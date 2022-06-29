You are here

  • Home
  • NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’

NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance faces its “biggest challenge” since World War II. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86gvs

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’

NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
  • Stoltenberg said at the start of the NATO summit in Madrid that the allies are meeting “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced”
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was meeting in Madrid “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced since the Second World War.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered Europe’s peace and driven NATO to pour troops and weapons into eastern Europe on a scale not seen since the Cold War.
Members of the alliance have also sent billions in military and civilian aid to Ukraine. The 30 NATO leaders will hear directly from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is likely to ask them to do even more when he addresses the gathering by video link.
Money could be a sensitive issue — just nine of NATO’s 30 members currently meet the organization’s target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense.
The war has already triggered a big increase in NATO’s forces in the east, and allies are expected to agree at the summit to increase the strength of the alliance’s rapid reaction force nearly eightfold, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops by next year. The troops will be based in their home nations, but dedicated to specific countries on NATO’s eastern flank, where the alliance plans to build up stocks of equipment and ammunition.
Stoltenberg said NATO was undertaking “the biggest overhaul of our collective defense since the end of the Cold War.”
The leaders are also set to publish NATO’s new Strategic Concept, its once-a-decade set of priorities and goals.
Russia is set to be declared the alliance’s number one threat, but the document will also set out NATO’s approach on issues from cybersecurity to climate change — and the growing economic and military reach of China. For the first time, the leaders of Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are attending the summit as guests, a reflection of the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region.
The summit opened with one problem solved, after Turkey agreed Tuesday to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. In response to the invasion, the two Nordic nations abandoned their long-held nonaligned status and applied to join NATO as protection against an increasingly aggressive and unpredictable Russia — which shares a long border with Finland.
Stoltenberg said leaders of the 30-nation alliance will issue a formal invitation Wednesday to the two countries to join. The decision has to be ratified by all individual nations, but he said he was “absolutely confident” Finland and Sweden would become members.
Stoltenberg said he expected the process to be finished “rather quickly,” but did not set a time on it.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO

Related

Erdogan says will meet Biden on sidelines of NATO summit
World
Erdogan says will meet Biden on sidelines of NATO summit
Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending
World
Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings
Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
AP

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings
  • The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 202 hectares by nightfall
Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
AP

BRIDGEPORT, California: A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said.
The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 202 hectares by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The flames also threatened power lines, water delivery systems and a state park, Estes said.
The rural area is in the Sierra Nevada, northeast of Sacramento and about halfway between the state Capitol and the Nevada border.
Authorities earlier said the fire began with a burning building and the flames spread to nearby dry vegetation.
At an evening news conference, however, Estes said he couldn’t confirm reports that some buildings had been destroyed.
About 350 buildings homes and other buildings were under evacuation orders, county Sheriff Shannan Moon said.
Firefighters fought the blaze on the ground and in the air, with aircraft making dozens of drops of water and fire retardant.
The fire was one of several in Northern California that flared Tuesday as the state sweltered under summer heat, with temperatures in the Rices Fire area hitting as high as 98 F (36.6 C) with low humidity.
A blaze that erupted Tuesday morning in San Luis Obispo County burned through grass and brush. It threatened about 50 buildings but no damage or injuries were reported and the blaze was 25 percent contained, fire officials said.
In Glenn County, a fire that charred more than 121 hectares was 65 percent contained.
Another fire near Davis, west of Sacramento, was contained without building damage or injuries after burning 202 hectares, authorities said.

Topics: US

Related

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Placerville station monitor the Sugar Fire in Doyle, California, on July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
World
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets western US
California winds fuel state’s third-largest wildfire
World
California winds fuel state’s third-largest wildfire

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP)
The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP)
Updated 29 June 2022
AFP

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP)
  • The pensioner, who now lives in Brandenburg state, had pleaded innocent, saying he did “absolutely nothing” and had not even worked at the camp
Updated 29 June 2022
AFP

BRANDENBURG AN DER HAVEL, Germany: A German court on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust.
Josef Schuetz was found guilty of being an accessory to murder in at least 3,500 cases while working as a prison guard at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.
He is highly unlikely to be put behind bars given his age.
The pensioner, who now lives in Brandenburg state, had pleaded innocent, saying he did “absolutely nothing” and had not even worked at the camp.
“I don’t know why I am here,” he said at the close of his trial on Monday.
But presiding judge Udo Lechtermann said he was convinced Schuetz had worked at Sachsenhausen and had “supported” the atrocities committed there.

