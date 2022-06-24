Oman’s Duqm refinery works 92 per cent complete

RIYADH: Oman’s Duqm refinery works are nearly 92 percent complete, according to the country’s state energy holding company OQ.
The estimated $7 billion project saw 91.86 percent progress on engineering, procurement and construction by the end of May, OQ said in a social media post.
The mechanical completion of the project could, however, be delayed to 2023 due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuwait Petroleum International CEO, Nawaf Saud al-Sabah, told MEED in an interview in April 2021.
The formal groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in April 2018.
A joint venture between OQ and KPI, Duqm Refinery & Petrochemicals Industries Co., is the operator of the project.
The Duqm refinery project is expected to have the capacity to refine 230,000 barrels a day of crude to primarily produce diesel, naphtha, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas, according to MEED.
The EPC works at Duqm refinery are divided into three separate packages.
The scope of EPC package one includes the process units, and it was won by a JV of Spain’s Tecnidas Reunidas and South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction.
EPC package two comprises the utilities and offsite facilities and was awarded to UK-based Petrofac and South Korea’s Samsung Engineering.
EPC package three includes the product export terminal at Duqm port, the Duqm refinery dedicated crude storage tanks at Ras Markaz and the 80-kilometer interconnecting pipeline from these tanks to the refinery.
The third parcel went to a JV of Italy’s Saipem and US-based Chicago Bridge & Iron, a subsidiary of McDermott International.
Oil trades sideways on fears of slower demand, supply uncertainty
SINGAPORE: Oil prices traded sideways on Friday after briefly rising nearly $1 per barrel, as the market balanced fears of slower demand from cooling US economic activity with supply uncertainty.
Brent crude futures were trading down 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $110.00 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $104.46 a barrel. Prices fell around 1.5 percent in the previous session.
Crude futures slipped back into sell mode after US manufacturing and services PMIs came in well below expectations, along with a downswing in Germany’s manufacturing data, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“Under these conditions, higher crude oil prices will become super sensitive to any perceived or otherwise increased supply inputs,” Innes said, noting signs of Russian crude hitting the oil complex and mounting pressure on OPEC to boost output.
OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated output increases in August in hopes of easing crude prices and inflation as US President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia, sources said.
The group known as OPEC+ agreed at its last meeting on June 2 to boost output by 648,000 barrels a day in July, or 7 percent of global demand, and by the same amount in August, up from the initial plan to add 432,000 barrels per day a month over three months until September.
However, the group has struggled to hit the monthly increase targets due to underinvestment in oilfields by some OPEC members and, more recently, losses in Russian output.
Official weekly estimates for US oil inventories were scheduled to be released on Thursday but technical problems will delay those figures until next week, the US Energy Information Administration said, without giving a specific timeline.
EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next
Sri Lanka seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the IMF
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s prime minister says the island nation’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. Short of cash to pay for imports of such necessities and already defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faces in turning around an economy he said is heading for “rock bottom.”
Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.
How serious is this crisis?
Tropical Sri Lanka normally is not lacking for food but people are going hungry. The UN World Food Program says nearly nine of 10 families are skipping meals or otherwise skimping to stretch out their food, while 3 million are receiving emergency humanitarian aid.
Doctors have resorted to social media to try to get critical supplies of equipment and medicine. Growing numbers of Sri Lankans are seeking passports to go overseas in search of work. Government workers have been given an extra day off for three months to allow them time to grow their own food. In short, people are suffering and desperate for things to improve.
Why is the economy in such dire straits?
Economists say the crisis stems from domestic factors such as years of mismanagement and corruption, but also from other troubles such as a growing $51 billion in debt, the impact of the pandemic and terror attacks on tourism, and other problems.
Much of the public’s ire has focused on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The latter resigned after weeks of anti-government protests that eventually turned violent.
Conditions have been deteriorating for the past several years. In 2019, Easter suicide bombings at churches and hotels killed more than 260 people. That devastated tourism, a key source of foreign exchange.
The government needed to boost its revenues as foreign debt for big infrastructure projects soared, but instead Rajapaksa pushed through the largest tax cuts in Sri Lankan history, which recently were reversed. Creditors downgraded Sri Lanka’s ratings, blocking it from borrowing more money as its foreign reserves sank. Then tourism flatlined again during the pandemic.
