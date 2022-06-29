Saudi development fund kicks off $100m Kiffa water project in Mauritania

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development, also known as SFD, has kicked off development projects in Mauritania by providing a $100 million soft development loan for a water project in Kiffa.

The project includes a 250 km water network that reaches 90 villages and serves more than 20 percent of residents of Mauritania.

It is expected to help provide clean water to the community, minimize the risks of water-related diseases, and achieve water security for people in Kiffa.

The SFD delegation to Mauritiana, headed by its CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, also inaugurated the Nouakchott Water Distribution Network Project, which SFD co-financed with a total of $25.33 million.

The Nouakchott Water Distribution Network Project covers 208 kilometers of water pipelines and serves more than 20,000 homes.

The delegation also launched the SFD-funded dialysis center project in Nouakchott.

The project, worth $10 million and funded by a grant from the Kingdom, aims to increase access to health care and upgrade services by expanding the hospital capacity, including equipping a dialysis center with 16 units in Nouakchott.

“These projects will positively impact the social and economic development of our sister country, Mauritania. They provide the necessary support for basic services, promoting positive opportunities for Mauritanian people to meet their daily needs to improve their social and economic level,” said Al-Marshad.

SFD’s delegation also inaugurated the new campus project in Nouakchott. The $30 million project includes the construction of university buildings and a university mosque, along with providing accommodations facilities.