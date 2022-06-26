You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reports 827 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 827 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi health authorities confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,201. (REUTERS)
Saudi health authorities confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,201. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/muthd

Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 827 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi health authorities confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,201. (REUTERS)
  • Of the new infections, 327 were recorded in Riyadh, 117 in Jeddah, 103 in Dammam and 35 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded fewer than 30 new cases each
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 827 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 791,784.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,201.

Of the new infections, 327 were recorded in Riyadh, 117 in Jeddah, 103 in Dammam and 35 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded fewer than 30 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 975 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 772,979.

It said that 9,604 COVID-19 cases were still active.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi health ministry reports 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry reports 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Health Ministry reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative

First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative
A Moroccan pilgrim breezes through the immigration line at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, thanks to the Mak
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative

First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative
  • Morocco is the fifth country to participate in the Makkah Route Initiative, after Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received its first Moroccan pilgrims through the Makkah Route Initiative.

They departed from the Makkah Route hall at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca and were greeted by Moroccan Consul General Ibrahim Ajouli, Col. Suleiman Mohammed Al-Yusuf, and representatives from the initiative at KAIA.

The Makkah Route Initiative was launched for the first time this year in Morocco, adding to the four countries already participating in the project: Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

A Moroccan pilgrim gets gets "processed" without hassle at the immigration desk of the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (SPA)

It aims to simplify procedures for pilgrims by issuing e-visas, completing passport procedures at the airport of the country of departure following the completion of health requirements, and dealing with luggage procedures, transport, and accommodation.

Upon arrival, pilgrims directly move to buses transporting them to their accommodation in Makkah and Madinah while authorities deliver their luggage to their lodgings.

Serving pilgrims is one of the Interior Ministry's programs contributing toward Vision 2030.

The initiative was first launched in 2019 in a few airports and expanded this year, saving pilgrims up to 12 hours upon arrival at Saudi airports.

Decoder

Makkah Route Initiative

Inaugurated by King Salman in 2019, the Makkah Route Initiative is a program that seeks to provide visitors to the holy sites in Saudi Arabia with the finest possible services to help them perform their Hajj rituals easily and comfortably. Five countries are currently participating in the initiative: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.

Topics: Jeddah Casablanca Vision 2030 Morocco Makkah Route initiative

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port receives last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port receives last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims 
Bangladesh religious affairs minister praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh religious affairs minister praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port receives last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port receives last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims 
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port receives last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port receives last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims 
  • Onboard the ship “Amana", 1,183 pilgrims were received by port senior officials and were greeted with rose bouquets, gifts, and souvenirs
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Jeddah Islamic port received the last batch of Sudanese pilgrims traveling by sea, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.

Onboard the ship “Amana", 1,183 pilgrims were received by port senior officials and were greeted with rose bouquets, gifts, and souvenirs.

The port received the first group of Hajj pilgrims traveling by ship from Sudan on June 16.

(SPA)

The Red Sea port has started receiving Hajj pilgrims amid a slew of services that include advanced devices for inspecting and transporting pilgrims’ luggage to the arrival terminals and waiting halls.

Modern buses to transport pilgrims, part of which are allocated to transporting patients and the elderly, were also present at the port.

(SPA)

The pilgrims who arrived by sea at Jeddah port expressed their happiness with the warm reception they experienced and the smooth and easy completion of their arrival procedures.

They expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government for its interest and care for pilgrims coming from all parts of the world to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Sudan Jeddah Islamic Port

Related

Hajj pilgrims praise receiving ‘finest services’ at Saudi Arabia’s Halat Ammar crossing
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims praise receiving ‘finest services’ at Saudi Arabia’s Halat Ammar crossing
Madinah welcomes more than 214,000 Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Madinah welcomes more than 214,000 Hajj pilgrims

Saudi farmer, 24, engineers a blooming desert

Sofian Al-Bishri, CEO of Mojan Farms. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Sofian Al-Bishri, CEO of Mojan Farms. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 27 June 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi farmer, 24, engineers a blooming desert

Sofian Al-Bishri, CEO of Mojan Farms. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
  • Our secret is research and data, says Sofian Al-Bishri, CEO of Mojan Farms
  • Green-fingered engineer grows basil, Japanese cabbage, lettuce, cherry tomatoes
Updated 27 June 2022
Nada Hameed

KHULAIS: The last thing one expects to find in the middle of dusty and dry Khulais, located on the western side of the Saudi Arabian desert, is a farm blooming with all sorts of herbs and vegetables.

