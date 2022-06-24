You are here

Afghanistan ends search for survivors of earthquake that killed 1,000

Afghanistan ends search for survivors of earthquake that killed 1,000
About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday’s earthquake. (AFP)
  • About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday’s earthquake
KABUL: Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors of an earthquake that killed 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday, adding that supplies of medicine and other critical aid were inadequate.
About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday’s earthquake in a remote area near the border with Pakistan, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, told Reuters.
“The search operation has finished, 1,000 are dead and the injured are around 2,000, both serious and superficial injuries,” Haqqani said.
He did not elaborate on why the search for survivors was being called off after some 48 hours. Survivors have been pulled from the rubble of other earthquakes after considerably more time.
The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, in a region of arid mountains dotted with small settlements that has often been at the center of Afghanistan’s decades of war.
Poor communications and a lack of proper roads have hampered relief efforts in a country already grappling with a humanitarian crisis that has deteriorated since the Taliban took over last August.
Haqqani said Afghanistan did not have enough critical supplies to treat the wounded.
“The health ministry does not have enough drugs, we need medical aid and other necessities because it’s a big disaster,” he said.
The rescue operation will be a major test for the hard-line extremist Taliban, who took over as US-led international forces withdrew after 20 years of war.
The country has since been largely isolated, cut off from much direct international assistance because of sanctions.
Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates all said on Thursday they plan to send aid. Supplies from neighbor Pakistan have already crossed the border.
India, which has a strained relationship with the Taliban, said it had sent 27 tons of supplies on two flights to be handed over to international aid agencies.
Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.
In 2015, an earthquake struck the remote Afghan northeast, killing several hundred people in Afghanistan and nearby northern Pakistan.

India sends aid, team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake
World
India sends aid, team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake

India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake

India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake

India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake
  • India has no diplomatic presence in Kabul after evacuation of staff ahead of US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year
Updated 24 June 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: India said it sent a technical team to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.
India’s External Affairs Ministry said the team has been deployed to its embassy in the Afghan capital. The embassy has been vacant since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.
A ministry statement on Thursday didn’t give details about the technical team or any relief material sent to Afghanistan. It said team was sent to “closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance” as part of a “continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people.”
Residents in the hardest-hit district appeared to largely be on their own in trying to survive after the quake, with the Taliban-led government and the international aid community struggling to bring in help.
India was left with no diplomatic presence in Kabul after it evacuated its staff ahead of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year. But it has sent 20,000 tons of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothing to Afghanistan to help with shortages there since then, according to the External Affairs Ministry.
Indian officials held talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan for the first time early this month to discuss the distribution of humanitarian assistance.
India’s envoys have met previously with Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where they have an office.
India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government.

Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
World
Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