In April 2021, Rajapaksa suddenly banned imports of chemical fertilizers. The push for organic farming caught farmers by surprise and decimated staple rice crops, driving prices higher. To save on foreign exchange, imports of other items deemed to be luxuries also were banned. Meanwhile, the Ukraine war has pushed prices of food and oil higher. Inflation was near 40 percent and food prices were up nearly 60 percent in May.
Why did the prime minister say the economy has collapsed?
Such a stark declaration might undermine any confidence in the state of the economy and it didn’t reflect any specific new development. Wickremesinghe appeared to be underscoring the challenge his government faces in turning things around as it seeks help from the IMF and confronts criticism over the lack of improvement since he took office weeks ago. He’s also fending off criticism from within the country. His comment might be intended to try to buy more time and support as he tries to get the economy back on track.
The Finance Ministry says Sri Lanka has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves. That has left it without the wherewithal to pay for imports, let alone repay billions in debt.
Meanwhile the Sri Lankan rupee has weakened in value by nearly 80 percent to about 360 to $1. That makes costs of imports even more prohibitive. Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of about $7 billion in foreign loans due this year out of $25 billion to be repaid by 2026.
What is the government doing about it?
Wickremesinghe has ample experience. This latest is his sixth term as prime minister.
So far, Sri Lanka has been muddling through, mainly supported by $4 billion in credit lines from neighboring India. An Indian delegation was in the capital Colombo on Thursday for talks on more assistance, but Wickremesinghe warned against expecting India to keep Sri Lanka afloat for long.
“Sri Lanka pins last hopes on IMF,” said Thursday’s headline in the Colombo Times newspaper. The government is in negotiations with the IMF on a bailout plan and Wickremesinghe said Wednesday he expects to have a preliminary agreement with the IMF by late July.
The government also is seeking more help from China. Other governments like the US, Japan and Australia have provided a few hundred million dollars in extra support.
Earlier this month, the United Nations began a worldwide public appeal for assistance. So far, projected funding barely scratches the surface of the $6 billion the country needs to stay afloat over the next six months.
To counter Sri Lanka’s fuel shortage, Wickremesinghe told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he would consider buying more steeply discounted oil from Russia to help tide the country through its crisis.
Oil prices dive $2 per barrel on fear Fed rate hikes will hurt demand
NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trading as investors weighed the risk that rising US interest rates could trigger a recession and cut demand for fuel.
Brent crude futures fell $2.26 cents, or 2 percent, to $109.48 by 1:04 p.m. ET (1704 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.48, or 2.3%, at $103.71.
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said the central bank’s focus on curbing inflation was “unconditional” and the labor market was unsustainably strong, comments that stoked fears of more rate hikes.
Investors have been trying to assess whether inflation-fighting central banks could push the world economy into recession as they raise interest rates.
“Recession fears have their grip on markets, but the mood swing is rather one of ebbing optimism than swelling pessimism,” said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.
Investors were also concerned that high gasoline prices had hit a ceiling and demand destruction would soon set in, said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
“That’s definitely worked its way into the conversation,” said Yawger, who added that he thought gasoline still had room to rise.
US retail prices are currently averaging $4.94 a gallon, down about 10 cents from the peak, according to AAA.
Even off the highs, fuel prices remained feverishly strong and led US officials and oil executives to meet to try to agree on a plan to ease the pain at the pump. Major US oil refiners and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emerged from an emergency meeting over the issue with no concrete solutions, according to a source familiar with the discussions, but the two sides agreed to continue talking.
The most recent estimates by the American Petroleum Institute, according to market sources, showed US crude and gasoline inventories rising last week, which also weighed on prices, Yawger said.
Official weekly estimates for US oil inventories were scheduled to be released on Thursday but technical problems will delay those figures until next week, the US Energy Information Administration said.
Russia continues to find alternative customers for its oil, with China and India among the biggest buyers now as Western countries have sanctioned Moscow's over the invasion of Ukraine.
China’s crude oil imports from Russia in May were up 55 percent from a year earlier and at record highs.
India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services.
Aviation industry will start making profit by 2023, predicts IATA economist
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Aviation will not reach pre-pandemic profitability levels of $26.4 billion anytime soon because we don’t really see the gross domestic product growth accelerating but, according to International Air Transport Association’s Chief Economist Marie Thomsen, the industry will start seeing earnings in 2023.
Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, an improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021.
The 2022 forecast is nearly $2 billion better than an earlier expectation of an $11.6 billion loss.
