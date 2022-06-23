You are here

Egypt establishes country's first association to defend men's rights in family law

Egypt establishes country’s first association to defend men’s rights in family law
Egypt has established the first association to defend men's rights in family law. (Shutterstock)






  The association focuses on resisting current law on imprisonment, abuse and child custody where a wife initiates a divorce



LONDON: The Directorate of Social Affairs in Giza, Egypt has agreed to establish the Egyptian Association for the Defense of the Rights of Men and Children, the first association of its kind in the country to defend men's rights in family law, local media has reported.

According to Ahmed Matar Rizk, lawyer and chairman of the association's board of directors who spoke to Al-Sharqiya, the association's goal is to preserve the entity of the Egyptian family while resisting the steady rise in divorce cases.

He also stated that the association intends to protect male legal rights, while resisting the current legal provisions on imprisonment, abuse and child custody where a wife initiates a divorce.

Historically, Egyptian family law has favored men's social and economic status.

However, during the 2000s, a series of amendments to the law recognized women's right to initiate divorce and retain custody of their children.

Topics: #egypt family law

Tunisia ex-PM Jebali arrested: lawyer

Tunisia ex-PM Jebali arrested: lawyer





Tunisia ex-PM Jebali arrested: lawyer
  • "The police arrested Mr Jebali in his car in Soussa, then took him to Tunis," Zied Taher said
  • Jebali has been under investigation over activities at his boiler factory in Soussa



TUNIS: Tunisian police on Thursday arrested former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, an ex-senior figure in the Ennahdha party which is the nemesis of current President Kais Saied, Jebali’s lawyer said.
He could not say why Jebali was detained.
“The police arrested Mr.Jebali in his car in Soussa, then took him to Tunis,” Zied Taher said.
For more than a month, Jebali has been under investigation over activities at his boiler factory in Soussa, a coastal city south of the capital, Taher said.
The arrest comes with civil society and Saied’s opponents fearing a slide back to the authoritarianism seen under long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, toppled in a 2011 revolution.
Ennahdha was the dominant force in a parliament dissolved by Saied after he sacked the government and seized wide-ranging powers last July.
Private radio station Mosaique FM said Jebali had been remanded in custody by anti-terrorist police “on suspicion of money-laundering.”
Jebali led the Tunisian government from December 2011, a year after the start of the country’s revolution, until his resignation in early 2013 following the murder of leftist activist Chokri Belaid.
In 2014 he quit politics and left Ennahdha.
A solar engineer and former journalist, Jebali was sentenced to 16 years behind bars under Ben Ali as anti-Islamist repression intensified.
He served a large part of his sentence in an isolation cell before being pardoned in 2006.

Topics: Tunisia kais Saied Hamadi Jebali Ennahdha party

Female student shot dead inside university campus in Amman

Female student shot dead inside university campus in Amman
Updated 23 June 2022




Female student shot dead inside university campus in Amman
  • A hashtag on Twitter has gone viral demanding justice for the deceased victim as police launch an investigation to apprehend the shooter



AMMAN: A female student was shot inside a university in Amman, Jordan on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Public Security Directorate.

"A man fired several shots at a woman inside a university north of the capital” before fleeing, according to the Directorate.

The student was rushed to hospital and was in critical condition when she arrived, but the Directorate confirmed later that the student passed away.

Investigations have been launched in order to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

The victim’s brother told Roya News that the perpetrator in Amman is related to the family.

Applied Science Private University issued a statement in which they expressed their condolences to the student's family and mourned his death.

The university promised to “prosecute everyone who caused this painful incident until they receive just retribution for their heinous crime.”

On Twitter, a hashtag went viral demanding that the person who murdered the student be executed for his crime.

One user said that this was a “sad day for Jordan, and there are no words to express the oppression and sadness within us over our sister, who was killed in broad daylight and in the middle of the university.”Another user wrote that the “boldness of the Arab male in killing girls is only a reflection of the fragility of the laws and their preference for him.”