This undated file photo shows a roll call, in the early morning or late evening hours, on the roll call square in front of the camp gate of the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen in Oranienburg on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany. (AP)

“For three years, you watched prisoners being tortured and killed before your eyes,” Lechtermann said.
“Due to your position on the watchtower of the concentration camp, you constantly had the smoke of the crematorium in your nose,” he said.
“Anyone who tried to escape from the camp was shot. So every guard was actively involved in these murders.”
More than 200,000 people, including Jews, Roma, regime opponents and gay people, were detained at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1936 and 1945.
Tens of thousands of inmates died from forced labor, murder, medical experiments, hunger or disease before the camp was liberated by Soviet troops, according to the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum.

Schuetz, who was 21 when he began working at the camp, remained blank-faced as the court announced his sentence.
“I am ready,” he said when he entered the courtroom earlier in a wheelchair, dressed in a grey shirt and striped trousers.
Schuetz was not detained during the trial, which began in 2021 but was postponed several times because of his health.
His lawyer, Stefan Waterkamp, told AFP he would appeal — meaning the sentence will not be enforced until 2023 at the earliest.
Thomas Walther, the lawyer who represented 11 of the 16 civil parties in the trial, said the sentencing had met their expectations and “justice has been served.”
But Antoine Grumbach, 80, whose father died in Sachsenhausen, said he could “never forgive” Schuetz as “any human being facing atrocities has a duty to oppose them.”
During the trial, Schuetz had made several inconsistent statements about his past, complaining that his head was getting “mixed up.”
At one point, the centenarian said he had worked as an agricultural laborer in Germany for most of World War II, a claim contradicted by several historical documents bearing his name, date and place of birth.

After the war, Schuetz was transferred to a prison camp in Russia before returning to Germany, where he worked as a farmer and a locksmith.
More than seven decades after World War II, German prosecutors are racing to bring the last surviving Nazi perpetrators to justice.
The 2011 conviction of former guard John Demjanjuk, on the basis that he served as part of Hitler’s killing machine, set a legal precedent and paved the way for several of these justice cases.
Since then, courts have handed down several guilty verdicts on those grounds rather than for murders or atrocities directly linked to the individual accused.
Among those brought to late justice were Oskar Groening, an accountant at Auschwitz, and Reinhold Hanning, a former SS guard at Auschwitz.
Both were convicted at the age of 94 of complicity in mass murder but died before they could be imprisoned.
However, Schuetz’s five-year sentence is the longest so far handed to a defendant in such a case.
Guillaume Mouralis, a research professor at France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), told AFP the verdict was “a warning to the perpetrators of mass crimes: whatever their level of responsibility, there is still legal liability.”

Topics: Josef Schuetz Germany

Related

World’s oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
World
World’s oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish. (AP)
Offbeat
Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

American who joined Daesh gets prison term reduced

In this file photo provided by the US District Court, Alexandria, Va., Mohamad Khweis, 32, of Alexandria, Va., is seen. (AP)
In this file photo provided by the US District Court, Alexandria, Va., Mohamad Khweis, 32, of Alexandria, Va., is seen. (AP)
Updated 29 June 2022
AP

American who joined Daesh gets prison term reduced

In this file photo provided by the US District Court, Alexandria, Va., Mohamad Khweis, 32, of Alexandria, Va., is seen. (AP)
  • Prosecutors urged Judge Liam O’Grady at Tuesday’s hearing to again sentence Khweis to 20 years
Updated 29 June 2022
AP

