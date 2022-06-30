You are here

  • Home
  • Unemployment among Saudis falls to 10.1% in Q1, 2022

Unemployment among Saudis falls to 10.1% in Q1, 2022

Update Unemployment among Saudis falls to 10.1% in Q1, 2022
Unemployment among Saudis fell to 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pzne

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Unemployment among Saudis falls to 10.1% in Q1, 2022

Unemployment among Saudis falls to 10.1% in Q1, 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Unemployment among Saudis fell to 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to official data.

This is the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016, according to data compiled by Arab News, based on figures released by the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The rate of unemployment declined faster among Saudi women, dropping by 3.2 percentage points to 20.2 percent. 

Over the same period, for Saudi men the indicator slipped just 0.1 percentage points to 5.1 percent.

As for non-Saudis, the rate of unemployment fell 0.7 percentage points to 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

It dropped 0.4 percentage points to 1.6 percent among non-Saudi men, and by 2.6 percentage points to 6.4 percent among non-Saudi women.

The Kingdom's total rate of unemployment — including Saudis and non-Saudis — eased by 0.9 percentage points to 6.0 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

At the same time, the labor force participation rate figures came in lower for Saudis and non-Saudis, slipping 1.3 percentage points and 0.6 percentage points to 50.1 percent and 74.8 percent for the respective nationality groups. 

Topics: Saudi unempoyment

TASI begins flat as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell

TASI begins flat as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

TASI begins flat as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell

TASI begins flat as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The main index, TASI, started the last trading session of the week flat at 11,735 on the back of investors’ uncertainty over inflation and the possibility of a recession.

The parallel market, Nomu, began the day 0.96 percent higher to reach 20,927, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day in the red, dropping 0.38 percent.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, added 0.12 percent, while one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, Saudi National Bank, fell 0.44 percent.

Pharma giants Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. both shed 0.44 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Among telecom stocks, stc and Zain declined by 0.30 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively

The market gainers were led by Sinad Holding Co. with a gain of 2.60 percent, followed by Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or SIPCHEM, with a gain of 2.65 percent.

In the decliners' list, Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. came in first with a 2.11 percent decline, followed by Retal Urban Development Co. with a 1.64 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $115.19 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $109.08 a barrel, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Saudi Almrakez expects net assets to rise by $2.7bn from property revaluation 

Saudi Almrakez expects net assets to rise by $2.7bn from property revaluation 
Updated 2 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Almrakez expects net assets to rise by $2.7bn from property revaluation 

Saudi Almrakez expects net assets to rise by $2.7bn from property revaluation 
Updated 2 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Centres Co.’s board of directors approved using the fair value model to measure real estate and investment properties — an exercise that the company expects will increase the value of its assets by SR10 billion ($2.7 billion).

Known as Almrakez, the mall operator is seeking an increase from nearly SR16 billion to SR26 billion in net assets by the third quarter of 2023, it said in a bourse filing.

It will implement the new model according to the IAS 40 accounting standard, as the Capital Market Authority allowed listed companies to use that system from 2022 onwards.

“The adoption of this accounting standard has many advantages to the company, among them that the value of investment properties will be presented at their fair value in the financial statements,” Almrakez stated.

The move will overall enhance the firm’s ability to expand its operations in a faster and more efficient manner by embracing new investment opportunities.

Topics: Saudi retail mall measurement

Related

Arabian Centres joins hands with National Housing to develop $160m mall in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Arabian Centres joins hands with National Housing to develop $160m mall in Riyadh
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m
Business & Economy
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks gained on Wednesday, supported by a rise in oil prices despite ongoing concerns over a potential global recession.

The main index TASI advanced 0.5 percent to reach 11,727, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 1.8 percent to 20,728.

TASI was lifted by a 0.9 percent rise in oil giant Aramco and a 2.9 percent surge in the Kingdom’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar lost 0.2, 0.4 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 slightly rebounded by adding 0.5 percent.

Brent crude traded at $115.9 a barrel as of 9:30 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reached $109.74 a barrel.