COVID-19 fallout
At IATA’s Annual General Meeting in Doha, Thomsen told Arab News that COVID-19’s magnitude “makes all previous crises look like a slight cold.”
Despite the fact that China’s zero COVID-19 policy is affecting the aviation industry, she believes that the policy could be altered.
Thomsen explained that the virus has evolved, and while it has infectious variants, they are less deadly. In itself, the virus’ progression argues for fewer and fewer travel restrictions, she added.
She said that even if airlines are thriving, they will still feel the effects of the COVID crisis for decades to come.
HIGHLIGHTS
Future unpredictable
The risks are unpredictable and she does not know how long the war in Europe will last or what will happen to oil prices, Thomsen said. “But, nevertheless, barring unexpected events, it should be possible for the industry as a whole to show a profit next year,” she added.
According to Thomsen, prices are still going down for consumers, and this is in the interest of the global economy since connectivity is one of the key drivers of economic growth.
In terms of aviation concerns, Thomsen described the regulatory environment that airlines are mostly concerned about as “unstable” and “fragmented.”
“Reducing global connectivity hurts not only airlines and their customers, but also global economic output,” she said.
Aviation in focus
Several forms of connectivity are essential for the global economy, Thomsen said, and aviation is one of them.
“Aviation is not in opposition to other modes of transport; all modes of transport are essential to the global economy,” she added.
Despite not being a government agency, IATA tries to support airlines with analysis and research even though it cannot provide funds, she said.
According to Thomsen, governments seem to view airlines as a honeypot that the industry can dip into and profit from. “This is obviously a misconception based on our numbers; there is no honey in the pot,” she said.
As a result, the government could work on the upside of airlines’ value chain to introduce more competition if it had a different attitude toward them, she added.
“If you have oligopolistic structures over here and hypercompetitive structures here, that’s obviously not aligned,” Thomsen said.
She concluded that, in her opinion, the main issue in the aviation industry is that they have a skewed value chain.
Kuwait Airways expecting 4x passenger rise in 2022 than 2021: CEO
DOHA: Kuwait Airways is expecting a fourfold passenger rise in 2022 when compared to 2021, as the aviation industry is strongly rebounding post the pandemic, said its CEO Maen Mahmoud Razouqi.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting in Doha, he revealed that the passenger flow in Kuwait Airways has exceeded expectations in the first quarter, and he expects a strong rise in Q2 as well.
Razouqi, however, did not reveal the exact numbers of travelers who flew on Kuwait Airways in the first quarter.
“We have seen a great pickup in our activities. So our Q1 performance exceeded expectations and we are very hopeful that Q2 will even be better. Expectations for the year are not necessarily as close as 2019. But it is definitely in the range of four times what was in 2021,” Razouqi told Arab News.
He added: “Our focus remains on the customer services. We are here to produce and offer a product that our customers will distinguish the performance of Kuwait Airways.”
Our Q1 performance exceeded expectations and we are very hopeful that Q2 will even be better.
Maen Mahmoud Razouqi
Razouqi further noted that Kuwait Airways is also vulnerable to the negative impacts of jet fuel hikes, even though it is a leading oil producer.
“We are lucky to be an oil producer. But we are also vulnerable to the fact that oil prices and jet fuel rate is increasing. In some places, we see it at the maximum increased rate of 93 percent. But in some others, we’re also seeing it in the range of 50 percent. So we will adjust to it,” added Razouqi.
He pointed out that Kuwait Airways is also working to reduce emissions. It should be noted that IATA has recently launched its CO2 Connect, an online tool which provides the most accurate carbon dioxide emission calculations for any given commercial passenger flight, as it aims to achieve net-zero by 2050.
Talking about sustainable aviation fuel, Razouqi made it clear that Kuwait Airways is exploring all the ways to reduce consumption, which will ensure sustainability, and finally the ultimate goal of net-zero.
The CEO revealed that Kuwait Airways now has 56 direct routes, and 17 new routes will be introduced in the summer, which include destinations like the US and Spain, along with Greece’s Mykonos, Bosnia’s Sarajevo and Morocco’s Casablanca.
With regard to Kuwait Airways’ fleet expansion, Razouqi said, “We announced our new deal with Airbus in February that consisted of 31 planes ... Some of them have already been delivered and we should see the completion of the delivery by 2026.”
He also pointed out that Kuwait Airways will add a number of aircraft to its fleet this year itself, and the ultimate aim is to elevate the number of aircraft in its arsenal to 60 by the end of this year.