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: The first American to be convicted in a US jury trial of joining the Daesh had his prison term reduced Tuesday from 20 years to 14 years after an appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing.
Mohamad Khweis was convicted back in 2017 of providing material support to terrorists, as well as a weapons charge. He traveled to Daesh-controlled territory in Iraq and Syria in December 2015, even obtaining an official IS membership card. But he left after a few months and surrendered in northern Iraq to Kurdish forces.
In 2020, the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out the weapons charge — many defendants had similar charges tossed out in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling — and ordered a new sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors urged Judge Liam O’Grady at Tuesday’s hearing to again sentence Khweis to 20 years. They cited the need for deterrence in a high-profile terrorism case and reminded O’Grady of the significance of Khweis’ conduct.
While there is no evidence that he fought for the Daesh, there was evidence at his trial that he volunteered to be a suicide bomber and that he cared for injured fighters at safe houses.
He also admitted at trial that he burned his laptop and multiple phones, and deleted contact info from another, before he fled the Daesh. He testified at trial that he was worried the laptop contained financial data like his credit score, which the judge said was implausible.
Khweis, 32, has been in custody in one form or another since March 2016, and on Tuesday again renounced his allegiance to the Daesh and apologized for his conduct.
“It’s still mid-boggling to me that I made this terrible decision,” said Khweis, who grew up in northern Virginia and had worked as a Metro Access bus driver for disabled passengers before departing to the Daesh.
Khweis’ attorney, Jessica Carmichael, highlighted his exemplary behavior in the Bureau of Prisons after his conviction and said he’s done all he can to show he’s matured.
“We do want to send a message” with this sentence, she told the judge. And she said the audience paying the most attention is “the people he left behind in prison. We want to encourage others to engage in this type of rehabilitation, to not wallow in self-pity.”
In a statement after Tuesday’s hearing, Carmichael said, “Mohamad worked exceptionally hard for years while incarcerated to show that he was taking this seriously ... and was more than the poor decisions he made six-and-a-half years ago. I am proud of him for that, and hope that others in custody can receive an opportunity to show the same.”
Still, while the reduction to 14 years is significant, it is far less than Khweis’ request that he be released with time served.
O’Grady said Tuesday that Khweis deserved credit for his good conduct in custody, but that he struggled with how to evaluate Khweis, given how quickly he became radicalized and how easily he lied about his actions on the witness stand at his 2017 trial.
“I don’t know what your inner thoughts are,” O’Grady said.

Topics: Daesh America

Related

American who joined, escaped Daesh jailed for 20 years
World
American who joined, escaped Daesh jailed for 20 years
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim
World
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending

Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending
Updated 29 June 2022
AFP

Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending

Johnson urges NATO allies to boost military spending
  • After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, NATO member states pledged to spend at least 2.0 percent of their gross domestic product on defense to ensure the readiness of the alliance by 2024
Updated 29 June 2022
AFP

MADRID: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge his NATO allies at a summit in Madrid to boost their defense spending in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his office said Tuesday.
After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, NATO member states pledged to spend at least 2.0 percent of their gross domestic product on defense to ensure the readiness of the alliance by 2024.
Only eight of NATO’s 30 members met or surpassed this target in 2021, but a number of nations such as Germany and Italy have boosted their defense spending this year due to the war in Ukraine.
“We need allies — all allies — to dig deep to restore deterrence and ensure defense in the decade ahead,” Johnson will tell the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.
“The two percent was always meant to be a floor, not a ceiling and allies must continue to step up in this time of crisis,” he will add.
On the flight to Madrid, the British prime minister said there needs to be “a conversation within NATO” about a new target for defense investment after 2024.
NATO “must adapt to meet new and increased threats” with “long-term investment” as well as a readiness “to surge defense spending to adapt to crises and urgent needs,” the British government said in a statement.
Johnson will also announce at the summit that Britain will boost its military presence in Estonia, a tiny nation bordering Russia, with more powerful weapons and air defense.
Britain has provided massive military support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion worth £1.3 billion (1.5 billion euros).
Johnson, however, is criticized by the opposition and some lawmakers of his own party for reneging on his election promise to increase military spending in 2022 beyond the rate of inflation, which is expected to hit over 10 percent this year.
His Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has lobbied for the defense budget to be raised to 2.5 percent of Britain’s economic output by 2028, according to British press reports.

Topics: Boris Johnson NATO

Related

NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world
World
NATO summit to open as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world
Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip
World
Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip

Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison

Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison
Updated 29 June 2022
AP

Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison

Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison
  • President Iván Duque expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said he had ordered investigations into the cause
Updated 29 June 2022
AP

BOGOTA, Colombia: A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 51 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.
The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners. He initially said 49 had died, but the Justice Ministry later raised the toll to 51.
He said the fire broke out during what appeared to be an attempted riot early Tuesday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.
He said inmates had set mattresses on fire without considering the consequences.
Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz added that more than 20 inmates were being treated for injuries in hospital, and said that two prison guards sustained minor injuries.
President Iván Duque expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said he had ordered investigations into the cause.

Topics: fire Colombia prison

Related

Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials
World
Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight video
World
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight

Latest updates

Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares
Saudi Hail Cement’s shareholders approve treasury holding of 4.9m shares
NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
NATO chief says alliance facing ‘biggest challenge’
SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
SAIB closes issuance of $533m Sukuk aimed at fulfilling financial needs
Makkah Health Cluster ready for Hajj with 10 hospitals and 82 health centers
Makkah Health Cluster ready for Hajj with 10 hospitals and 82 health centers
LIV Golf unveils 12 teams for LIV Golf Invitational Portland
LIV Golf unveils 12 teams for LIV Golf Invitational Portland

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.