Stock news

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. acquired 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a SR102 million ($27 million) deal

Shareholders of Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. approved the board's recommendation to distribute cash dividends of SR1 per share for 2021

Banque Saudi Fransi will distribute dividends of SR0.75 per share for the first half of 2022

The Saudi Ground Services Co. closed a SR100 million medical insurance deal with Bupa Arabia

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. received shareholders’ approval to reduce its capital from SR2.1 billion to SR1.15 billion

Saudi Fisheries Co. appointed Awwad Aldasouqi as acting CEO following the resignation of Walid Al-Bathi due to “special circumstances”

Al Rajhi Bank announced the resignation of Stefano Paolo Bertamini from his position as board member

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. made an early repayment of SR1.68 billion to settle part of the company’s outstanding loans

Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co.’s shareholders approved the distribution of SR3 per share in dividends for 2021 as well as a buyback of up to 210,000 shares for an employee incentive plan

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. transferred its entire stake in the Saudi Power Procurement Co. to the government

Riyadh Development Co. appointed Faisal bin Ayyaf as board chairman and Majid Al-Subaie as vice-chairman

Sipchem’s board approved the distribution of SR1.75 per share in dividends for the first half of 2022

Saudi Advanced Industries Co.’s board approved buying back 2.5 million shares to keep them as treasury shares

Tanmiah Food Co.’s unit secured a short-term financing facility worth SR150 million with the Agricultural Development Fund

Arabian Centres Co.'s net profit declined by 11 percent to SR433.8 million in its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

Nomu-listed Riyadh Cement Co. got its board’s approval to transfer to the main market TASI

Saudi Research and Media Group signed a deal worth SR200 million annually to provide services for visual platforms

Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to list on Saudi Arabia's parallel stock market

Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling Co. received CMA’s approval to float 30 percent of its capital in an initial public offering

Batic Investments and Logistics Co.’s real estate arm signed an agreement to develop a land with an area of 229,000 square meters in Madinah

Tawuniya was awarded a SR55 million contract from Elm Co. for health insurance services

Calendar

June 30, 2022

End of the Wafrah for Industry and Development Co.’s subscription to new shares

End of Petro Rabigh’s subscription to new shares

July 4, 2022

Launch of single-stock futures trading on Tadawul

July 7, 2022

Saudi Exchange will close for Eid Al Adha holidays and resume trading on July 13

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Stock Market

Related

TASI gains some ground on easing inflation fears: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI gains some ground on easing inflation fears: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m

Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m

Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has signed a final agreement to acquire 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a deal worth SR102 million ($27 million).

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Jeddah Doctors Co. is a Saudi closed joint stock company that owns a hospital presently under construction in Jeddah called Jeddah Doctors Hospital.

Topics: Saudi Medical deal agreement

Related

Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends
Business & Economy
Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends

Saudi petro firm Kayan settles $450m loan repayment to cut financing cost 

Saudi petro firm Kayan settles $450m loan repayment to cut financing cost 
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi petro firm Kayan settles $450m loan repayment to cut financing cost 

Saudi petro firm Kayan settles $450m loan repayment to cut financing cost 
Updated 30 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. has cut its financial costs after paying SR1.68 billion ($450 million) as an early loan settlement.

The petrochemical firm said in a bourse filing that the transaction will reduce financial costs by nearly SR72 million.

Saudi-listed Kayan had seen its net profit plunge by 57.5 percent to SR209 million in the first quarter of 2022, weighed down by higher average sales prices.

 

Topics: Saudi Petrochemical

Related

Update Saudi Kayan Petrochemical shares lower after reporting Q1 profits drop
Business & Economy
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical shares lower after reporting Q1 profits drop
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million
Business & Economy
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned into profit of $60 million

Latest updates

TASI begins flat as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
TASI begins flat as investors remain uncertain: Opening bell
Saudi Almrakez expects net assets to rise by $2.7bn from property revaluation 
Saudi Almrakez expects net assets to rise by $2.7bn from property revaluation 
Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters
Saudi Police arrest 15 Hajj fraudsters
Saudi Arabia bowling team win bronze at IBF U-21 World Championship
Saudi Arabia bowling team win bronze at IBF U-21 World Championship
Saudi clubs gear up for next season, new coach already at Al-Nassr
Saudi clubs gear up for next season, new coach already at Al-Nassr

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.