Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan

Saudi Arabia to raise FinTech companies by threefold under new strategic plan
Updated 30 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of FinTech companies in the Kingdom by threefold under a new national financial strategy.

The ministry of finance said in a statement that under the new FinTech strategy the number of firms is expected to increase from 82 to 230 by 2025.

The plan also aims at increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings by 2025. 

 

 

 

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university

NEOM appoints founding president of its flagship university
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr. Andreas Cangellaris as the founding president of NEOM U – the megacity city’s first university. 

Dr. Cangellaris is joining NEOM from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he is the M. E. Van Valkenburg Professor in electrical and computer engineering and has been serving as vice-chancellor for academic affairs and provost since 2018.

Dr. Cangellaris will lead the development of NEOM U on its journey to become a pre-eminent knowledge institution that supports NEOM’s vision as an innovation hub. It will be a university without boundaries, leveraging next-generation educational technologies with on-site and online learning. 

Commenting on the new appointment, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Education is central to achieving NEOM’s vision and ambitious goals. I am delighted that we have attracted a person of the caliber of Dr. Cangellaris to lead one of the critical pillars of our education sector. 

“NEOM U is our first step toward developing a postsecondary education that is accessible to all, attracting the brightest students from all over Kingdom and the world. We want it to be a differentiator and a powerful signal of NEOM’s commitment to pioneering ideas in a world inspired by innovation.”

Initial academic and research programs will cover computer science, engineering and design, media, art and entertainment, as well as business. One common theme will be a CS+X undergraduate core curriculum rooted in the natural sciences, arts, humanities and social sciences.

I am delighted that we have attracted a person of the caliber of Dr. Cangellaris to lead one of the critical pillars of our education sector. 

Nadhmi Al-Nasr

Dr. Cangellaris has overseen the academic and research programs of a highly regarded US academic institution with over 50,000 students, 15 colleges and 150+ programs of study and in excess of $600 million in annual research expenditures. 

A distinguished scholar in the fields of computational electromagnetics and electronic design automation, he received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Thessaloniki, Greece and his graduate degrees, a master of science and Ph.D., in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Cangellaris said: “I am thrilled and honored to have been given the opportunity to be the founding president of NEOM U, to help build it and to lead it in its quest to inspire, catalyze, foster and enable the positive change NEOM aspires to bring to the world.” 

Dr. Jean-Lou Chameau, the chair of the International Steering Council that advises NEOM, said: “Dr. Cangellaris can drive NEOM U’s efforts to become a destination as a global university for the best scholars and students.”

Low-cost Wizz Air launches new flights from Saudi Arabia to UAE, Europe

Low-cost Wizz Air launches new flights from Saudi Arabia to UAE, Europe
Updated 22 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 
Zaid Khashogji

Low-cost Wizz Air launches new flights from Saudi Arabia to UAE, Europe

Low-cost Wizz Air launches new flights from Saudi Arabia to UAE, Europe
Updated 22 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz  Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Europe’s low-cost carrier Wizz Air is launching new flights from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi, according to a statement. 

Flights to Rome will start on Sept. 28, while Vienna operations will commence on Sept. 30. Tickets for all destinations are currently on sale on the airline’s website and mobile app, with fares starting from €24.99 ($26.4). 

The budget airline, which operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts, has begun bookings on its official website for Vienna, flying out every Monday and Friday, and Rome every Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday.

“Wizz Air is committed to increasing global connectivity to marvelous destinations with real opportunities for growth and expansion,” said Robert Carey, president of Wizz Air. 

“Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market, and our expansion will bring ultra-low-cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists and a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom.”

Last month, the airline signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to support the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, welcomed the new routes, saying: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Co. continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam.”

Aviation, postal sectors latest to be included in Saudi Arabia's job nationalization program

Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Aviation, postal sectors latest to be included in Saudi Arabia's job nationalization program

Aviation, postal sectors latest to be included in Saudi Arabia's job nationalization program
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 33,000 jobs are set to be created for Saudi nationals after the government announced the latest wave of its "Saudization" program. 

The Kingdom's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, has issued a notification nationalizing a number of professions and economic activities — including licensed aviation professions, opticians, periodic inspection activity, and postal service outlets. 

Parcel transportation, customer service professionals, and sales outlets in seven economic activities were also included in the announcement.

The decision to localize licensed aviation professions will be implemented in two phases with the first one starting from March 15, 2023.

The decision also applies to all private sector establishments that employ five or more employees in aviation-related jobs. 

Egypt's parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Updated 22 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Updated 22 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian parliament has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, expecting a 15 percent increase in spending and a 14.5 percent rise in deficit. 

According to estimates, total expenditures will amount to 2.07 trillion Egyptian pounds ($106 billion) and 1.5 trillion Egyptian pounds are expected in revenues. 

The upcoming fiscal year will start in July. 

The budget for the new fiscal year 2022-2023 reflects the government’s desire to improve citizens’ lives amid global economic shocks, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said. 

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance
Updated 22 June 2022
Fahad Abujadayel
Dana Alomar

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance
Updated 22 June 2022
Fahad Abujadayel Dana Alomar

DOHA: Oman Air will be joining the oneworld alliance, further strengthening the airline alliance’s position in the Middle East, said CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi.

At the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Doha, Al-Raisi said that Oman Air’s strategic partnership with Qatar Airways — which the companies signed a year-and-a-half ago — helped with the step toward joining the alliance.

Oman Air is expected to formally join the alliance in 2024, following which it will provide even more flights and destinations to customers planning global travel across the alliance’s members and the full range of oneworld benefits to customers traveling on its flights.

We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when travel demand is on the rise.

Abdulaziz Al-Raisi

It also makes oneworld the only global airline alliance with three members in the Middle East, along with Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.

“We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when travel demand is on the rise. We look forward to welcoming oneworld members onboard Oman Air to experience the height of Omani hospitality,” Al-Raisi said.

“We have a very strong partnership between Oman Air and Qatar Airways, and we have a shuttle service between Oman and Qatar,” he added.

There are three flights a day that will transport connecting passengers from and to Doha, according to the CEO.

Qatar Airways pushed for Oman Air’s case to oneworld, Al-Raisi said. Oman Air passengers can fly to 1,200 destinations worldwide through the oneworld alliance, Al-Raisi added.

Currently, Oman Air flies to about 200 destinations through its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, he informed.

“Oman Air’s network has really grown, even though we only have 49 aircraft,” he said.

Although Oman Air has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, Al-Raisi said that the airline may do so by the end of 2023.