WASHINGTON: The Senate easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill Thursday that seemed unthinkable a month ago, setting up final approval of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings.
After years futile Democratic efforts to curb firearms, 15 Republicans joined with them as both sides decided inaction was untenable after last month’s rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but senators emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement to curb bloodshed that has come to regularly shock — yet no longer surprise — the nation.
The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.
“Families in Uvalde and Buffalo, and too many tragic shootings before, have demanded action. And tonight, we acted,” President Joe Biden said after passage. He said the House should send it to him quickly, adding, “Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it.”
The election-year package fell far short of more robust gun restrictions Democrats have sought and Republicans have thwarted for years, including bans on the assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the slayings in Buffaloand Uvalde. Yet the accord let leaders of both parties declare victory and demonstrate to voters that they know how to compromise and make government work, while also leaving room for each side to appeal to its core supporters.
“This is not a cure-all for the all the ways gun violence affects our nation,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whose party has made gun restrictions a goal for decades. “But it is a long overdue step in the right direction.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, in a nod to the Second Amendment right to bear arms that drives many conservative voters, said “the American people want their constitutional rights protected and their kids to be safe in school.” He said “they want both of those things at once, and that is just what the bill before the Senate will have accomplished.”
The day proved bittersweet for advocates of curtailing gun violence. Underscoring the enduring potency of conservative cIout, the right-leaning Supreme Court issued a decision expanding the right of Americans to carry arms in public by striking down a New York law requiring people to prove a need for carrying a weapon before they get a license to do so.
McConnell hailed the justices’ decision and Senate passage of the guns bill as “complementary victories that will make our country freer and safer at the same time.”
The Senate vote on final passage was 65-33. A cluster of House Democrats who watched the vote in the chamber’s rear included Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose 17-year old son was shot to death in 2012 by a man complaining his music was too loud.
In the key roll call hours earlier, senators voted 65-34 to end a filibuster by conservative GOP senators. That was five more than the 60-vote threshold needed. The House planned to vote Friday and approval seemed certain.
On both votes, 15 Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats, including their two allied independents, in backing the legislation.
Yet the votes highlighted the risks Republicans face by defying the party’s pro-gun voters and firearms groups like the National Rifle Association. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana were the only two of the 15 up for reelection this fall. Of the rest, four are retiring and eight don’t face voters until 2026.
Tellingly, GOP senators voting “no” included potential 2024 presidential contenders like Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tim Scott of South Carolina. Some of the party’s most conservative members voted “no” as well, including Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.
Cruz said the legislation would “disarm law-abiding citizens rather than take serious measures to protect our children.”
John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, hailed senators who supported the measure for “coming together and putting the safety of the American people ahead of gun lobby priorities.”
While the Senate measure was a clear breakthrough, the outlook for continued congressional movement on gun curbs is dim.
Less than one-third of the Senate’s 50 GOP senators backed the measure and solid Republican opposition is certain in the House. Top House Republicans urged a “no” vote in an email from the No. 2 GOP leader, Rep. Steve Scalize of Louisiana, that called the bill “an effort to slowly chip away at law-abiding citizens’ 2nd Amendment rights.”
Both chambers — now narrowly controlled by Democrats — could well be run by the GOP after November’s midterm elections.
Senate action came one month after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. Just days before that, a white man was accused of being motivated by racism as he killed 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo. Both shooters were 18 years old, a youthful profile shared by many mass shooters, and the close timing of the two slaughters and victims with whom many could identify stirred a demand by voters for action, lawmakers of both parties said.
The talks were led by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Murphy represented Newtown, Connecticut, when an assailant killed 20 students and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, while Cornyn has been involved in past gun talks following mass shootings in his state and is close to McConnell.
Murphy said the measure would save thousands of lives and was a chance to “prove to a weary American public that democracy is not so broken that it is unable to rise to the moment.”
“I don’t believe in doing nothing in the face of what we saw in Uvalde” and elsewhere, Cornyn said.
The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.
People convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim would be prohibited from acquiring firearms, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”
That ban currently only applies to people married to, living with or who have had children with the victim. The compromise bill would extend that to those considered to have had “a continuing serious relationship.”
There would be money to help states enforce red flag laws and for other states without them that for violence prevention programs. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.
The measure expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs and there’s money for school safety initiatives, though not for personnel to use a “dangerous weapon.”

  • The 6-3 decision strikes down a more than century-old New York law on gun control
  • President Biden denounced the decision, saying it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution”
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public, a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for states and cities across the country confronting a surge in gun violence.
The 6-3 decision strikes down a more than century-old New York law that required a person to prove they had a legitimate self-defense need to receive a permit to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.
Five other states, including California, and Washington, the nation’s capital, have similar laws and the ruling will curb their ability to restrict people from carrying guns in public.
Democratic President Joe Biden denounced the decision, saying it “contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.”
“We must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety.”
Despite growing calls for limits on firearms after two horrific mass shootings in May, the court sided with plaintiffs who said the US Constitution guarantees the right to own and carry guns.
The ruling is the first by the court in a major Second Amendment case since 2008, when it ruled that Americans have a right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.
It was a stunning victory for the National Rifle Association lobby group, which brought the case along with two New York men who had been denied gun permits.
“Today’s ruling is a watershed win for good men and women all across America and is the result of a decades-long fight the NRA has led,” NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre said in a statement.
“The right to self-defense and to defend your family and loved ones should not end at your home.”

'Dark day'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called it a “dark day,” and vowed to enact gun control legislation.
“It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons,” Hochul said.
California’s governor Gavin Newsom termed the decision “shameful.”
“This is a dangerous decision from a court hell-bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches,” Newsom tweeted.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion and was joined by the other five conservatives on the court, three of whom were nominated by former Republican president Donald Trump.
Thomas said the New York law prevents “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”
“We conclude that the State’s licensing regime violates the Constitution,” Thomas said.
New York prohibits open carrying of handguns and rifles and the court ruling does not affect that since it was narrowly focused on the state requirements for a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Just hours after the court ruling, the Senate moved in a different direction, passing a rare bipartisan bill that includes modest gun control measures.
“The gun safety bill we are passing tonight can be described with three adjectives: bipartisan, commonsense, lifesaving,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The breakthrough is the work of a cross-party group of senators who have been hammering out the details and resolving disputes for weeks.
The lawmakers had been scrambling to finish the negotiations quickly enough to capitalize on the momentum generated by the fatal shooting of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas and of 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, upstate New York, both last month.
In both cases, the gunmen were teens and used AR-15 style assault weapons.

