some of China’s most important goals a reality.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco China

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
Updated 36 min 39 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
Updated 36 min 39 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started Wednesday in the red following rate hike plans coupled with concerns about a worldwide recession.

The main index, TASI, shed 0.26 percent at 11,628, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.35 percent at 20,802, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time

ACWA Power Co. gained 5.23 percent to lead the gainers, followed by AlJazira REIT with a 1.10 percent gain, and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. with a 2.72 percent gain.

As for the fallers, Saudi Industrial Export Co. led for the second day with a 5.30 percent decline, followed by Tourism Enterprise Co. with a 2.78 percent decline.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started today’s trading up 0.13 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi lost 0.70 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 1.32 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. decreased 0.30 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. traded flat.

The shares of telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 0.50 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 0.09 percent, following the purchase of a real estate asset for SR23 million ($6 million)

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $109.26 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $103.90 a barrel, as of 10:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares trading opening bell

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market advanced on Tuesday, recovering some momentum after dropping to its lowest level in six months earlier this week.

The main TASI index added 2.6 percent to 11,659, propelled by gains in some of its biggest players including Saudi Aramco and Al Rajhi Bank, while the parallel market Nomu lost 0.8 percent to 20,875.

With Saudi Arabia leading the gains, most Gulf peers rebounded on Tuesday following a steep decline.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait all rose between 1.2 and 1.7 percent, followed by Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, with gains amounting up to 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 finished almost 0.2 higher.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt signed 14 investment deals worth $7.7 billion during a visit by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince bin Salman to Cairo, Saudi Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi announced. 

In energy trading, Brent crude retreated to $110.62 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $105.31 a barrel as of 8:57 a.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports grew 147,000 barrels per day in April to a two-year high of 7.38 million, according to data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

Stock news

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. invited its shareholders to vote on increasing the company's capital from SR265 million ($71 million) to SR530 million

The Saudi Investment Bank, better known as SAIB, started the issuance of SR-denominated Sukuk, with the offering running until June 28

ACWA Power invested $1.5 billion in a wind power plant in Egypt as the company aims to expand its horizons in renewable energy

Nayifat Finance Co. appointed Chan Kok Veng as acting CEO in place of Abdulmohsen Al-Sowailem as of June 23

Anaam International Holding Group purchased private office buildings located in Jeddah for SR312 million in addition to a building worth SR23 million

Saudi Networkers Services Co., a Riyadh-based technical consulting services provider, said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering for 25 percent stake

Almunajem Foods announced that the temporary suspension on one of its poultry products has been lifted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Calendar

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Saudi

SWCC head expects water assets transfer to PIF-owned WSC to take up to 3 years

SWCC head expects water assets transfer to PIF-owned WSC to take up to 3 years
Updated 22 June 2022
SARAH GLUBB
Nirmal Narayanan

SWCC head expects water assets transfer to PIF-owned WSC to take up to 3 years

SWCC head expects water assets transfer to PIF-owned WSC to take up to 3 years
Updated 22 June 2022
SARAH GLUBB Nirmal Narayanan

The head of the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. said he expects the transfer of SWCC’s assets to the PIF-owned Water Solutions Co. to take up to three years.

The Saudi cabinet has announced yesterday that it will stop the privatization of SWCC and move all its assets to WSC.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the governor of SWCC Abdullah Al Abdulkarim said: “We are planning to do it within 18 to 20 months, but it might take three years.”

SWCC is the largest desalination company in the world.

He added that the decision of the Saudi cabinet will help SWCC enhance its services within the Kingdom, while WSC will become a global leader in the sector.

SWCC Governor


About a possible IPO in the future, he said: “SWCC will not turn to IPO. We will move the assets to Water Solutions Co., and it can seek an IPO. SWCC will remain a government agency. We will revisit the bylaw first and find the right mandate for SWCC in the future.”

He continued, “For SWCC, we should hold a study that will take six months with different government entities to know what’s the best mandate should be assigned to SWCC. We have to capitalize on SWCC as a government entity capable to do more and more in the water sector.”

Talking about the progress of SWCC in the last four years, he said: “SWCC in the last four years has made very good progress in terms of enhancing the technology, adopting new technologies, and building new plants which will increase the production capacity.”

The governor added: “Today we are producing 5.9 million cubic meter a day. And there, there are six plants under construction where it’s at the capacity of 3 million cubic meter.”

SWCC aims to decommission more thermal plants to embrace RO technology, which is more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient, he said.

The official also added that he is currently the deputy chairman and managing director of Water Solutions Co.

The company seems to be looking for a new candidate for the post of CEO, Arab News learned.

Earlier this year, Al Abdulkarim revealed the firm is close to reducing its carbon emissions by 60 percent.

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Saudi cabinet privatization

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund kept its forecast for the Saudi economy growth in 2022 unchanged at 7.6 percent, according to a recent statement.

The IMF said in the statement after a visit and consultation that Saudi Arabia is ‘recovering strongly’ following a pandemic-driven recession.

IMF, however, highlighted there are some risks to the outlook, including inflationary pressures due to higher food prices, another potential pandemic surge, and a slowdown in global economic activity. 

Inflation to remain contained at 2.8 percent on average, and current account surplus to rise to 17.4 percent – the highest level since 2013.

“The near and medium-term outlook for Saudi Arabia is positive as growth is picking up, inflation will remain contained, and the external position will strengthen further,” said the fund.

“Saudi Arabia managed the COVID-19 pandemic well and is well-positioned to weather the risks posed by the war in Ukraine and monetary policy tightening cycle in advanced economies,” the fund noted.

This was mainly supported by strong oil prices, reforms taken by the government under Vision 2030, and a lower unemployment rate of 11 percent, down 1.6 percent since 2020, according to the statement.

It also forecasted non-oil growth to increase to 4.2 percent this year.

 

Topics: IMF Saudi economy

