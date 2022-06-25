MYNM offers 50/50 payment option for BMW X5 40i M

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group in Saudi Arabia, has announced an exclusive summer offer on the BMW X5 40i M Sport Package, in partnership with Al-Rajhi Bank. Customers can now avail the 50/50 payment option when buying the model, for a limited period of time.

Valid from June 30 until July 13, MYNM customers are eligible to receive the exclusive payment offer, where new buyers can pay 50 percent upon purchase and 50 percent after two years of purchase, to drive away with the innovative BMW X5 40i M in a Sport Package design, while stocks last.

Moreover, new owners will also receive a BMW warranty package valid up to three years or 200,000 km, and a BMW service inclusive package, also valid for up to three years or 60,000 km, with their purchase of the X5 40i M Sport Package.

“These benefits, in addition to a zero percent profit rate and no administrative fees, represent the ultimate deal to kickstart the early summer celebrations in style,” a statement said.

Mark Notkin, BMW group managing director at MYNM, said: “Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is delighted to officially announce this unique 50/50 purchasing offer on the thrilling BMW X5 40i M Sport Package this month, as we welcome the summer season in style this year.

“The BMW X5 40i M in its illustrious Sport Package is a smooth drive with innovative engineering at its core, and we are pleased to present this offer to the Kingdom this month with a host of benefits to new owners while stocks last. We hope to see many happy new BMW drivers leaving our showrooms this month and urge potential buyers to kick-start their summer today.”