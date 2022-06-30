Saudi petro firm Kayan settles $450m loan repayment to cut financing cost 

You are here

Saudi-listed Kayan had seen its net profit plunge by 57.5 percent to SR209 million in the first quarter of 2022. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. has cut its financial costs after paying SR1.68 billion ($450 million) as an early loan settlement.

The petrochemical firm said in a bourse filing that the transaction will reduce financial costs by nearly SR72 million.

Saudi-listed Kayan had seen its net profit plunge by 57.5 percent to SR209 million in the first quarter of 2022, weighed down by higher average sales prices.

 

RIYADH: Unemployment among Saudis fell to 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to official data provider GASTAT.

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi’s board has declared cash dividends of SR900 million ($240 million) in total for the first half of 2022.

The dividend payout will be SR0.75 per share, to be paid on Aug. 4, with almost 1.2 billion shares eligible for dividends, a bourse filing revealed.

This comes after the bank's net profit surged to SR875 million in the first quarter of the year, from SR780 million in the same period a year ago.

 

RIYADH: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. obtained approval from shareholders to reduce its capital to SR1.14 billion ($304 million), from SR2.1 billion.

Its shares will be reduced to 114 million from 210 million, the company revealed in a bourse filing.

This follows the approval of the Capital Market Authority earlier this month.

Founded in 1990, the Saudi-listed firm has grown into one of the leading retailers across the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.


 

  • Gross domestic product fell at a 1.6 percent annualized rate last quarter
Updated 30 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US economy contracted slightly more than previously estimated in the first quarter amid a record trade deficit and supply chain disruptions, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department’s third estimate of gross domestic product also showed some under- lying softness in the economy, with consumer spending revised lower and inventories higher than reported last month. This does not bode well for domestic demand and the economic outlook amid recession jitters as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens monetary policy to tame inflation.

“The biggest effect from this report is that it leaves inventories in a more overbuilt position than previously thought, putting second quarter GDP into negative territory pending what tomorrow’s data reveal about May consumption and consumer inflation and April revisions to the same,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.6 percent annualized rate last quarter, revised down from the 1.5 percent pace of decline reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the pace of contraction would be unrevised at a 1.5 percent rate.

The economy was initially estimated to have contracted at a 1.4 percent rate. It grew at a robust 6.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter. GDP was 2.7 percent above its level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, grew at a 1.8 percent rate instead of the 3.1 percent pace reported last month. The downgrade reflected downward revisions to financial services and insurance as well as healthcare.

Spending on long-lasting goods like motor vehicles and recreational goods was revised lower.

Businesses accumulated inventories at a $188.5 billion rate, rather than the $149.6 billion rate reported last month. As a result, growth in final sales to private domestic purchasers, which excludes trade, inventories and government spending, was revised down to a 3 percent rate last quarter. This measure of domestic demand was previously reported to have risen at a 3.9 percent rate.

  • New legislation to regulate all provisions related to companies, whether commercial, nonprofit or professional
Updated 30 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has approved a law allowing the creation of a new type of company in the Kingdom to boost entrepreneurship.

The new Companies law was signed off on Tuesday, and will regulate all provisions related to companies, whether commercial, non-profit or professional.

It allows a new form of company — called a Simplified Joint Stock Company — that meets the needs of entrepreneurship and venture capital growth.

It also allows the issuance of a family charter that regulates ownership in family businesses, in addition to governance, management, work policy, employment of family members and cash profits to ensure the sustainability of these companies.

“The new law will improve the financing and business dynamics in every sector in the economy, it should have a great positive impact on the economy for the next decades,” CEO of Razeen Capital, Mohammed Al Suwayed, told Arab News.

 “I can't point out a single impact because the impact is going to be happening in all of the sectors gradually,” he said.

It also reduces the legal requirements and procedures for small and medium enterprises, and simplifies the procedures for establishing companies.

Under this law, many restrictions in the incorporation, practice and exit phases and restrictions on company names have been removed.

According to the Ministry of Investment, the changes will also enhance the diversity and strength of the local market, and raise the level of competitiveness of the Saudi investment environment.

“The new corporate system came to achieve the hopes of family businesses, organize their business by concluding the family charter, encourage bold investment and address the challenges of entrepreneurs by approving the simplified joint stock company,” the Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Kassabi said. 

Real Estate Brokerage law

Another law signed off was the Real Estate Brokerage law, which aims to regulate the brokers business and provide innovative and high-quality services to beneficiaries.

“The Saudi Cabinet’s ratification of the real estate brokerage law will help ensure the reliability of real estate transactions through the Real estate General Authority,” Majid Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing said on Twitter.

He added that It will also help raise the level of services provided and preserve the rights of customers in the sector through standards and procedures for doing business.

Al-Hogail indicated that real estate brokerage services are limited to brokers licensed by the General Real Estate Authority, and brokerage contracts and real estate transactions must be submitted electronically.

He said the commission and prepayment must be determined, and that violators will be subject to penalties under the law.

Abdullah Al-Hammad, CEO of the Real Estate General Authority, described the law as a “positive addition.”

“This law complements the legislative system that the General Real Estate Authority is working on to regulate the real estate market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he told CNBC.  

The new corporate system will play a pivotal role in supporting and strengthening the regulatory environment for commercial and economic entities, the chairman of the Capital Market Authority said. 

The system aims to facilitate the procedures and regulatory requirements to stimulate the business environment and support investment, Mohammed Elkuwaiz added. 

Decoder

Saudi Arabia’s new Companies law

Approved by the Saudi Cabinet on June 28, 2022, the measure allows a new form of company — called a Simplified Joint Stock Company — that meets the needs of entrepreneurship and venture capital growth. It reduces the legal requirements and procedures for small and medium enterprises, and simplifies the procedures for establishing companies. Many restrictions in the incorporation, practice and exit phases and restrictions on company names have been removed.