Yet this is exactly what Sofian Al-Bishri, the 24-year-old CEO of Mojan Farms, has done. The qualified engineer has proven that combining technical know-how with a little ingenuity can go a long way to fulfil his dream of greening the environment, while also running a sustainable business.

Al-Bishri explained to Arab News that despite the lack of water in the area, he was able to construct a full ecosystem using sustainable farming methods such as bumble-bee pollination, hydroponic saltwater technology, and a fully automated monitoring system.

On a 15,000-square-meter strip of family land, Al-Bishri established Mojan Farms in 2020 with five greenhouses, each containing a different type of herb or vegetable.

Hydroponic technology allows for the cultivation of crops without soil, with roots growing in a liquid nutrient solution or inside moist inert materials like Rockwool and Vermiculite.

HIGHLIGHT

Despite the lack of water in the area, Sofian Al-Bishri was able to construct a full ecosystem using sustainable farming methods such as bumble- bee pollination, hydroponic saltwater technology, and a fully automated monitoring system.

The water of the liquid nutrient solution is a mixture of essential plant food, allowing faster crop growth than traditional planting methods.

The farm has various crops, including basil, Japanese cabbage, lettuce and cherry tomatoes. “Every house is a separate ecosystem. We do this to eliminate cross-contamination, so each house is separate and has its designated variety.”

Mojan Farms is environmentally friendly because the system captures and reuses water, rather than allowing it to drain away. “We use drip irrigation, it reduces the water usage by 40 percent, and we work with a company locally that produces biopolymers, which are formed into gels that we have under the ground right now.”

“When talking about wasted water, the problem is when you irrigate the crops, the water just gets drained down. It doesn’t get retained in the soil. So these polymers hold the water which transforms into a gel full of water, allowing enough time for the plant to absorb it, so we get to irrigate much less.”

There is also considerable automation in place, which allows for cooling and irrigation. “We need to believe in research and data, this is our game. I invested in some retrofitted tech from other industries to cut down on labor requirements and time.”

Instead of having an engineer constantly monitor water usage and the spreading of fertilizers, Mojan’s greenhouses are equipped with a sensor system.

“All of these smart devices that we have are automatically connected to the cloud, it all tunes into risk management, so we protect ourselves from any loss of crops.”

Al-Bishri said that he grows crops that are in demand by industry, and is constantly gathering data, sometimes over months, from restaurants, distributors and importers. “So we find those strains that are usually imported, and we find ways to grow them locally.”

Al-Bishri said his farms produce 300 to 400 kilograms of produce ever month. He chooses to grow some Italian strains such as Genovese basil which is different from local ones. In addition, he produces Lola Rossa and Lollo Bionda lettuces, both red Italian types, used mostly to garnish burgers.

He has now decided to go public with his operation. “This farm has been private, it’s just for my father and me, we just come here in winter ... we decided we had enough entertainment here ... and it’s time to share (this project).”

He also plans to plant over 3,000 mango trees as a long-term investment. “Within two years, we’re hoping that it will provide enough shade for us to create artificial lakes and open that for picnics and for the public and families, and to make it an actual park.”

“And the reason we’ve decided to do this now, as opposed to before, is that we’re actually now working with a local startup to provide tech for that strip of land that reduces water by 80 percent, which means we can do it at a more sustainable rate. That’s both good for me and good for the environment.”

Topics: Saudi farmers Sofian Al-Bishri Mojan Farms

Related

Initiative launched to boost support for Saudi farmers
Saudi Arabia
Initiative launched to boost support for Saudi farmers
SR1.6 million allocated for Saudi farmers to go organic
Saudi Arabia
SR1.6 million allocated for Saudi farmers to go organic

Saudi Arabia investment gives yoga a new twist

The Saudi Yoga Committee aims to increase the number of yoga centers and studios in all cities of the Kingdom. (Supplied)
The Saudi Yoga Committee aims to increase the number of yoga centers and studios in all cities of the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Arabia investment gives yoga a new twist

The Saudi Yoga Committee aims to increase the number of yoga centers and studios in all cities of the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • Training academies, modern studios to promote sport in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 June 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Yoga — an ancient art, science and sport combined — is getting a modern twist as Saudi Arabia begins planning specialist academies and training institutes to cater for the growing community of devotees in the Kingdom.