The New York state law the Supreme Court overturned dated to 1913 and had stood based on the understanding that individual states had the right to regulate gun usage and ownership.
It said that to be given a permit to carry a concealed handgun outside the home, an applicant must clearly demonstrate “proper cause” — that it is explicitly needed for self-defense.
Gun-rights advocates said that violated the Second Amendment, which says “the right of people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The three liberal justices on the Supreme Court dissented to the ruling.
“Many states have tried to address some of the dangers of gun violence,” Justice Stephen Breyer said. “The Court today severely burdens states’ efforts to do so.”
Half of the 50 US states allow permitless carry of concealed firearms in public places while the other 25 allow it in some form.
Over the past two decades more than 200 million guns have hit the US market, led by assault rifles and personal handguns, feeding a surge in murders, mass shootings and suicides.

Gun control, climate: a new US generation takes to the barricades
World
Gun control, climate: a new US generation takes to the barricades
Hundreds of thousands set to march for tighter US gun controls
World
Hundreds of thousands set to march for tighter US gun controls

  • ‘We are very disturbed at what we see as a consistent negative trajectory of the situation of women and human rights,’ said US special envoy Rina Amiri
  • She added that the US is concerned about an increase in attacks on minority groups in the country, including the Hazara, Hindu and Sikh communities
WASHINGTON: Confidence is diminishing among US authorities that the Taliban will reverse course and allow women and girls in Afghanistan to pursue an education, or take action to improve the general human rights situation in the country, according to Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights.

During a briefing on Thursday, attended by Arab News, she said Washington is working to identify the key issues that are having negative effects on women and minority groups in the country.

“We are very disturbed at what we see as a consistent negative trajectory of the situation of women and human rights in Afghanistan,” Amiri said.

 

 

She added that the US is concerned about an increase in attacks on minority groups in the country, including the Hazara, Hindu and Sikh communities. A group affiliated with Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul last week, during which two people were killed and several injured.

Amiri said US authorities are looking for more ways to engage with the Afghan people and provide humanitarian aid, especially in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit the mountainous regions in the east of the country in the early hours of Wednesday this week. More than 1,000 people were killed and hundreds of homes and other buildings were destroyed.

 

 

The Taliban government, which has been under US sanctions since regaining control of the country in August last year following the withdrawal of US troops, has appealed for international aid to help cope with the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake. The UN has pledged its full support for efforts to help the victims and mobilized its agencies to provide assistance.

Amiri said that the US sanctions imposed on the Taliban government are designed and balanced in such a way that they do not affect women or other vulnerable groups in the country.

She added that after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan they reneged on prior commitments to allow girls to attend school and pursue an education, and to respect the human rights of all people in Afghanistan.

 

 

She attributed the most repressive measures directed against women to hard-line elements within the ruling group, and said the majority of Afghan people do not agree with the restrictions on the rights of women.

Taliban policies toward minorities are impeding the ability of the US to help the Afghanistan, Amiri said. Nevertheless, she added, Washington has committed $127 million to humanitarian aid for the people of the country.

She said that she has visited Europe and the Gulf region to explore ways in which the US might collaborate with other countries to help Afghan women and minority groups, and called on all nations to hold the Taliban accountable for the plight of women in their country.

“The situation in Afghanistan is the worst in the world when it comes to the rights of women,” added Amiri.

Rights group demands Taliban release 2 Afghan journalists, investigate assault
World
Rights group demands Taliban release 2 Afghan journalists, investigate assault
Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan video
World
Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan

SAO PAULO: Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is retaining his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil’s October presidential election, according to a Datafolha opinion poll released on Thursday.
Lula drew 47 percent support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro’s 28 percent. In May, Lula’s lead was 48 percent to 27 percent.
The polling results suggest time is running out for other candidates hoping to make it a three-way race. While leftist former state governor Ciro Gomes gained 1 percentage point from the last poll, he had the support of just 8 percent of voters polled.
In a potential second-round runoff between the rivals, leftist leader Lula now has a 23 percentage-point lead over right wing Bolsonaro, down from 25 points in May, the survey showed.
This week, Lula presented an official government plan outlining priorities if elected, including a new fuel pricing policy, removing a cap on government spending, and dramatically reining in deforestation.
Lula welcomed Thursday’s poll results on Twitter, saying that despite a month of “TV advertising and a flood of fake news on the Internet,” Brazilian people showed they want to “get rid” of the current government.
Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

Brazil's Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
World
Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus in July last year, had credited his taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, for his mild symptoms. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook, YouTube take down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim

