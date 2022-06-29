You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions

OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions

OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9n7f

Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions

OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions
Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions, according to a delegate, Reuters is reporting.

At its last meeting in early June OPEC+ decided to speed up production cuts and to raise output each month by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, up from earlier increases of 432,000 bpd.

OPEC+ consists of OPEC and allies such as Russia.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC

Related

OPEC+ begins policy debate as capacity constraints loom
Business & Economy
OPEC+ begins policy debate as capacity constraints loom

US firm Franklin Templeton planning to establish office in Saudi Arabia

US firm Franklin Templeton planning to establish office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

US firm Franklin Templeton planning to establish office in Saudi Arabia

US firm Franklin Templeton planning to establish office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US multinational holding company Franklin Templeton could transfer employees from Dubai to a new office in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

People who wished to stay anonymous revealed that Franklin Templeton’s CEO Jenny Johnson considers Saudi Arabia as a potential market for a major expansion. 

The report further added that the asset management company is planning to start the regulatory process to affirm its presence in Riyadh. 

The office in Riyadh will have investment teams and some sales and support on the ground, the people said. 

The workforce will be a mix of new recruits and internal transfers from the company’s employees in Dubai. 

Responding to the Bloomberg report, a spokeswoman for Franklin Templeton said: “While we have not announced any new office openings, we are currently exploring options to grow our regional footprint and will share details in due course.” 

She also added that Saudi Arabia is an important market in the region.

 

Topics: Franklin Templeton

Related

Analysis Long-term sukuk remains well placed to face global headwinds, says Franklin Templeton CIO
Business & Economy
Long-term sukuk remains well placed to face global headwinds, says Franklin Templeton CIO

World Bank approves $500m loan for emergency food security project in Egypt

World Bank approves $500m loan for emergency food security project in Egypt
Updated 52 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

World Bank approves $500m loan for emergency food security project in Egypt

World Bank approves $500m loan for emergency food security project in Egypt
Updated 52 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The World Bank has approved a $500-million loan to help Egypt ensure an uninterrupted supply of bread as the country faces food security concerns amid rising prices and supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“This project supports the government’s strong commitment to ensuring that the needs of citizens continue to be met even amid a very challenging global context caused by concomitant crises such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine,” said Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, in a press statement.

The loan given under the Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project will help Egypt finance the public procurement of imported wheat. This would be equivalent to one month of supply for the Bread Subsidy Program which supports around 70 million low-income Egyptians, including 31 million people who live under the national poverty line, said a press release.

Bread is a staple in Egypt and the World Bank said this new project will link wheat imports to direct assistance to the poor and vulnerable population through Egypt’s Bread Subsidy Program.

“As always we are keen to continuously support Egypt in overcoming obstacles to its ambitious sustainable development plans and to further enable the country to pave the way for a prosperous and productive future for all its citizens,” said Marina Wes, World Bank country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti. 

Topics: World Bank Egypt loan bread war Russia

Related

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds
Egypt In-Focus — World Bank revises GDP growth forecast up by 0.6%; Qatari firms eye investments in Egypt
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — World Bank revises GDP growth forecast up by 0.6%; Qatari firms eye investments in Egypt

Pivot Engineering wins $168m contract for Damac Lagoons development

Pivot Engineering wins $168m contract for Damac Lagoons development
Updated 29 June 2022
Arab News

Pivot Engineering wins $168m contract for Damac Lagoons development

Pivot Engineering wins $168m contract for Damac Lagoons development
Updated 29 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati property development company Damac has awarded a $168.2 million construction contract for the Costa Brava cluster within its Damac Lagoons development to Pivot Engineering and General Contracting Co., MEED reported.

According to the report, the scope of work under this contract includes the construction of 976 townhouses for the project.

It was in November 2021 that the development works of the Damac Lagoons Project began in the inland Dubailand area.

The project also includes villas, townhouses, artificial beaches, and community facilities. Damac Lagoons Project which spans 45 million square feet also includes clusters named Venice, Morocco, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino.

Pivot Engineering and General Contracting Co. is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and it has been working in the region for 44 years, according to the company website. 

Topics: Damac UAE property

Related

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders
Business & Economy
Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders

Saudi Cabinet approves new companies law to drive entrepreneurship

Saudi Cabinet approves new companies law to drive entrepreneurship
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Cabinet approves new companies law to drive entrepreneurship

Saudi Cabinet approves new companies law to drive entrepreneurship
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has approved a law allowing the creation of a new type of company in the Kingdom to boost entrepreneurship.

The new Companies law was signed off on Tuesday, and will regulate all provisions related to companies, whether commercial, non-profit or professional.

It allows a new form of company — called a Simplified Joint Stock Company — that meets the needs of entrepreneurship and venture capital growth.

It also allows the issuance of a family charter that regulates ownership in family businesses, in addition to governance, management, work policy, employment of family members and cash profits to ensure the sustainability of these companies.

“The new law will improve the financing and business dynamics in every sector in the economy, it should have a great positive impact on the economy for the next decades,” CEO of Razeen Capital, Mohammed Al Suwayed, told Arab News.

 “I can't point out a single impact because the impact is going to be happening in all of the sectors gradually,” he said.

It also reduces the legal requirements and procedures for small and medium enterprises, and simplifies the procedures for establishing companies.

Under this law, many restrictions in the incorporation, practice and exit phases and restrictions on company names have been removed.

According to the Ministry of Investment, the changes will also enhance the diversity and strength of the local market, and raise the level of competitiveness of the Saudi investment environment.

“The new corporate system came to achieve the hopes of family businesses, organize their business by concluding the family charter, encourage bold investment and address the challenges of entrepreneurs by approving the simplified joint stock company,” the Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Kassabi said. 

Real Estate Brokerage law

Another law signed off was the Real Estate Brokerage law, which aims to regulate the brokers business and provide innovative and high-quality services to beneficiaries.

“The Saudi Cabinet’s ratification of the real estate brokerage law will help ensure the reliability of real estate transactions through the Real estate General Authority,” Majid Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing said on Twitter.

He added that It will also help raise the level of services provided and preserve the rights of customers in the sector through standards and procedures for doing business.

Al-Hogail indicated that real estate brokerage services are limited to brokers licensed by the General Real Estate Authority, and brokerage contracts and real estate transactions must be submitted electronically.

He said the commission and prepayment must be determined, and that violators will be subject to penalties under the law.

Abdullah Al-Hammad, CEO of the Real Estate General Authority, described the law as a “positive addition.”

“This law complements the legislative system that the General Real Estate Authority is working on to regulate the real estate market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he told CNBC.  

 

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Cabinet gives green light to Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom 
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet gives green light to Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom 

Commodities Update — Gold buoyed by fall in US bond yields; Wheat up; Copper slips

Commodities Update — Gold buoyed by fall in US bond yields; Wheat up; Copper slips
Updated 29 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold buoyed by fall in US bond yields; Wheat up; Copper slips

Commodities Update — Gold buoyed by fall in US bond yields; Wheat up; Copper slips
Updated 29 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices treaded water on Wednesday, with lower US Treasury yields lending support, as bullion struggled to break out of range-bound trading.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,821.53 per ounce by 0550 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent at $1,822.10. 

Silver dips

Spot silver dipped 0.1 percent to $20.81 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9 percent to $918.32. 

Palladium gained 2 percent to $1,911.72.

Wheat up, corn down

Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Wednesday, lifted by signs of improving demand and bargain-buying after three straight sessions of losses pushed the contract to its lowest since February.

Corn and soybeans edged lower.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.53 percent to $9.41 a bushel.

Corn fell 0.38 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel and soybeans edged down 0.5 percent to $14.55-1/4 a bushel.

Copper down

Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as downbeat US consumer confidence data and prospects of rapid rate hikes to control a surge in inflation fanned fears of a global economic slowdown, impacting metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $8,314 a ton, as of 0702 GMT.

Prices of the metal, which are used as a gauge of economic health by investors, have fallen 23 percent since scaling a peak of $10,845 in March.

The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading down 0.9 percent to $9,466.07 a ton.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver CORN

Related

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; G7 leaders agree Russia gold import ban push; Wheat recovers from 4-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold edges up; G7 leaders agree Russia gold import ban push; Wheat recovers from 4-month low
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Corn falls on improving weather prospects; Copper gains on easing Covid restrictions

Latest updates

OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions
OPEC meeting ends without making any policy decisions
‘Holodoctor’ service for Hajj pilgrims
‘Holodoctor’ service for Hajj pilgrims
‘People will die’ if cross-border aid to Syria stops, UN says
‘People will die’ if cross-border aid to Syria stops, UN says
US firm Franklin Templeton planning to establish office in Saudi Arabia
US firm Franklin Templeton planning to establish office in Saudi Arabia
EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products
EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.