As part of the 8th International Yoga Day, the Saudi Yoga Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport, launched its own page on the Nafes platform to encourage investment in yoga by opening halls, academies and institutes to train instructors, and to speed up the issuing of licenses for studios and centers.

“Due to the strong demand for yoga in the Kingdom, the committee aims to increase the number of yoga centers and studios in all cities so that it is easier to access and practice yoga,” said Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee.

HIGHLIGHT

As part of the 8th International Yoga Day, the Saudi Yoga Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport, launched its own page on the Nafes platform to encourage investment in yoga by opening halls, academies and institutes to train instructors, and to speed up the issuing of licenses for studios and centers.

Al-Marwaai said that these services and centers are concentrated in the main cities, but growing demand has recently been noticed in southern regions in Asir and Abha, in the north in Tabuk and Hail, and in the west in Makkah and Madinah, Yanbu and Rabigh, as well as in smaller cities such as Al-Aflaj and on the outskirts of the Riyadh region.

“They all have a community of yoga instructors and practitioners,” she said.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee.

Al-Marwaai said that the committee has launched other initiatives to promote yoga sports in Saudi Arabia.

“In addition to registering yogaasana players in the Saudi Yoga Committee, and issuing licenses to yoga trainers and teachers in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport on the Nafes platform, we are also inviting all yoga practitioners to participate in the first professional yogasana competition in the Kingdom,” she said.

“The aim of the competition is to create a platform for yoga professionals in the Kingdom, and expand the concept of yoga tournaments and competitions, as the Saudi Yoga Committee cooperates with International bodies such as the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation and the World Yogasana Sports Federation to form local, regional and international championships.”

The competition will be a traditional yogasana competition, consisting of three compulsory poses. The first three winners will be honored with financial prizes and will be added to the Saudi Yoga Committee as professional players.

Entrants simply post a 10-second video while holding the pose on Instagram or Twitter, mentioning the Saudi Yoga Committee account and the following hashtags #Saudi_Yoga_Competition.

Al-Marwaai said that the competition will encourage the practice of different types of yoga.

The competition began on June 21 and results will be announced on July 3.

“The Saudi Yoga Committee expects a great response to these initiatives due to a large number of yoga lovers, practitioners and trainers in the Kingdom,” she said.

Recently, Al-Marwaai was a guest of the Embassy of India in Riyadh, while Saudi Yoga Committee CEO Ahmed Al-Saadi attended a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in Jeddah.

Topics: Yoga Saudi Yoga Committee

Related

Saudi women practice yoga at a studio in the western Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Yoga Committee hosts first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference
Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia joins 100-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022

Bahraini king meets Saudi FM

Bahraini king meets Saudi FM in Manama. (Supplied)
Bahraini king meets Saudi FM in Manama. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2022
SPA

Bahraini king meets Saudi FM

Bahraini king meets Saudi FM in Manama. (Supplied)
  • King Hamad conveyed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince, wishing further progress and prosperity to Saudi Arabia and its people
Updated 26 June 2022
SPA

MANAMA: Bahrain’s King Hamad received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Salman at Al-Sakhir Palace in Manama on Sunday.
Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Bahrain’s king and its brotherly people, wishing them continuous progress and prosperity.
King Hamad conveyed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince, wishing further progress and prosperity to Saudi Arabia and its people.
They discussed bilateral relations, issues of relevance to the Arab and Muslim worlds, and regional developments. The meeting was attended by Prince Sultan bin Ahmed, Saudi ambassador to Bahrain.

Topics: Bahrain’s King Hamad Saudi Arabia

Related

King Salman holds talks with Bahraini king in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
King Salman holds talks with Bahraini king in Diriyah
Saudi FM meets with counterpart during visit to Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with counterpart during visit to Morocco

Latest updates

Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine
NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics
NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics
First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative
First Moroccan pilgrims arrive in Jeddah through Makkah Route Initiative
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight
Sri Lanka struggles to secure new fuel shipments as supply runs dry
Sri Lanka struggles to secure new fuel shipments as supply runs dry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.