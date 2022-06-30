Amazon Payment Services offers 0% transaction fees to new businesses

You are here

DUBAI: To mark the two-day DIFC Fintech Week, Amazon Payment Services offered new businesses signing up for the service zero percent transaction fees up to 200,000 dirhams ($54,451).

According to a statement, the offer also included expedited onboarding of new clients with assistance from in-house account managers.

APS also hosted the “Startup Pitch Competition” during the event, which saw entrepreneurs and innovators present their business ideas to their executive panel. 

The winning team was given the chance to explore potential business opportunities with the company’s team, the statement added.

APS executives engaged in discussions with fintech leaders, innovators, enterprises, investors, and policymakers throughout the event. 

There was a focus on how digital currencies can be safely and effectively integrated into payment options available in the region to increase efficiency and give customers and businesses more options.

During the Tech Talk session, Mohamad Imtiyaz, APS’ head of business development, outlined how innovation in payment services will lead to digital payments. 

Srinath Hariharan, head of the company’s product management, spoke on a panel about the 'Buy now, pay later' option and its implications for businesses and consumers.

APS’ latest initiative is Amazon Fintech Lab, a center for digital innovation located within Dubai’s financial district. It will engage with, and foster, the fintech, online retail, and wider business communities across the Middle East and North Africa.

