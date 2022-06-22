Sheraton Jeddah opens, unveiling brand’s new vision

Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, has unveiled the Sheraton Jeddah Hotel. The newly renovated hotel exemplifies the brand’s worldwide elevation of the guest experience, showcasing signature key elements from the new concept that seek to create an environment where guests are truly at ease, whether working, meeting, or relaxing. Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect and be productive.

“We are delighted to introduce Sheraton’s new design vision in Saudi Arabia and look forward to welcoming guests to discover the modernized look,” said Ahmed Hozaien, area vice president — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, Marriott International. “Sheraton Hotels and Resorts has a long-standing history in this market, and we are proud to build on this legacy showcasing the brand’s contemporary updates as part of its global transformation. The reimagining of Sheraton Jeddah Hotel reinforces our commitment to offering premium accommodation for leisure and business travelers who are seeking an elevated experience, while enjoying all the familiar comforts of the Sheraton brand.”

Following extensive renovations, Sheraton Jeddah offers 172 redesigned guestrooms and suites. Guests are welcomed into a natural light-filled space with warm, residential appeal, along with new tools for productivity including a height-adjustable work table with integrated power and charging stations, while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities such as the iconic “Sheraton Sleep Experience” bed. Enhanced technology in the guestrooms include upgraded internet connectivity and 55-inch TVs with built-in Chromecast and live streaming. Flooded with natural light and featuring soft finishes and light wood tones, the guestrooms offer expansive views of the Red Sea.

The new lobby serves as the heart of the guest experience featuring a refreshed and contemporary aesthetic. Reimagined as a holistic, open space, the elevated lobby features Sheraton’s signature design elements aimed to foster a sense of community and ignite productivity, including the brand’s signature “Community Tables,” tech-enabled Studios, and purpose-built workspaces. Thrive Café is the anchor of the public space, serving international and local flavors from morning to evening.







Ahmed Hozaien Area, Marriott International's vice president for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt. (Supplied)



The Sheraton Club offers breathtaking views across the Red Sea. The exclusive space available to Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and guests who upgrade their stay, is welcoming, stylish, and purposefully designed for an engaging experience. Here guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, evening appetizers, and a selection of refreshments.

Three elevated dining venues offer international and local cuisine, all-day dining and outdoor BBQ grills overlooking the Red Sea. Surrounded by local attractions, the hotel is located in a popular leisure destination for residents and travelers alike with direct access to explore the Red Sea’s coral reefs through either snorkeling or diving. For guests seeking adventure, there is a vast range of entertainment facilities and cultural attractions nearby, including the Fakieh Aquarium, Red Sea Mall, the historic Al-Balad section of the city, and The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club — with an 18-hole championship golf course.

Additional facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, Sheraton Fitness Center for men and women, tennis and squash courts, five meeting rooms, and a ballroom with private access.