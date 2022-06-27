UAE producing near to its maximum oil production capacity: Energy minister

NEOM awards London-based Keller major piling contract for ‘The Line’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion project NEOM has awarded UK’s Keller a major piling contract for “The Line,” a 170-km megacity being developed within the Kingdom’s flagship project.

Starting in the west at the Gulf of Aqaba and terminating at the NEOM International Airport within the upper valley region, The Line is subdivided into around 135 modules, according to a statement.

Each module contains eight buildings founded on large diameter bored piles.

Keller had signed an umbrella framework agreement with respect to the project, and is mobilizing for an anticipated first works order on a portion of Module 40 which has an expected value to Keller of around £50 million ($61.5 million), with the work anticipated to be completed within the next 12 months.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Keller is an independent geotechnical solutions specialist.