Topics: #jordan Shooting

Lebanon’s Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet

Lebanon’s Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet
Updated 23 June 2022




Lebanon's Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet
  • The Sunni Muslim billionaire was nominated premier for a fourth time after securing the support of 54 of parliament's 128 lawmakers
  • But with splits running deep among Lebanon's ruling elite, it is widely believed Mikati will struggle to form a government



BEIRUT: Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was designated on Thursday to form a new government, but faces a politically difficult path to agree a new cabinet as the country’s devastating financial crisis festers.
The Sunni Muslim billionaire was nominated premier for a fourth time after securing the support of 54 of parliament’s 128 lawmakers, including the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim party Hezbollah, in consultations convened by President Michel Aoun.
But with splits running deep among Lebanon’s ruling elite, it is widely believed Mikati will struggle to form a government, spelling political paralysis that could hamper reforms agreed with the IMF to unlock aid.
Now in its third year, the financial meltdown has sunk the currency by more than 90 percent, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings, in Lebanon’s most destabilising crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Mikati, who has already served as prime minister three times, continues in a caretaker role until a government is formed, a process that typically goes on for months as political factions divvy up roles in cabinet and beyond.
Analysts and politicians expect this cabinet formation process to be further complicated by a looming struggle over who will replace Aoun, the Hezbollah-aligned Maronite Christian head of state, when his term ends on Oct. 31.
Parliament — which elects the new president — emerged highly fractured from a general election last month. The heavily armed Hezbollah and its allies lost their majority, reform-minded newcomers made a strong showing and the Christian Lebanese Forces party gained seats.
Reflecting the new landscape, Mikati, who hails from the northern city of Tripoli, secured around 20 fewer votes than when he was last designated prime minister in September.
Forty-six lawmakers named no one for the post, while 25 voted for Nawaf Salam, a former Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations and now a judge at the International Court of Justice.
Mikati’s cabinet secured a draft IMF funding deal worth $3 billion in April, contingent on the implementation of reforms which Lebanon’s ruling factions have long obstructed.
An IMF deal is widely seen as the gateway to easing the financial crisis, but the political and financial elite remain divided on the details, including how to share out an estimated $70 billion in losses in the financial system.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati

King of Jordan arrives in Abu Dhabi

King of Jordan arrives in Abu Dhabi
Updated 23 June 2022




King of Jordan arrives in Abu Dhabi
  • King Abdullah’s accompanying delegation included Jordan’s prime minister and foreign minister



DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit on Thursday, Emirates News Agency reported.
The king was received on arrival by the president of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

King Abdullah and Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation and joint action in various fields at the Qasr Al-Shati’ Palace.

They also reviewed opportunities for developing collaboration in the fields of investment, development, and politics.

King Abdullah’s accompanying delegation included Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh and the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Topics: Jordan UAE King Abdullah UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Suspected Al-Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni soldiers

Suspected Al-Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni soldiers
Updated 23 June 2022




Suspected Al-Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni soldiers
  • The attacks targeted army forces on duty in Abyan and Shabwa governates



ADEN: At least 10 Yemeni soldiers were killed and others wounded in two separate attacks in south Yemen believed to have been carried out by Al-Qaeda militants, state news agency Saba reported on Thursday, quoting a military official.

The official said the attacks targeted army forces on duty in Abyan and Shabwa governates.
A convoy was ambushed by armed men overnight using roadside bombs in Abyan province, Saba reported, adding that three soldiers were killed and two other bodies were recovered.
A second attack targeted a military unit at a checkpoint in the southern town of Ateq in Shabwa province early on Wednesday, killing five soldiers, Saba said.
Several people were wounded in both attacks.
The attacks came amid an extended truce that has suspended air, sea and land attacks while allowing imports into Houthi-controlled seaports and a partial reopening of Sanaa airport.
The truce is the first comprehensive agreement in the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Topics: #yemen Al Qaeda

